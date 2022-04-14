Best accessories to buy for the Acer Swift 3 (2022)

The 2022 refresh of the Acer Swift 3 comes with some noteworthy upgrades over its predecessor. Most notably, it has 12th-generation Intel processors and the option for a new Quad HD display, which gives you a sharper image. These upgrades make the Acer Swift 3 a very good laptop, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it better by adding some accessories.

Whether it’s an extra monitor to increase your productivity, an external GPU you can use for gaming, or something as simple as a case, you can use accessories to make the Acer Swift 3 work better for you. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for it. We’re covering a wide range of categories, so no matter who you are, there’s bound to be something that interests you here. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

External monitors for the Acer Swift 3 (2022)

The display on the Acer Swift 3 may be available at a higher resolution now – and yes, that’s a very welcome upgrade – but that doesn’t mean it’s enough to satisfy everyone. A second screen can be a huge boost to your productivity at home or on the go (yes, there are portable monitors), and even if you don’t want to use two screens at once, an external monitor can offer features you don’t get with the Acer Swift 3. A high refresh rate for gaming, an ultrawide aspect ratio, or simply a larger size are all good reasons for an extra monitor to be one of the accessories you get for your Acer Swift 3.

External GPU enclosures

We have a couple of gaming-oriented monitors above, but you might be wondering how you can take advantage of that. After all, there is no discrete GPU inside the Acer Swift 3. That’s where the power of Thunderbolt 4 comes into play – using a Thunderbolt 4/USB-C port on the Acer Swift 3, you can connect an external GPU to your laptop and get desktop-level graphics performance. External GPU enclosures are somewhat expensive accessories, but they add a ton of versatility to the Acer Swift 3. Here are some of our recommendations.

Razer Core X Chroma Great gaming eGPU The Razer Core X Chroma is a popular external GPU enclosure featuring a powerful 700W PSU that can deliver up to 500W for the GPU, as well as support for most modern GPUs up to three slots wide. Plus, it adds four USB ports, Ethernet, 100W power delivery to your laptop, and it has fun RGB Chroma lighting if you're into that. See at Razer Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 For creative professionals Geared more towards the professional crowd, the Sonnet Breakway Box comes in a sleek and understated design, but it still has a powerful 750W PSU capable of delivering up to 475W to your GPU for peak loads, plus 100W to charge your laptop. This model doesn't include USB ports, but there's a version that has some. See at Amazon Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box GPU included External GPUs usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 in the box. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet. Like most GPUs, it can be hard to find it in stock, but it's a great solution if you won't want to put anything together yourself. See at Amazon

Mice and keyboards

Getting a computer to be portable has to come with some sacrifices. For example, laptops have to have a somewhat shallow keyboard, and instead of a typical mouse, they have a touchpad. That’s good for portability, but what if you’re using the laptop to work at home? A proper mouse and keyboard can be excellent accessories to add to your Acer Swift 3, improving your overall comfort and productivity. Here are some of our recommendations.

Headphones and earbuds

We shouldn’t have to explain why it’s a good idea to wear headphones or earbuds, but we’ll try anyway. If you’re in public, or if you’re at home with other people, you probably don’t want your laptop sound to be bothering the people around you. Similarly, headphones can also drown out background noise for you, so they can be an important tool to help you focus. Plus, they can be especially important accessories if you want to make calls on your Acer Swift 3 since they also usually include a microphone that’s closer to your mouth and of higher quality in general.

Webcams for the Acer Swift 3

Out of the box, the Acer Swift 3 comes with a Full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction, and it’s hard to complain about that. Acer has finally moved on from 720p webcams, and this is a very welcome upgrade. However, it’s not perfect. For one thing, there’s no Windows Hello facial recognition support yet, which is still the most convenient way to unlock a PC. Plus, you could always get a bit more quality or, if you’re interested, get a nice webcam for streaming.

Lenovo Performance Webcam Add Windows Hello support If all you want is to add Windows Hello facial recognition to your laptop, this Lenovo webcam lets you do it for a very low price. The webcam itself supports 1080p resolution, so it should also offer pretty solid call quality. See at Lenovo Razer Kiyo Great for streaming If you're planning to stream gaming sessions in a dark room, the Razer Kiyo's built-in ring light may come in handy. You can adjust how bright you want it to be, plus it supports 1080p video and it's not overly expensive. See at Amazon Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam The cream of the crop If you want the very best webcam money can buy, this is probably it. It has a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor, auto focus, auto framing, HDR, and WIndows Hello support. It's not ideal for dark rooms, but it's fantastic for everything else. See at Amazon

Docks and adapters for the Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 actually has a very solid supply of ports for accessories, including two Thunderbolt ports, two USB Type-A ports, and HDMI. But if you’re getting all the accessories we mentioned above (or stuff like external storage), you can still use up all those ports. Thankfully, you can add even more, and it’s actually not too hard to do so thanks to the power of Thunderbolt 4. With a Thunderbolt dock, you can add a ton of ports – and high-speed ones at that – plus charge your laptop all while using just one port on your laptop. You can also buy cheaper USB adapters if you don’t need super-high speeds.

Cases for the Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 is a premium-looking laptop, and it comes in some fun colors, too. If you want to keep it in pristine condition, though, you’re going to want to protect it with a case. We’ve already rounded up the best cases for the Acer Swift 3, but here are some highlights we’d recommend.

Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve Lots of protection The Kinmac 360 is probably ne of the best cases you can buy for any laptop. It offers multiple layers of protection for your laptop, plus it comes in a ton of different styles so you can truly get something that's just right for you. See at Amazon Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve Hard shell If you want to protect your laptop from some harder bumps, this Smatree case is an affordable and slim way to do it. It has a hard shell and a sleek design that's a perfect fit for the Acer Swift 3. It comes in a few colors, too. See at Amazon Acer Predator Rolltop Jr. Stylish backpack If you're taking a longer trip and you need to carry a lot of stuff with you, a backpack may be an easier solution. This Rolltop model from Acer feels like blend of classic and modern design, plus it has a lot of space for whatever you need. See at Amazon

External storage

Acer says you can equip the Acer Swift 3 with up to 2TB of internal storage, but that kind of upgrade can be expensive. Or, if you want to do it after you’ve already bought it, it requires some work. If you want to easily add more storage, or if you need a way to take files with you without the laptop, an external drive may be the best solution. These aren’t accessories everyone will need, but they’re great to have if you run out of space on your Acer Swift 3.

Chargers

No one wants to lose the charger that comes with their laptop, but sometimes, accidents happen. And the charger is pretty essential for a laptop, so you have to find a replacement. We’ve rounded up a few great options for those unfortunate enough to have lost their original charger.

ZMI zPower Turbo Basic compact charger If you just need a simple replacement for the charger that came with your laptop, this one is a good option. It's affordable, it delivers the same 65W of power, and it has a fairly compact design so you can easily take it anywhere. See at Amazon Baseus 100W GaN Charger More power than you need If you want one of the most powerful charger you can buy right now, this is a great option, too. It's faster than the Acer Swift 3 needs, but that means you can use it for more powerful laptops in the future, too. See at Amazon Belkin Boost Charge Pro Charge everything Want a single power adapter for all your devices. This large 108W brick can charge your laptop at 65W, plus your phone, tablet, or other smaller devices. If you use it just for your laptop, it can deliver up to 96W of power. See at Amazon

Miscellaneous

We’ve covered all the essential accessories for the Acer Swift 3 at this point, but there are still some things you may be interested in at some point. We’ve gathered just a few extra things you might want to grab for your setup below:

And that’s it for all the accessories we recommend you get for the Acer Swift 3. We’ve gone over quite a lot of them, and while we’re not suggesting everyone should buy everything on this list, there’s surely something you’ll find useful here. Whether that’s a keyboard, a monitor, or a laptop stand, there are great options here.

If you want to buy the Acer Swift 3 yourself, you’ll have to wait a little longer. It’s not available to buy yet, but we’ll be sure to have a link below once it’s live. In the meantime, you can check out the best Acer laptops you can buy today, or the best laptops overall if you want to see what other brands are offering.