As the market for the best laptops continues to grow, so does the demand for larger screens. While 18-inch laptops are still relatively rare, they are becoming more popular, especially among gamers and creative professionals looking for the largest canvas in a portable workstation. Larger laptops tend to be more expensive, but whether you're looking for something with the most powerful specs or something on a bit of a budget, there's an option for you.

The best 18-inch laptops available right now

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 Editor's choice A complete package The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 is a powerful laptop that delivers the highest performance in gaming thanks to an 18-inch display that boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. It's also powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core processors and the powerful Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU for a complete (but expensive) package. Pros Impressive raw performance for gaming

32GB of DDR5 RAM

RTX 4090 Dedicated GPU Cons Very expensive price tag

Runs hot and loud at times $3899 at Amazon $3900 at Best Buy

If you are looking for the most power and a luxurious chassis, and money isn't an issue, look no further than the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18. This flagship gaming laptop features a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor alongside an Nvidia RTX 4090 and features a powerful cooling system with several vents and fans installed. Of course, specs like these add a significant amount of weight to a laptop, but Asus has managed to keep it under control, with the laptop weighing 6.83 pounds.

As with any 18-inch laptop, the screen is a standout feature here. The Strix Scar 18 features a QHD+ resolution display that, according to Asus, covers 100% of the DCI gamut, while the mini-LED display features 1,100 nits of brightness. There's an immersive 16:10 aspect ratio and Pantone validation, so color reproduction is excellent, and gaming will look great with the 240Hz refresh rate. There is a webcam just above the display, but it's disappointingly a 720p webcam.

Performance-wise, the Strix Scar 18 is a beast. This is one of the best laptops on the market for gaming thanks to its high-end Core i9-13980HX processor and GeForce RTX 4090. There's also 32GB of speedy DDR5 RAM for smooth performance, and while we would have liked to see a 4K panel with specs like this, games look wonderful at the 2560x1600 resolution on the 18-inch mini-LED display.

We start to see a couple flaws in its design. The Strix Scar 18 features a clean design with a nearly translucent keyboard and plastic chassis that feels sturdy. However, this laptop is mostly made of plastic aside from the metal hinges that support the display. There's still a healthy port selection with multiple USB Type-A ports and a Thunderbolt 4 port, alongside an HDMI 2.1 out and a 2.5 Gigabit LAN port.

Alienware m18 (AMD) Best gaming laptop When playing FPS is your top priority $2000 $2550 Save $550 The Alienware M18 offers an incredibly powerful gaming experience with an AMD Ryzen 7045X series processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with an 18-inch display and an immersive 16:10 aspect ratio. The m18 is a high-end gaming laptop that is capable of serving as a desktop replacement thanks to its large display. Pros Cherry MX mechanical keyboard option

Sturdy and premium build with a metal chassis

Great gaming performance Cons Heavy

Ports being in the back might not be for everyone $1850 at Dell $2000 at Best Buy

In addition to being the biggest Alienware to date, Dell's Alienware m18 sports either 13th-generation Intel HX CPUs or AMD Ryzen 7045HX series ones, Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics, and a gorgeous 18-inch display that features a new 16:10 aspect ratio and is available in either 165Hz QHD or 480Hz FHD panels.

The m18 is geared towards gamers, but it's also an exceptional laptop for creative professionals thanks to its powerful next-gen processors and up to an RTX 4080 GPU that's powered by 165W. The 18-inch display is backlit with a mini-LED panel and comes either with a QHD+ resolution at 165Hz or a low FHD panel with a 1920x1200 resolution but a speedy 480Hz refresh rate. If you're looking for an 18-inch laptop for competitive gaming, the 480Hz refresh rate is what you want, but we're disappointed by the 1920x1200 resolution.

Creative professionals will be happy to see a solid port selection with two Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside multiple USB-A ports, an RJ-45, 3.5mm audio, mini-DisplayPort, and an HDMI 2.1 for connecting to external devices. All the ports are conveniently located on the back of the m18, so you can keep your workspace nice and tidy. There are also two options for the m18's keyboard: a standard scissor-style switch and a Cherry MX keyboard if you prefer a mechanical feel.

The lid of the laptop is smooth with a premium feel and a smooth design aesthetic, but don't expect any portability out of the m18, which weighs 8.9 pounds, putting it on the very heavy side of laptops. This is most suited as a desktop replacement.

Razer Blade 18 Premium pick Good for content creation, too $2699 $2900 Save $201 The Razer Blade 18 is Razer's most powerful laptop yet, but it's almost its heaviest laptop. Boasting an 18-inch QHD+ display with a 240 Hz refresh rate, the Blade 18 is a delight to game on, thanks to being powered by the Intel 13th-generation HX processors and an RTX 40-series GPU. Pros Premium look and feel

Solid performance for gaming

Great webcam and performance for content creation Cons High pricing for what's included

No numpad on the keyboard $2699 at Amazon $2842 at Best Buy $2699 at B&H

Razer has been consistent for the past few years with making some of the best gaming laptops. The Razer Blade 18 is the company's flagship laptop, coming with powerful hardware and an expansive, beautiful 18-inch QHD resolution display. It features the premium feel and look we've come to expect from the Blade series, but as is the case with most 18-inch laptops, it comes with a high price tag.

The Blade series has always impressed with its aluminum chassis that's sturdy and feels premium to the touch. The touchpad is smooth and responsive, while the keyboard is still well-made, but it's the heaviest Blade on the market, weighing 6.8 pounds. There's also a solid array of ports provided on the sides of the Blade 18, with three USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, RJ-45, and even an SD card slot. There's a webcam built into the top bezel, which features a 5MP webcam capable of taking 1080p video, which we're happy to see become more commonplace for laptops in 2023.

The display is, of course, the primary feature of larger laptops, and the Blade 18 features a similar display to the other laptops we've highlighted here. The Blade 18's display features a tall 16:10 aspect ratio and a QHD+ resolution (2560x1600) alongside a 240Hz refresh rate. It's an ideal screen for most gamers, and games look absolutely great with that resolution and speedy 240Hz refresh rate.

The highest configuration comes with the 24-core Core i9 HX processor, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an RTX 4090 GPU for $4,500. That's an intense price, but you'll be getting one of the best laptops in terms of components.

Acer Predator Helios 18 Best value For when you want an 18-inch laptop on a "budget" The Acer Predator Helios 18 is a powerful and affordable gaming laptop with a massive 18-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and more than enough power to play AAA games with up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. The Predator Helios 18 is a great option for any gamer who wants a laptop but is on a tighter budget. Pros Great keyboard

Solid price-to-performance ratio

QHD+ IPS display Cons Lower performance than other 18-inch laptops $1700 at Best Buy $2000 at Acer

Acer's affordable Predator Helios series received a major update in 2023 and now comes with a classy matte black metal chassis with thinner bezels around the display and a more premium look that offers a more refined taste than the previous generation. Acer also offers a few different configurations for the Predator Helios 18, with the entry-level model coming with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, an Intel 13th-generation Core i7-13700HX, and an 18-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 1920x1200 resolution, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

The price tag of $1700 for the entry-level model makes this the most affordable option for an 18-inch laptop right now, and Acer has done a tremendous job at striking a sweet spot in performance and price. Performance-wise, all four configurations feature either a Core i9-13900HX processor or a Core i7-13700HX processor, which are both great processors for next-gen gaming, and all models are paired with either 16GB or 32GB of DDR5 SDRAM.

The display is similar to the others we featured, but we recommend going with a configuration that comes with the 18-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) display, as the 1920x1200 resolution option is just too low for the amount of money you are spending. This brings the lowest price configuration up to $2,000, which is still a great deal for a laptop with an 18-inch display and an RTX 4070 GPU.

What you need to know about the growing selection of 18-inch laptops

18-inch laptops are still relatively rare, but the options we've highlighted are still excellent. As you probably noticed, these are all marketed as gaming laptops, but with the top-end specifications that every laptop on this list has, they are all adequate laptops for creative professionals as well.

Our top pick went to the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18, which comes with the most power for gaming or creative applications, but it also comes with the highest price tag. The primary feature of the Strix Scar 18 that makes us go with it over the rest of the laptops is the beautiful 18-inch display that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It also features the Core i9-13980HX processor, which features an impressive 24 cores of processing power alongside the mighty RTX 4090 GPU.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 Editor's Choice Raw power and performance but at a price The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 is a powerful laptop that delivers the highest performance in gaming thanks to an 18-inch display that boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The Strix SCAR 18 is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core processors and the powerful Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU. $3899 at Amazon $3900 at Best Buy

If you want something that's a bit lighter on the wallet but without sacrificing too much power, we recommend checking out the Acer Predator Helios 18, which earned our pick as the top budget 18-inch laptop. If you're willing to spend at least $2000, you can get a gorgeous 18-inch laptop with a 2560x1600 resolution display with a fast response time and refresh rate and an RTX 4070 mobile GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. This laptop will allow you to get the most out of 1440p games in an immersive 16:10 aspect ratio without excessively breaking the bank. You can also save some money by going with a 16-inch laptop, as they are a bit cheaper than the largest laptops on the market.