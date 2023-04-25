So, you’ve got yourself a nice, new Acer Swift 14 , but what else do you need? From sleek, protective cases to powerful portable chargers, there are tons of useful products out there for every preference and budget. How do you choose? That's easy. To help you enhance your new great Acer laptop , we’ve compiled the ultimate accessories list that will turn a great laptop into the best laptop for you.

If you get a mouse, you’ll want a mousepad, and this Logitech option is great for that. It's thin and compact for travel and spill-resistant for easy mess management. The pad's durability is excellent thanks to anti-fray flat-stitch edges and a substantial anti-slip rubber base; it won’t need to be replaced for quite some time. You’ll also get to choose from three colorways.

You can’t put a price on peace of mind. And for just a couple of bucks, you can have that with CloudValley’s webcam cover. Simply stick this little cover over your Swift’s camera, and slide it to one side when you’re ready to video chat. It can be hidden just as easily by sliding it back into place. It's that simple.

When you’re looking to cozy up in bed with your Swift, a lap desk will come in mighty handy. LapGear’s lap desk has a space for your laptop and is roomy enough for your phone and mouse. Despite the desk's spaciousness, it only weighs just over 2 pounds. And the microbead cushion will soften the load, making it extra comfortable on your legs.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are some of the best-sounding wireless noise-canceling headphones money can buy. They can go toe-to-toe with just about any others at this price point in terms of audio quality, and with wireless connectivity and noise-canceling, they come with just about all the features you could want, too.

With a laptop, you’ll need a decent pair of headphones, and that’s where the AKG Y500 come in. These headphones support Bluetooth connectivity, sound clear and detailed, and manage to offer up a solid, comfortable build. What’s more, is that you can usually find a pair pretty cheaply.

Samsung’s Portable T7 external 1TB SSD is perfect for expanding your Swift’s storage wherever you go. With USB 3.2 support, read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, writes of up to 1,000MB/s, and USB-C connectivity, this drive is fast and spacious. And SSD compact, too!

USB ports make the world go round, so if you need a few extra connections, this compact Anker USB hub is an excellent choice. It has four USB ports, supports USB 3.0, and even comes with an extended 2-foot cable in case you need a little extra length.

Plugable's USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station is an excellent way to open up your laptop's functionality. With six USB ports, HDMI, DVI, gigabit Ethernet, a microphone, and 3.5mm audio ports, this docking station offers up a robust suite of inputs to enable you to connect just about anything to your Swift.

If you need a charger but don’t need extra ports, Amazon’s AmazonBasics charger is a great choice. It has a single USB-C port, but it can handle 65W charging and will cost you roughly half of what the Anker charger will. This device is also quite compact, so you won’t have any trouble tossing it into a bag or case.

When you have outlet access, Anker’s 735 charger is an excellent choice. This fast-charging device packs in 65W that can power almost any laptop. You’ll get two USB-C ports and a traditional USB port, so you can charge up to three devices at once. And at roughly the size of an AirPods Pro case, this charger is easy to carry.

Sometimes, your laptop’s battery isn’t enough, and you might not be near an outlet. In that case, you can pick up the Anker PowerCore+. It features a meaty 26,800mAh battery, a 45W USB-C port, and two 15W USB ports, and it can be charged in just under three and a half hours.

Laptop displays get dirty, which is why you’ll want YTT's screen cleaner on hand. Simply squirt some solution on your screen before wiping the surface with the included microfiber cloth, and your Swift’s screen will look as good as new. And it's around the size of a flash drive, so you can easily store this cleaner in your case.

When a soft sleeve case isn’t enough, consider a harder case, like Smatree’s laptop sleeve. This case will fit the Swift nicely and is waterproof, shockproof, and collision-resistant. The best part is that the extra protection doesn’t come at the cost of portability.

This thin, light Acer sleeve is the perfect wallet-friendly way to keep your laptop safe from scratches and damage while ensuring things stay as portable as ever. Plus, you’ll also get a pouch to store mice, chargers, adapters, or whatever else you might need. However, if you're looking for a lot of protection, you might consider opting for a hard shell case.

If you don’t care about wires, Razer’s DeathAdder V2 mouse is an excellent choice. This is a classic mouse with a beloved shape and eight programmable buttons you can set up to do whatever you’d like. Plus, it’s three times faster than mice with traditional mechanical switches, according to Razer. Lastly, you can deck out your DeathAdder with RGB lighting profiles.

If you don’t love using a touchpad, the wireless Logitech M510 mouse is worth consideration. You'll get a nicely-shaped, full-featured wireless mouse. Just plug in the USB dongle, and you’re good to go. Plus, you’ll enjoy two customizable buttons on the side. It’s not the most premium mouse ever made, but it’s a great choice for traveling.

What you need to know about the best Acer Swift 14 accessories

The Acer Swift 14 accessories you choose largely depends on your taste and needs, but there are a few items every laptop owner should probably have on hand, like a case. Acer’s Protective laptop sleeve is a reasonably priced, compact way to keep your laptop protected while carrying other accessories. Every laptop owner, unless you use yours exclusively at home, needs a case, and the Acer sleeve is an exceptional value.

A mouse is next on the list. Using a touchpad can be tiring, even if you’re traveling, so a wireless option is ideal. Wireless mice are best suited for laptops, so pesky wires and cables don't get in the way. Logitech’s M510 wireless mouse is a comfortable, inexpensive mouse that’s packed with functionality like extra programmable buttons. Though, if you don’t mind wires and want a more premium mouse, Razer’s DeathAdder V2 is an excellent choice.

Lastly, battery life is always a major concern, and the Acer Swift 14 is no different. Even with excellent battery life, sometimes you’ll still need some extra juice, which is why we recommend Anker’s PowerCore+ 26800mAh portable charger. It might be a little pricey, but it’ll massively extend the Swift's battery life. It’s a durable, well-built charger that can take some punishment.