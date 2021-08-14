These are the Best 16 inch Apple MacBook Pro cases: UAG, Supcase, Spigen, and more

Apple’s 16 inch MacBook Pro is currently the only notebook that the company sells with an Intel chipset. The 16 inch model was a replacement for the 15 inch MacBook Pro when it was launched in 2019 with a similar size, but a larger 16 inch 3072 x 1920 Retina display with narrow bezels. It was also the largest MacBook screen since the 17 inch MacBook Pro, which was discontinued in 2012. It’s expected Apple will be updating the notebook later this year, and like the current-gen 13 inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, it’ll be powered by an ARM-based M1 chipset, possibly with a higher core count and clock speeds.

It’s also expected the new 16 inch MacBook Pro will come with a design refresh, possibly new color options similar to the recently announced 24 inch iMac. The latest rumors suggest Apple is working on bringing back the various ports that were removed from the previous design in 2016 where, apart from Thunderbolt, we could see the return of the Magsafe charging port, an SD card reader, and even an HDMI port. The new MacBook Pro could also see the introduction of a mini-LED display similar to the 2021 12.9 inch iPad Pro.

However, if you’re planning to hold on to one of the last Intel-based Macs, check out some of the best cases for the 16 inch MacBook Pro.

Spigen Rugged Armor Best rugged protection The Spigen Rugged Armor case features a strong design featuring a bumper to protect the edges and corners that helps to prevent scuffs and bumps and a unique transparent finish for the lid and bottom. Buy at Amazon

UAG Plyo Case Lightweight case with military protection UAG is known for making some of the best tough cases for all sorts of devices. The Plyo series offers a lightweight, transparent design that offers all-round protection and meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6). Buy at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Best value case Like the UAG and Spigen cases, the Unicorn Beetle offers excellent rugged protection with drop protection thanks to the strong bumpers around the edges. However, this comes at a relatively cheaper price, thus offering great value. Buy at Amazon Promoted

Tomtoc Laptop Sleeve Best carrying sleeve Apart from offering protection to your laptop, the Tomtoc laptop sleeve offers a retractable handle for easy carrying, and comes with an additional zipper compartment to stow in accessories like chargers, cables, UBS drives, etc. Buy at Amazon

Incase Textured Hardshell Case Hardshell case with fabric finish A snap on hardshell case for the 16 inch MacBook Pro having a unique fabric finish made out of Woolenex material overlayed on Bayer Makrolonâ injection-molded shell. Buy at Amazon

Mosiso Hard Shell Case Affordable shell case An affordable, lightweight shell case that can easily snap onto your MacBook Pro. It's available in a variety of colors if you wish to add some color to your notebook. Buy at Amazon

ProCase Hard Shell case Hard shell case with foldable feet Another hard shell case that offers a dual-layer finish for extra protection along with foldable feet at the bottom to raise the keyboard for a better angle for typing and improved airflow. Buy at Amazon

Comfyable Slim Laptop Sleeve Faux leather sleeve A simple and sleek synthetic leather sleeve that can fit the 16 inch MacBook Pro. It features a soft material on the inside while the faux leather finish is available in four color options. Buy at Amazon

These are some of the best cases for your 16 inch MacBook Pro. If you’re looking for a brand new Mac, we’ve listed some of the best options that should suit your needs. We also have a roundup of the best Apple products for students who are looking for the perfect device during back-to-school shopping. Not an Apple person? Then take a look at some of the best laptops to buy in 2021 featuring great options in various categories.