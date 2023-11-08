As we create and consume content at an unprecedented pace, the need for substantial storage capacity, coupled with rapid data access, has become paramount. This is where the best 4TB SSDs step into the spotlight, offering a harmonious union of generous storage space and remarkable speed.

We've scoured the market to present you with a unique selection of the best SSDs available in a 4TB capacity today. Whether you're a creative professional who needs to store a huge backlog of assets, an enthusiast craving blazing speeds, or a gamer looking to load your favorite titles in the blink of an eye, our guide has you covered.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB SSD Editor's choice The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is our Editor's Choice for the best 4 TB SSD, known for its exceptional performance, high reliability, and stylish design. However, its premium pricing might not suit budget-conscious buyers. Pros Excellent sequential performance

Solid long-term reliability

Even has an 8TB option Cons Relatively higher price

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus earns our Editor's Choice for the best 4 TB SSD, setting the bar high thanks to its PCIe 4.0 storage technology. Its exceptional performance, reliability, and respectable value make it an ideal choice, particularly for premium gaming PCs.

Performance is where the Rocket 4 Plus truly shines. With a blazing sequential read speed of 7000 MB/s and a write speed of 6850 MB/s, it maxes out the capabilities of the PCIe 4.0 protocol. The SSD features a PCIe Gen 4×4 interface, a Phison PS50180-E18 flash controller, and an external DDR4 cache, improving its sustained performance. The 3D TLC NAND provides a perfect balance of speed and reliability.

On the topic of reliability, the 4TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus impresses here with a 3000 TBW rating, making it one of the most durable premium SSDs available. The use of Micron B27B TLC NAND Flash, along with advanced wear leveling and error correction code features, further solidifies its dependability.

Sabrent's attention to design is evident with the sleek rose-gold aesthetic, setting it apart from other SSDs. The optional massive heatsink not only adds to its visual appeal but also ensures optimal thermal performance should the user choose that option.

While the Rocket 4 Plus falls on the premium side of pricing, the value for money is still admirable. The upfront investment is justified by its exceptional performance and durability. Over time, this SSD proves its worth and becomes a justifiable choice for those seeking top-tier storage performance for their high-end PCs.

Samsung 990 PRO SSD 4TB Best performance The Samsung 990 PRO is renowned for its extraordinary performance, delivering sequential speeds of 7450 MB/s Read and 6900 MB/s Write, paired with exceptional reliability, making it the top choice for high-performance storage enthusiasts and gamers. Pros Outstanding sustained speeds

Excellent optional heatsink

Various capacity options Cons Quite high price

The Samsung 990 PRO represents the epitome of performance in the world of SSDs, particularly for those who demand the best. It harnesses the power of PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology, offering astonishing sequential Read speeds of 7450 MB/s and Write speeds of 6900 MB/s in its 4TB variant.

This impressive performance is achieved through the integration of V-NAND 3-bit MLC flash technology, a custom controller, and a DRAM cache, resulting in swift data access and multitasking with 1600K/1550K IOPS. It's the ideal choice for gamers and enthusiasts seeking top-tier storage performance.

Not only is the 990 PRO known for its exceptional performance, but it also excels in reliability. With a Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) rating of 1.5 million hours and a 2400 TBW endurance rating for the 4TB variant, it exhibits exceptional long-term durability. The SSD incorporates TRIM and S.M.A.R.T features, further ensuring its dependability. Its Auto Garbage Collection Algorithm helps maintain optimal performance over time, making it a trustworthy storage solution.

The Samsung 990 PRO isn't just a powerhouse under the hood; it also boasts an elegant black design with subtle red accents. Users can even opt for a heatsink model, enhancing thermal efficiency and visual appeal. While it may come at a higher price, the SSD's exceptional performance makes it a compelling choice for enthusiasts and professionals who prioritize top-tier storage options. Its remarkable speed, durability, and dependability justify the premium price, making it an invaluable asset for enthusiasts and mainstream gamers alike.

Crucial T700 4TB SSD Premium pick The Crucial T700 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD is the fastest consumer SSD out right now, offering groundbreaking performance with sequential read speeds of 12,400 MB/s thanks to its use of the PCIe 5.0 platform, though it comes at a premium price. Pros Fastest consumer SSD

Excellent reliability ratings

Well-made heatsink Cons Relatively more expensive

High thermal output

For our premium pick, we chose the Crucial T700 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD thanks to its cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 platform, delivering groundbreaking performance for those seeking the pinnacle of storage technology.

The Crucial T700 truly redefines the limits of performance in the storage industry. Utilizing the new PCIe 5.0 standard, it achieves speeds of a staggering 12,400 MB/s for sequential read and 11,800 MB/s for write operations, making it the fastest consumer SSD in the world. These speeds far surpass PCIe 4.0 drives, providing a remarkable leap in data transfer capabilities. Whether for demanding gaming, content creation, or professional applications, the Crucial T700 sets a new performance benchmark.

Reliability is equally respectable, with a robust 2400 TBW (TeraBytes Written) endurance rating, ensuring the SSD's longevity. With a large capacity like 4TB, a 2400 TBW rating might seem a bit conservative, but a 5-year limited warranty further underscores Crucial’s confidence in its durability.

The design of the Crucial T700 is quite simple and minimalist, which is synonymous with its performance-focused nature. However, to manage the significant heat generated by a PCIe 5.0 SSD, an optional heatsink is also available. While this may be essential for efficient cooling, those who have effective M.2 heatsinks on their motherboards can save a few bucks here.

The Crucial T700's premium nature is evident, as it resides on the cutting edge of technology. However, the price tag is not entirely unreasonable, considering the groundbreaking performance it offers. Enthusiasts and tech aficionados seeking the latest and greatest in storage technology, regardless of cost, will find the Crucial T700's unique position appealing.

Source: XPG XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE 4TB SSD Best value $263 $290 Save $27 The XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade is a value-oriented SSD optimized for affordability and performance, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking top-tier storage without the premium price tag. Pros Solid value for money

Excellent overall performance

Optimized for PS5 Cons Lack of heatsink

The XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade stands out as the best value SSD, offering impressive performance and reliability at an affordable price point.

Performance-wise, this SSD features the Micron 176-layer TLC V-NAND flash and can achieve speeds of up to 7400 MB/s read and 6800 MB/s write. Apart from amazing sequential read and write speeds, the drive also provides exceptional read-and-write IOPS of up to 750,000. Equipped with the Innogrit IG5236 controller, it competes with SSDs that bear a much higher price tag. Dynamic SLC Caching technology and a DRAM cache buffer further boost overall performance.

In terms of reliability, the XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade holds its own with an endurance rating of 2960 TBW and an MTBF rating of 2 million hours. It also features E2E Data Protection, a RAID engine, and AES 256-bit encryption, enhancing the drive's longevity and security. Moreover, the design, while not groundbreaking, features an all-black finish with an included sleek aluminum strip that serves as a heatsink, both functional and visually appealing.

What makes the XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade truly outstanding is its excellent value for money. It combines fast read and write speeds with high reliability, all at an affordable price point. It offers the performance and features of a premium SSD without the premium price tag, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers who want top-notch storage performance without breaking the bank. The XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade is the perfect solution for those looking for a cost-effective yet high-performing 4TB SSD.

Source: Corsair Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 4TB SSD Best SSD for PS5 The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX is the ideal SSD for both PC and PS5 use, delivering outstanding performance with read speeds of 7100 MB/s and excellent reliability with a 3000 TBW rating, all while maintaining optimal temperatures through an efficient heatsink. Pros Ideal for PS5 use

Exceptional sequential speeds

Outstanding heatsink performance Cons Tall heatsink might cause compatibility issues

The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX is our pick for the best PS5 SSD, due to its outstanding performance regardless of whether you use it in a PC or a PS5.

Speaking of performance, the MP600 PRO LPX shines in this department. With a Phison E18 controller, Micron 176 Layer B47R NAND, and DRAM Cache, it delivers impressive sequential speeds of 7100 MB/s read, and 6800 MB/s write, while also boasting 1000K/1200K IOPS. These performance metrics ensure a smooth and rapid gaming experience on the PS5.

Reliability is a strong suit of the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX, featuring a TBW (TeraBytes Written) rating of 3000 for the 4TB model, indicating long-lasting durability. The MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) of 1.8 million hours further adds to its reputation for reliability. Additionally, the SSD offers hardware encryption and comes with a five-year warranty, providing peace of mind to users.

The design of this SSD is tailored for the PS5, featuring a compact form factor with an efficient heatsink to maintain optimal temperatures during extended gaming sessions. The matte-black coating adds a sleek look to the drive, and the heatsink is easily removable, making it practical for those who may need to upgrade or maintain the SSD.

The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX shines when it comes to value for money. It manages to combine impressive performance, admirable reliability, and PS5 compatibility without going overboard on pricing. In a market often plagued by overpriced products, this SSD offers a refreshing balance of features and affordability.

Source: Teamgroup TEAMGROUP MP44 4TB SSD Best DRAM-less SSD The TeamGroup MP44 4TB NVMe SSD delivers exceptional value for budget-conscious users, offering, solid reliability, and a variety of capacity options. While it lacks a DRAM cache, its strong price-to-performance ratio makes it a compelling choice for those seeking an affordable M.2 SSD. Pros Relatively low price

Solid reliability ratings

Excellent sequential speeds Cons Lack of DRAM cache

The TeamGroup MP44 4TB NVMe SSD is an excellent value option for those willing to make a compromise. It offers impressive sequential performance, reliability, and exceptional value for money while sacrificing a bit of sustained performance due to the lack of a DRAM cache.

In terms of performance, the MP44 demonstrates surprisingly solid all-around capabilities, featuring impressive sequential read speeds of 7400 MB/s and write speeds of 6900 MB/s on the 4TB model. While it lacks a dedicated DRAM cache, the drive compensates with effective SLC caching, ensuring acceptable sustained performance. With outstanding IOPS of 650K for read and 660K for write operations, it's well-suited for tasks like gaming and even data-intensive applications.

Reliability is another strong suit of the TeamGroup MP44, with a Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) of 1.6 million hours, showcasing its long-term durability. The 4TB variant boasts a Total Bytes Written (TBW) rating of 3000 TBW, making it capable of handling extensive data writing over its lifespan. The design of the MP44 is minimalist and simple, featuring a black-and-white color scheme that adds purpose to its utilitarian look. However, it lacks a heatsink, which could have helped with the thermal demands of the SSD.

Where the TeamGroup MP44 truly excels is when you consider its value for money. It offers a range of capacities to suit various storage needs while remaining budget-friendly. The combination of affordability and admirable performance makes it a standout choice with a positive price-to-performance ratio. If you're looking to maximize storage performance on a budget, the TeamGroup MP44 solidifies its position as one of the best DRAM-less SSD options in the market.

Source: Crucial Crucial P3 Plus 4TB SSD Best budget SSD The Crucial P3 Plus is the ultimate budget SSD, combining solid performance and a very affordable price point, albeit with a slightly lower endurance rating. It's an excellent choice for price-conscious users seeking good value for their storage needs, backed by a 5-year warranty. Pros Outstanding value proposition

5-year warranty

Solid sequential performance Cons Lower endurance rating

The Crucial P3 Plus stands out as the best budget SSD, offering a respectable price-to-performance ratio at a very modest price point.

Performance is a strong suit of the Crucial P3 Plus, providing PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 speeds at a budget-friendly price point.

It utilizes Micron's 176-layer QLC NAND and the Phison PS5021-E2IT controller, resulting in respectable sequential read and write speeds of up to 4800 MB/s and 4100 MB/s, respectively. These speeds are competitive and suitable for a wide range of applications, including gaming and everyday tasks.

In terms of reliability, the 800TBW (TeraBytes Written) rating may not be the highest in its class, but Crucial's choice of high-quality NAND flash and a 5-year warranty offers peace of mind, ensuring the drive's longevity and dependability for several years to come.

The design of the Crucial P3 Plus is minimalist and straightforward, in line with its budget-oriented nature. It features a plain matte-black design with stickers covering the controller and memory cells. However, it lacks an onboard heatsink, which may be a drawback for users seeking better thermal performance, especially in prolonged usage scenarios.

The Crucial P3 Plus really stands out from the crowd when you consider its value proposition. It offers capacities up to 4TB, all at a lower price point compared to other PCIe Gen 4.0 drives. While the TBW rating is not the highest, it remains a cost-effective SSD solution for individuals on a tight budget, offering a balance of performance and affordability.

Source: Crucial Crucial MX500 4TB SSD Best SATA SSD $216 $220 Save $4 The Crucial MX500 is a highly economical SATA SSD that offers good performance, durability, and a range of capacities, making it ideal for gamers who are looking to increase the storage capacity of their PCs. While it may not match NVMe speeds, it excels within its SATA limitations. Pros Very economical pricing

Great for mass storage

Various available capacities Cons Lower speeds than NVMe

The Crucial MX500 excels within the limitations of its SATA 6Gbps interface. While it may not match the speeds of NVMe drives, it remains one of the fastest SATA SSDs available. With sequential read speeds of 560 MB/s and write speeds of 510 MB/s on the 4TB model, it delivers acceptable performance. Its random read/write rating of 95K/90K IOPS ensures sustained responsiveness, making it ideal for the mass storage of games and large files in gaming PCs.

The Crucial MX500 is also quite reliable, boasting an endurance rating of 1000 TBW for the 4TB model. This is an impressive figure for a SATA SSD, ensuring its durability and longevity, particularly given its competitive price point. The use of 3D TLC NAND strikes a respectable balance between performance and durability, making it a dependable long-term choice.

The design of the Crucial MX500 in its 2.5-inch form factor is visually appealing, with a silver body and blue accents that add a touch of style to the drive. This design allows users to showcase the drive in their setups, enhancing its overall aesthetic appeal.

The MX500 runs away with the prize when it comes to the value discussion. SATA SSDs are known for their affordability, and the MX500 delivers superb value, offering an excellent price per gigabyte ratio. It is an ideal choice for gamers looking for cost-effective mass storage for games and large files in their gaming PCs. Combining a larger SATA drive like the MX500 with a smaller NVMe drive can allow gamers to achieve the best of both worlds without breaking the bank.

Choosing the best SSD for your needs

Selecting the best SSD for your particular needs can be a bit of a challenge. There are so many factors that can sway your decision one way or another depending on your preferences. However, if you want the best SSD for gaming, we feel pretty confident with our Editor’s Choice, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus.

The Rocket 4 Plus delivers exceptional overall performance, coupled with solid long-term reliability, and a stylish design. However, If you prioritize high performance and are willing to invest a bit more, the Samsung 990 PRO is also a compelling choice. You can even consider the blistering fast Corsair T700 PCIe 5.0 M.2 drive if you are feeling a bit brave.

On the other end of the spectrum, we particularly like the XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE, as it is certainly one of the best M.2 SSDs on a budget. The Crucial MX500 is a great wildcard pick for those gamers who just want to increase the storage capacity of their gaming rigs without breaking the bank.

Although it is easy to get confused when building a new PC for the first time, it is hard to go wrong with your SSD choice if you go with these curated picks. Choosing an SSD has become easier than ever thanks to the wealth of great options found on the market.