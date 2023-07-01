Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Best TV deals

If you're looking to upgrade to a new TV, you'll have plenty of choices. So whether you're looking for some of the best TVs out on the market right now, or just trying to find something on a budget — these are going to be some of the best deals you're going to find.

  Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED PBI
    Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
    43-inch
    $380 $450 Save $70

    $380 at Amazon
  LG C3
    LG C3 Series Class OLED Evo Smart TV
    48-inch
    $1247 $1497 Save $250
    $1247 at Amazon
  • Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV with spacey background on screen
    Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
    75-inch
    $5898 $6298 Save $400
    $5898 at Amazon
  • Untitled_design-removebg-preview-6
    Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
    $100 $400 Save $300
    $100 at Amazon
  • LG C2 television with rainbow pattern on screen
    LG C2 65-inch 4K OLED TV
    $1479 $1900 Save $421

    $1479 at Amazon
  • Untitled_design-removebg-preview-8
    Hisense U6HF
    58-inch
    $300 $530 Save $230
    $300 at Amazon
  • Amazon Fire TV 43
    Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
    $260 $370 Save $110
    $260 at Amazon

Best laptop deals

With summer almost in full swing, we're starting to see a lot of hot deals on some of the best laptops out on the market right now. Whether you're looking for a great laptop for students, or just a cheap laptop to get you by, these are some of the more notable laptop promotions we've seen for this weekend.

Best media streaming devices deals

Media streaming devices are a great way to add extra power to existing TVs and with so many different choices, you really do have options at every price level. With that said, the tricky part is deciding what company you want to go with, because although each brand's devices might function roughly in the same way, there are differences, like offering better compatibility with your existing products.

For example, if you're someone that's heavily invested in Apple's product ecosystem, it might be a good idea to grab an Apple TV, and someone that's more based in the realm of Android should probably go with Google's Chromecast. If you don't have any particular brand affiliation, you can always go with Roku. Again, most devices will work fine, and compatibility with your existing device shouldn't be an issue, so you really can't go wrong with any choice. Just choose one that fits your entertainment needs.

  • Fire TV Stick 4K Transparent
    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

    Amazon's Fire TV stick 4K remains one of the best streaming devices out there. It offers an impressive set of features and unlocks a variety of content to stream.

    $50 at Amazon
  • This is Roku's latest (and cheapest) 4K streaming box. It's on sale for $29 at Amazon and $30 at Best Buy, $9 and $10 below the original price, respectively.
    Roku Express 4K+
    Roku Express 4K+

    Roku's 4K streaming delivers UHD on the cheap and also provides access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and more.

    $39 at Amazon
  • A render of the Google Chromecast 4K TV in white color next to its remote.
    Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

    The new Chromecast with Google TV is a simple and relatively affordable streaming device for casual users.

    $50 at Amazon

Best monitors deals

Whether you're looking for something for gaming, or just need one just for work, getting a new monitor can make a world of difference, especially if you're staring at it for hours on a daily basis. Thankfully, even some of the best monitors out right now are discounted, and a lot of standard models can now pull double duty, becoming your monitor and also your smart TV. So, if you've been itching to upgrade, now's going to be a great time with these limited-time deals.

  • New_Project__1_-removebg-preview
    Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor
    $440 $700 Save $260

    $440 at Amazon
  • New_Project__2___1_-removebg-preview-3
    Samsung Odyssey G3 (24-inch)
    $160 $230 Save $70

    $160 at Amazon
  • samsung-odyssey-neo-g8-render-01
    Samsung Odyssey Neo G8
    $1200 $1500 Save $300
    $1200 at Amazon
  • Untitled design-fotor-bg-remover-20230531103940
    Arzopa Portable Monitor 15.6"
    $76 $190 Save $114
    $76 at Amazon
  • LG UltraWide 34WP65C-B
    LG 34WP65C-B
    $397 $500 Save $103

    $397 at Amazon
  • Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Quantum Curved Gaming Monitor
    Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Quantum Curved Gaming Monitor
    $2800 $3500 Save $700

    $2800 at Amazon
  • New_Project__5___1_-removebg-preview-1
    Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G85SB QD OLED Monitor
    $1200 $1500 Save $300

    $1200 at Amazon
  • The LG 24GN600-B UltraGear Gaming monitor.
    LG 24GN600-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor
    $150 $200 Save $50

    $150 at Amazon

Best PC component deals

If you've been looking to upgrade your PC or build a new one, there are some spectacular deals on CPUs, RAM, graphics cards, SSDs, and more.

GPU

RAM

SSD

Portable SSDs

PC accessories

Best deals on Apple products

Apple products rarely go on sale, but it does happen. Luckily, there's a good mix of items on sale right now. So if you've been looking to get yourself a new Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, iPad, or even some AirTags — these are going to be the deals for you.

Best gaming deals

We don't cover much gaming on XDA, but handheld consoles like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally are very close to our hearts and that means we want to make sure you find the deals to upgrade those consoles this weekend. If unfamiliar, both of the previously mentioned consoles use a different type of SSD (M.2 2230) that you might find in a PC or laptop (M.2 2280). So if you want to upgrade the internal storage, you're going to need an M.2 2230 SSD or use microSD cards. Luckily, we've found some great deals on both.

Best earbuds and headphones deals

There's nothing like getting into the zone by listening to some good music. While it's great being able to listen to music through a good set of speakers, sometimes you need a more personal experience with earbuds and headphones. The personal audio space has evolved so much over the past ten years that you can get some quality products at a fair price. So no matter the price point, you're going to find some amazing options, and we've listed some our favorite deals.

For the most part, we're seeing some excellent deals and this is even before we head into the Prime Day sales event that starts next week. So if you don't see anything now, you might want to check back over the weekend, as we will keep this list updated with new deals that pop up.