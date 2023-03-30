The best 4K laptops on the market today range from premium convertible devices designed for everyday use to powerful workstations for specialized work to gaming PCs with outstanding performance and a slick design. Many modern laptops have made the move to a taller aspect ratio — usually 16:10 or, more rarely, 3:2 — boosting at the same time the number of pixels on the display. But the 4K resolution, whether it's with a boosted pixel count or not, delivers the same crisp image that's ideal for anyone who wants the best picture possible. We've put together this list of great laptops with a 4K display to help you find exactly what you need.

Our top picks for 4K laptops in 2023

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Best overall The best for most people Lenovo's Yoga 9i (2023) gets a spec bump up to 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs but keeps the same outstanding convertible design with soundbar hinge and 14-inch UHD+ OLED touch display option. Pros Best convertible design around

Soundbar hinge makes for great audio

14-inch OLED UHD+ touch display

Snappy performance Cons Gets expensive fast

No discrete GPU $1700 at Lenovo

When we reviewed the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022), Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods stated that it is the best consumer laptop on the market today. That was last year's model, and Lenovo has now done a light refresh of the Yoga 9i for 2023. The new model bumps the processors (CPU) up to 13th Gen Intel Core P-series, and you still get integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

A major attraction to this laptop is its flawless convertible design. Its polished edges gleam, the lid and main chassis are joined by a rotating soundbar hinge, the keyboard and touchpad promote productivity, and there's even an FHD webcam with IR sensor and a privacy shutter. But we're here for the touch display. It's sized at 14 inches, it has a 3840x2400 (UHD+) resolution to match the 16:10 aspect ratio, it has a 60Hz refresh rate, and it manages 500 nits brightness with HDR enabled. If you're worried about color accuracy, it hits 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

This is the best Lenovo laptop you can buy today, but it doesn't generally come cheap. If you don't mind sticking with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, you can probably find a great deal on the 2022 models as the 2023 models move in to take over.

HP Envy 17 Best Value Big laptop, small price HP's Envy 17 is a BIG laptop available with up to a 17.3-inch 4K display and either 12th Gen P- or U-series CPUs. The keyboard features a full number pad, the touchpad is enormous, and the overall design is sleek. Pros Gorgeous 17.3-inch UHD display available

Can be configured with a discrete GPU

Comfy keyboard and touchpad

Attractive pricing Cons It's a big device

Still not meant for gaming $1300 at Best Buy $1100 at HP

Many of the best cheap laptops feature a smaller or lower-res display, and it can be hard to find 4K in the sub-$700 range that usually signifies a great deal. If we adjust our price range to encompass a 4K display, you can still find a great laptop for about $1,150. HP's Envy 17 is one of our picks for overall best HP laptops, and it just so happens to feature a 17.3-inch IPS display with 3840x2160 (UHD) resolution and 400 nits brightness with 100% sRGB color.

The Envy lineup has come a long way in recent years, and you can rest assured that you're getting a high-quality laptop with many attractive features. It has a clear 5MP camera with shutter and IR sensor for Windows Hello, it has generous connectivity via ports, and it's all built into a quality aluminum chassis. HP's keyboards and touchpads have also come a long way, and you should love what the Envy 17 has to offer.

These laptops are available with 12th Gen Intel Core U- or P-series CPUs, with up to an NVIDIA RTX 2050 Laptop GPU for added performance. HP often hosts sales, and at the time of writing you can pick up a model with 4K display for about $1,140. Be sure to wait for similar sales (if you don't get in on this one) to get the best value possible out of your purchase.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) Premium Pick Big but not too big The XPS 15 for 2023 received a performance bump for even more power. It's still available with up to a 3.5K OLED screen that, while not quite 4K, can still be a treat for the eyes. Pros 3.5K OLED screen is incredible

Solid performance with discrete GPU

Nearly flawless design Cons UHD+ no longer available $2399 at Dell

Dell's 2022 version of the XPS 15 (model number 9520) received a performance bump over the 2021 model, and we're seeing the same thing again for the 2023 model (number 9530). While there are some weak spots — like the 720p webcam and heavy reliance on Thunderbolt 4 for connectivity — this is still one of the best laptops around if you're trying to maximize power and portability. In our Dell XPS 15 (2022) review, it's mentioned that this is the laptop to buy if you're a creator or if you simply want "the best experience when streaming movies and TV shows."

The XPS 15 (2023) received a bump up to 13th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs for even more power, and you can equip it with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. Here's the rub: Dell no longer offers a 4K screen for its XPS 15, but the 3.5K (3456x2160) OLED touch option is nevertheless gorgeous. It hits 100% DCI-P3 color, it manages up to 400 nits brightness, and it has an anti-reflective finish to prevent glare. As long as you don't need the extra pixels to hit 4K, this is a top pick.

Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops out there, and its Blade 16 for 2023 can fulfill the promise of 4K fun. Compared to the Blade 15, the Blade 16 has a larger 16-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio and mini-LED panel that can actively switch between UHD+ and FHD+ depending on the game's requirements. Not all games can run well at 4K, so dropping down to FHD only makes sense. When running at UHD+ you can enjoy up to a 120Hz refresh rate, but dropping down to FHD+ boosts that up to 240Hz for an even smoother picture.

The Blade 16 includes up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and as much RAM and storage as you'll need to tackle your favorite games. It's all built into a sleek chassis with top-firing speakers, RGB keyboard, and many more premium highlights that help justify its eye-watering price.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Best 13-inch Futuristic appeal Dell's XPS 13 Plus is the right choice for anyone who wants their laptop to stand out. The futuristic design is available with four different display options, including 3.5K OLED and UHD+ touch. Pros Multiple display option, including 3.5K OLED and UHD+

Futuristic design with haptic touchpad

Strong performance from 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs Cons Weak webcam

New design isn't for everyone $1650 at Best Buy $1949 at Amazon $1049 at Dell

When it comes to the best Dell laptops, the XPS 13 Plus sits alone at the top of the stack. It's also one of the best 13-inch laptops you can buy, at least if you don't mind trying new things. It has a seamless glass palmrest that hides a haptic touchpad, as well as capacitive touch function buttons above the keyboard. It looks as modern as possible, and it's clear that "Dell has produced a win with the XPS 13 Plus," as mentioned in our Dell XPS 13 Plus review.

When it comes to the 13.4-inch displays, there are four options to choose from. Dell offers its 3.5K OLED touchscreen with anti-reflective finish and 400 nits brightness for the same price as its UHD+ model, giving you a tough decision. OLED is great, but the UHD+ touchscreen gives you more pixels, more brightness (500 nits), and the same anti-reflective finish. It's all powered by 12th Gen Intel Core P-series CPUs and integrated graphics.

Acer Swift Edge Acer Swift Edge Best 16-inch Light and thin Acer's Swift Edge is a lightweight 16-inch laptop with impressive 4K OLED display. It's powered by AMD Ryzen for strong performance on AC power, and its overall design is a step ahead of many other Acer laptops. Pros 4K OLED is gorgeous

Super light and thin

Excellent value Cons AMD performance on DC power

You'll hear the fans $1080 at Amazon

Acer's 16-inch Swift Edge laptop kind of came out of nowhere, but we're glad it's here. It's one of the best Acer laptops for anyone who values a larger screen with a knockout OLED panel, UHD+ resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, and HDR500 True Black. As mentioned in our Acer Swift 16 review, this OLED screen is really what sets the laptop apart from other ultralight 16-inch laptops.

This device only weighs about 2.58 pounds and measures just 0.51-inches thin. It's easy to walk around with, it doesn't cost nearly as much as you might think, and in all it's just a beautifully designed PC. It's powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU with integrated Radeon graphics. Be sure to check out more of the best 16-inch laptops if this one doesn't quite fit your style.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Best workstation Large and in charge $1476 $3489 Save $2013 Need a mobile workstation to handle specialized work? Lenovo ThinkPad P16 has the right performance hardware to keep up, and it has a gorgeous 16-inch UHD+ screen to help you work anywhere you go. Pros High-end performance for specialized work

Gorgeous 16-inch display options

Keyboard is the best

Optional 4G/LTE connectivity Cons Can get very expensive

No Ethernet port

Touchpad could be better $1476 at Lenovo

Those who follow Lenovo's product refreshes might have noticed the ThinkPad P16 take over for the P15 and P17. Lenovo effectively combined the two laptops, landing on a 16-inch compromise, with the same high level of performance and features as you'd expect from a ThinkPad mobile workstation. These are expensive laptops, but those in the right industries will gladly pay for the high level of performance and features.

Aside from the ISV certifications, powerful 12th Gen Intel Core HX-series CPU performance, specialized NVIDIA GPU options, and solid battery life, the 16-inch display is just gorgeous. I reviewed the ThinkPad P16 with a UHD+ display, and I noted that the color and specs "should satisfy those who are working in specialized color spaces." The screen is able to hit 600 nits brightness, it includes Dolby Vision for supported content, it has DisplayHDR 400, and it has an anti-glare finish.

HP Spectre x360 16 HP Spectre x360 16 Best convertible Rare 16-inch convertible design Need an oversized convertible laptop with high-end performance from 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and discrete GPU? Can't live without 4K? The Spectre x360 16 for 2023 can accommodate your needs. Pros Superb craftsmanship

Strong 13th Gen Intel performance

Gorgeous 4K OLED touch display Cons Expensive

Not as portable as some other options $1700 at HP

There are a lot of 16-inch laptops and there are a lot of convertible laptops, but there aren't a whole lot of 16-inch convertible laptops. The HP Spectre x360 16 is one of the rarer models out there, and while it is a lot of laptop — the convertibility adds weight and thickness — it's also quite delightful. It's also one of the best HP laptops should you want to stick with a 4K touch display.

HP has gone with a 16-inch UHD+ touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio, OLED panel, anti-reflective finish, low blue light, and 400 nits brightness. It's jaw-dropping, and the rest of the laptop is built to match. It has top-firing speakers flanking the comfortable keyboard, an enormous touchpad, and strong performance from up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU with Intel Irix Xe graphics or Core i7-1360P CPU with discrete Intel Arc A370M GPU.

Not quite what you had in mind? There are plenty of other versatile PCs to check out in our collection of the best convertible laptops.

Getting the right 4K laptop for you

Lenovo's Yoga 9i for 2023 remains one of the best laptops on the market today, with or without a 4K display. The fact that it has one of the best UHD+ displays out there only boosts its appeal, and anyone who wants a premium device that can pretty much do anything (barring specialized work or gaming) will want to check it out. You can't beat the design, the speakers are loud, full, and uniquely positioned, the webcam is high-res and clear, and it has strong performance.

Lenovo often boosts its everyday pricing to make its frequent sales seem even more significant, and we recommend waiting for a big sale to pick up any Lenovo laptop. That's especially true here, with prices starting at around $1,700 with another $100 added on for the UHD+ upgrade.

If you need a 4K laptop right now and can't wait for prices to come down, the HP Envy 17 starts at a much more reasonable price and remains around the $1,300 mark for a model with UHD+ display. This is a rather large laptop, and anyone sniffing out a good deal should also check out the Acer Swift Edge 16. We've seen 4K models come in at less than $1,100.