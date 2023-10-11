We've already covered a lot of deals from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, and most of them are about to expire soon. Prime days and big sale seasons like this are the best time to put together a gaming PC. I was browsing on Amazon hunting for more deals, and was able to put together an excellent $800 build with discounted parts. It's a bit similar to our mainstream gaming PC build, but it's nearly $200 cheaper.

Of course, we wanted to prioritize performance over other factors such as aesthetics. This build can easily handle most triple-A titles at 1080p, and even at 1440p if you don't mind medium settings in a few games. You also get a good upgrade for the CPU and GPU. A build like this would cost you well over $1,000, so you're saving a total of $200 if you go with our components. Not bad at all, so let's take a look at the components.

CPU: Intel Core i5-12600KF

There were a lot of great options that we could go with for the CPU at this price. In our $1,250 Prime Day PC build guide, we recommended going with the Ryzen 5 7600. However, the 12600KF at $163 is too good to ignore. Sure, it has been succeeded by the 13600KF, but it's still a bit expensive for our budget even with the Prime Day CPU deals. The 12600KF is still a mighty capable processor, and with 10 cores, 16 threads, and a maximum boost clock of 4.9GHz, it's powerful enough to handle most games you'd throw at it.

Because of our motherboard choice, you can also upgrade to something like the Core i7-13700K or Core i9-13900K in the near future. While the Ryzen 7600 is also a good alternative, the higher cost of entry because of DDR5 made it less appealing for this specific build.

Source: Intel Intel Core i5-12600KF 3.7 GHz 10-Core Processor $163 $199 Save $36 The Core i5-12600KF is a great mid-range processor at an entry-level build price. Because of the 10 cores, 16 threads, and incredible overall performance in games, it works perfectly for our $800 PC build. $163 at Amazon

CPU cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Halo ARGB

The Intel Core i5-12600KF is easier to manage in terms of thermals compared to its pricier and power-hungry successor, the 13600K. Still, we did not want to cheap out on the cooler too much, and whenever you need an affordable cooler that performs well there's one option that comes to mind: CoolerMaster's Hyper 212. This CPU cooler comes in black and white color options, and both of them are on sale.

It's equipped with four copper heat pipes, an MF120 Halo ARGB fan, and a sleek design. You could also get the Hyper 622 Halo, which is basically the dual-tower version of this cooler. However, the Hyper 212 Halo should be more than enough for the 12600K as it's one of the best budget air coolers out there.

Source: Cooler Master Cooler Master Hyper 212 Halo Black $33 $45 Save $12 For its price, the Hyper 212 Halo is one of the best air coolers. Despite the affordable price, it packs quite a punch and can handle a good number of mid-range processors. It's the perfect pairing for our Core i5-12600KF. $33 at Amazon

Motherboard: Gigabyte B660M Aorus Elite AX DDR4

The Gigabyte B660M Aorus Elite is one of the best motherboards for Intel 12th and 13th Gen processors. While Intel's B-series chipsets don't support overclocking, most people these days are still fine without it. This motherboard features a robust power design, excellent thermals with shielded heatsinks, and next-gen connectivity such as USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 and PCIe Gen 4.

It's also great in the networking department. You get a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5. It also has plenty of fan and RGB headers for all your flashy accessories. At $140 this is an excellent pairing with our Core i5-12600KF.

Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte B660M Aorus Elite AX DDR4 $140 $170 Save $30 The B660M Aorus Elite is a micro-ATX motherboard that doesn't pull any punches. It features a fantastic VRM design that can handle high-end processors, Wi-Fi 6E, PCIe Gen 4, and a good-looking design. $140 at Amazon

Graphics card: Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC

For around $260, the Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC is one of the best mid-range graphics cards that you can buy during Prime Day. While AMD Radeon cards like the RX 6600 XT might give you a bit better performance, the RTX 3060 offers better ray tracing performance and DLSS support. NVIDIA's GPUs also feature a better video encoder, if you care about video editing or streaming.

The RTX 3060 features 12GB of VRAM, which makes it a more appealing option these days considering how even 8GB of VRAM isn't enough for some Triple-A titles. This Zotac version of the 3060 features a dual-fan design, a sleek looks thanks to the custom backplate, and good thermal performance. Still, if you'd prefer the Radeon RX 6600XT you can find it at a good price on Amazon right now.

Source: ZOTAC ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC $261 $340 Save $79 The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC offers incredible 1080p gaming performance, support for ray tracing and DLSS, and 12GB of VRAM. Paired with the 12600KF, your PC will easily handle the majority of modern titles with ease. $261 at Amazon

RAM: TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z 16GB DDR4

This RAM kit from TeamGroup features a capacity of 16GB, 3200MHz speeds, CL16 CAS latency, and a sleek gray finish. If you're someone who fancies RGB, you can find plenty of RGB kits for around $40 on Amazon right now. However, the T-Force Vulkan Z looks great, and at $31, it's an absolute bargain. DDR4 is one of the reasons why we decided to go with Intel, as RAM prices are much more affordable for our $800 build.

Source: Teamgroup TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 $31 $40 Save $9 This 16GB T-Force Vulcan Z RAM kit from TeamGroup is the perfect pairing for the Core i5 12600K. It features a speed of 3200MHz, and since it's DDR4, it's much cheaper than the newer DDR5 kits on the market. $31 at Amazon

Storage: Crucial P3 Plus 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

SSD Deals are on fire right now, and you can easily get your hands on a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for less than $50. Your best for this build is the Crucial P3 Plus 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It features sequential read and write speeds of up to 5000MB/s and 4200MB/s, respectively. Since it's a PCIe Gen 4 drive, It's great for video editors, designers, and anyone else who deals with large file transfers.

Gamers will appreciate the faster boot times and shorter loading times in most games. Our motherboard is PCIe Gen 4 ready, so it doesn't really make sense to buy a cheaper SATA drive, even though they are as low as $20-$25 right now. If you don't need PCIe Gen 4 storage, you can go that route and save even more on this incredible build.

Crucial P3 Plus 1TB PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD $45 $58 Save $13 This 1TB PCIe Gen 4 drive costs $45 right now, bring the cost per gigabyte to $0.045! It's an absolute bargain for a blazing fast SSD, and you won't have to upgrade for a while. $45 at Amazon

Power supply: Thermaltake Toughpower 750W 80 Plus Gold

The Thermaltake Toughpower 750W power supply is an 80 Plus Gold certified unit and features a semi-modular design. It's a quiet power supply, and while it's quite overkill for our RTX 3060, it gets us plenty of headroom to upgrade to a higher-end graphics card later down the line. Not much more to say about this one; it's a 750W unit that gets the job done well without any issues.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Toughpower 750W $80 $110 Save $30 Thermaltake's Toughpower 750W Gold power supply is fantastic for our $800 PC build. For $80, you're getting a semi-modular Gold rated unit that gives you plenty of power headroom to upgrade to a better GPU down the line. $80 at Amazon

Case: Antec NX410 ATX Mid-Tower Case

The Antec NX410 is a surprisingly good PC case that won't break the bank. It has a mesh front panel that enables excellent airflow, and comes installed with three RGB fans that further improve the bargain. While it's a relatively compact chassis, we know that many of you prefer that if you have limited desk space. Despite the cheap price, it looks quite good and is available in black and white color options.

Source: Antec Antec NX410 ATX Mid-Tower Case $64 $80 Save $16 The Antec NX410 is a great budget mid-tower ATX case that features a compact size and comes with three RGB-enabled fans. It features a mesh front panel that enables great airflow, and has enough room to house all the components in our $800 build. $64 at Amazon

Using all the components above, the total for this build comes out to around $815. That's quite close to our $800 goal, and if you want it to be even cheaper, you can swap out the PCIe Gen 4 drive for a more affordable SATA drive. You could also go with a cheaper GPU if you plan on upgrading later, but I'd always recommend buying the best possible components you can right now.