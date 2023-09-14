Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Gaming at 1440p resolution is becoming more commonplace as gamers gradually migrate away from 1080p displays. Having more pixels to handle, it's important to have the best graphics card for the job, which is where our collection of GPUs comes into play. You'll find some of the most powerful, yet affordable graphics cards from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia.

  • nvidia geforce rtx 4070 fe
    Image: Nvidia
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
    Best 1440p GPU

    The only GPU you need for 2K gaming

    This is the best GPU to buy for 1440p gaming right now. It offers the latest technologies from Nvidia as well as high raw performance.

    $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at NVIDIA
  • AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
    Source: AMD
    AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
    Runner-up best 1440p GPU

    AMD's monstrous 1440p gaming machine

    AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT was launched to take on the RTX 4070 and as such performs around the same (if not better) in most games.

    $560 at Amazon $520 at Newegg
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
    Source: NVIDIA
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
    Best last-gen Nvidia 1440p GPU

    This excellent value GPU is still worth buying today

    $350 $400 Save $50

    The RTX 3060 Ti is from the previous generation of Nvidia cards but it's still worth buying today as it's one of the best value 1440p GPUs.

    $350 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy
  • Intel Arc A770
    Source: Intel
    Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition
    Best Intel 1440p GPU

    Intel's flagship Arc GPU is great for 2K gaming

    $307 $430 Save $123

    Don't rule Intel out of the game as the company's Arc A770 is a great 1440p gaming machine. So long as you don't mind the early adopter experience.

    $307 at Amazon $430 at Newegg
  • The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.
    AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
    Best last-gen AMD 1440p GPU

    This GPU will happily run all your games smoothly at 1440p

    $530 $700 Save $170

    The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT was a brilliant GPU when it launched but it's still a solid choice today, so long as you can find one at a reasonable price.

    $530 at Amazon $530 at Newegg $670 at Best Buy
  • AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
    Source: AMD
    AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
    Best performing 1440p GPU

    Overkill but worth it if you want the best frame rates

    The RX 7900 XT is more a 4K GPU but we'd recommend it for the very best 1440p performance without spending too much money.

    $780 at Amazon $880 at Best Buy $790 at Newegg
  • MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT
    Source: MSI
    MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT
    Best budget 1440p GPU

    Buy this GPU if you want to save the most

    Want to stick with the old guns? We've got you covered with the AMD Radeon RX 6750. It's perfect for more compact PC builds too!

    $360 at Amazon $385 at Newegg
  • The PNY RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB graphics card.
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
    Best ray tracing 1440p GPU

    If you're into enjoying the best light shows

    The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is slightly faster than the 4070 and as such is ur pick for the best GPU when it comes to 1440p and ray tracing.

    $800 at Amazon $800 at Newegg $800 at Best Buy

Choosing the best 1440p graphics card

We've recommended some of the best-selling graphics cards from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia here. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is our go-to recommendation for 1440p gaming. It offers the best value within the RTX 40 series without spending a small fortune on its flagship RTX 4090. Then there's the mighty AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, which launched as a direct competitor to the RTX 4070 from Nvidia. It beats Team Green's GPU in many games, but when ray tracing is enabled, there's no competition with Nvidia's excellent DLSS and ray tracing implementation.

Intel shouldn't be written off completely as the Arc A770 is a decent GPU for the price and will happily chug away with a 1440p monitor connected. For 1080p and 1440p resolutions, we also wouldn't rule out previous generation GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. Both of these graphics cards are excellent even at today's standards, so long as you can locate stock at reasonable prices. We've tested hundreds of GPUs here at XDA-Developers and these are our top picks for enjoying a smooth gaming experience at 1440p.