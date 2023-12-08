Laptop displays run a wide gamut of sizes today, with most popular models falling somewhere in the 13-inch to 16-inch range. Of these, 14-inch laptops arguably occupy the sweet spot in size, offering a great balance of usability and portability. The best 14-inch laptops are small and light enough to carry around but still big enough for productive work (some can even accommodate number pads, which is not something you're likely to find on most 13-inch laptops), making them a great choice for students, professionals, and even gamers on the go. And since the market has grown a lot in recent years, you'll have plenty of options to choose from today. Whether you want a MacBook, a 2-in-1 convertible, a gaming laptop, or just an affordable workhorse, we've rounded up all the best 14-inch laptops right here.

Find the sweet spot of laptop sizes with these 14-inch options

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Best overall One of the best options in 2023, period $1375 $1450 Save $75 Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 3 is not just one of the best 14-inch laptops, it's one of the best laptops of 2023, period. It sports a stunning 2.8K AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and Intel's latest 13th-generation processors deliver great performance for work and multitasking. Pros Gorgeous 2.8K 120Hz AMOLED display

Great design and build quality

Snappy 13th Gen Intel Core processor Cons Fairly heavy for its size

No Windows Hello $1450 at Samsung $1375 at Amazon $1450 at Best Buy

Samsung has entered the laptop game in a big way in recent years, with its excellent line of Galaxy Books carving out a major niche in the Windows laptop market. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is one of our favorite releases for 2023 and our top pick overall among the best 14-inch laptops. With its aluminum chassis, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro looks and feels like a premium laptop, even if its metal construction makes it noticeably heavier than its predecessors.

That premium design extends to the 14-inch screen. It's a gorgeous 2.8K AMOLED panel with a buttery smooth refresh rate of 120Hz. It also has an aspect ratio of 16:10, something that's thankfully becoming more commonplace on laptops and gives you a taller display area to work in. The Galaxy Book 3 runs on Intel's latest 13th-gen Core processors (up to a Core i7-1360P on the 14-inch model) and comes standard with 16GB of memory, ensuring great overall performance for work, entertainment, and multitasking.

Also standard is a 512GB solid-state drive, which should provide ample storage for most people, but you can upgrade to a 1TB SSD if you need to. Ports include HDMI, USB Type-A, a microSD card reader, and two Thunderbolt 4 connections, so you've got plenty of options for hooking up peripherals such as an external display. It's a little pricey, but if you're looking for the best all-around 14-inch laptop on the market today, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is the one to buy.

Acer Aspire 3 A314 Slim Laptop Best value When all you need are the basics $350 $450 Save $100 The Acer Aspire 3 A314 is a solid, no-frills 14-inch laptop for shoppers on a budget. Despite its affordable price, it features a nice full HD display and solid hardware. And, while the design is a bit basic, it doesn't look or feel cheap. Pros Full HD IPS display

Solid specs for the price

Good port setup

Includes a sleeve Cons Build quality is nothing special

No numpad $350 at Amazon

Acer is no stranger to the budget laptop market and makes a lot of solid Windows PCs and Chromebooks for users who don't want to spend a lot of money. If you just need a basic but reliable 14-inch laptop, the Acer Aspire 3 A314 fits the bill. This model is available in various configurations, all running on AMD Ryzen CPUs, but the one that hits the sweet spot for us is the Ryzen 5 7520U model with 8GB of LDDR5 RAM. On top of that, you've got a 512GB SSD, which is a generous amount of storage to see at this price.

Although it's a budget laptop, the Acer Aspire 3 A314 doesn't look or feel cheap. It has a sleek and attractive design and offers a good selection of ports, including an HDMI, a USB Type-C, and two USB Type-A ports. It also features Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity. It's not the thinnest laptop of our picks, but it's suitably thin at just under three-quarters of an inch. The keyboard is also nicely sized, although it lacks a number pad. Some users may prefer this for a less crowded key layout, however.

The 14-inch display is a 1080p IPS panel, which is another good thing to see in this price bracket (even if the bezels are a bit chunky). Many cheaper laptops cut corners with pared-down mobile hardware and 720p screens, but the Acer Aspire 3 A314 shows that you don't have to sacrifice too much to get an affordable machine built for daily use. It even comes with a protective sleeve.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) Best gaming laptop A great gaming machine for a low(er) price $1300 $1600 Save $300 Asus's ROG brand makes excellent phones and accessories and some surprisingly capable gaming machines as well. The ROG Zephyrus G14 has impressive performance in a 14-inch frame. It's also available with both AMD Radeon and Nvidia RTX graphics cards, so you've got some options when it comes to hardware. Pros Powerful for its size

Available with Radeon or GeForce GPUs

16:10 display with 120Hz refresh rate Cons Radeon GPUs only available on 2022 model

720p webcam $1280 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, and while most of these sport larger 15- to 17-inch displays, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 shows that you can get it done in a smaller package, too. This unassuming gaming laptop features a 14-inch 16:10 display, giving gamers a more compact and portable alternative to gaming laptops (some of which are rather large and cumbersome).

Notably, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is available with both AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce mobile GPUs. Nvidia has the lion's share of the gaming laptop market, so it's nice to see one that offers buyers some options. That said, the AMD GPUs in the 2022 Zephyrus G14 are last-gen models, while the newer 2023 model uses Nvidia's newer GeForce 40-series cards. Between the two, we'd opt for Nvidia, all else being equal.

Still, with AMD Ryzen CPUs and 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM (upgradable to 32GB), you won't be disappointed with the performance, even if you opt for a 2022 model with a Radeon GPU. This gaming laptop is more than capable of running newer games well, and they'll look great on the 500-nit WQXGA display, which features a 3ms response time and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth sailing. Although pickings are slim in the 14-inch gaming laptop niche, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 doesn't feel like it makes any compromises with its smaller size.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Best for creators With a unique form factor, too $2255 $2400 Save $145 The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a unique take on the traditional 2-in-1 convertible laptop design. Its responsive 14.4-inch touchscreen can be positioned in several ways or even folded totally flat, letting you use the Laptop Studio 2 as a tablet. This convertible also packs very impressive hardware, including the option for a discrete Nvidia RTX GPU. Pros Incredibly versatile design

Great hardware

Discrete graphics

Responsive 14.4-inch touchscreen Cons Quite expensive

Heavy, especially for a 2-in-1 $2800 at Best Buy $2255 at Amazon $2400 at B&H $2000 at Microsoft

Microsoft's Surface Laptop series spans a huge range of features and prices, and the Studio Laptop 2 is the company's most powerful (and most expensive) Surface machine yet. This unique convertible puts a fresh spin on the standard 2-in-1 design, featuring a bright and color-accurate 14.4-inch touch display that can be pulled forward towards you instead of just flipped up. The stylus pen included with the Laptop Studio 2 now supports haptic feedback, making writing and drawing much more responsive than it was on the previous model.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 packs impressive hardware under the hood, too. It comes standard with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM (upgradable to 64GB). The base configuration features Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, but it's available with an Nvidia RTX discrete GPU, which is an upgrade we'd recommend for creative professionals such as video editors and graphic designers. Combined with its excellent touch display and haptic stylus pen, a dedicated graphics card makes the Surface Laptop Studio 2 a creator's dream.

Of course, as Microsoft's most powerful and feature-rich Surface device, the Laptop Studio 2 is not cheap. Pricing starts at $2,000 for the base configuration without a discrete GPU. This convertible is also rather heavy, weighing a little more than four pounds. Still, if you're looking for the best 14-inch laptop for creative work, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a powerful and versatile machine that can handle almost anything you'd need a computer to do.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Best business laptop And with that iconic ThinkPad design The ThinkPad name has been synonymous with "business laptops" for decades now. The 11th-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon lives up to that pedigree with its modern hardware, solid build quality, sleek and lightweight design, and iconic ThinkPad styling. Pros Premium performance

Sleek design with classic ThinkPad styling

1080p Full HD webcam

Slim and lightweight Cons ThinkPad design is not for everyone

Soldered RAM $991 at Lenovo $1278 at Amazon $1490 at Best Buy

If you're at all familiar with business laptops, then the ThinkPad series needs no introduction. ThinkPad laptops have been a staple in offices around the world for decades, and the X1 Carbon line has helped Lenovo maintain the ThinkPad pedigree in the age of ultrabooks and 2-in-1s. The newest 11th-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon is our pick for the best 14-inch laptop for business professionals thanks to its excellent hardware, powerful performance, and great design wrapped in the iconic styling that made the ThinkPads famous.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 comes loaded with Intel's latest 13th-generation Core CPUs and comes standard with 16GB of RAM (which you can upgrade to 32GB), so performance is no issue. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a proven performer when it comes to handling heavy workloads, running demanding productivity software, and juggling programs while multitasking. There's no option for a discrete GPU, however, but that's to be expected with ThinkPads, and the laptop's ultra-slim design doesn't really allow for it.

The 14-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving you enough screen real estate to work comfortably, and there's a touchscreen option available. Admittedly, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 isn't for everyone. Not all users may appreciate the style and quirks of the ThinkPad design, such as the TrackPoint or double TrackPad buttons. The RAM is also soldered, meaning that it can't be upgraded and may not be a great choice for tinkerers and DIYers. Nevertheless, the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a fantastic machine for professionals who need a no-nonsense workhorse laptop.

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 Best workstation For when you need the most power $1050 $2101 Save $1051 The HP ZBook Firefly G10 is a beautiful and powerful 14-inch laptop with enough power and ports to replace a desktop workstation. It packs powerful hardware and offers a ton of customization options, making it relatively easy (although not necessarily cheap) to build the perfect mobile workstation for your needs. Pros Excellent hardware for productivity

Many configuration options

Spacious keyboard with number pad

Sleek and attractive design Cons It's costly

Better CPU choices for the price $1050 at HP $2339 at Amazon $1926 at B&H

You can use just about any laptop to do basic work, but a good workstation laptop offers enough power and features to replace your desktop PC entirely. They're purpose-built for running resource-heavy programs such as specialized professional software and often feature discrete GPUs and advanced display technologies for creative work. The HP ZBook 14 G10 is our favorite 14-inch laptop workstation for this purpose, packing an excellent suite of hardware (with tons of upgrade options) into a sleek and lightweight frame.

The HP ZBook 14 G10 mobile workstation runs on 13th-gen Intel Core CPUs, and if you build and order your machine through HP's website, you have a myriad of customization options to choose from. CPU options include Core i5 and i7 U-Series processors, and for graphics, you can opt for the standard Iris Xe integrated GPU or an Nvidia RTX A500 GPU. Memory options range from 8GB to 64GB of speedy 5,200MHz DDR5 RAM. Whatever your needs and budget may be, chances are you can build a ZBook 14 G10 to fit.

Typically, we'd like to see more powerful CPU and GPU options, such as HX-series Intel processors or the GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards. The entry-level 14-inch 16:10 display could also be brighter (although the upgraded panels are excellent for design professionals, provided you're willing to pay for them). Overall, however, the HP ZBook 14 G10 is a highly capable workstation for mobile professionals.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) Best convertible A tablet and laptop in one $600 $900 Save $300 The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a capable and affordable 2-in-1 convertible. It offers good performance and impressive battery life for its reasonable price, and its 14-inch fold-flat touch display features a 2.2K resolution. It's a versatile laptop for students, professionals, and anybody else looking for a good 14-inch convertible. Pros Good performance and battery life

Versatile 2-in-1 design

Impressive 2.2K touch display Cons Excellent value

Heavy for its size $850 at Lenovo (14-inch) $600 at Best Buy

Convertible laptops are no longer a novelty, with an increasing number of people adopting these versatile 2-in-1 touchscreen computers. Convertibles feature touch displays that fold all the way backward so they can lay totally flat, allowing you to use the laptop much like a tablet. You don't have to pay much to get a good 2-in-1 today, either, with the Lenovo Yoga 7i being one of our favorite convertible laptops thanks to its good performance, sharp display, and very attractive price.

Like most of our other picks, the Yoga 7i features 13th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPUs and a 14-inch 16:10 touch display. The screen is surprisingly good for a mid-range laptop, featuring a 2.2K resolution and 100% sRGB color accuracy. The touch display supports a stylus pen, which is included with some configurations but is usually sold separately.

The build quality is quite good, as you'd expect from a Lenovo laptop. The frame is mostly aluminum, which adds to durability but also its weight. At nearly three and a half pounds, the Lenovo Yoga 7i isn't a featherweight 2-in-1 by any means. Its good design extends to the port layout, too, which includes HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4 connections. The built-in webcam is also 1080p, so it's good to go for professionals and students who may need a good camera for video meetings and online classes.

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) For Mac users An Apple a day... $1449 $1599 Save $150 The MacBook Pro was already one of the best laptops out there, and the new M3 chip makes it even better. Its impressive CPU is not only powerful, but offers incredible battery life thanks to its 3nm architecture. The mini-LED Retina display is also gorgeous. It's pricey, but if you're looking for the best Windows laptop alternative, the MacBook Pro M3 is it. Pros Powerful and efficient

Gorgeous Retina display

Great-sounding six-speaker audio

Superb battery life Cons Expensive, even without upgrades

Distracting display notch $1449 at Best Buy (14-inch, M3) $1999 at Best Buy (14-inch, M3 Pro/Max) $1449 at Amazon (14-inch, M3)

If you don't use Windows, then chances are you're a Mac person (nothing against the ChromeOS and Linux people out there). The MacBook Pro has always been the cream of the macOS laptop crop, and although the last-gen M2 chipset is hardly long in the tooth in 2023, Apple updated the Pro lineup again with the newer M3 hardware. The MacBook Pro M3 is faster and more efficient than ever before, making it far and away the best 14-inch laptop for anybody in the market for a good Windows alternative.

One noteworthy change from the last-gen MacBook Pro M2 is that the newer 2023 model is available with the base M3 chip, whereas previously, the MacBook Pro was only offered with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips. This gives MacBook users a third, cheaper option. However, if you're spending "MacBook Pro money," we recommend sticking with the M3 Pro or M3 Max models, especially for creative work. The new M3 Pro and M3 Max are seriously impressive, combining many CPU and GPU cores onto a single chip that delivers blazing-fast performance. It does it efficiently, too, with its 3nm architecture delivering fantastic battery life despite its power.

A MacBook Pro is more than just its internal hardware, though, and the exterior of this laptop doesn't disappoint. It features a sleek design with great build quality, which is no surprise for a MacBook. The display is particularly eye-catching, with a gorgeous mini-LED panel with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Some users may not appreciate the notch at the top, but we can live with it for a display that looks this good. Six speakers also offer surprisingly good sound for a laptop, making this laptop a true multimedia machine. It's expensive, especially once you factor in upgrades, but the MacBook Pro M3 is a truly excellent computer for creators, professionals, and die-hard Mac fans.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) Best Chromebook A great, advanced Chromebook Most Chromebooks feature Spartan hardware and mediocre displays, but the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 looks and performs more like a standard mid-range laptop. That's owed to its modern hardware, which includes 13th-gen Core CPUs, as well as its nice 14-inch 16:10 touchscreen. It also feels sturdy, thanks to its partial aluminum construction. Pros 13th-generation Intel Core CPU

Premium look and feel

Durable aluminum construction

Versatile convertible form factor Cons ChromeOS isn't for everyone

Somewhat pricey for a Chromebook $699 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

Chromebooks are becoming more common, but many people have been slow to accept these Chrome OS laptops due to their perceived inferiority to Windows laptops and MacBooks. That's understandable, as Chromebooks often feature rather basic hardware and mediocre displays. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714, by contrast, offers the look, feel, and performance of a "regular" laptop, combining modern PC hardware with a nice overall design.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is actually one of very few Chrome OS laptops sporting 13th-generation Intel Core CPUs, putting it in the same weight class as most of our other picks. It packs a 10-core i5-1335U processor and 8GB of RAM. That's plenty of juice for basic workloads and everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming. You also get a proper SSD, with between 256GB and 2GB of storage.

The Chromebook Spin 714 is a 2-in-1, so a good display is important. Thankfully, it doesn't disappoint. The 14-inch fold-flat touchscreen has a resolution of 1920x1200 with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It doesn't come with a stylus, unfortunately, which we would have liked. However, the laptop looks and feels great, featuring partially aluminum construction that makes the Spin 714 2-in-1 feel more substantial than most Chromebooks. It's a bit pricier than those other Chromebooks, though, but considering how much you get for your money, the Spin 714 is the best 14-inch laptop for Chrome OS users and a solid value.

Best 14-inch laptops in 2023: Bottom line

Laptops with 14-inch displays are growing in popularity, and you have more options to choose from now than you did even a few years ago. For us, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro ticks the most boxes for what we want to see in a laptop of this size. It sports a gorgeous display, snappy hardware, and a great design that includes a good keyboard with a number pad. If you don't need a touchscreen or a gaming laptop, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a fantastic machine for work and everyday use.

However, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro isn't a small purchase. If you're on a budget or just want something simple, you should consider our other picks. The Acer Aspire 3 is a great cheap laptop that offers the basics for a reasonable price. The Lenovo Yoga 7i is another great value, offering solid performance and 2-in-1 versatility at a mid-range price point. The point is though that there are a lot of options out there, so you'll definitely find something you'll like.