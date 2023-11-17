The 2023 MacBook Pro is shaping up to be Apple's best laptop yet, and the best MacBook deserves the best 4K monitor to take advantage of the powerful new M3 chipset. Hooking up your MacBook Pro to an external display lets you turn your laptop into a full-fledged Mac desktop . The new MacBook Pro also has an HDMI port along with USB-C, making it compatible with the vast majority of 4K monitors on the market today. You don't have to sort through them all to find the right one for you, though. We've already done the lifting to round up the best 4K monitors for the MacBook Pro right here.

A curved panel is a good option for larger displays, as it creates a "wrap-around" effect that mitigates bad viewing angles. The 32-inch Samsung UR59C is a great curved 4K monitor to pair with the MacBook Pro, offering an ergonomic view when you're working. Its brightness isn't the greatest, but more than good enough for working indoors, but its great design and color-accurate panel more than make up for any shortcomings.

Just because you're away from your desk doesn't mean you can't use a second display. This 4K portable monitor is perfect for increasing your screen real estate when you're on the move. Its USB-C connectivity makes this 4K monitor a great match for the smaller MacBook Pro, and its bright and color-accurate 15.6-inch panel is a good size for work (albeit slightly smaller than the 16-inch Pro display).

The MacBook Pro is a surprisingly capable gaming machine thanks to Apple's new M3 chip, which got a graphical boost over previous iterations. Its fans (one of the key differences between the MacBook Pro and Air) also keep it cool during gaming sessions. If you're looking for a 4K monitor for the MacBook Pro that will let you take advantage of that, the ASUS TUF gaming display is an excellent choice at a reasonable price.

The Asus ProArt PA279CV is one of the best 4K monitors for creators who work on a MacBook Pro. That's owed to its IPS panel technology, 100% sRGB support, and 100% Rec. 709 wide color gamut, giving it nearly perfect color accuracy for finely detailed graphical work. It also supports both HDMI and USB-C connectivity, so it's MacBook-ready.

The 32-inch LG UltraFine Ergo display features a unique stand that makes it super easy to adjust and rotate the panel for seamless integration into your workspace. Its IPS panel and HDR10 support ensure a vibrant and color-accurate picture, as well, while HDMI and USB-C ports give you multiple connectivity options for your MacBook Pro.

Looking to really expand your workspace? With its huge 43-inch 4K panel, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is a great way to do it. Along with a crisp UHD resolution, the Odyssey Neo G7 4K monitor has quantum LED backlighting and VESA Display HDR600 support for a bright and color-accurate picture. A smooth 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium also let you flex your MacBook Pro's gaming muscles.

The Dell S2721QS is the best 4K monitor for those on a budget, and it's a great match for the MacBook Pro. It won't blow you away in terms of brightness or refresh rate, but it's an affordable option if you're looking for a 4K display with HDR and 99% sRGB color coverage. It also looks nice thanks to its sleek adjustable stand and thin bezels.

With both HDMI and USB-C ports, the LG UltraFine monitor is a great external 4K display to pair with the new MacBook Pro. It's also a great monitor in its own right with a crisp 4K resolution, bright and color-accurate IPS panel, HDR400 support, and 99% sRGB color coverage. Its silver metallic finish and sleek bezels are also a great match for the MacBook's aesthetic.

How we chose the best 4K monitors for the MacBook Pro

When sorting through all the best 4K monitors on the market to find which ones were ideal for the MacBook Pro, we applied a few criteria. The first was connectivity and compatibility. This is less of an issue with the new MacBook Pro models, admittedly, as they now come standard with HDMI ports. That means users are not limited to the USB-C connections as they were with certain MacBook Pro models in years past.

All of our picks support HDMI connectivity. Some, including our top pick, the LG UltraFine monitors as well as the Asus ProArt display, also support USB-C. Price was also a concern. Ultra HD monitors can get expensive, but you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for a good one anymore. We're satisfied that even our premium pick, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch monitor, delivers good value for the price.

Finally, we wanted to cover a number of use cases, finding the best 4K monitors for a variety of different MacBook Pro users. Although most of our selections are suited for stationary desktop use, we made sure to include the UPERFECT 4K portable monitor for users who are on the move a lot but could nonetheless benefit from an extra screen.