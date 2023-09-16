The best gaming experiences are currently had at 4K. The best graphics cards are able to keep up with the maximum refresh rates of 2160p monitors with visual settings cranked up high, providing countless hours of smiles. But if you're on the hunt for a GPU to pair with your new 4K monitor or TV, we've got you covered with our shortlist of recommendations for the best 4K GPUs. These cards are overkill for 1080p and 1440p but can be used for achieving super-high frame rates.

The Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Master is the cheapest RTX 40 series GPU we'd recommend for playing games at 4K. You'll have to turn down some settings, but it'll do well.

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is a brilliant GPU for gaming at 1440p and 4K, so long as you don't want the latest and greatest from Team Red.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti was the top dog for a while and it's still an excellent GPU for gaming at 4K, so long as you can locate stock.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 Xt is only slightly behind the RX 7900 XTX, but it costs less, making it the better choice for those on tighter budgets.

Not a true budget-friendly GPU but this is about as cheap as we'd recommend for an RTX 40 Nvidia GPU if you want to play at 4K.

What's better than the RTX 4090? How about the same GPU with liquid cooling? Nothing will match this Gigabyte GPU for 4K performance.

Yes, it's incredibly expensive. Yes, it's overkill for most PC builds, but there's nothing like the RTX 4090 when it comes to high-fidelity 4K gaming.

This is the best GPU to use from AMD for playing all your favorite games at 4K with reasonable results.

Choosing the best 4K graphics card

You'll find many of the best-selling GPUs from AMD and Nvidia in this round-up of 4K GPU suggestions. There's simply no matching the performance of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. It's in a league of its own, but AMD does have a vastly more affordable flagship in the form of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. It won't match the Nvidia beast, but you will still be able to enjoy smooth 4K gaming (without ray tracing).

There are a few cheaper GPUs that can still handle 4K gaming, including the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. It's 4K gaming, however, and you should always expect to part with a considerable sum of money. Unfortunately for Intel, the company has yet to launch a discrete GPU capable of 4K gaming. It's almost there as the Arc A770 is a good 1440p gaming graphics card, but there's simply no competition against our recommendations in this guide.