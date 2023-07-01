As we head into the weekend, the promotions are starting to heat up thanks to 4th of July sales and the early Prime Day deals. So if you've been looking to find some amazing prices on some of the hottest tech gear out there, good news, because you've come to the right place. Rather than have you sift through tons of deals and promotions, we've combed through and highlighted the best ones out there right now on TVs, laptops, PC accessories, earbuds, tablets, mobile accessories, and more.
Some of the deals will be exclusive to Prime members, while others will be open to all. But, if you've never subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can pick up a free trial that lasts 30 days, giving you easy access to all the current and upcoming deals. Of course, if you don't want to sign up, no problem, as there are plenty of deals to be had for all. And if you don't see what you're looking for, check back, as we'll be adding more to this list as the weekend progresses. With that said, let's go ahead and check out all of these phenomenal deals.
Best TV deals
If you're looking to upgrade to a new TV, you'll have plenty of choices. So whether you're looking for some of the best TVs out on the market right now, or just trying to find something on a budget — these are going to be some of the best deals you're going to find.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED43-inch$380 $450 Save $70
LG C3 Series Class OLED Evo Smart TV48-inch$1247 $1497 Save $250
Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)75-inch$5898 $6298 Save $400
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$100 $400 Save $300
LG C2 65-inch 4K OLED TV$1479 $1900 Save $421
Hisense U6HF58-inch$300 $530 Save $230
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV$260 $370 Save $110
- Samsung 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV (Save 33%)
- LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (Save 53%)
Best laptop deals
With summer almost in full swing, we're starting to see a lot of hot deals on some of the best laptops out on the market right now. Whether you're looking for a great laptop for students, or just a cheap laptop to get you by, these are some of the more notable laptop promotions we've seen for this weekend.
MSI Pulse GL66$1098 $1600 Save $502
Microsoft Surface Pro 9$800 $1100 Save $300
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10$1448 $2250 Save $802
Razer Blade 15 (2022)$2104 $3000 Save $896
Acer Aspire 5$300 $380 Save $80
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14$800 $1400 Save $600
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i$1200 $1950 Save $750
Acer Predator Helios 300$1300 $2100 Save $800
MSI Stealth GS77$1300 $1850 Save $550
Best media streaming devices deals
Media streaming devices are a great way to add extra power to existing TVs and with so many different choices, you really do have options at every price level. With that said, the tricky part is deciding what company you want to go with, because although each brand's devices might function roughly in the same way, there are differences, like offering better compatibility with your existing products.
For example, if you're someone that's heavily invested in Apple's product ecosystem, it might be a good idea to grab an Apple TV, and someone that's more based in the realm of Android should probably go with Google's Chromecast. If you don't have any particular brand affiliation, you can always go with Roku. Again, most devices will work fine, and compatibility with your existing device shouldn't be an issue, so you really can't go wrong with any choice. Just choose one that fits your entertainment needs.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon's Fire TV stick 4K remains one of the best streaming devices out there. It offers an impressive set of features and unlocks a variety of content to stream.
Roku Express 4K+
Roku's 4K streaming delivers UHD on the cheap and also provides access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and more.
Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
The new Chromecast with Google TV is a simple and relatively affordable streaming device for casual users.
- Anker Nebula Capsule Max (Save 20%)
Best monitors deals
Whether you're looking for something for gaming, or just need one just for work, getting a new monitor can make a world of difference, especially if you're staring at it for hours on a daily basis. Thankfully, even some of the best monitors out right now are discounted, and a lot of standard models can now pull double duty, becoming your monitor and also your smart TV. So, if you've been itching to upgrade, now's going to be a great time with these limited-time deals.
Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor$440 $700 Save $260
Samsung Odyssey G3 (24-inch)$160 $230 Save $70
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8$1200 $1500 Save $300
Arzopa Portable Monitor 15.6”$76 $190 Save $114
LG 34WP65C-B$397 $500 Save $103
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Quantum Curved Gaming Monitor$2800 $3500 Save $700
Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G85SB QD OLED Monitor$1200 $1500 Save $300
LG 24GN600-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor$150 $200 Save $50
Best PC component deals
If you've been looking to upgrade your PC or build a new one, there are some spectacular deals on CPUs, RAM, graphics cards, SSDs, and more.
Intel Core i9-13900KF$536 $599 Save $63
Intel Core i7-13700K$380 $420 Save $40
Intel Core i5-13600KF
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X$397 $549 Save $152
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X$190 $319 Save $129
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X$149 $309 Save $160
GPU
- XFX Speedster SWFT Radeon RX 6600 (Save 28%)
- MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT (Save 28%)
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 (Save 28%)
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 (Save 16%)
RAM
SSD
- Samsung 990 Pro 2TB with Heatsink (Save 25%)
- Samsung 990 Pro 1TB with Heatsink (Save 25%)
- Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD (Save 47%)
- Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD (Save 45%)
- Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD (Save 25%)
- Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD (Save 19%)
Portable SSDs
- Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD Titan Gray (Save 12%)
- Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD Red (Save 57%)
- Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD Blue (Save 13%)
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD Black (Save 16%)
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD Blue (Save 48%)
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD Beige (Save 7%)
PC accessories
- Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam (Save 33%)
Best deals on Apple products
Apple products rarely go on sale, but it does happen. Luckily, there's a good mix of items on sale right now. So if you've been looking to get yourself a new Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, iPad, or even some AirTags — these are going to be the deals for you.
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)$1999 $2499 Save $500
Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021)$279 $329 Save $50
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple Watch Series 8$329 $399 Save $70
Best gaming deals
We don't cover much gaming on XDA, but handheld consoles like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally are very close to our hearts and that means we want to make sure you find the deals to upgrade those consoles this weekend. If unfamiliar, both of the previously mentioned consoles use a different type of SSD (M.2 2230) that you might find in a PC or laptop (M.2 2280). So if you want to upgrade the internal storage, you're going to need an M.2 2230 SSD or use microSD cards. Luckily, we've found some great deals on both.
SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD$220 $350 Save $130
-
Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 SSD$110 $160 Save $50
- Samsung 1TB M.2 2230 SSD (Save 25%)
- Corsair MP600 1TB M.2 2230 SSD (Save 9%)
- SYONCON SC930 1TB M.2 2230 SSD (Save 20%)
- Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSD with adapter (Save 32%)
- Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD with adapter (Save 55%)
- Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSDXC with adapter (Save 25%)
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSD with adapter (Save 31%)
- Amazon Basics 1TB microSD with adapter (Save 30%)
- Silicon Power 1TB microSD with adapter (Save 6%)
Best earbuds and headphones deals
There's nothing like getting into the zone by listening to some good music. While it's great being able to listen to music through a good set of speakers, sometimes you need a more personal experience with earbuds and headphones. The personal audio space has evolved so much over the past ten years that you can get some quality products at a fair price. So no matter the price point, you're going to find some amazing options, and we've listed some our favorite deals.
TOZO A1 Mini Earbuds$20 $30 Save $10
-
EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds$64 $80 Save $16
-
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
-
Apple AirPods Pro 2$199 $249 Save $50
-
Apple AirPods 2$99 $129 Save $30
-
JBL Tune 510BT$30 $50 Save $20
-
Beats Solo 3$129 $200 Save $71
-
Sennheiser HD 350BT$85 $120 Save $35
-
Apple AirPods Max$480 $549 Save $69
- Echo Buds (2023) (Save 30%)
For the most part, we're seeing some excellent deals and this is even before we head into the Prime Day sales event that starts next week. So if you don't see anything now, you might want to check back over the weekend, as we will keep this list updated with new deals that pop up.