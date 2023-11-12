Whether you’re gaming or doing creative work, it goes without saying that having the best monitor possible is crucial. If you’re looking to leave the fuzzy comfort of the 1080p realm to explore the dizzying heights of 1440p (which is typically a 2560x1440 resolution) with all its clarity, detail, and fidelity, there are several key factors to consider, such as refresh rate, display type (LED, OLED, IPS), HDR, and features like G-Sync and FreeSync support for eliminating screen tearing. We've gathered the best 1440p monitors out there to meet your needs, whether you're an esports pro, a creative professional, or a casual gamer on a budget.

Our picks for the best 1440p monitors

Source: Gigabyte GIGABYTE M27Q X 27 Best overall High-end performance at a mid-range price The Gigabyte M27Q X 27 is an exceptional 2K display at an incredible price, offering a fast 240Hz refresh rate, HDR, a sharp, detailed IPS display, and generous connectivity, including USB-C and upstream/downstream USB 3.0. Pros Super fast 240Hz refresh rate

Exceptional sharpness and detail

Amazing value Cons Contrast ratio isn't amazing

Substandard adjustability $430 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

The Gigabyte M27Q-X represents a nearly perfect balance between speed and visuals at a price that makes up for what it may lack feature-wise compared to $1,000 monitors. Its blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate already puts it ahead of much of the competition at its price point, but built-in KVM, full HDR support, a 27-inch IPS display, and multiple connectivity options — HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-C, and upstream and downstream USB 3.0 — make it a great all-rounder in terms of price, performance, and versatility.

There are only a couple of real downsides to the M27Q-X. Though it does support HDR, its 1000:1 contrast ratio when HDR is not in use leaves something to be desired compared to similar models, as is often an issue with IPS displays. Additionally, its stand isn’t quite as adjustable as others. You can’t swivel or rotate the display to portrait orientation, which could be a turn-off to creatives. Still, if you’re looking for a super sharp 2K monitor with plenty of connectivity, versatility, and a refresh rate made for competitive gaming, it doesn’t get any better at this price.

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDM Premium pick Unbeatable performance and image quality It doesn't come cheap, but the ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDM excels at both gaming and professional creative work, with a beautiful, detailed, rich OLED display, impressive contrast ratio and brightness, anti-glare tech, and a host of QOL features and high-end connectivity options. Pros Almost instantaneous response time

Far brighter than most OLEDs

1.5M:1 Contrast Ratio Cons HDMI 2.0 only

Higher chance of burn-in compared to non-OLED displays

Expensive $998 at Amazon $1000 at Newegg

The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM represents the cream of the crop for high-performance 2K monitors, and while it may be too expensive for standard office work, it's excellent for gamers and creatives. The impressiveness of the ROG Swift OLED starts with, of course, its pristine 26.5-inch OLED display. That and its 240Hz refresh rate (with G-Sync compatibility) already make for an outstanding viewing experience that's full of detail. With an incredible 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and 1,000-nit peak brightness, which is much brighter than most OLEDs, it offers beautiful, deep blacks and clear, warm highlights. Even better, its anti-glare micro-texture display makes it great for preventing unwanted reflections in busy creative offices and the like.

All this adds up to a second-to-none image with nearly instantaneous response times. You’d think all this would also mean it’s the best possible choice for gamers, and it almost is, but two small shortcomings must be mentioned. Though it has USB 3.2, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports, its HDMI 2.0 maxes out at 140Hz. There’s also the fact that OLEDs generally have a higher chance of burn-in than other display types, which is something to watch out for if you play a lot.

Those small caveats aside, it’s hard to do better than the PG27AQDM for gaming and creative productivity, and the included VESA mounting kit and built-in DisplayWidget Center software for tweaking monitor settings make it even more versatile.

ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor Best value Exceptional color gamut and connectivity at a terrific price point The Asus ProArt PA278CV is an excellent choice if you're on a budget and still want a lot of performance. With 100% sRGB for exceptional color reproduction, a huge array of connectivity options, including daisy-chaining for multiple displays, and 65W of downstream power for laptops, it's a total steal. Pros Wide viewing angle

Exceptional connectivity and versatility

Impressive connectivity Cons No HDR

Contrast ratio on the lower end

75Hz refresh rate only $299 at Amazon $299 at B&H $300 at Newegg

Finding a 27-inch 2K display for less than $400 can be a challenge, and finding a good one in that price range is nearly impossible, but the Asus ProArt PA278CV is the exception, offering the performance of many mid-range 1440p monitors at budget prices.

IPS displays, which offer exceptional color accuracy and wide viewing angles, are generally not found in budget monitors, making the PA278CV an outlier that provides vibrancy and detail not found in other models in the $300 range. It offers plenty of connectivity options, with two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio connection, one HDMI 1.4 port, two DisplayPort 1.2 ports, and a USB-C port with DP Alt Mode that lets you daisy-chain connections for multi-screen setups. On top of that, the USB-C port supplies up to 65W of power to keep a laptop charged, cutting down on desktop clutter and cable spaghetti. Even if you don’t have a docking station, the PA278CV’s multiple downstream USB connections can more or less fill that role. Its versatility is further rounded out with a full tilt, height, and swivel adjustable stand.

At this price point, it does have some limitations. It lacks HDR support, only supports refresh rates up to 75Hz (though it does feature Adaptive Sync), and though it’s more than bright enough for work environments, its backlight doesn’t exceed 393 nits of brightness, which may be a sticking point for some. Those issues aside, its otherwise solid specs and features, like an above-average pair of speakers, a non-glare finish, and a built-in bezel ruler, make it an unbeatable budget option for creative professionals and even casual gamers.

Source: Asus Source: Asus Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN Best high refresh rate Blazing response times for next-level competitive gaming If you’re a competitive gamer and smooth animations are your top priority, the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN’s blazing 360Hz refresh rate and crystal clear IPS display with 1ms response time will make your toes curl and your enemies cower. A host of novel gaming features round out this beast of a gaming monitor. Pros 360Hz refresh rate

Exceptional motion handling

Host of extra gaming features Cons Limited viewing angle

Not everybody needs a 360Hz refresh rate $1050 at Amazon $1050 at Best Buy

What’s better for smooth high-speed gaming than a 240Hz monitor? A 360Hz monitor. To be clear, a 240Hz refresh rate is already blazingly fast, and most even professional gamers will find it way more than adequate for fast-paced FPS and competitive gaming, but for those who want to push that fast response time and ultra-smooth motion handling even further, there’s the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN.

This 27-inch monitor offers more than just a fast refresh rate. It comes with native G-Sync, FreeSync support, a super sharp IPS LCD panel, and excellent HDR support with a peak brightness of 600 nits. Just as impressive are its extra gaming features, such as expansive aspect ratio control, a built-in FPS counter, an Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer for figuring out what’s causing the most delay in your signal chain, and a rather novel virtual crosshair that your system won’t detect, offering a considerable advantage in competitive FPS play.

On the less impressive side of things, the PG27AQN’s native contrast ratio is a little low, which can make deep blacks look a little too gray in dark environments, and it’s rather limited when it comes to viewing angle, though it offers tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustability. That aside, it’s a real monster for competitive gamers and streamers, though creatives won’t benefit as much from its high refresh rate, especially at this price.

Source: Dell Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3423WE) Best curved ultrawide A stellar productivity option with exceptional color accuracy The Dell UltraSharp 34 U3423WE curved monitor is great for boosting your productivity. It packs in a color-accurate IPS Black display panel, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. The screen resolution of 3440 x 1440 is also quite crisp, though it's not ideal for gaming due to the 60Hz refresh rate. Pros Amazing color accuracy

Unprecedented connectivity

High contrast ratio Cons No HDR

Too heavy and bulky for a modern display $740 at Dell $682 at Amazon $684 at B&H

The Dell Ultrasharp 34 won’t be for everyone, but ultrawide curved monitors offer a massive improvement to workflow and overall user experience for productivity and creative work. The Ultrasharp excels for this use, mostly justifying both its price and its impact on desktop real estate.

The Ultrasharp 34 comes with a nice selection of bells & whistles, but the real selling point is its sharp, crystal-clear 3440x1440 IPS 21:9 aspect ratio display with full G-Sync Ultimate support and IPS Black technology, which allows for some great color reproduction. There are also a lot of connectivity options here. On top of the fast USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 upstream port (which can send up to 90W of power to laptops and tablets), you get two HDMI, one DisplayPort 1.4, four USB-A 3.2, one downstream USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, one line-out audio jack, and, amazingly, an RJ45 Ethernet jack. It’s a surprising level of connectivity even at this price point, and it really adds a lot to its versatility in the office.

On the downside, it's quite bulky, with a large bezel around the display that seems unnecessary, and a thickness and weight (34.5 pounds) that may bring to mind the CRT tank of yesteryear. There’s no HDR, and the 60Hz refresh rate is fairly paltry, but for an ultrawide curved display with amazing image fidelity, an impressive contrast ratio, lots of connectivity, and full tilt/swivel/pivot/height adjustability, it’s hard to beat when it comes to productivity, even if the price point may be a barrier for some.

Source: Gigabyte GIGABYTE M32Q 32" Best 32-inch Fast response times and refresh rates for low lag $260 $350 Save $90 If you're a gamer looking for a bigger 1440p screen than the "optimal" 27-inch display, the Gigabyte M32Q offers more screen real estate while still providing a pretty pristine image. With a fast 170Hz refresh rate, a wide viewing angle, and great extras like a built-in KVM switch and solid connectivity, it's a great midrange option for big-screen gaming and productivity alike. Pros Fast 170Hz refresh rate

Best of both worlds with BFI+VRR support

Low input lag Cons Deep blacks are gray in dark rooms

Can't be rotated to portrait mode $260 at Newegg

Generally speaking, the ideal display size for a 2560x1440 resolution display is 27 inches. This is the largest size display widely available that will display 1440p with maximum clarity and sharpness without the overly pixilated look that can occur when that resolution is blown up. If you really want the experience of a bigger display, and you don’t want to finagle upscaling or sharpening GPU tech to compensate, it’s worth considering the Gigabyte M32Q.

The M32Q’s fairly modest price point already makes it a good option, but it offers a lot of performance on top of that. Its IPS display provides a sharp, detailed image despite the theoretical pixel bloat of a large 1440p monitor. It supports both FreeSync and G-Sync, a fast max 170Hz refresh rate, and full HDR support. The switchable BFI (black frame insertion) can be used simultaneously with variable refresh rate settings to reduce blur and mitigate tearing- a feature that’s almost unheard of on the market. A built-in KVM switch lets you manage two sources simultaneously with one keyboard and mouse. A wide viewing angle and plenty of connectivity — including two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2 input, one USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack — round out a great 32-inch monitor with plenty of versatility.

Being an IPS display, black levels leave a bit to be desired, with deep blacks appearing gray in dark rooms. While it offers impressive height and tilt adjustability, it can’t be rotated to portrait orientation. Overall, though, it's an absolute winner for big-screen versatility.

Source: BenQ BenQ PD3420Q Ultrawide Creator Monitor Best for creators Stunning visuals and top-of-the-line QOL features for creators The BenQ PD3420Q is a compelling choice for creators and other professionals looking for a top-tier display that can handle a wide array of workplace needs. With a plethora of features such as picture-by-picture and KVM functionality and a super sharp, glare-resistant, color-accurate ultrawide screen, it more than justifies its price. Pros Exceptional image quality

Super wide viewing angles

Cutting edge features Cons Pricey compared to some similar models $900 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

The BenQ PD3420Q is a terrific choice for creators looking for a top-tier 3440x1440 display that offers a wide array of cutting-edge features and specs to match. It has a sleek, modern design and is tailored for use with MacBooks, making it right at home in any creative workplace.

Its super-sharp 34-inch ultrawide 21:9 LED display features Pantone Validated and Calman-verified color-accurate tech, with a built-in M-Book mode for Mac-compatible color matching. Connectivity-wise, it’s generous, with one USB-C port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort, and a four-port USB hub. Its impressive picture-by-picture (PBP) feature lets you connect two different sources and view them side by side on the display, a rare feature that, along with its KVM functionality and handy Display Pilot software, makes it an outlier among productivity and creator-oriented models.

Its versatility and performance are rounded out by the super cool Hotkey Puck G2, which lets you calibrate settings and switch modes by hand using four buttons and a dial, which is more ergonomic and easy-to-use than the usual awkward buttons on the back or sides of the monitor. Super wide viewing angles and an anti-glare coating make for a great viewing experience regardless of your work environment. While it doesn’t come cheap, if you’re a professional creator and can swing the price tag, the BenQ PD3420Q can’t be beat.

Source: ViewSonic ViewSonic VX3276-2K-MHD 32" Budget productivity pick Built for work without straining your wallet The ViewSonic VX3276 is a great choice for professionals looking to upgrade to the world of 2K on a bit of a budget. It offers the wide viewing angle and sharp picture of a 32-inch IPS display, along with excellent connectivity, including a Mini DisplayPort that’s great for MacBook users. Eyestrain-preventing features and surprisingly good built-in speakers round out this productivity workhorse that won’t strain your wallet. Pros MiniDisplay port

Excellent value

Great eye-strain-reducing features Cons Low refresh rate for gaming

No adaptive sync $230 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a great value in a productivity-oriented 32-inch 1440p monitor, the ViewSonic VX3276-2K-MHD is an excellent choice. With solid performance and some nice extra features, it transcends its budget price point.

The VX3276’s edge-to-edge frameless bezel IPS display with ViewSonic’s SuperClear tech provides a lot of screen real estate while still providing a sharp, detailed viewing experience. Its less-than-stellar 75Hz refresh rate is more than adequate for office and creative use, and its ultra-thin build, wide viewing angle (thanks to its IPS display), and built-in anti-glare add to its adaptability in the office. Connectivity-wise, it’s solid, with two HDMI 1.4, one DisplayPort, one VGA, one 3.5mm audio jack, and, as a nice bonus, one MiniDisplay/Thunderbolt port, accommodating MacBook users more than most similar displays. While it would be nice to have some built-in USB support, as well as adaptive sync support, it’s not a deal-breaker at this price.

Other nice little features include tech to greatly reduce eye strain, VESA mounting support, a good range of tilt adjustability, and above-average built-in speakers. While it might sound like faint praise applied to pricier options, for a 32-inch,1440p display, it’s a steal for productivity and office use.

Which 1440p monitor should you choose?

These are among the best 1440p monitors on the market today for various uses. We chose the Gigabyte M27Q-X 27 as our best overall pick because of its fast 240Hz refresh rate, built-in KVM, HDR, and multiple connectivity options including USB 3.0 and fast HDMI 2.0. Its fast response and smooth motion handling make it a great competitive gaming monitor, easily besting many models twice its price.

If you’ve got the budget for it, the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM can’t be beat when it comes to premium gaming monitors. It has the same ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate as our top pick, with a super sharp, bright 25.6-inch OLED display with anti-glare tech and exceptional contrast ratio for detailed images in almost any environment.

If you’re keeping your options open beyond the 2K realm, there are also plenty of amazing 4K monitors or just great budget monitors if you don’t mind going 1080p and you don't want to break the bank.