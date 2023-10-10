One of the best times to build a gaming PC is during a sale event. Well, as it happens, the Prime Big Deal Days are here, and so are a ton of deals on some of the most sought-after PC components. Unlike a mainstream gaming PC build, this guide will focus on maximizing the value out of a $1200 budget. I've prioritized both performance and esthetics for this build, and included only the latest-generation parts, maximizing both gaming performance and longevity. Each of the hand-picked components is top-notch and will help you build a $1500 gaming PC for just $1250, thanks to some amazing gaming PC deals going on right now.

CPU - Ryzen 5 7600

Starting with the processor, the Ryzen 5 7600 represents peak gaming performance at a reasonable price. You're getting one of the best gaming CPUs with AM5's architectural improvements and 6 cores and 12 threads worth of solid all-round performance. Future upgradability is assured thanks to AMD's commitment to support the platform till 2026. You can simply drop in a Ryzen 8000 or 9000 series processor in the same motherboard without needing a new motherboard.

You could also look at the Ryzen 5 7600X which features higher clock speeds and a higher TDP as well. But when gaming performance is virtually the same between the two, there's little reason to go for the hotter variant. Hence, the 7600 becomes the better buy.

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 5 7600 $212 $229 Save $17 AMD's 6-core, 12-thread AM5 powerhouse packs more than enough punch for your gaming needs. With a modest 65W TDP and a price that's too good to pass up, the Ryzen 5 7600 is hands down one of the top gaming chips in the market. $212 at Amazon

CPU Cooler - DeepCool AK500 Zero Dark

Cooling has become more essential than ever in this generation of processors. With the AM5 CPUs crossing 90ºC in the most stressful situations, your CPU cooler needs to be up to the task. The Deepcool AK500 Zero Dark is more than capable of cooling your Ryzen 5 7600 under the most stressful loads, let alone gaming. Esthetics and silent operation are additional perks when you go with this all-black beauty.

The cooler is only 158mm in height, so it fits easily in most cases. Installation is simple, with the offset heat pipes not posing any clearance issues for your RAM slots. Even if you upgrade your CPU down the line to an 8-core or 10-core chip, the AK500 Zero Dark will not disappoint. With everything you're getting for just $50, the AK500 Zero Dark is hands down one of the best budget air coolers available.

Source: Deepcool Deepcool AK500 Zero Dark $44 $55 Save $11 The Deepcool AK500 Zero Dark is simply one of the best single-tower air coolers out there. Capable of cooling even the most demanding CPUs, easy to install, and looking like a dream, it's a complete package. And you can grab one for $50 right now. $44 at Amazon

GPU - Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC

For the graphics card, I went with the Gigabyte RTX 4070 Windforce OC. Comparing the RTX 4070 with AMD's RX 7800 XT, you could save a few bucks by opting for the latter, and get better raw performance and more VRAM too. But, if you want to play games with demanding ray tracing, the RTX 4070 is your best bet at this budget, especially after the recent price cut it received from Nvidia.

The RTX 4070 GPU is excellent for 1440p gaming even in the most demanding titles. And thanks to Nvidia's superior upscaling and frame generation tech, you'll have no issues ramping up the settings and enjoying a 60+ experience in virtually every title. It's not for nothing that the RTX 4070 grabbed the top spot in our best GPUs list. At $549, it becomes an even sweeter deal than it was before.

Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC $549 $599 Save $50 If you're targeting high FPS at 1440p resolution, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Windforce OC is none of the best cards to buy right now. You can enjoy the best of Nvidia's new architecture and at $550, the RTX 4070 is at one of its lowest prices ever. $549 at Amazon

Motherboard - MSI Pro B650M-A Wi-Fi

It's best not to overspend on a motherboard when building at a $1200 budget. Taking that into consideration, the MSI Pro B650M-A Wi-Fi is ideal for this build. It might be an mATX board, but you'll find it hard to find many faults in it. At $135, you get VRM cooling, an SSD heatsink, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and four DIMM slots.

In addition to providing all the necessary features, the MSI Pro B650M-A Wi-Fi is built well and designed with gamers in mind. You get a reinforced PCIe 4.0 x 16 slot to minimize GPU sag, and enough cooling to handle non-overclocked gaming loads. The absence of Gen5 M.2 slots is hardly a downside at this price point, especially when we'll not be using a Gen5 drive in this build.

Source: MSI MSI PRO B650M-A WiFi $135 $200 Save $65 The MSI Pro B650M-A WiFi is one of the best-value micro ATX motherboards for AM5 CPUs. You get dual Gen4 M.2 slots, 8-phase VRM, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth, and plenty of USB and rear I/O ports. At $135, it's a no-brainer for a $1200 build $135 at Amazon

RAM - TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MHz CL30

DDR5 brought unprecedented memory speeds to the average user, with the fastest DDR5 RAM crossing even 8000 MT/s. But, for gaming, you don't need these insane speeds. The TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB series has always been great at providing impressive performance at competitive prices. Their 32GB 6000 MT/s CL30 kit lies right in the sweet spot of speed and latency when it comes to the best RAM for gaming.

I've picked the black DIMMs to go with the theme of this build. Getting a CL30 DDR5 kit at the sub-$100 price point is usually rare, so that's an added bonus. You also get great-looking DIMMs with classy RGB implementation that can be customized through a variety of RGB software. If you wish to upgrade the memory in the future, you have two additional slots on the MSI Pro B650M-A WiFi to do that.

Source: TeamGroup TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Memory $95 $100 Save $5 TEAMGROUP's T-Force Delta RGB series is still one of the best gaming RAM you can get. The 32GB 6000 MT/s CL30 kit is perfect for AM5 builds, packing optimum performance and esthetics. At $95, this is one of the best investments you can make for your gaming build. $95 at Amazon

SSD - Samsung 980 Pro 1TB

Samsung has been a front-runner in the SSD space for years now, and we can't do better than the 980 Pro 1TB for this build. It's a speedy Gen4 NVMe SSD with hardware-based encryption and 600 TBW endurance. Gaming performance is flawless, with responsiveness and write performance being top-notch for your non-gaming workloads as well. Samsung provides a solid 5-year warranty on top of the already enticing value proposition.

In terms of capacity, you definitely get a better value by opting for a 2TB drive but for this build, I've tried to keep the overall budget strictly below $1250. Currently, costing only $50, the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB is not just one of the best SSDs in 2023 but ideal for gamers targeting top-tier performance at seriously budget prices.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB $50 $80 Save $30 The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB has been at the top of the gaming SSDs lists for a long time, and for good reason. It is extremely fast, features great sustained write performance, and has top-notch software and hardware stacks. Despite average TBW ratings, the 980 Pro is a steal at $50. $50 at Amazon

PSU - XPG Core Reactor 650W 80 Plus Gold

Your power supply unit protects your precious components from power spikes and at any budget, it remains a crucial component. For this $1250 build, I've picked the XPG Core Reactor 650W 80+ Gold power supply. The Core Reactor series is routinely rated as one of the most reliable units in PSU tier lists, so efficiency and peace of mind are assured. Furthermore, the 650-watt capacity is more than enough to power this rig.

This PSU features high-quality Japanese reactors and a 10-year warranty. And the fully modular design and silent operation make the PSU ideal for easy cable management and high-intensity gaming sessions. For $90, there are every few power supplies that offer more than the Core Reactor.

Source: Amazon XPG Core Reactor 650W 80 Plus Gold XPG's Core Reactor series features superior performance, reliability, and a 10-year warranty to ensure peace of mind. A fully modular design and 80+ Gold efficiency ensure you're getting the most out of your $90 and safeguarding your delicate components. $90 at Amazon

Case - Antec AX61 Elite

Finally, we arrive at the one component to contain them all. The case of your build contributes not just to the look of your PC but also governs a lot of the performance and upgradability as well. Without going overboard in terms of the budget, the Antec AX61 Elite ticks almost all the checkboxes I have for a case. It looks good, features ample airflow, can fit an ATX motherboard, and offers scope for cable management.

The case supports a 360mm radiator at the front and a 240mm at the top. You even get 4 ARGB pre-installed, something that's not always the case at this price. The CPU cooler and GPU clearance are also compatible with the parts we've chosen. Antec's cases typically feature decent build quality, and for $60, you've got yourselves a great deal.

Source: Antec ANTEC AX61 $60 $80 Save $20 The Antec AX61 Elite features plenty of airflow, four pre-installed ARGB fans, and enough space for an ATX motherboard and your other components. At $60, it becomes an irresistible deal thanks to the amount of features you're getting. $60 at Amazon

Build the best value gaming PC with Prime Day

Hunting deals for gaming PC parts is a perennial endeavor, but the Prime Big Deal Days provide one of the best times of the year to snag some great deals. CPUs, GPUs, and SSDs are seeing some of the best discounts of the year right now. There are also some attractive pre-built gaming PC deals running right now if you're curious about what's happening on the other side.