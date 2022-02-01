These are the best 4K gaming monitors you can buy in 2022

4K gaming is no longer a distant dream thanks to the influx of powerful graphics cards and other high-end PC components on the market. Even on the console gaming side, the arrival of next-generation consoles including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X has made it possible to achieve an insane amount of visual fidelity at high-resolutions without any performance hit. Luckily, various manufacturers including LG, ASUS, Acer, and more, have also been busy churning out 4K monitors for us to choose from. In fact, choosing the best monitor in 2022 can be quite overwhelming given the sheer amount of options available out there. So in this article, we’re going to be taking a look at some of the best 4K gaming monitors you can buy in 2022.

Best overall 4K gaming monitor: LG UltraGear 27GN950-B 4k monitor

LG is one of the most popular names in the monitor space. The company makes a ton of reliable monitors under its UltraGear series. From budget monitors to high-performance gaming panels, the UltraGear family has plenty of options to choose from. And for this list, we’re recommending the LG 27GN950-B 4K as our pick for the best 4K gaming monitor out there. This particular monitor has received rave reviews and is said to be one of the 4K gaming monitors on the market right now.

The LG 27GN950-B sports a 27-inch 4K panel. It’s a 16:9 aspect ratio panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. One of the best things about this monitor is that it supports up to 144Hz refresh rate and a super-fast response rate of 1ms. The LG 27GN950-B also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync for gaming, which is good. It also has a peak brightness of 600 nits (HDR) and a contrast ratio of 1,000:1. This IPS panel covers up to 95% of DCI-P3 color space and carries the VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

The monitor, as you can see, has very slim bezels around the display. In fact, it has the thinnest bezels we’ve seen on a monitor to date, which is quite impressive. In terms of the design, the monitor sports a ring of RGB LEDs at the back that can be controlled with a dial on the bottom center. You can also coordinate this lighting with sound and on-screen content by using LG’s downloadable Ultragear Control Center app. The LG 27GN950-B sports two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 along with three USB 3.0 ports, one upstream and two down. There are no speakers on this monitor but you do get a 3.5mm audio jack.

The LG 27GN950-B 4K monitor also offers a great gaming experience with plenty of customization options. It also features HDR mode that works well with a variety of apps on Windows. You’ll also have a fantastic gaming experience as long as you have capable hardware that lets you run games at 4K. Games that support HDR also look great on this panel.

Overall, there’s a lot to like about the LG 27GN950-B and we think it’s one of the best 4K monitors you can buy on the market in 2022. It delivers speed, quick response, and stunning image quality that makes it better than a lot of other options out there. If you’re looking for a good-quality 4K monitor for gaming, then it doesn’t get better than this one. We’ve mentioned a ton of alternatives in this collection but we think the LG 27GN950-B offers a good mix of features and reliable performance. It’s not a particularly cheap monitor to buy but we think it’s well worth the asking price of $800. In fact, you might actually be able to grab this monitor at a discounted price too, so be sure to hit the link below to find the price for this monitor right now.

Alternate best overall 4K gaming monitor: Samsung Odyssey G7 28″ 4K

Samsung’s Odyssey lineup has a lot of really good monitors. In fact, the 32-inch variant of the Odyssey G7 is our pick for the best overall monitor you can buy in 2022. We think it’s a well-rounded monitor that brings a good set of features to the table. For this particular list, however, we’re adding the Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K monitor as our pick for the second-best 4k gaming monitor you can on the market right now. There’s a lot to like about a particular display, and we think it deserves one of the top spots in our collection.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 S28AG70 uses an IPS panel, which is more common in the high-end 4K gaming monitor space than the VA and QLED variants. We’re looking at a 28-inch 4K UHD 16:9 aspect ratio panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. The Odyssey G7 S28AG70 comes with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate and a super-fast response rate of 1ms. The monitor is rated to have a peak brightness of 400 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Just like the LG UltraGear monitor mentioned above, this one also lacks a speaker. This means you’ll have to rely on external speakers or headsets for your audio.

One of the best things about the Samsung Odyssey G7 monitors is the build quality. We think these look attractive without being too gaudy. This particular monitor, as you can see, has a matte black finish with a texturized back panel. We think it has just the right amount of “gamer” aesthetics and can be used in business setups too. The main panel also has fewer bezels, which is another good thing about this particular monitor. This particular Odyssey G7 monitor also has LED lights at the back, which makes for really cool lighting.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is also great when it comes to connectivity. This monitor includes DisplayPort 1.4 DSC for 4K 144Hz with PCs and two HDMI 2.1 slots for 4K 120Hz with the new consoles on the market including the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Additionally, you also get three USB 3.0 ports and a 3.5mm jack. There is no USB Type-C port though, so keep that in mind. The overall picture quality of the Odyssey G7 is also great. It renders 100% sRGB and around 88% DCI-P3 that makes games and movies look nice and vibrant. We think this particular display is just as good for media consumption as it is for gaming.

Overall, we think the Samsung Odyssey G7 is a fantastic choice when it comes to high-end 4K gaming monitors. It caters to both PC as well as console gamers, be sure to check it out if you’re shopping for a premium 4K display for console gaming. The Odyssey G7 is also priced at $800, which means it costs just as much as the LG UltraGear that we mentioned above. Both are equally good monitors, so it mostly comes down to the overall aesthetics of the monitor itself.

Best budget 4k gaming monitor: ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q

Most 4K gaming monitors, as you can see, cost upwards of $800, making it a particularly expensive purchase for your gaming setup. Your options are fairly limited when it comes to the budget 4k gaming monitors, but there’s one monitor in particular that we wanted to highlight for this collection. The ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q is one of the most affordable 4K gaming monitors on the market right now. Despite its affordable price tag, we think the TUF Gaming VG289Q has a lot of things going for it, making it a solid addition to this list.

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q sports a 28-inch IPS/W-LED panel. It’s a 16:9 display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. One thing to note about this particular gaming monitor is that it only supports up to a 60Hz refresh rate. That’s not necessarily a bad thing considering its affordable price tag. That being said, there are a couple of other “budget” options that sports a higher refresh rate panel. The TUF Gaming VG289Q’s panel also has a 5ms response time, which isn’t among the quickest in this collection.

In terms of the overall image quality, however, there isn’t a lot to complain about. It outputs 350nits of brightness and as a 1000:1 contrast ratio. Judging by the positive reviews online, gaming on the ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q is also a fantastic experience. The 60Hz refresh rate only looks weak on paper and it didn’t limit the gaming experience whatsoever. Casual gamers will find plenty to like about this particular display. It’s recommended that you enable Windows HDR to play HDR games or watch 4K HDR content on this panel. 4K HDR purists may find the overall experience a bit limiting but we think it’s perfectly usable for casual users.

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q also has a fairly simple design. The company has managed to retain familiar styling cues with plenty of angles and corners. You won’t find any RGB accents on this monitor unlike a lot of other premium and more expensive offerings, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing either. The TUF Gaming VG289Q also has a tall and sturdy stand that provides nearly 6 inches of height adjustment along with 62 degrees of swivel. The bezels around the display are also quite thin and it adds to the aesthetics of the monitor. Overall, there’s not a lot to complain about the design and build quality of this particular gaming monitor. If it’s anything, it looks more premium than a lot of other expensive monitors on this list, so that’s great.

There’s very little in the name of competition to go against the ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q. At $350, you really can’t go wrong with this particular 4K gaming monitor and we think it offers just about what you’d expect from a high-quality gaming panel. One of the best things about this particular monitor is that it’s readily available on the market too. You can hit the link below to find the best price for it online right now.

Alternate budget 4k gaming monitor: Gigabyte M28U

There aren’t too many affordable options when it comes to 4k gaming monitors. Our top picks in this collection, as you can see, each cost $800, making them some of the most expensive monitors on the market. That being said, there are some reliable options out there too that cost slightly less than that. The Gigabyte M28U is one such option that’s going for around $650 at the time of writing this article.

The Gigabyte M28U sports a 28-inch IPS panel that’s wrapped by minimal bezels on all four sides. IPS panels are great as they deliver really good color depth and clarity. They’re also great with viewing angles, which we think is one of the most important aspects of a monitor. The Gigabyte M28U is rated for a 1000:1 contrast ratio, which is on par with many other monitors in this collection. It’s also rated to DisplayHDR 400, although the brightness tops out at a little less impressive 300 nits. This means that it’s not going to be great for HDR content, but that’s not really a huge deal-breaker.

The Gigabyte M28U is very quick at 2ms MPRT and 1ms GTG response times. It’s also rated to support up to 144Hz refresh rate, so it’s just as good as a lot of other high-end 4K gaming monitors out there in this regard. As long as you have a GPU that’s powerful enough to push 144FPS on modern titles then you’re for a treat. Something like an RTX 3080 or the Radeon RX 6800 XT should do the trick and push high-frame rates at 4K. What’s more impressive about this particular monitor is that it comes with an HDMI 2.1 port which means it can be used with the next-gen console for 4K 120Hz gaming. That’s impressive considering how affordable the monitor is. Even a lot of other 4K monitors lack an HDMI 2.1 port, so this is something to make a note of.

One key area where the Gigabyte M28U has taken a significant hit is its build quality. It’s certainly not the most impressive when it comes to the overall build quality and it shows. It’s not the most premium-looking stand and it also offers very little in the name of adjustments. It also relies on pads that are glued to the base for grip. The design and build quality is definitely one area in which the monitor falls behind, so keep that in mind. If that’s not really a deal-breaker and you’re willing to look past for its impressive panel, then this is definitely worth the asking price.

The M28U is an impressive monitor that’s hard to beat in this price class. It’s a couple of hundred dollars cheaper than the top picks, yet it offers an impressive display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The inclusion of HDMI 2.1 also makes it a stand-out option in this price range. At $650, it’s hard to go wrong with the Gigabyte M28U monitor.

Best 4K HDR gaming monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX

On paper, the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX has everything that you’d want from a high-end 4k monitor on the market. It’s got a bleeding-edge panel in the form of a full-array local dimming (FALD) Mini LED quantum dot backlight display that sports over 1,500 dimming zones. It’s also a 4k panel which means you’re going to get crisp and clear visuals, be it for gaming or just content consumption. It’s also a fantastic gaming panel thanks to its support for 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support, and more.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX, in case you’re wondering, sports a 32-inch panel with over 1,500 zones in a 48 x 24 array. That’s combined with a quantum dot film to offer an impressive contrast ratio and color gamut volume. This particular monitor covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, which is simply impressive, to say the least. We say that because there aren’t too many panels out there with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

It goes without saying that the ROG Swift PG32UQX also supports HDR. It comes with VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification and HDR10 support. There’s no support for Dolby Vision, although that’s not used as often in games. This monitor also has an impressive design and build quality. It’s one of those monitors that’ll attract all the attention in your setup. It is fitted with cool lighting all around. There’s also lighting that comes from the base which projects the ROG logo on the desk. There’s another ROG logo at the back that can display different colors and effects. It’s safe to say that the Swift PG32UQX isn’t shy of showing off as a gaming monitor.

You also get a good selection of ports with this monitor. It features three HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 to connect to systems. The monitor also works with consoles up to 120Hz, complete with HDR and Adaptive-Sync and more. You also get USB 3.0 with one upstream and two downstream ports along with an additional USB port and 3.5mm output jack. There are no built-in speakers on this monitor though, so keep that in mind.

There’s obviously a lot of things to like about the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX monitor but it also carries a huge price tag. Coming in at $2,000, this is one of the most expensive 4k gaming monitors on this list, so be ready to spend some big bucks. If you’re in the market to buy a top-notch 4k gaming monitor with stunning image quality and impressive build, then it doesn’t get better than the ROG Swift PG32UQX. You might be able to find it at a slightly discounted price, so be sure to hit the link below to get the best price for it online. ASUS also sells a regular version of this particular monitor that comes with a basic IPS panel instead of the mini-LED display. That’s also a great option to consider if you don’t mind settling for an IPS panel to save as much as $1,000.

Best 4K gaming monitor for creative professionals: Acer ConceptD CP7271K

While there’s no shortage of 4K gaming monitors on the market, there are only a few that checks off the right boxes for both creative professionals and gamers. That’s right, we’re talking about a monitor that’s powerful enough to deliver high-refresh rates and super-fast response time, all while delivering top-notch image quality with unmatched color accuracy and contrast ratios. Well, the Acer ConceptD CP7271K is one such monitor on the market, and it’s our pick for the best 4K gaming monitor for creative professionals.

The Acer ConceptD CP7271K is perfect for creative professionals who are into content creation and also like to play video games. As a content creator, you probably already have a powerful rig to handle the creative workloads, so it doesn’t hurt to play some games, right? Well, the Acer ConceptD CP7271K is perfect for this particular usage.

The Acer ConceptD CP7271K monitor, in case you’re wondering, sports a 27-inch IPS/W-LED panel with a full array of 384 dimming zones. It’s a 16:9 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 3840×2160. One of the best things about this particular panel is that it supports up to 120Hz refresh rate which can also be overclocked to hit 144Hz. There’s also support for Nvidia G-Sync, and it also has a 4ms response time. This particular monitor also shines when it comes to picture quality. It sports a peak SDR brightness of up to 600 nits and a peak HDR brightness of up to 1000 nits. We’re looking at a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

The ConceptD CP7271K leaves it up to the users to calibrate it to cover different color spaces. Unlike a lot of other professional monitors, this one doesn’t have any presets that let you switch them with a simple press of a button. That being said, the monitor covers a wide variety of color gamuts. HDR gaming is also very rewarding on this monitor as you’re bound to get incredible colors, punchy highlights, and rich shadows. It’s also not very limiting when it comes to the refresh rate support, so you can use this monitor to enjoy some FPS titles too.

The ConceptD CP7271K, as you can see, also comes with a high-quality rigid light hood. This particular piece is pre-installed out of the box along with other things like the stand and base. So all you need to do is take the monitor out of the box and it’s good to go. The monitor has a very interesting design language, to say the least. Acer has used a simulated wood grain base with a satin-finish aluminum upright. For inputs, you get an HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 along with a bunch of USB ports. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack but it’s also fitted with built-in speakers.

While the Acer ConceptD CP7271K is not the best gaming monitor out there, we think it still offers a lot of value to a very specific set of users. If you’re a content creator who also likes to enjoy video games then we highly recommend picking up the ConceptD CP7271K.

Best big-sized 4K gaming monitor: Gigabyte Aorus FV43U

While a gaming monitor isn’t supposed to be a TV replacement, we think bigger screen sizes are great for experiencing 4K resolution. Almost all the monitors mentioned in this collection top out at 32-inch of screen size, which is why we wanted to add a big-sized monitor to the list. The Gigabyte Aorus FV43U is one such gaming monitor that sports a massive 43-inch panel for an immersive gaming experience. If you’re looking for a jumbo-sized gaming monitor, then this is one of the best options out there right now.

While 43-inches may sound like a lot for a gaming setup, we think it’s perfectly usable. Anything bigger than 43-inches and you enter the “TV” space. So this marks the sweet spot when it comes to the big-sized gaming monitor. It’s large enough to be able to sit close to it and enjoy a good gaming session. With a 16:9 aspect ratio, it also has a good amount of height.

The Gigabyte Aorus FV43U, in case you’re wondering, sports a VA panel with edge array lighting. The 43-inch 16:9 aspect ratio panel has a resolution of 3840×2160. It also has support for up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Additionally, the Gigabyte Aorus FV43U also supports Freesync, so it’s safe to say that it’s a fantastic gaming panel. When it comes to image quality, the monitor offers 1,000 nits of brightness and a 4000:1 contrast ratio. It also comes with DisplayHDR 1000 and HDR10 certification. This particular monitor can also be used with the next-gen gaming consoles as it sports HDMI 2.1 ports with support for up to 120Hz with the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

One of the best things about using a big-sized monitor like this is that it can be used as a TV too. Thanks to its impressive image quality, we think it’s an excellent option for content consumption too. Be it for watching videos on YouTube or TV shows and movies on Netflix, this is a solid option. The monitor offers gamma presets and color gamut options. It also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 coverage while the sRGB space is also accurate. For HDR content, the monitor offers four additional picture modes: HDR1000, HLG, Game, and Movie. HDR1000 is the most accurate option with other modes offering varying brightness and contrast adjustments.

In terms of the inputs, the Gigabyte Aorus FV43U comes with a single DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB-C port along with a couple of USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm jack. As we mentioned earlier, the Gigabyte Aorus FV43U works well with the next-gen console too, so this is a solid option to consider if you want a high-end panel for PS5 or the new Xbox. The design and the build quality are also impressive with sturdy construction. Overall, it’s safe to say that the Gigabyte Aorus FV43U is one of the best options out there if you’re looking to buy a big-sized monitor on the market.

Best curved 4K gaming monitor: Samsung UR59C

The Samsung UR59C isn’t exactly a gaming monitor that’s kitted to go against the other monitors mentioned in this collection. However, we think it offers a good set of features including premium image quality and a budget price. It also sports a curved panel, making it the only monitor in this collection to have a curved display. It may not be the fastest monitor out there but we think it’s still good enough for a lot of casual gamers. As such, it’s our pick for the best 4K curved gaming monitor to buy in 2022.

When it comes to specifications, the Samsung UR59C features a 32-inch VA panel with edge array lighting. It’s a 16:9 aspect ratio panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and support for up to 60Hz. With support for a maximum of 60Hz refresh rate, the Samsung UR59C isn’t the fastest display on the market. In fact, it has a 4ms response time which means it isn’t among the fastest displays either. That being said we think it’s still good enough for casual gamers. This is also one of the few curved panels out there right now, so that’s worth considering too.

The Samsung UR59C has a fairly simple design with no sharp edges or any striking features. It’s one of those panels that we think will easily fit into sophisticated professional setups. The monitor features a 1500mm curve but the 16:9 aspect ratio means it’s not an ultra-wide panel. The natural curve won’t take too much time to get used to if you’re coming from a regular flat monitor. The picture quality is also crystal clear, thanks to a combination of image processing and an anti-glare layer on top. The panel also has fairly thin bezels surrounding the main display which adds to the overall immersion.

The input panel of the monitor is hidden under the circular snap-on cover at the back. You can also fish the cables down the hollow upright to keep all the cables out of sight. You get a single DisplayPort 1.4 port and an HDMI 2.0 port along with a headphone jack. This particular monitor doesn’t have built-in speakers, so keep that in mind.

Gaming on the Samsung UR59C is also a great experience. The lack of a high-refresh-rate panel isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker for casual users. Also, the overall image quality of the monitor makes for it. The Samsung UR59C has received rave reviews when it comes to panel quality, so you’ll definitely have a great experience gaming on it. It goes without saying that consuming content on this monitor is also going to be a great experience thanks to the crisp image quality. Overall, it’s safe to say that the Samsung UR59C is a solid option to consider, especially if you want a curved panel that doesn’t burn a huge hole in your pocket. Alternatively, you can also check out the other budget options in this collection including the ASUS TUF Gaming 4K monitor and the Gigabyte M28U if you’re working with a small budget.

The best 4K Gaming monitors to buy in 2022: Final Thoughts

That brings us to the end of our collection of the best 4K Gaming monitors on the market right now. The LG UltraGear 27GN950-B and the Samsung Odyssey G7 28″ are our top picks right now. We think they both offer a good set of features along with reliable performance for a decent price. Those looking for budget options should consider checking out the ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q while creative professionals looking to buy a gaming monitor should check out the Acer ConceptD CP7271K.

If you're not hellbent on buying a 4K gaming monitor then do check out our collection of the best monitors. It has plenty of other options to choose from including a 360Hz FHD gaming monitor from MSI.