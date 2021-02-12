These are the best 5G phones you can buy right now in February 2021

Whatever your budget, there's a 5G phone for you

5G in 2020 may have left a lot to be desired in terms of connectivity and maximum data speeds, but 2021 is likely going to see continual improvement in 5G rollouts — especially now that Apple is officially on board the 5G train. Over here on the Android side, there are no shortages of 5G-ready phones now – in fact, most of the phones in our Best Android phones list already support 5G – but you don’t have to spend flagship money to get that connectivity now.

Here are the best 5G phones you can buy right now.

Navigate this guide:

Best foldable 5G phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

There really weren’t any other contenders in this category — but it’s worth giving the Galaxy Z Fold 2 space to itself anyway. We’ve written plenty about this phone, so let’s keep it simple here: the Galaxy Z Fold 2 may have an inferior camera system to the newer Galaxy S21 Ultra, but overall it is still the most cutting-edge, most technically impressive gadget on the market right now. It’s got two stunning screens, two unique form factors, five strong cameras, and of course, all the bands for 5G anywhere in the world.

Sure, there are nitpicks to be had: the price is high, the lack of official water resistance, and the camera system lag behind the Galaxy S21 Ultra and other recent slab flagships, but these are all tradeoffs some (including a few of us here at XDA) would gladly make to own the latest and the greatest amongst all smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 The most cutting edge phone 0f 2020 still keeps that title even in 2021. If money is no object and you need to have the very best that Samsung offers, look no further than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. We love it, and so will you! View at Samsung

Best 5G phone between $1,000 and $1,500: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung was one of the first brands to push out 5G handsets in 2019, so it only makes sense that the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports 5G all the way — meaning, all the networks, all the bands, anywhere in the world. The only thing you need to keep in mind is mmWave support, as that is missing in regions that have not focused on mmWave yet.

In addition to top-notch connections, you’re getting the best screen possible on a mobile device right now, a Samsung AMOLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate that can max out at 120Hz, with the punchiest colors and 1,500 nits of maximum brightness. Throw in the Snapdragon 888 and a legit 10x optical zoom, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is not just the best 5G phone right now, but the best non-foldable phone ever.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the ultimate overkill in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, a premium build, a great display, and an amazing camera setup, as well as all the extras expected on a premium flagship. Buy from Samsung.com

Best 5G phone between $800 and $999: Apple iPhone 12

Apple released four new iPhones last year but the best one overall for most people is the standard iPhone 12. Starting at $799 at carriers and $829 unlocked, it is objectively one of the better flagship values on the market, considering it packs a premium build quality, the best-in-class 5nm A14 Bionic SoC, and a very capable camera system.

It’s also one of the few phones to have support for every global 5G band, so you know you’re going to be well connected no matter which part of the world you’re in.

Apple iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 is Apple's first 5G device and it is a highly polished and powerful handset that should satisfy every need -- although XDA readers used to Android may find iOS a bit annoying to use View at Best Buy

Between $700 and $800: OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 packs specs almost as powerful as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s — it’s got a Snapdragon 865, 90Hz OLED screen, a solid 48MP main camera — but it lacks mmWave (aka high-band) support. This isn’t a huge deal right now, as high-band coverage areas are very limited in the US currently, but this could be an issue down the line. Still, if you’re okay with mid-band and low-band connections only, this is a good value offering with one of the best versions of Android around.

OnePlus 8 OnePlus is a brand that's always been about speed, so it only makes sense the OnePlus 8 supports 5G tech. Snapdragon 865 and a 90Hz screen keeps everything zippy. View at Amazon

Best 5G phone between $500 and $699: LG Velvet; iPhone 12 Mini

A reinvention of sorts for LG, the Velvet was a mid-year surprise that brought good looks, solid performance, and 5G connectivity at a reasonable price. Weighing just 180g and measuring under 8mm in thickness, this is one of the sleeker 5G devices around. And depending on your carrier, you might even get the LG Dual Screen case accessory that essentially attaches a second screen to your device for easy multi-tasking.

Do note there are two variants of this device: the Velvets purchased via AT&T and Verizon run on the Snapdragon 765G, while T-Mobile’s Velvet runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000C. This allows the Velvet to be compatible with Verizon’s high-brand 5G or T-Mobile’s mid-band heavy coverage.

The iPhone 12 Mini, meanwhile, is about as good a value as an iPhone can get right now: you’re getting a 5nm SoC that’s far more powerful than the Snapdragon 765G, a strong dual-camera system consisting of a 12MP main and ultra-wide, and all the usual iOS goodies that Apple fans swear by, like AirDrop, iCloud, instant connectivity with Apple’s eco-system of products, etc. Even when considering that most XDA readers prefer Android, the iPhone 12 Mini is too good to leave off this list at its $699 price.

LG Velvet LG's mid-tier offering last year brings a new design philosophy, support for a useful second screen accessory, and support for 5G. If you don't like heavy and bulky phones, the Velvet is one of the sleekest and lightest phones of the year. View at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 Mini The iPhone 12 Mini is an Apple flagship, but in a petite size and a petite price. It supports 5G and comes in a really one-hand friendly package. View at Amazon

Best 5G phone under $500: Google Pixel 4a 5G

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is not just the Pixel 4a with a 5G modem in it: it also has a larger 6.2-inch display, larger battery (3,885 mAh to 3,140 mAh), stereo speakers, and, of course, a newer Snapdragon 765G chip that supports 5G.

Please note there are two models of the Pixel 4a 5G in the US: the AT&T and T-Mobile model doesn’t support mmWave high-band; the Verizon version, which costs an extra $100, supports all 5G bands.

If that sounds confusing, at least the rest of the package is simple and clean: with the Pixel 4a 5G, you’re getting Google’s vision of how Android should be, so everything, from UI to camera interface, is simple and clean. The camera of the Pixel 4a 5G is also identical to the Pixel 5, so you’re getting the best Google camera performance here.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Want the purest version of Android with the best of Google's camera tech? The Pixel 4a 5G is the phone for you. The main version of Pixel 4a 5G supports low- and mid-band, while a Verizon-exclusive covers the full spectrum -- at a cost. View at Best Buy

Best 5G phone under $450: Moto One 5G

Motorola re-entered the flagship phone scene in 2020 with the Motorola Edge+, but it isn’t leaving the mid-range affordable scene behind: the Moto One 5G is the cheapest 5G-ready phone sold in the U.S., and it’s got quite an impressive list of specs: you’re getting a 90Hz LCD with a dual hole-punch cutout for two selfie cameras, a large 5,000 mAh battery, 48MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 765G.

The cheaper AT&T model, just like the Velvet, does not support high-band mmWave, but the Verizon model does, but it will almost certainly cost a bit more.

Moto One 5G Motorola's latest brings 5G connectivity and high-refresh screen for under $500, making it the best value 5G phone in the US. View at Motorola

Best 5G phone under $400: Samsung Galaxy A51

Initially launched at $499 but have seen dropped to under $400, the Galaxy A51 has the honor of being the most affordable 5G phone available in the US right now. And despite its price, it packs quite a punch, with a large 4,500 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and the Exynos 980. Do note that this particular model at this price does not support Verizon’s high-band, so it’s for T-Mobile or AT&T. Verizon has a 5G version of this phone, running on a Snapdragon 765G, but it’s priced above the $400 mark.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Initially launched at $499, the Galaxy A51 is now on major discount across all carriers, making it the most affordable 5G phone in the US. Buy at Samsung

Ultimately, if money is no object, my pick of the best 5G phones right now in February 2021 is a two-way tie between the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra — but I understand the price makes either a no go for many people. For most people, I think the iPhone 12 or OnePlus 8 are excellent purchases; you’re getting basically as good a smartphone as last year’s technology allows, at a reasonable price under four digits. Of course, if you’re on a tighter budget, then the Google Pixel 4a 5G is also a worthy choice.