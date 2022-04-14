Best accessories to buy for the Acer Swift 3 (2022)
The 2022 refresh of the Acer Swift 3 comes with some noteworthy upgrades over its predecessor. Most notably, it has 12th-generation Intel processors and the option for a new Quad HD display, which gives you a sharper image. These upgrades make the Acer Swift 3 a very good laptop, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it better by adding some accessories.
Whether it’s an extra monitor to increase your productivity, an external GPU you can use for gaming, or something as simple as a case, you can use accessories to make the Acer Swift 3 work better for you. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for it. We’re covering a wide range of categories, so no matter who you are, there’s bound to be something that interests you here. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.
Navigate this article:
- Monitors
- External GPU enclosures
- Mice & keyboards
- Headphones and earbuds
- Webcams
- Docks and adapters
- Cases
- External storage
- Chargers
- Miscellaneous
External monitors for the Acer Swift 3 (2022)
The display on the Acer Swift 3 may be available at a higher resolution now – and yes, that’s a very welcome upgrade – but that doesn’t mean it’s enough to satisfy everyone. A second screen can be a huge boost to your productivity at home or on the go (yes, there are portable monitors), and even if you don’t want to use two screens at once, an external monitor can offer features you don’t get with the Acer Swift 3. A high refresh rate for gaming, an ultrawide aspect ratio, or simply a larger size are all good reasons for an extra monitor to be one of the accessories you get for your Acer Swift 3.
-
If you want a great 4K monitor, the Dell UltraSharp 27 is one of your best options right now. It's one of the first monitors with IPS Black technology, with a 2000:1 contrast ratio (twice as high as most IPS panels), plus it covers 98% of DCI-P3 and supports HDR 400.
-
If you want to be productive, an ultrawide monitor is probably the way to go. This Samsung panel has a 21:9 aspect ratio, sharp WQHD resolution, and HDR support. Plus, it's curved for extra comfort. With this, you don't need other monitors.
-
This ASUS ProArt monitor is extremely versatile, and it's relatively affordable for what you get. It's 32-inch Quad HD panel with 95% coverage of DCI-P3 and Delta E < 2, plus it supports DisplayHDR 600 and it has a 165Hz refresh rate, so you can use for work and gaming.
-
Just want a basic monitor to increase your productivity? The Acer R242Y is a very affordable choice that's bound to do the trick for you. It has Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate so it feels a little smoother to use, plus it has very thin bezels so no space is wasted.
-
Want to play the latest AAA games? This Acer Predator monitor gives you one of the best gaming experiences you can find, with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Add HDMI 2.1, and you can get the best gaming experience from your PC and the latest consoles, too.
-
Away from home? That's no reason to not have a dual-screen setup. This 14-inch Arzopa monitor is very affordable, but it has Full HD resolution, built-in speakers, and it connects via USB-C. It also includes a smart cover that doubles as a stand.
You can always find more options in our round-up of the best monitors in general.
External GPU enclosures
We have a couple of gaming-oriented monitors above, but you might be wondering how you can take advantage of that. After all, there is no discrete GPU inside the Acer Swift 3. That’s where the power of Thunderbolt 4 comes into play – using a Thunderbolt 4/USB-C port on the Acer Swift 3, you can connect an external GPU to your laptop and get desktop-level graphics performance. External GPU enclosures are somewhat expensive accessories, but they add a ton of versatility to the Acer Swift 3. Here are some of our recommendations.
-
The Razer Core X Chroma is a popular external GPU enclosure featuring a powerful 700W PSU that can deliver up to 500W for the GPU, as well as support for most modern GPUs up to three slots wide. Plus, it adds four USB ports, Ethernet, 100W power delivery to your laptop, and it has fun RGB Chroma lighting if you're into that.
-
Geared more towards the professional crowd, the Sonnet Breakway Box comes in a sleek and understated design, but it still has a powerful 750W PSU capable of delivering up to 475W to your GPU for peak loads, plus 100W to charge your laptop. This model doesn't include USB ports, but there's a version that has some.
-
External GPUs usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 in the box. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet. Like most GPUs, it can be hard to find it in stock, but it's a great solution if you won't want to put anything together yourself.
We also have a list of the best external GPU enclosures if you want to check out some other options.
Mice and keyboards
Getting a computer to be portable has to come with some sacrifices. For example, laptops have to have a somewhat shallow keyboard, and instead of a typical mouse, they have a touchpad. That’s good for portability, but what if you’re using the laptop to work at home? A proper mouse and keyboard can be excellent accessories to add to your Acer Swift 3, improving your overall comfort and productivity. Here are some of our recommendations.
-
The Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard has a slim profile and a compact design without a number pad, and it's a great way to create a clean desk setup. It connects via Bluetooth and supports up to three devices, plus it comes in black or white.
-
A comfortable keyboard is important, especially if you're working with it all day. The Logitech Ergo has an ergonomic that places all the keys easily within reach, plus it lets you position your hands in the most natural posture so you don't strain your wrists, and it keeps the important keys within reach.
-
If you're planning to play some games, a mechanical keyboard is something you'll probably want. This one comes in a compact tenkeyless design and it uses Gateron Blue switches, plus it supports RGB lighting and it has blue WASD keycaps for an extra touch of personality.
-
Want a complete setup without fuss? This Logitech bundle includes a full-size keyboard with large comfortable keys, plus an ambidextrous mouse for basic use. The peripherals connect using a wireless dongle so you can be free of cables, and they last a long time on a charge.
-
There isn't much that hasn't already been said about the MX Master 3, and that's because it's so great. It has a MagSpeed scroll wheel with SmartShift, a high-resolution sensor that even works on glass, and a premium ergonomic design, there isn't much more you could ask for.
-
For gamers, the Razer Basilisk V3 is a fantastic wired option. It has a fast 26K DPI sensor for precise aiming, 11 programmable buttons, a fast HyperScroll tilt wheel, and an ergonomic design with grippy handles. Plus, it supports Chroma RGB lighting customizable via Razer Synapse.
Headphones and earbuds
We shouldn’t have to explain why it’s a good idea to wear headphones or earbuds, but we’ll try anyway. If you’re in public, or if you’re at home with other people, you probably don’t want your laptop sound to be bothering the people around you. Similarly, headphones can also drown out background noise for you, so they can be an important tool to help you focus. Plus, they can be especially important accessories if you want to make calls on your Acer Swift 3 since they also usually include a microphone that’s closer to your mouth and of higher quality in general.
-
The AirPods Pro are one of the most popular true wireless earbuds you can get right now, and for good reason. They have a comfortable design, high-quality sound and ANC, and well, they're Apple. These are great earbuds, and Windows 11 has been receiving some optimizations so they work even better.
-
Most earbuds are designed with smartphones in mind, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 actually have a Windows app, so they're easier to use and tune without needing your phone. Plus, they have great audio, ANC, touch controls, and a beautiful design that comes in a few colors to choose from.
-
You've heard of open-back headphones, but what about earbuds? Well, that's what Sony is trying to do with the LinkBuds, which have an open-ring design to let you hear what's around yu more naturally, while still delivering grea quality audio. They may look odd, but they sound great.
-
The Surface Headphones 2 are one of the best headphones you can get for a Windows PC. In addition to great audio and ANC, you get a modern and comfortable design and super-intuitive dial and touch controls on the earcups. Plus, you can configure them easily with the Surface app for PC or mobile. They come in platinum or black color options.
-
The Razer Barracuda X is a personal favorite of mine when it comes to headsets. It uses a USB-C dongle to connect to just about any device, whether that's your PC, phone, or Switch. Plus, it's very comfortable, it looks sleek, and it has a detachable microphone so you can easily remove it as needed.
-
Want something a bit easier on the wallet? The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is a great headset for gaming and communication, featuring a detachable microphone and a clean and sleek design. It uses a wired connection so you don't have to worry about battery, and it has built-in volume controls and a mute switch on the earcup.
Webcams for the Acer Swift 3
Out of the box, the Acer Swift 3 comes with a Full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction, and it’s hard to complain about that. Acer has finally moved on from 720p webcams, and this is a very welcome upgrade. However, it’s not perfect. For one thing, there’s no Windows Hello facial recognition support yet, which is still the most convenient way to unlock a PC. Plus, you could always get a bit more quality or, if you’re interested, get a nice webcam for streaming.
-
If all you want is to add Windows Hello facial recognition to your laptop, this Lenovo webcam lets you do it for a very low price. The webcam itself supports 1080p resolution, so it should also offer pretty solid call quality.
-
If you're planning to stream gaming sessions in a dark room, the Razer Kiyo's built-in ring light may come in handy. You can adjust how bright you want it to be, plus it supports 1080p video and it's not overly expensive.
-
If you want the very best webcam money can buy, this is probably it. It has a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor, auto focus, auto framing, HDR, and WIndows Hello support. It's not ideal for dark rooms, but it's fantastic for everything else.
Docks and adapters for the Acer Swift 3
The Acer Swift 3 actually has a very solid supply of ports for accessories, including two Thunderbolt ports, two USB Type-A ports, and HDMI. But if you’re getting all the accessories we mentioned above (or stuff like external storage), you can still use up all those ports. Thankfully, you can add even more, and it’s actually not too hard to do so thanks to the power of Thunderbolt 4. With a Thunderbolt dock, you can add a ton of ports – and high-speed ones at that – plus charge your laptop all while using just one port on your laptop. You can also buy cheaper USB adapters if you don’t need super-high speeds.
-
Want a lot of ports? The Kensington SD5600T is one of the most well-rounded options, featuring six USB Type-A ports, two DisplayPorts and two HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C, and SD card readers. It's everything you'll need for all your peripherals.
-
The Corsair TBT100 dock is extra slim and opts for a wider design, but it still has a good supply of ports - two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C, two HDMI outputs, and Gigabit Ethernet. Plus, it has an SD card reader and it can charge your laptop at 85W.
-
The Anker 777 is a Thunderbolt dock with an all-metal design that looks and feels premium. It has a lot of ports including four USB Type-A, downstream Thunderbolt, USB-C, Ethernet, and two HDMI outputs, plus an SD card reader. It supports 90W charging, too.
-
The CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub is a very compact dock that's not lacking in power. With three Thunderbolt downstream ports, and four USB Type-C ports, it can handle peripherals and monitors with ease, plus it supports 60W charging for your laptop.
-
If Thunderbolt docks are too expensive for your needs, this may be a good solution. It has six USB ports, Ethernet, and HDMI and DVI display outputs (plus some adapters). It won't charge your laptop and it's not as fast, but it's still very versatile.
-
If you want to add more ports in a very compact form factor you can take anywhere, this hub is for you. It has three USB ports, two HDMI, VGA, and SD card readers, all in a very compact chassis. It can even pass through 100W of power to charge your laptop.
Cases for the Acer Swift 3
The Acer Swift 3 is a premium-looking laptop, and it comes in some fun colors, too. If you want to keep it in pristine condition, though, you’re going to want to protect it with a case. We’ve already rounded up the best cases for the Acer Swift 3, but here are some highlights we’d recommend.
-
The Kinmac 360 is probably ne of the best cases you can buy for any laptop. It offers multiple layers of protection for your laptop, plus it comes in a ton of different styles so you can truly get something that's just right for you.
-
If you want to protect your laptop from some harder bumps, this Smatree case is an affordable and slim way to do it. It has a hard shell and a sleek design that's a perfect fit for the Acer Swift 3. It comes in a few colors, too.
-
If you're taking a longer trip and you need to carry a lot of stuff with you, a backpack may be an easier solution. This Rolltop model from Acer feels like blend of classic and modern design, plus it has a lot of space for whatever you need.
External storage
Acer says you can equip the Acer Swift 3 with up to 2TB of internal storage, but that kind of upgrade can be expensive. Or, if you want to do it after you’ve already bought it, it requires some work. If you want to easily add more storage, or if you need a way to take files with you without the laptop, an external drive may be the best solution. These aren’t accessories everyone will need, but they’re great to have if you run out of space on your Acer Swift 3.
-
There aren't a ton of Thunderbolt-capable SSDs out there yet, but this is one of the best examples. It can reach speeds up to a whopping 2,700MB/s, plus it comes in capacities up to 8TB. It also has an aluminum chassis to help dissipate heat more efficiently.
-
It's not always about speed, but the LaCie rugged SSD has plenty of it. With Thunderbolt 3 support, you can transfer files at up to 2,800MB/s, and it has a rugged design with IP67 water and dust resistance, crush resistance up to two tons of force, and more.
-
Want to make sure no one steals your data? The Samsung T7 Touch SSD has a built-in fingerprint sensor, so you and only you can access the files you store on it. Plus, with speeds up to 1,050MB/s, it's still pretty fast, and the metal design is resistant to drops.
-
The WD My Passport SSD is a relatively basic portable SSD with a sleek design in a few colors to choose from. It offers speeds up to 1,050MB/s and password-protected encryption for your files, plus shock resistance for drops up to two meters.
-
Sometimes, you don't need to move files super-fast, you just want to be able to keep them all safe. With the Seagate Expansion HDD, you can store up to 18TB of data for much cheaper than an SSD would be, so you can back up all your files.
-
This tiny flash drive is the most convenient way to share files in a pinch since you can easily slip it into a pocket next to something else. It has USB-A and USB-C connections, so it works on computers, tablets, and most Android phones.
Chargers
No one wants to lose the charger that comes with their laptop, but sometimes, accidents happen. And the charger is pretty essential for a laptop, so you have to find a replacement. We’ve rounded up a few great options for those unfortunate enough to have lost their original charger.
-
If you just need a simple replacement for the charger that came with your laptop, this one is a good option. It's affordable, it delivers the same 65W of power, and it has a fairly compact design so you can easily take it anywhere.
-
If you want one of the most powerful charger you can buy right now, this is a great option, too. It's faster than the Acer Swift 3 needs, but that means you can use it for more powerful laptops in the future, too.
-
Want a single power adapter for all your devices. This large 108W brick can charge your laptop at 65W, plus your phone, tablet, or other smaller devices. If you use it just for your laptop, it can deliver up to 96W of power.
Miscellaneous
We’ve covered all the essential accessories for the Acer Swift 3 at this point, but there are still some things you may be interested in at some point. We’ve gathered just a few extra things you might want to grab for your setup below:
-
Is our desk too low when you use your laptop? The Moft Z is a versatile laptop stand that supports various stances to get the right height or angle for your needs. Plus, it's very thin and easy to carry anywhere, and you can choose a color that suits your taste.
-
We've already recommended a gaming keyboard above, but some games just work better with a controller. And thanks to its ergonomic design and great-feeling controls, this is easily one of the best. Plus it comes in some fun colors.
-
Keeping your laptop clean is an all-too-familiar struggle for many, but this screen cleaner may help you. The package includes the cleaning liquid and microfiber cloth so you have everything you need, and it should last you a long time.
And that’s it for all the accessories we recommend you get for the Acer Swift 3. We’ve gone over quite a lot of them, and while we’re not suggesting everyone should buy everything on this list, there’s surely something you’ll find useful here. Whether that’s a keyboard, a monitor, or a laptop stand, there are great options here.
If you want to buy the Acer Swift 3 yourself, you’ll have to wait a little longer. It’s not available to buy yet, but we’ll be sure to have a link below once it’s live. In the meantime, you can check out the best Acer laptops you can buy today, or the best laptops overall if you want to see what other brands are offering.