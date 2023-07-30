So, you've got yourself a new Acer Swift 14 (2023) . Now what? Well, with one of the best Acer laptops out there (soon to be one of the best laptops on the market), you'll need some accessories. But what accessories do you need? Maybe you need a charger, a case, a docking station, or even an eGPU enclosure. And how much should you spend? No worries — we're here to showcase all the best accessories for your new Swift.

The Thunderbolt dock from Kensington offers up an SD card reader, USB ports, and Ethernet on top of its Thunderbolt daisy-chaining functionality. Plus, it delivers 90W of power directly to your Swift. If you're looking to expand your Swift's display connections, this is a great option.

This external GPU enclosure from Razer comes with a meaty 750W power supply with 100W of power delivery direct to your Swift. Furthermore, it has RGB lighting, courtesy of Razer's trademark design language. Pop in this GPU to turn your Swift into a gaming machine wherever you go.

The Emeet 4K is a flexible, versatile webcam perfect for shooting in either 4K/30FPS or HD/60FPS. In addition, there's a built-in privacy cover, two noise-reduction mics, adjustable FOV, and an autofocus system. If you're looking for a solid upgrade over Swift's webcam, this Emeet cam is a solid choice.

With this Anker USB hub, you get seven USB 3.0 ports, a 36W power adapter, and data transfer rates up to a blazingly fast 5Gbps. One port supports BC 1.2 charging speeds, while the other six ports charge at speeds of .5A each. You can connect every USB device you want to your Swift with this hub.

The AKG Y500 headphones come with a clean, detailed sound profile, wireless support, and a startlingly good battery life of 33hrs on average. And since they come in at 230g, you won't have to worry about them hurting your head. With a sleek, comfortable design, these cans look and sound great.

The WF-C500 earbuds from Sony offer a compact design, robust sound quality, and a user-friendly app for tweaking your buds. There's a lot of competition in the earbuds space, but it's tough to be let down by the WF-C500 earbuds, no matter who you are.

The Samsung T7 is one of our favorite external SSDs. This model comes with 1TB of storage, supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, and it comes in three different colorways. It's an elegant, effective way to expand the storage of your Swift. Plus, you can pick one up for just $70 on sale.

This power bank from Baseus comes with a meaty 20,000mAh battery alongside a variety of output ports. With an LED indicator, you won't ever have to wonder about battery charge status, either. Get yours today while they're still on sale.

The Anker 715 Nano II 65W charger offers a compact design with fold-away prongs, providing a full 65W charge from its single USB-C port. This charger won't have any trouble topping up a Swift 14 or just about any device you've got around your house.

The 27-inch LG UltraFine 27UN850-W features a 4K IPS panel, HDR support, AMD FreeSync support, and even 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum. And with 400 nits of max brightness, you also get a serviceable HDR experience. If you want to connect over HDMI, you'll need to pick up an adapter.

This 27-inch Sceptre monitor offers up 1080p at 75Hz, two HDMI ports, a VGA port, FreeSync support, and built-in speakers for an easy, affordable way to expand your laptop's screen real estate. However, you will need to purchase an adapter to make use of this monitor's HDMI port on the Swift 14.

This full-featured wireless Edjo keyboard comes packed with a wrist rest, anti-slip rubber feet, a foldable stand, a full suite of keys, and 2.4GHz wireless support for the best response times and latency. Moreover, thanks to an automatic power-saving function, you won't have to worry much about battery life.

Logitech's M510 is a standout mouse with incredibly consistent high ratings and excellent battery life. In fact, users report more than a year's worth of charge on a single charge! With a comfortable design and coming in at less than $25, it's a tough value to beat.

This case is designed for the Acer Swift, so you'll enjoy the perfect fit. And due to its anti-shock, anti-splash construction, you won't have to worry about damaging your laptop. Thankfully, even with premium protection, this case still boasts a lightweight design, meaning you can take it anywhere.

With this Tangbolibo case, you get water resistance, 360-degree shockproofing, a handle, and four colorways. Not only is this case secure, but it has endless room for storage inside while being portable and lightweight. Perfect for transporting your Swift accessories.

This iKammo laptop sleeve is perfect for the Swift 14. Thanks to its lightweight design and water-resistant construction, it's both portable and secure. And with an exterior pocket for storage, you can carry around your favorite accessories. Plus, it's made of a soft material that's easy to slip under your arm.

What you need to know about Acer Swift 14 accessories

A good suite of accessories can change your overall laptop experience. By pairing the accessories with the right machine, you can do just about anything. When it comes to the Swift 14, there are a few accessories everyone might want to pick up, including a good case, like the iKammo sleeve, and a solid charger, like the Anker 715.

If you have the space for it, you'll likely also want the option of using a mouse with your laptop. The Logitech M510 brings a lot of bang for the buck due to its high battery life and comfortable fit. And if you're looking for a set of headphones, go for the AKG Y500 to output audio even when you're out and about.

For gamers, an external GPU enclosure like the Razer Core X Chroma is an excellent choice, while a portable external SSD — such as the Samsung T7 — makes a lot of sense if you're looking for lots of storage. If you plan on primarily using your laptop at home, a Thunderbolt dock and additional displays will be perfect for you. Lastly, a USB hub is a great choice for those with plenty of devices to connect.

Regardless of the accessories you need for your Acer Swift 14, there are several excellent options for just about everybody.