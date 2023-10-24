The laptop market is immense, and there's no shortage of great laptops to choose from in almost any segment you can imagine. Laptops come in different sizes and form factors, and one of the more popular sizes you can find for a laptop is 17 inches. They're not quite as popular as 13-inch or 15-inch models, but 17-inch laptops are perfect if you want to have a more immersive experience or simply want more space to work on multiple things at the same time.

While you won't find as many 17-inch models as you might find in other sizes, there are still some fantastic laptops to choose from if you're looking for a large screen. We've rounded up the best ones for you to make things easier.

The top 17-inch laptops for everyone

Dell XPS 17 (2023) Best overall The laptop that does it all Dell's XPS 17 has long been one of the best 17-inch laptops on the market, and things are no different with the latest model. With powerful Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics, this laptop can power through all kinds of workloads while being relatively compact. Plus, it has an amazing 4K display. Pros Fantastic performance with 45W Intel processors and powerful Nvidia graphics

4K display is probably the best in any laptop

Surprisingly compact and portable for this class Cons Pricy, especially in higher configurations

720p webcam is still bad $2199 at Dell $2900 at Best Buy

It's hard to talk about 17-inch laptops without mentioning the Dell XPS line, and for good reason. The Dell XPS 17 has been one of the best 17-inch laptops you can buy since its debut, and that holds true today.

Powering this laptop are 13th-gen Intel processors up to a Core i9-13900H, with 14 cores and 20 threads delivering exceptional performance for day-to-day and more demanding tasks. That's paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU with 60W of power, which helps with demanding workloads like video editing. You can also configure it with up to a massive 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage.

The Dell XPS 17 comes with a 17-inch 16:10 panel, and you can choose between the Full HD+ model or the top-tier Ultra HD+ one. That second option is phenomenal, with a super sharp resolution and unparalleled color reproduction and accuracy. It's simply one of the best laptop screens. Unfortunately, the webcam is only 720p, though at least it supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

Design-wise, the XPS 17 has been the same for a few years. It has a dual-tone silver and black look that still looks great today, and despite its large screen and powerful specs, it's decently compact and not obscenely heavy. In terms of ports, you get four Thunderbolt 4 connections, a headphone jack, and a full-size SD card reader, plus an adapter for USB Type-A and HDMI in the box.

It's not a cheap laptop, but if you want the best 17-inch laptop you can get, this is the one.

LG Gram 17 (2023) Best lightweight laptop Big screen, easy portability Striking an incredible balance between being large and portable, the LG Gram 17 is an extremely unique laptop. It has a big screen, yet it weighs under 3 pounds, and it still offers great performance. Plus, it has a great display that's both sharp and color-accurate, as well as a solid webcam. Pros 13th-gen Intel processors handle day-to-day tasks gracefully

Sharp Quad HD+ display with 99% coverage of DCI-P3

Incredibly light considering its size Cons Magnesium build can feel a bit cheap

A bit pricy for the specs $1100 at Amazon $1600 at Best Buy $1597 at B&H

Laptops this big are bound to be fairly heavy, but the LG Gram 17 bucks this trend and manages to be super portable despite its size. It doesn't sacrifice other performance or features, either.

Performance-wise, you're getting up to an Intel Core i7-1360P, a powerful processor with 12 cores and 16 threads that will do great for everyday use, and even some photo editing. You can add an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU if you need some graphics power, but it will increase the weight. Otherwise, you get up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, so it's a great machine overall.

The 17-inch panel comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio and the resolution is Quad HD+, so it's plenty sharp for everyday use and productivity work. Plus, with 99% coverage of DCI-P3, colors look accurate and vivid. Above that display is a 1080p webcam that supports Windows Hello facial recognition, which is great to see.

LG sells the Gram 17 on its lightness, and the model with integrated graphics comes in at just under three pounds, which is super impressive for a laptop this big. That's thanks to the magnesium construction, which has the downside of feeling a bit cheap, despite being very durable. Turning to the ports, you're getting two Thunderbolt 4 connections, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, so you're very well served.

It's not quite as powerful as the Dell XPS 17, but if your focus is a large screen while still having a light laptop, the LG Gram 17 is nearly perfect. We've reviewed a previous iteration that's very similar to the latest one.

MSI Raider GE78 HX Best gaming laptop Tremendous power for immersive gaming If you want a powerful rig for all your gaming needs, you can't get much better than the MSI Raider GE78 HX. This beastly laptop packs a 24-core Intel processor along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and other top-tier specs. It also has a Quad HD 240Hz display. Pros Super-fast 24-core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU

Quad HD+ 240Hz display provides vibrant and smooth visuals

Tons of ports Cons Expensive

It's barely portable $2599 at Amazon $2599 at B&H $3800 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops need a lot of power, so they make perfect sense in a large size like this. The MSI Raider GE78 HX is a perfect example of that, packing top-of-the-line performance.

At the heart of the MSI Raider GE78 HX is an Intel Core i9-13980HX, a 24-core, 32-thread processor that will tear through almost any task without worry. You can also go up to a super-powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, giving you the best gaming experience you can get on a laptop. It also includes up to 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

The games you play will be running on a stunning 17-inch Quad HD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, with a 240Hz refresh rate, so games look as smooth as possible. On top of that, the display covers 100% of DCI-P3, so colors look vibrant and true-to-life for a more immersive experience. The webcam has a 1080p sensor which even supports Windows Hello, a rarity in gaming laptops.

This kind of size and power comes with downsides, namely portability. The MSI Raider GE78 HX weighs a massive 6.83 pounds, so this isn't a machine you can take with you everywhere. On the flip side, it has room for a lot of ports, including three USB Type-C ports (one with Thunderbolt 4), two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, 2.5Gbps RJ45 Ethernet, a full-size SD card reader, and a headphone jack.

All of this makes for a fairly pricey laptop, but considering the kind of power you're getting, it's priced reasonably.

HP Envy 17 (2023) Best mainstream laptop Premium design and high-end specs The HP Envy 17 is premium 17-inch laptop with a sleek silver look and top-tier specs. It comes with 13th-gen Intel Core processors and optional Nvidia graphics, plus it can be configured with a 4K display. It also includes a 5MP webcam with Windows Hello support, one of the best you can get in a laptop. Pros 13th-gen Intel Core processors and optional Nvidia graphics

Premium and sleek design

5MP webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition Cons A bit on the heavy side

It's still using a 16:9 display $650 at HP $1350 at Best Buy $1269 at B&H

HP's Envy lineup is one of the most recognizable in the laptop world, and the Envy 17 is one of the best options if you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that isn't terribly expensive while still being premium.

The HP Envy 17 is powered by 13th-generation Intel Core processors, and you can choose between 45W models (with up to 14 cores and 20 threads) or 15W models (with 10 cores and 12 threads). The big difference is that the 15W processors are then paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, so it can be a better option if you want to play some games or do anything that requires 3D rendering. Beyond that, you can go up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, so it's a great experience overall.

Unlike most laptops on this list, the HP Envy 17 comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio for the display, which is less common nowadays. The base model is Full HD, but you can upgrade to a 4K panel if you want the best visual experience, and we definitely recommend that at this size. It also comes with a 5MP webcam, one of the best you'll find on any laptop, and it even supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

Envy laptops are known for their premium, but subdued design, and that holds up here. The aluminum chassis comes in a sleek silver colorway that isn't exciting, but looks great anywhere. It is a bit on the heavier side, at 5.49 pounds, but that makes sense for this premium build. And for ports, you're getting two Thunderbolt 4 connections, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a full-size SD card reader, so you've got plenty to work with.

Officially, the HP Envy 17 starts at $1,050, which is already a solid price, but you can often find it discounted, and it's a great deal if you can get it for cheaper.

Acer Aspire 5 17-inch (2023, Intel) Best budget laptop Affordable, but still packing modern specs If you want something even cheaper, the Acer Aspire 5 is a great choice. It packs modern specs like 13th-gen Intel processors and a 1080p webcam, but it starts at just $700, making it very affordable. It even includes a Thunderbolt 4 port and a fingerprint reader. Pros 13th-gen Intel processors have solid performance

1080p webcam

Very affordable Cons Full HD resolution may not be ideal at this size $700 at Amazon $700 at Acer

The HP Envy 17 is already decently affordable, but if you want something even cheaper, the Acer Aspire 5 is the laptop for you.

Don't fret, though, as it still has modern specs. This laptop comes with 13th-generation Intel Core processors, starting with a Core i5-1335U with 10 cores and 12 threads. It won't blow you away, but this is a fast processor for basic everyday tasks, whether that's school or office work. You also get 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD, which is very nice at this price point.

The display comes in the classic 16:9 aspect ratio and the only option you have is Full HD. This won't be the sharpest screen considering the size, but you can't ask for much more in this price range, and you won't notice pixelation unless you're looking very closely at the screen. Despite the low price, the Acer Aspire 5 still has a 1080p webcam, though it doesn't support Windows Hello. For that, you need to use the fingerprint reader.

As with most cheap laptops, the design of the Acer Aspire 5 is unremarkable, but at least it's not overly heavy, coming in at 4.61 pounds. For ports, it gives you a Thunderbolt 4 connection, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It's a fairly solid selection for a cheaper laptop.

Because the HP Envy 17 is often discounted, it may be worth it to go for that instead, but outside of sales, the Acer Aspire 5 is an excellent choice in this price bracket.

HP Spectre Foldable Best foldable A unique form factor for a select few Want something different? The HP Spectre Foldable is one of the few foldable PCs on the market, and its 17-inch OLED display can bend to be used as a 12-inch laptop and in many other modes. It's powered by 12th-gen Intel processors and has other high-end specs, too. Pros Folding display creates a uniquely versatile form factor

OLED panel produces vibrant colors and is fantastic for media

5MP webcam with Windows Hello support Cons Not a very fast machine

Insanely expensive

Still an early take on foldable PCs $5000 at HP $5000 at Best Buy

Foldable PCs are still a very new category, and definitely not for everyone. However, if you want to be on the bleeding edge of tech, the HP Spectre Foldable is the best folding PC you can get right now.

Performance-wise, the HP Spectre Foldable comes with an Intel Core i7-1250U, a 12th-gen 9W processor with 10 cores and 12 threads. That means it won't be the fastest laptop, but it should be very energy efficient, and Intel's 9W processors are still quite good. There are no 13th-gen 9W Intel processors, so this is technically the newest hardware in this category. Plus, you get 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, so the specs are fairly high-end.

Of course, what sets this device apart is the display. This is a 17-inch OLED panel with 2560x1920 resolution, and it can fold in half, which allows for many different usage modes. For example, you can fold the screen halfway and use the bottom half as a keyboard, while the top half is a normal screen, essentially giving you a 12-inch laptop. There are many other modes you can use it in, too, including desktop mode, tablet mode, and more. The laptop also has a 5MP webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, so you're not missing out on that front.

In terms of design, the HP Spectre Foldable manages to be fairly sleek, at just 8.38mm thickness when unfolded and under three pounds of weight (excluding the keyboard). That's especially impressive since it packs a huge 94.3Wh battery, one of the biggest we've ever seen in a foldable. Battery life should be excellent with this hardware. Unfortunately, since it's so thin, this laptop only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and nothing else.

With a ridiculous price of $5,000, the HP Spectre Foldable is definitely not for everyone, but if you have the money and want something no one else has, this is for you.

Acer Chromebook 317 Best Chromebook A large screen for ChromeOS fans As one of the few Chromebooks with 17-inch screens, the Acer Chromebook 317 stands unopposed, but it's still a solid laptop. It comes with up to an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor and 8GB of RAM, so it can run ChromeOS without any issues. It also has a Full HD display. Pros One of the rare 17-inch Chromebooks

Solid Full HD display and webcam

Very cheap Cons Performance won't be amazing

Only 64GB of storage $500 at Best Buy $275 at Amazon $539 at Newegg

Chromebooks are a fairly competitive market, but they tend to be aimed toward more budget-conscious users, and there aren't a lot of options if you want a 17-inch model. However, the Acer Chromebook 317 is still a solid pick.

In terms of performance, we're looking at up to an Intel Pentium SIlver N6000 processor, with four cores and four threads. It's far from a high-end processor, but since ChromeOS is so light, it should still do the job just fine. Plus, you get up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, which is enough for a solid experience. Chromebooks are all about the cloud anyway, so the low storage shouldn't be a huge issue.

You'll be getting a solid experience with the display, too, since it comes in Full HD resolution in the typical 16:9 aspect ratio. It's not mind-blowing, but considering we're looking at a laptop that costs less than $500, it's not always a guarantee you'll get something this good. Even the front-facing webcam is Full HD, which is even rarer.

Of course, the design of the Acer Chromebook 317 isn't remarkable, but that makes sense for the price, and the 4.85-pound weight isn't too bad either. For ports, you get two USB Type-C and two Type-A ports, plus a headphone jack and a microSD card reader. There's no HDMI, but this probably isn't a laptop you'll be using with external monitors anyway.

Considering you can often find it for around $300, the Acer Chromebook 317 is actually a pretty great laptop. We definitely recommend springing for the higher-end models for that additional performance, though.

Dell Precision 7780 Best workstation For professionals who need all the power they can get For those who need the ultimate performance to get work done, the Dell Precision 7780 delivers. It comes with up to a 24-core Intel processor and an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada Generation GPU for professional workloads. Plus, can go up to a whopping 128GB of RAM and have up to four 4TB SSD, for a total of 16TB of storage, Pros Insanely powerful with a 24-core CPU and professional Nvidia RTX 5000 graphics

Highly configurable with up to 128GB of RAM and four SSDs

Lots of extra features available, including 5G support Cons Insanely expensive, especially with upgrades

Very heavy $2599 at Dell $2760 at Best Buy $2928 at Amazon

Finally, for those who need as much power as they can get in a professional package, the Dell Precision 7780 is the one to get. This is a mobile workstation, and it doesn't try to hide it.

Performance is the name of the game with a machine like this, and with up to a 24-core Intel Core i9-13980HX with vPro, the Dell Precision 7780 delivers. On top of that, you can configure it with up to an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada Generation, the most powerful GPU you can get in a mobile workstation. And if that's not enough to impress you, there's also up to 128GB of RAM and space for four M.2 SSDs with 4TB each, for a total of 16GB of storage space.

The 17.3-inch display is surprisingly tame in the base model, being a Full HD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, but you can opt for top-of-the-line 4K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate to get a fantastic viewing experience and make the most of the powerful hardware. Both configurations boast 99% coverage of DCI-P3 and 500 nits of brightness, so they're both solid. There's also a 1080p webcam here, and optional Windows Hello facial recognition (plus a fingerprint reader).

Coming around to the design, this is a bulky laptop, being roughly 26mm thick and starting at 6.66 pounds of weight. It's very heavy, but it makes sense considering the powerful specs, plus the vast array of connectivity, including three USB-C ports (two with Thunderbolt 4), two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, and a full-size SD card reader. Plus, you can add a SmartCard reader and 5G cellular support, too.

All of this comes around to a starting price of $2,599, which gets much higher if you're springing for the upgrade options. But there's nothing quite like it, so it may just be worth the asking price.

Best 17-inch laptops in 2023: Final thoughts

Whether you're looking for a machine for everyday use or something that can handle more demanding workloads, there are plenty of options when it comes to 17-inch laptops. Our top recommendation is the Dell XPS 17 because it nails that balance between being large and powerful without being too big and expensive. If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop, this is most likely the kind of laptop you want, and it has a phenomenal display to boot.

However, it's still a premium device, and if you want a cheaper alternative, the Acer Aspire 5 is also great. Of course, it's not comparable performance-wise, but it still offers a great experience for day-to-day use. If you can find it at a discount, the HP Envy 17 may be a better choice, but Acer's laptop is a better value option by default.