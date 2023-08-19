The Acer Swift series are some of the best Acer laptops if you're looking for a sleek design, portability, and excellent performance. The brand has upped its game by adding the Acer Swift Go (2023), comprised of two new models with impressive features, such as a 16:10 aspect ratio, OLED display options, 13th-generation Intel CPUs, and a wide array of ports to help enhance your connectivity.

To further improve your experience and unlock your laptop's full potential, we recommend adding some well-chosen accessories to the mix. I've curated a list of accessories that will boost how you use your laptop and take your computing life to the next level.