Laptops with 16-inch screens are becoming more popular every day, and these are the best ones you can buy right now.

For many years, 15-inch laptops were some of the most popular on the market, and for good reason, as they offer a nice balance o portability while still having a large screen to let you be immersed in whatever you're doing. But in recent years, you may have noticed a trend, as more and more 16-inch laptops have begun to appear, and in many cases, replace 15-inch laptops. Many of the best laptops you can buy today have 16-inch screens, and very few have 15-inch displays.

The reason for that is simple — we're not just making screens bigger. In most cases, 16-inch laptops come in a 15-inch form factor, and that's because companies are moving away from the classic 16:9 aspect ratio that became the standard in the mid-2000s. Instead, we now have a taller 16:10 format, which is far better for productivity. The taller screen means you get more vertical space for lines of text, for video and audio tracks in a video editing interface, or for various tools in a photo editor like Photoshop.

There's essentially no downside to buying a 16-inch laptop compared to a 15-inch one these days, and so, we're here to help you choose the best one for yourself. There's no shortage of options on the market at this point, and all of them are great, so let's dive right in.

Best overall: MacBook Pro

It's impossible to talk about the best laptops on the market without mentioning the MacBook Pro, especially if we're talking about 16-inch laptops. The latest iteration of Apple's creator laptop is a phenomenal machine for performance and battery life, in addition to having a terrific display and build quality.

Indeed, the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max are top-of-the-line processors with 12 CPU cores (eight for performance, four for efficiency) and up to a 39-core GPU that deliver a balance of performance and battery life that you just can't get anywhere. The performance can rival the best laptops in the Windows space, but it's so efficient that battery life is in a whole different class compared to its competitors. It's a great laptop for almost anyone because of that, since you're not sacrificing battery life for that fantastic performance. You can also get up to 96GB of RAM and an 8TB SSD.

To go along with the powerful internals, Apple also gives you an absolutely fantastic screen to work on. It's a 16.2-inch panel and it comes in a super-sharp 3456 x 2234 resolution, resulting in an aspect ratio that's slightly taller than 16:10 and providing a very crisp image. To make it even better, the screen has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that makes motion and animations look smoother. Plus, Apple is using a mini-LED display with hundreds of individual dimming zones, providing an experience somewhat close to an OLED panel, and it can reach a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits.

The only thing you might not like is the notch in the middle of the screen, which is where Apple put the 1080p webcam that delivers very good image quality. Thanks to the image signal processor in the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, webcam quality is better than you might find on other webcams with the same resolution.

Design-wise, the MacBook Pro isn't particularly exciting, but it is premium. It's a solid aluminum laptop that comes in either Silver or Space Grey (dark silver), so it looks very subdued. Thanks to the powerful specs, it gets a bit heavy, starting a 4.7 pounds of weight, but it's still fairly thin, at 16.8mm.

Finally, in terms of ports, the latest MacBook Pro models come with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with HDMI, a headphone jack, a full-size SD card reader, and a MagSafe connector for charging, so you have much more variety than some previous models had.

This is undoubtedly one of the best laptops on the market, and while it's pricy, we couldn't not recommend it.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) The 2023 MacBook Pro builds on the 2021 model to deliver even more performance and efficiency while maintaining a top-tier display and build quality. It's one of the best laptops on the market, plain and simple. Pros Unrivaled performance and battery life thanks to the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

Mini-LED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits of brightness

Premium build quality with an all-aluminum chassis Cons It may look a bit boring to some

Not everyone wants to use macOS

It gets quite expensive $2499 at Best Buy (16 inches) $2499 at Amazon (16 inches)

Best convertible: HP Spectre x360

Spectre x360 16

Clamshell laptops are fine, but if you're like me, convertibles are where it's at. There's a different kind of versatility you can get with a laptop that can turn into a tablet, and the HP Spectre x360 16 is one of the very best on the market right now, delivering a lot of performance with a beautiful display.

For starters, it's powered by 12th-generation Intel processors. You can choose between the Intel Core i7-12700H or the Core i7-1260P, and the latter is paired with an Intel Arc A370M discrete GPU. The H-series processor delivers more performance thanks to the 45W TDP and the higher core count, at 14 cores and 20 threads, but having the discrete GPU can greatly accelerate some workloads, including gaming, if you're interested in that. What's more, you can configure this laptop with up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, so it's a powerful machine all around.

The display is also fantastic. This is a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio (as are most laptops on this list), but it comes in a very sharp 3072 x 1920 resolution by default, so the viewing experience is great regardless of the configuration you choose. If that's not enough for you, though, you can upgrade to the 4K+ (3840 x 2400) OLED panel, which is even sharper and has more vibrant colors and true blacks. Above that display also lives one of the best webcams you'll find on a laptop — a 5MP sensor with 1080p video and features like auto framing and lighting correction built-in. It also supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

Unlike the MacBook Pro, the HP Spectre x360 16 has a very unique look. It comes in a dual-tone color scheme, mixing black with copper accents, or dark blue with light blue accents, plus the way the edges are shaped looks different from just about anything else out there. It's still made of aluminum, and the convertible form factor adds some weight, but at 4.45 pounds and 19.81mm of thickness, it's still decently portable for a laptop of this size.

As for ports, HP gives you two fully-featured Thunderbolt 4 connections, along with one USB Type-A port, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. It's a pretty solid setup for a modern laptop, with options to expand thanks to the Thunderbolt ports, which also support external GPUs (unlike on the MacBook Pro).

The HP Spectre x360 16 is a bit pricy, to start with, but you do get a phenomenal experience for your money, and it's significantly cheaper than Apple's laptop.

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) With a beautiful design and a versatile convertible form factor, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best laptops you can buy, giving you enough performance for all kinds of tasks and a large canvas to do them in. Pros Very sharp display by default, with an even better OLED option

One of the best webcams on a laptop

Premium design with a beautiful dual-tone look Cons May be a bit heavy for some users $1999.99 at Best Buy $1649.99 at HP

Best for creators: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Whether you're editing videos, designing 3D models, or doing other creative work, you're probably going to need a more powerful machine, and while the MacBook pro is spectacular, macOS isn't for everyone, and you might want an equivalent in the Windows space. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is one of your best options.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is packing 13th-generation Intel Core processors, up to a Core i9-13900H. That's a powerful 14-core processor with 20 threads and boost speeds up to 5.4GHz, which will breeze through just about any task you could throw at it. What's more, you can pair it with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, and while this won't be the most powerful GPU in the world, it will give you a great boost for creative workloads like video editing. Additionally, you get up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, with a free SSD slot if you want more later.

Samsung makes some of the best displays in the business, and with the Galaxy Book 3 series, it's brought them to its own laptops. This laptop packs a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and it comes in a very sharp 2880 x 1800 resolution. Dynamic AMOLED 2X means you get vibrant colors and true blacks, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything look that much smoother. Plus, the screen covers 120% of DCI-P3, so color reproduction is also great. Above that display, you'll find a 1080p webcam, though there's no Windows Hello facial recognition on this one, and you'll have to use the fingerprint reader instead.

For the design, Samsung is also using an all-aluminum chassis for the first time with the Galaxy Book series, and that means you get a very premium feel. The laptop only comes in black (Graphite, as Samsung calls it), so it's very subdued, and at 3.9 pounds, it's relatively lightweight considering the size and the specs packed inside. It's also just 16.5mm thick, which is very reasonable for this kind of laptop.

And despite the compact size and powerful specs, Samsung still gives you a solid selection of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 connections, one USB Type-A port, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. That's a good supply of ports overall, so you can connect a few peripherals without needing a docking station, though you also have that option.

This all makes for a very good laptop in more ways than one. It's got performance, a great screen, and portability, so you can easily take it with you to work wherever you need to.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a powerful Windows laptop with a premium and sleek design, plus a beautiful AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Pros Powerful 13th-gen Intel processors and Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics

Stunning AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and sharp resolution

Relatively lightweight considering the specs it offers Cons It's fairly expensive

No Windows Hello facial recognition $2199.99 at Samsung

Best business laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

Business laptops are often a bit smaller than 16 inches, but if you happen to want a larger one and you also want a powerful machine, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is for you. It has the classic ThinkPad look with a lot more power than you'd expect, and it still manages to be somewhat portable.

Inside the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, you'll find 12th-generation Intel Core processors, up to a Core i9-12900H, which gives you 14 cores, 20 threads, and speeds up to 5GHz, resulting in fantastic performance for day-to-day tasks. What's more, you get up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, which is great if you need to handle workloads like 3D design, or even some gaming when you're not at work. Beyond that, the laptop can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and a maximum of 4TB of storage, and there's a lot of flexibility with the configurations since this is a business laptop.

That wide range of options extends to the display. You can choose between three main options, starting with a basic Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) model, which is good enough if you just want a laptop for work. From there, you can go up to a Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is ideal if you do plan on using the laptop for gaming in your free time. The top-tier option is a 4K (3840 x 2400) display, and it covers 100% of Adobe RGB, making this the best option for content creators. Regardless of your display choice, you get a 1080p webcam above it, and it supports Windows Hello facial recognition by default.

In terms of design, the laptop is exactly what you'd expect from a ThinkPad. It's black, it has red accents, and even features like a TrackPoint and duplicate mouse buttons to go along with it. Despite the powerful specs, it manages to be just 17.9mm thick, and the starting weight of 4.14 pounds is also relatively light.

Business laptops are great at connectivity, and it's no different here. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a full-size SD card reader. This lets you connect a few peripherals directly to the laptop without having to use a dock, and even import photos from a camera with the SD card reader. In terms of wireless connectivity, it's worth mentioning the optional support for 5G, but it's not available if you choose an RTX 3060 GPU or higher.

While it's a bit more powerful than most business users will need, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an excellent laptop with a ton of performance to offer, and an easy recommendation if your budget can accommodate it.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is a powerful business laptop with high-end Intel processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, all packed in a classic Lenovo chassis to deliver great performance for business users. Pros High-end Intel processors and up to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics

Relatively thin and light for the specs

The iconic ThinkPad design may be ideal for some business users Cons Though it may feel outdated to others

It can get very expensive $1799.4 at Lenovo

Best Chromebook: Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook

Lenovo 5i Chromebook

In the same way that a MacBook may not be for everyone, some users might not want a Windows laptop, or they may be looking for something a bit cheaper. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, or simply Lenovo 5i Chromebook, is a great option for those users in need of a 16-inch Chromebook.

As far as performance goes, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook isn't trying to compete at the high-end, featuring an Intel Core i3-1215U processor. This mid-range processor gives you 6 cores and 8 threads, with boost speeds going up to 4.4GHz, and that's more than good enough to run Chrome OS smoothly and handle all the apps you'd usually run on it. You can also get it with up to 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, though the configuration available right now maxes out with 128GB of eMMC storage. Still, it's more than enough for Chrome OS.

The display is (naturally) a 16-inch IPS panel, and the base model comes in Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution. It's fairly basic, but it's all you need if you just need to do some simple work or casual web browsing. There should also be a Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) model with better color accuracy and a 120Hz refresh rate, though this model doesn't appear to be available yet.

Looks-wise, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook has a fairly unique identity, featuring a dual-tone look on the lid with two shades of grey. The lid is also made of aluminum, while the base is made of plastic. Design isn't a priority for cheaper devices, so it comes in just under 20mm thick and it weighs 4.17 pounds, which isn't all that impressive considering the specs of the laptop.

There's also a decent range of ports in this laptop. including two USB Type-C and two USB Type-A ports, along with a headphone jack and a microSD card reader. There's no HDMI output in this one, which is somewhat unfortunate for a 16-inch laptop, but considering it's a Chromebook and not overly powerful, there's a good chance you're not planning to use multi-monitor setups.

If you're looking for a cheaper 16-inch laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook is a great option, and it can handle basic day-to-day tasks just fine for most people.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (16-inch) The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook is a capable, yet relatively affordable laptop that's great for basic day-to-day tasks and web browsing. Pros Solid specs for the price

Chrome OS is lightweight and runs well on entry-level hardware

1080p webcam is nice to have in this price range Cons The base display configuration isn't amazing

eMMC storage is slower than an SSD $549.99 at Lenovo

Best gaming laptop: HP Omen 16

Of course, gaming is one of the most popular hobbies in the world, and we know there are bound to be a lot of people looking for a new gaming rig. Right now, the Omen 16 from HP is probably your best option, packing a ton of power into a sleek-looking chassis.

Indeed, looking at the performance offered by this laptop, we have up to an Intel Core i9-12900H, a 14-core, 20-thread processor with boost speeds up to 5GHz, which is all you need to handle pretty much any kind of game you'd want to run. For graphics, the Omen 16 comes with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which is also a very powerful piece of hardware that can run any modern game without issues, and usually at high frame rates. Of course, the laptop can also be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD to store your games.

Unlike most of the laptops on this list, the Omen 16 is the only laptop that doesn't have a 16:10 aspect ratio. Instead, this is a 16.1-inch panel with a typical 16:9 format, and that may be better if you're interested in gaming, where wider setups are very common. You can either choose a Full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate or upgrade to a Quad HD model with an even smoother 165Hz refresh rate, with the latter obviously being better,

A big sacrifice with this laptop is the webcam, which is just a 720p sensor and lacks Windows Hello support. In fact, there's not even a fingerprint reader here, which is unfortunately not that rare for gaming laptops. Still, it's a big downside and definitely worth mentioning.

One thing that's nice about the Omen 16 is that it looks very sleek and clean thanks to the all-black chassis. It does have an RGB backlit keyboard, but otherwise, this isn't a laptop that will get too much attention in public, aside from the fact that it's bulky. It comes in at 5.29 pounds of starting weight and it's 22.6mm thick, so portability isn't the biggest priority.

As for ports, the setup is also very good, as it tends to be with gaming laptops. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, and a full-size SD card reader. That's one of the best setups on this list, and it gives you a lot of options for connecting peripherals, which can be useful if you find that gaming on a laptop keyboard is uncomfortable.

These days, you can find the Omen 16 with significant discounts, which makes it a great deal if you're looking for a new gaming rig. Even its MSRP isn't too bad for what the laptop offers.

HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop HP Omen 16 HP's Omen 16 is a powerful, yet sleek gaming laptop. The all-black chassis hides top-tier specs that can run the latest games without issue, and it's discreet enough to use in public without getting too much attention. Pros Plenty of power for gaming with up to a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

High refresh rate display is ideal for fast-paced games

Sleek and subdued design for a gaming laptop Cons It's still fairly bulky

Battery life isn't good

720p webcam and no Windows Hello See at HP

Best ultralight laptop: Acer Swift Edge

As you've probably noticed by now, 16-inch laptops have a propensity for being on the heavier side of things, and that's to be expected considering the size. But if you want a 16-inch laptop that's still portable, you're not out of options, and the Acer Swift Edge is the best one around.

Powering the Acer Swift Edge is an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, which is a very capable CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, capable of boosting up to 4.7GHz to deliver great performance for all kinds of tasks, whether you're browsing the web, writing up documents, or even some light GPU workloads thanks to the integrated Radeon Graphics 680M. you also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD by default, and those are all the ingredients you need for a solid experience.

The screen is absolutely delightful, too. It's a 16-inch OLED display, meaning you have true blacks and very vivid colors, and it comes in a super-sharp 4K resolution (3840 x 2400). That's not exactly new on this list, but this is the default and only configuration available, and when we look at the price of just $1,499.99, it suddenly becomes extremely impressive. What's more, there's a 1080p webcam above that display, and while it lacks facial recognition for Windows Hello, you can use a fingerprint reader.

Lightness is a core focus for this laptop, and indeed, it weighs a mere 2.4 pounds, which is absolutely incredible for a 16-inch laptop. There are modern 13-inch laptops that weigh more than that, and Acer can achieve this by using magnesium for this chassis, which allows the laptop to be thinner and lighter. And on that note, it maxes out at 13.95mm at its thickest point, so it's also very thin and can easily slip into a bag. It also looks pretty nice, with a dark green colorway Acer calls Olivine Black.

You might think that thinness means there aren't a lot of ports, but that's not the case. The Acer Swift Edge goes the extra mile, including two USB Type-C ports along with two Type-A ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack. There's no Thunderbolt 4 support since this is an AMD laptop, and unfortunately, there's no USB 4, either, but it's hard to complain about a port setup with this much variety.

All in all, the Acer Swift Edge is incredibly impressive in many ways, with great performance, a fantastic display, and a lightweight design, all for a surprisingly low price considering what it offers.

Acer Swift Edge The Acer Swift Edge manages to weigh just 2.4 pounds despite having a 16-inch display with a stunning 4K AMOLED panel. It also has great performance with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and it all comes at a very reasonable price. Pros Beautiful 4K AMOLED display included by default

Standard configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 7 and 16GB of RAM

Extremely light for the size

Affordable for what it offers Cons AMD processors have noticeably worse performance on battery power

No Thunderbolt $1499.99 at Acer

Ultralight runner-up: LG Gram 16

Acer isn't the only one in the game of making extremely light laptops, and in fact, LG has been doing it for longer with its Gram lineup. And if you prefer Intel processors or just want something that looks a little different, the LG Gram 16 is another fantastic option.

Powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors, specifically up to a Core i7-1260P, the LG Gram 16 has plenty of performance. That processor has 12 cores and 16 threads, and it can boost up to 4.7GHz, so it can handle all kinds of work tasks without breaking a sweat. Intel is also noticeably better when it comes to performance while the laptop isn't charging, so the portability is even better here since the laptop maintains more of its performance when you use it away from an outlet. Configurations for the LG Gram 16 go up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, so it's on par with the Acer Swift Edge there.

The display is less impressive than on Acer's laptop, but that doesn't mean it's bad. Only one configuration is available, and it's a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution. That's plenty sharp for a display of this size, and the screen also covers 99% of DCI-P3, making it great for creative work if you need something that's color accurate. It won't match the Acer Swift Edge, but it may have a benefit in terms of battery life thanks to the lower resolution. One thing the LG Gram 16 does better is the webcam. While the resolution is the same (1080p), this one supports Windows Hello facial recognition, which is always a plus.

In terms of portability, the LG Gram 16 comes in at 2.64 pounds and it's 16.8mm thick. It's not quite as mind-blowing as the Acer Swift Edge, but if your goal is portability, you're doing great with either of these laptops, and it's really hard to complain. The LG Gram 16 does come in a couple of color options, those being grey and black, and just like the Acer Swift Edge, it's made of magnesium, which allows it to be this light.

The port situation is also quite good here, with two Thunderbolt 4 connections, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader giving you plenty of options for all your peripherals. Thunderbolt support means you can also plug in an external GPU and turn this into a gaming laptop if you want to, so that's another advantage over the Acer Swift Edge.

It's hard to say which one is definitively better, and while the Acer Swift Edge is a bit more impressive, there are very valid reasons to prefer the Gram 16. You can buy it below if it interests you. It's worth noting LG will soon be coming out with the new Gram Style, which will likely take this spot, but if you can't wait, this is still a fantastic option.

LG Gram 16 (2022) The LG Gram 16 is a lightweight 16-inch laptop with 12th-gen Intel Core processors and a great display for getting work done. Pros It weighs just 2.64 pounds

Powerful Intel P-series processors

Quad HD+ display with 99% coverage of sRGB

Thunderbolt and Windows Hello support give it an advantage over the Acer Swift Edge Cons Though Acer's laptop has a better screen and is lighter

The color options are a bit boring $1699.99 at Best Buy $1699.99 at Amazon

Those are our top recommendations if you're looking for a 16-inch laptop right now, and they cover a lot of use cases. There's a little something for everyone here, and personally speaking, the HP Spectre x360 16 is my favorite, simply because I love the versatility of a convertible. With that being said, I'm constantly fascinated whenever I pick up an LG Gram laptop due to how incredibly light it is, and if you want a big canvas without sacrificing portability, that and the Acer Swift Edge are great choices.