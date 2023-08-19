The Acer Swift series are some of the best Acer laptops if you're looking for a sleek design, portability, and excellent performance. The brand has upped its game by adding the Acer Swift Go (2023), comprised of two new models with impressive features, such as a 16:10 aspect ratio, OLED display options, 13th-generation Intel CPUs, and a wide array of ports to help enhance your connectivity.
To further improve your experience and unlock your laptop's full potential, we recommend adding some well-chosen accessories to the mix. I've curated a list of accessories that will boost how you use your laptop and take your computing life to the next level.
Source: Sony
Dell S2721QS 27 Inch 4K UHD MonitorPremium monitor$300 $330 Save $30
The Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor is an accessory you want to add to your Acer Swift Go laptop if you want the best colors, details, and images. It's an affordable 4K monitor with an IPS panel that delivers excellent contrasts and colors. There's also HDR support, super-slim bezels for an immersive viewing experience, and multiple inputs for excellent gaming and media experience.
Acer SB272 27-inch Full HD monitorBudget monitor$120 $170 Save $50
If you're on a budget and want a secondary screen to go with your Acer Swift Go laptop, the Acer SB272 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor is one option you can consider. It offers an immersive viewing experience thanks to its ultra-thin bezels, 100Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. The IPS panel provides sharp details, and gamers can take advantage of its AMD FreeSync support to get a better gaming experience.
Logitech MX Master 3SBest mouse$92 $100 Save $8
Comfortable, precise, fast, and quiet — these elements make the Logitech MX Master 3S shine. Pair it with the Acer Swift Go laptop's components, and you get a mouse that allows you to flow freely across multiple computers and windows. It's rechargeable, has different profiles, and you can pair it with up to three devices via Bluetooth or USB receiver.
HP X3000 G2 Wireless MouseLow-cost wireless mouse$14 $16 Save $2
The HP X3000 G2 wireless mouse is straight to the point with no bells and whistles. While it might be a budget mouse, its 1,600 DPI allows for reliable mouse tracking, and its contoured design ensures that your hand and wrist remain comfortable. You get up to 15 months of usage on one AAA battery, and its 2.4GHz receiver provides a stable connection.
Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop SleeveUltimate protection
The Acer Swift Go spots an alluring aluminum design worth protecting from scratches, scrapes, and other daily mishaps. With the Lacdo 360 protective sleeve, you can keep your laptop safe while getting extra pockets for your everyday accessories. This sleeve is waterproof and scratch-resistant, plus it's easy to carry due to its stretchable handle.
Anker Nano II 65W ChargerCompact travel charger
Your laptop's battery life is one element you'll rely on for on-the-go productivity. With the Anker Nano II 65W USB-C charger, you can keep your computer from running out of juice, thereby boosting your productivity. It's foldable and lightweight, works with multiple devices, including smartphones, and comes with fast charging capabilities to get you up to speed in no time.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesNoise-cancelling headphones
Block out the noise and enjoy quality audio with the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. Like its smaller brother, the WF-1000XM5, this pair offers impressive features, such as multipoint connection, automatic noise-cancelling, Google Assistant support, crystal-clear audio for calls and media, and up to 30 hours of battery life. Plus, they are comfortable and lightweight, with easy-to-use touch controls.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankExtra power$60 $80 Save $20
The Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bank is an accessory you want to add to your Acer Swift Go setup, especially if you're a photographer, musician, or professional who travels a lot. It supports all quick-charging technologies and can charge up to three devices simultaneously. You also get an LED indicator to help you know the amount of charge you have left.
Crucial X9 Pro portable SSDFor more storage$80 $90 Save $10
If you need a fast, durable, and portable SSD for your Acer Swift Go laptop, the Crucial X9 Pro SSD is one of the best options you can work with. It has fast read and write speeds and comes with a USB-C cable right out of the box. This SSD is also splash and dustproof, so photographers, creatives, and traveling business professionals can use it in multiple conditions.
Lamicall adjustable laptop standAdjustable laptop stand$36 $40 Save $4
The Lamicall adjustable laptop stand is an essential accessory for your Acer Swift Go laptop, especially if you work from home. It has an ergonomic design that allows you to position your laptop screen at eye level so you don't sit or stand in awkward positions. This laptop stand also comes with multiple heat dissipation holes to help reduce overheating, and thanks to its portable and adjustable design, you can carry it with you on your travels.
Source: Sony
Sony WF-1000XM5Perfect fit earbuds
If you are making audio and video calls on your Acer Swift Go laptop, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are excellent companions. Small, lightweight, and well-designed, these wireless earbuds offer the perfect fit while providing top-notch audio quality. You'll also love its easy controls and noise-canceling feature, especially if you like working without disturbances.
Havit Mechanical KeyboardMechanical keyboard$43 $50 Save $7
Enhance your comfort and productivity by investing in the Havit mechanical keyboard. It's an 85 percent keyboard, meaning it doesn't take as much space as a full keyboard. You can do angle typing thanks to its kickstand, and its colorful PBT keycaps make your workspace unique and alluring.
Logitech Brio 4K WebcamUltra 4K webcam
The Logitech Brio 4K ultra HD webcam is another excellent option for better video quality and higher resolution for content creation, streaming, and virtual meetings. It has many awesome features, such as noise-canceling, auto light adjustment, and an adjustable field of view. You also get a bunch of accessories right out of the gate, including a mount and tripod.
Depstech Webcam with MicrophoneBudget 4K webcam$56 $80 Save $24
The Depstech 4K webcam elevates your virtual interactions by providing you with excellent 4K performance, clarity, and stability. Installation is easy thanks to its plug-and-play style, and its adjustable clip allows you to enjoy different angles. While the 8MP sensor doesn't provide the best picture quality, what you get is decent, and its noise-canceling mics ensure your audio is top-notch. The entire package comes with a tripod to mount your webcam and a privacy cover to enhance your device's security.
Baseus 17-in-1 docking stationDocking station
If the ports on your Acer Swift Go aren’t enough to cater to your devices and peripherals, then getting yourself the Baseus 17-in-1 docking station is one of the best things you can do. This docking station has many ports, including an 8K DisplayPort, fast charging ports, a LAN port, and more. With this docking station, your work desk will be neat and clutter-free.
tomtoc 360 protective shoulder bagOn-the-go shoulder bag
The Tomtoc 360 protective shoulder bag offers military-grade protection, ensuring your laptop remains safe from falls, shocks, scratches, and more. Made with Cordura ballistic nylon, this shoulder bag has high wear and tear resilience, is waterproof, and can survive abrasions. Besides the shoulder straps, you can carry this bag easily with its top handle.
Choosing the ideal accessories for the Acer Swift Go (2023)
Investing in the right accessories can turn your Acer Swift Go laptop into a powerhouse that offers everything you need. Not only will the right accessories ensure your laptop's longevity, but they'll also boost your productivity and enhance your multimedia experience. I've listed various options since we all have unique preferences for the ideal computing setup. I recommend getting the Dell 2721QS 27-inch monitor since it offers 4K resolution, better color accuracy, and ultra-thin bezels for an immersive viewing experience.
Another recommendation is the Logitech MX Master 3S because of its hyper-scrolling feature, quiet performance, high adjustable DPI, and ergonomic design. Then I would add the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones to the mix since I love working in quiet environments. They are also perfect when I'm not working, as I want quality audio streaming into my ears without them being pressed down by hard, uncomfortable earmuffs. You can purchase the Acer Swift Go using the links below or check out our best laptops list to choose a device that suits you more.
Acer Swift Go
The Acer Swift Go comes in 14 and 16-inch variants. Both models offer OLED options, and their 13th-Gen Intel CPUs put them among the best devices currently on the market. If you want a laptop that's perfect for your everyday tasks, this computer is an excellent choice.