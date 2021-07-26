These are the best cases for the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Microsoft makes some great premium PCs, and its Surface family is one of the well-known brands out there. They’re all great laptops and worthy of competing with the best laptops on the market. Among the Surface line, the Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best PCs you can buy right now, featuring the latest Intel processors and a premium design. It’s expensive though, so you want to make sure it lasts you a long time. To help you do that, we’ve rounded up the best cases for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 to keep it safe over the years.

Specifically, we’re talking about the 15 inch model of the Surface Laptop 4. Microsoft introduced a 15 inch version of the Surface Laptop with the Surface Laptop 3, and the successor has the exact same dimensions. That means all of these cases will work just as well on the Surface Laptop 3 as they will on the Surface Laptop 4. You’ll just need to make sure you have the 15 inch version of either one.

mCover Hard Shell Case Protection and style The Microsoft Surface Laptop comes in a few subtle color options, but if you want something that pops, this hard case helps you do that. It protects your laptops while you're using and adds a splash of color to make it stand out. Buy at Amazon

ProCase Hard Case Take some hits For some extra protection, the rugged hard case from ProCase has a tough design that protects your laptop from hard drops and bumps. It also includes feet to prop up your Surface Laptop so you can type more comfortably. Buy at Amazon

Honeycase Case Cover Wrap-around cover This cover from Honeycase wraps around your laptop to protect it from all sides, but it also adds a premium-looking touch with its microfiber and PU leather finish. It comes in a few color options, too. Buy at Amazon

Smatree Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve Sleek and tough This Smatree hard shell case is made from hard molded nylon that's both shockproof and waterproof so your Microsoft Surface Laptop is always safe. It features a sleek design too, so you don't need a lot of bulk to protect your laptop. Buy at Amazon

Tomtoc Laptop Carrying Bag Modern protective sleeve This Tomtoc case protects your laptop and looks good while doing it. It comes in three colors, many different sizes, lots of padding all around, and extra protection in the corners in case of accidental drops. Buy at Amazon

Kinmac Laptop Sleeve A sleeve with personality Few cases offer as many unique designs as this Kinmac one, with lots of styles to choose from. It doesn't sacrifice protection though, coming with a lot of cushioning, water-resistant coating, and a shockproof frame to protect your laptop from drops. Buy at Amazon

Dealcase 15.6 inch Laptop Sleeve Space for accessories If you want to carry some extra accessories for your Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, this case includes an extra pouch so you can keep everything safe in its own bag. The case itself is water resistant and offers protection from bumps and scratches. Buy at Amazon

Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve Sleek carrying case If you're traveling with your Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, this Targus case can offer protection and an easier way to carry it thanks to its shoulder strap. It looks modern and sleek, plus it has some extra space for accessories Buy at Best Buy

Casematix Laptop Hard Case Unbeatable protection You might never need this much protection for your laptop, but if you do, here it is. This case offers a tough external shell and lots of internal padding to keep your Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 safe from just about anything, including hard drops and water spills. Buy at Amazon

Protecting your Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 becomes a lot easier with these case options. Some are meant to be used while traveling, while others can stay on while you use the laptop. For traveling, the Kinmac Laptop Sleeve is a personal favorite thanks to the myriad of designs you can choose from. On the other hand, the mCover Hard Shell case is a great way to add protection and a personal touch, even when you’re using your PC.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the 15 inch Surface Laptop 4 from the link below. It’s one of the more high-end laptops you can buy today, with the latest Intel processors, plenty of storage, and RAM. It has a premium design and a very sharp 3:2 display that’s great for productivity and supports touch. Plus, it will support the update to Windows 11 when it releases later this year, making it even better. You can also find the 13.5 inch model here, though some cases on this list won’t work with it.