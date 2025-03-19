If you want to create highly detailed or organic 3D models, 3D sculpting is the best technique. Unlike other 3D design methods that rely on manipulating vertices, edges, and faces to shape the objects, sculpting allows for a more intuitive, brush-based approach, making it easier to achieve smooth, natural shapes and intricate details. This is why it’s the most recommended method of creating characters, figurines, jewelry designs, and organic objects like trees and rocks. You can use sculpting brushes and tools to manipulate the design through pushing, pulling, pinching, moving, and smoothing until you achieve the intended design.

The sculpting brushes include tools for adjusting their size and intensity, giving you complete control over the sculpting process. Some 3D sculpting software also comes with painting tools that are useful for adding color and texture to the designs after designing. Many 3D sculpting tools are available, and the main ones are listed below.

6 ZBrush

Industry-standard 3D sculpting software