These are the Best cases for the 13-inch Surface Laptop 4: mCover, STM, Walnew, and more

The Surface Laptop 4 is Microsoft’s latest mainstream notebook which features pretty much the same design from last year and a bump in specifications. It continues to be available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes and a minimalistic look with a thin and light design. The new Surface Laptop 4 is powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors or AMD’s Ryzen 4000 CPUs made specifically for the Surface series. The laptop is available with a standard aluminum finish, or you can go for the premium Alcantara fabric finish on the keyboard deck.

In our testing of the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 running on an Intel CPU, we concluded it’s an excellent laptop despite carrying over the same design as last year. It offers a good combination of solid build quality and great performance. We only wish it had a Thunderbolt 4 port instead of a standard USB-C. However, it does offer the ability to connect an external display and hook up a dongle or a USB Type-C hub to expand connectivity options.

If you’re planning to buy the Surface Laptop 4 (specifically the 13.5-inch model) or have already got one, we have some case recommendations that can help you protect it and ensure it lasts longer.

STM Dux Case Solid bumper protection The STM Dux case is made out of polycarbonate and a shock-absorbing TPU frame that's said to be as good as military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G). It also comes with a removable Surface Pen holder. Buy from Amazon

Walnew Protective Soft Sleeve Case Protective sleeve with built-in mousepad The Walnew protective soft sleeve comes with a faux leather exterior and fabric finish on the inside with a dual pocket envelope design. The main compartment can fit your laptop while the front pocket can be used to stow accessories. It also comes with a built-in mouse pad for when you're working on the go. Buy from Amazon

ProCase Protective Case Best all-round protection This is a great heavy-duty hard shell cover for the Surface Laptop 4 that provides all-round protection, and features foldable feet at the bottom to raise the keyboard. Note it's only suitable for the metal keyboard version and not the Alcantara keyboard. Buy from Amazon

iPearl mCover Hard Shell Case Slim shell casing A slim clear polycarbonate shell style case that can snap onto your Surface Laptop 4 keeping it safe from scratches and bumps. It's available in a variety of color options that lets you change the look of the laptop. Buy from Amazon

Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Premium carrying sleeve The Tomtoc 360 protective sleeve can be used as a briefcase-style carrying case thanks to the built-in handle. It features a premium fabric finish, a zipper to secure the laptop, and an extra pocket to store accessories and the power brick. Buy from Amazon

Honeycase PU Leather case Folio style case This is a folio-style case for the Surface Laptop 4 that offers a PU leather material finish on the exterior. The only issue is it doesn't have the most elegant looking way to secure the case onto the laptop. Buy from Amazon

Smatree Hard Shell Sleeve Waterproof hard shell sleeve If you want to have a sleeve that can withstand knocks and bumps, this is a recommended product. It's made out of nylon canvas fabric making it waterproof, apart from offering impact resistance when you're travelling or carrying your laptop inside a backpack. Buy from Amazon

Hyzuo Laptop Sleeve Sleeve with built-in stand This is yet another sleeve for the Surface Laptop 4 featuring a PU leather finish that's water and scratch-resistant. The flap of this sleeve can also be used to prop up the laptop for better airflow and get a better angle on the keyboard. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best cases and sleeves for the Surface Laptop 4, and our pick would be the ProCase Protective case as it features a rugged design that can protect your laptop from all sorts of bumps and scratches. Additionally, those feet at the bottom ensure the laptop gets sufficient airflow from the bottom. Microsoft has a bunch of laptops under its Surface lineup, and we have a roundup of the best ones over here. We also a recommended list of the best laptops that you should buy in 2021.