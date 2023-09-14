Gaming at 1440p resolution is becoming more commonplace as gamers gradually migrate away from 1080p displays. Having more pixels to handle, it's important to have the best graphics card for the job, which is where our collection of GPUs comes into play. You'll find some of the most powerful, yet affordable graphics cards from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia.
Image: Nvidia
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070Best 1440p GPU
The only GPU you need for 2K gaming
This is the best GPU to buy for 1440p gaming right now. It offers the latest technologies from Nvidia as well as high raw performance.
Source: AMD
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XTRunner-up best 1440p GPU
AMD's monstrous 1440p gaming machine
AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT was launched to take on the RTX 4070 and as such performs around the same (if not better) in most games.
Source: NVIDIA
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiBest last-gen Nvidia 1440p GPU
This excellent value GPU is still worth buying today$350 $400 Save $50
The RTX 3060 Ti is from the previous generation of Nvidia cards but it's still worth buying today as it's one of the best value 1440p GPUs.
Source: Intel
Intel Arc A770 Limited EditionBest Intel 1440p GPU
Intel's flagship Arc GPU is great for 2K gaming$307 $430 Save $123
Don't rule Intel out of the game as the company's Arc A770 is a great 1440p gaming machine. So long as you don't mind the early adopter experience.
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTBest last-gen AMD 1440p GPU
This GPU will happily run all your games smoothly at 1440p$530 $700 Save $170
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT was a brilliant GPU when it launched but it's still a solid choice today, so long as you can find one at a reasonable price.
Source: AMD
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTBest performing 1440p GPU
Overkill but worth it if you want the best frame rates
The RX 7900 XT is more a 4K GPU but we'd recommend it for the very best 1440p performance without spending too much money.
Source: MSI
MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XTBest budget 1440p GPU
Buy this GPU if you want to save the most
Want to stick with the old guns? We've got you covered with the AMD Radeon RX 6750. It's perfect for more compact PC builds too!
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 TiBest ray tracing 1440p GPU
If you're into enjoying the best light shows
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is slightly faster than the 4070 and as such is ur pick for the best GPU when it comes to 1440p and ray tracing.
Choosing the best 1440p graphics card
We've recommended some of the best-selling graphics cards from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia here. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is our go-to recommendation for 1440p gaming. It offers the best value within the RTX 40 series without spending a small fortune on its flagship RTX 4090. Then there's the mighty AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, which launched as a direct competitor to the RTX 4070 from Nvidia. It beats Team Green's GPU in many games, but when ray tracing is enabled, there's no competition with Nvidia's excellent DLSS and ray tracing implementation.
Intel shouldn't be written off completely as the Arc A770 is a decent GPU for the price and will happily chug away with a 1440p monitor connected. For 1080p and 1440p resolutions, we also wouldn't rule out previous generation GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. Both of these graphics cards are excellent even at today's standards, so long as you can locate stock at reasonable prices. We've tested hundreds of GPUs here at XDA-Developers and these are our top picks for enjoying a smooth gaming experience at 1440p.