Best 5G laptops that you can buy in 2021: Dell Latitude 9510, Lenovo Flex 5G and more

Having built-in mobile network connectivity on your laptop is bliss as it ensures seamless connectivity, even when you are on the go. While it is true that you can get Wi-Fi at most public places or just tether your smartphone to send that important email quickly. But what if you don’t want to mess around with complicated passwords, unreliable connectivity, and most of all, unsecured networks? We already have a variety of 4G LTE-enabled laptops on the market today, and if those are not fast enough for you, then we have a handful of 5G-enabled laptops that you can put your money on.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

A premium 2-in-1 notebook from Lenovo, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is one of the sleekest notebooks you can get with 5G connectivity. The X1 Yoga has been around for a while, but this year, the company is giving it a new treatment with an ultralight chassis featuring carbon, magnesium, and titanium. The 13.5-inch notebook weighs just 1.15kgs with 11.5mm thickness but packs in the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core vPro processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and is Intel EVO certified. The notebook also supports an active stylus pen, while the 3:2 ratio display comes with a 2K (2256×1504) resolution. The notebook features the Snapdragon X55 modem to provide blazing fast 5G speeds.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is of the most premium 5G notebooks that you can buy today featuring a high-quality design along with powerful hardware under the hood. Buy from Lenovo.com

Dell Latitude 9510

The Dell Latitude 9510 launched last year as one of the few laptops from the company with optional 5G connectivity. Available in a 2-in-1 or regular form factor, this notebook is quite portable and said to be the company’s smallest and lightest 15-inch business notebook weighing at just 1.4kgs. Loaded with the 10th-gen Intel vPro processors, the notebook can be configured with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 1080p display offering 400-nits of brightness and 100% sRGB support. The notebook also comes with an optional 88WHr battery claimed to last around 30-hours on a single charge.

Dell Latitude 9510 The Dell Latitude 9510 should be the laptop that you should put your money on if you are looking for a sturdy laptop that lasts all day, especially since 5G takes a toll on the battery. Buy from Dell.com

Lenovo Flex 5G

Lenovo also offers an ultra-light Qualcomm-powered notebook that offers support for 5G mmWave as well as sub-6GHz 5G networks. The Flex 5G, also known as the Yoga 5G in some regions, offers a 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree hinge. The notebook rocks Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform, with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, and a solid battery life of up to 25-hours during video playback. The notebook features a 14-inch full-HD display claimed to offer 400-nits of brightness along with an IR camera and an optional fingerprint reader.

Lenovo Flex 5G Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx, this notebook is not going to be super-powerful as compared to the ones rocking an Intel chip, but it should be an excellent choice for someone who only need a 5G notebook for long battery life and light workloads. Buy from Lenovo.com

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G

Samsung also has a pretty decent 5G-enabled laptop that it had announced last year. The Galaxy Book Flex 5G is an Intel Evo verified laptop running on the latest 11th-Gen Core i5 and i7 processors. It is Samsung’s first 5 G-enabled laptop with a thin-and-light 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree hinge and a 13.3-inch FHD touch screen panel. The notebook can be configured with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The ultra-light notebook weighs at just 1.2kgs, and the notebook packs two cameras — a 13MP “world-facing” camera on the top-left corner of the keyboard deck and a 720p front-facing camera in the top bezel of the display. The notebook also comes with a built-in S Pen that can be housed within the front edge of the chassis.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G Samsung's first-ever 5G-enabled laptop, the Galaxy Book Flex 5G comes with a slim chassis along with its own S-Pen that can be stowed right into the laptop, so you don't lose it. Buy from Samsung.com

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

This is not your traditional laptop, but a large 13.3-inch Windows tablet that folds down in the middle. Launched last year, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is an ambitious 2-in-1 folding device from Lenovo that is unlike any notebook you might have used. If you don’t like the onscreen keyboard, you can also use the physical keyboard or just fold the display and slap it on the tablet for a regular laptop experience. This machine comes with an Intel Lakefield Core i5 processor with 8G of RAM and 1TB of storage with optional 5G connectivity. However, with pricing starting at $2400, this does not come cheap.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold A unique 2-in-1 foldable tablet, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is meant for users who are looking for a futuristic device that can be your companion in various situations thanks to its various usability modes. Buy from Lenovo.com

With 5G rolling out to more regions, we are expecting much wider coverage in the year 2021. This also means that consumers will not only move to the faster network but are likely to invest in a notebook that offers support for the next-gen connectivity. If 5G connectivity is not your priority, and we do understand why it would not be, then check out our list of the best laptops for 2021.