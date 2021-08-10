Best 15-inch MacBook Pro cases: UAG, iBlason, Thule, and more

The 15-inch MacBook Pro has been one of the most popular MacBooks for Apple. It was first launched in 2006 and became a popular choice by many, specifically creators. It received a design update back in 2016 where it ditched the traditional ports in favor of Thunderbolt, and ever since 2018, we haven’t seen a new refreshed model. It was however replaced by a larger 16 inch MacBook Pro in 2019, which is expected to get a major update, including the shift from Intel to Apple’s own ARM-based chipset.

If you own one of the more recent 15 inch Macbook Pro models, we’ve got a list of some of the best cases that can help you protect your laptop and hopefully increase its lifespan.

Thule Gauntlet 3.0 Hard-shell sleeve The Thule Gauntlet hard-shell carrying sleeve protects your laptop from bumps and drops thanks to its rigid exterior and padded interior. Buy at Amazon

iBlason Halo Case Slim snap-on case A premium, slim snap-on option from iBlason, the Halo Case is great if you want to protect your laptop from bumps, dents and scratches while keeping the overall weight in check. Buy at iBlason Promoted

Fintie Case Transparent shell-case This is a recommended clear, polycarbonate case that can easily snap onto your MacBook Pro to offer all-round protection without hampering the looks of the laptop. Do note, this particular product is only for the older 15 inch MacBook Pro Retina. Buy at Amazon

UAG case Best rugged protection UAG or Urban Armor Gear is know for making some of the best rugged cases and this one is no exception. It features a strong bumper around the edges while maintaining a lightweight design for your MacBook Pro. Buy at Amazon

May Chen Hard Case Cover Bumper case with folding feet Another recommended case for the older MacBook Pro 15 (2012-2015), this is a sturdy case that offers bumper protection and comes with foldable feet at the bottom for proper airflow and an improved angle for typing on the keyboard. Buy at Amazon

Tomtoc 360 Sleeve Premium fabric sleeve A premium fabric sleeve for the MacBook Pro that can be used as a compact carrying case thanks to the built-in handle. It also offers a secondary pocket to stash in chargers, cables, and other accessories. Buy at Amazon

Thule Vectros Best bumper protection A two-piece bumper case for the MacBook Pro 15, the Thule Vectros comes with an an optional scratch shield for the centre area. This gives users a choice of having either a simple bumper or a case that covers the entire laptop including the top and bottom. Buy at Amazon

Mosiso Hard Shell Case Affordable shell case Go for this case if you need a simple, polycarbonate shell for your MacBook on a budget. It is also available in a variety of colors to choose from and comes with a keyboard and screen protector free of charge. Buy at Amazon

Allinside Laptop Sleeve Faux-leather sleeve A low-profile sleeve for the 15-inch MacBook Pro that offers a synthetic leather finish for a premium look, with a magnetic flap to secure the laptop inside. Buy at Amazon

These are some of the best cases for the 15-inch MacBook Pro. As mentioned above, Apple is expected to refresh its MacBook Pro lineup later this year, with rumors suggesting the existing 16 inch MacBook Pro could receive a design update and Apple’s M1 Silicon chipset. There’s also news Apple is working on a new 14 inch model that could replace the 13 inch model. Certain leaks suggest the new MacBook Pro 2021 models will take on the same color scheme as we saw on the new 24 inch iMac and the iPad Air from last year. Supposedly these new MacBooks are also expected to bring back the popular MagSafe charger in a brand new avatar, an SD card slot, and an upgrade to Thunderbolt 4.

If you happen to be looking for a new Mac, have a look at our recommendation of the best ones that you can buy. We also have a roundup of some of the best Apple products for students, and if you’re a Windows person, take a look at the best laptops to buy in 2021.