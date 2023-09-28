The best Acer laptops for creators arguably come from the Swift series, and this year, Acer has refreshed it once again with the latest processors and graphics cards. The Acer Swift X (2023) still comes in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, but the smaller model is limited to Intel 13th-generation processors, while the larger model gets AMD’s Ryzen 7000-series processors. However, both include a choice of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX-series GPUs. The Acer Swift X (2023) features a premium aluminum chassis, and even the 16-inch model is quite portable. It’s arguably one of the best laptops for work and a bit of play, and pairing it with some of these accessories will let you use it to its full potential.

The Satechi 165W wall charger is a great alternative to the bundled charger as it allows you to charge multiple devices at high wattage from a single power outlet. It delivers 100W over USB-C even with two additional devices plugged in. And the GaN technology inside offers greater efficiency, better safety, and a compact design. There's also a bundled stand for keeping the charger upright for ease of use.

The Anker 737 Power Bank is a must-have when a power outlet is not accessible. It delivers up to 140W of power and can even recharge at the same rate (with the right adapter). The massive 24,000mAh battery capacity is enough to charge other devices, too, apart from the laptop. It even features a little display that shows how much power is being delivered via the three ports.

While the Swift X has a good port selection, some might still need a LAN port and full-sized SD card reader when traveling. This USB-C hub from UGreen is slim and portable, but most importantly, it features a 1GBps LAN port and SD card reader. Moreover, it offers additional USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and USB-C with 100W pass-through for laptop charging.

A laptop case is an essential travel accessory. The TomToc Defender A42 is a good option at the right price. It’s available in multiple sizes and colors for both Swift X (2023) models and has a padded interior lining to protect the device from shocks and impact. It’s also ergonomically designed with a PU leather handle, a removable shoulder strap, and two large external pockets for accessories.

The Samsung T7 Shield is a rugged portable SSD available in up to a 4TB capacity. This USB 3.2 Gen2 drive boasts up to 1GB/s read and write speeds, and the body is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance. Samsung claims it can even survive a 9.8-foot drop. The SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options and comes in multiple colors.

The Royal Kludge RK61 is one of the best budget-friendly mechanical keyboards if you need a more comfortable typing experience on the go. It includes a choice of switches, and it has hot-swappable sockets with five-pin support. It also has 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C, and customizable RGB backlighting. This 60% keyboard doesn’t have the longest battery life, but it is feature-rich and performs well for the price.

The Acer Swift X can be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, which offers decent performance for 1080p gaming, and the Xbox Wireless Controller is the perfect gaming accessory for a Windows laptop. It's natively supported by most modern games. It’s available in many colors, uses Bluetooth, and offers a very comfortable grip. Though the controller does require AA batteries, you can get the optional rechargeable battery pack.

The Chill Mat is one of the most highly-rated laptop cooling mats, and it can easily accommodate even the Swift X 16. It offers additional airflow when performing demanding tasks. The neoprene lining makes it comfortable to use on the lap, and the wedge shape offers an ergonomic typing angle. The cooler plugs into a USB Type-A port for power, and the cable can be routed from either side.

A pair of active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones like the Sony WH-CH720N is indispensable when it's time to get work done on the move. You'll get solid ANC performance, incredible battery life, and a comfortable over-the-ear fit. They miss out on some things, like advanced codec support and touch controls, but those are not big losses. The headphones also have a 3.5mm audio jack for wired connectivity and Type-C charging, making them one of the best-value headphones .

The Asus ProArt PA329CV is one of the best 4K monitors for creators . It has a 32-inch IPS display with 100% coverage of multiple color spaces and comes factory-calibrated for high color accuracy. It has a true 4K resolution and is VESA-certified for HDR workflows. The monitor has swivel, tilt and height adjustments, and features multiple inputs (including USB-C). The 60Hz refresh rate is its only real drawback, but everything else is excellent.

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma has an aluminum body with a relatively understated design, just like the Swift X, along with RGB lighting for a bit of flair. It features a UHS-II full-sized SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and additional USB Type-A and Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting additional monitors. The only downside is that it’s a bit pricey.

Nothing beats a quality mouse, and the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is our top pick thanks to its compact size, quiet clicks, and ability to function on pretty much any surface. It pairs via Bluetooth, and a single charge via the Type-C port should last up to 70 days. It’s available in three colors, and left-handed users should easily adapt to the design as well.

Our top three must-buy accessories for the Acer Swift X (2023)

The Acer Swift X (2023) is a pretty sorted laptop, whether you get the 14 or 16-inch model. It packs plenty of power for work and play, features various ports, so you don’t have to live the dongle life, and is relatively slim and light considering the powerful components inside. The accessories featured here are aimed at complementing the Swift X so that you can use it to its full potential, while some of them help fill in the functionality gaps. While all the devices included are good for their individual use cases, a few of them are must-have additions that you should buy as soon as you get the laptop.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse is one such accessory that will make even trivial tasks less of a chore. It has a use-anywhere compact design, so it can be easily used on your work desk or a plane. It even boasts the same tracking sensitivity as its more expensive sibling and can be customized using the Windows app to tailor the experience to your usage style. The second recommended must is a good quality monitor.

Even a 16-inch display on the bigger Swift X is sometimes not enough, especially when you’re working with a complex editing timeline or need room for large Excel sheets. The Asus ProArt Display PA329CV is a solid choice here as not only does it offer an expansive 32-inch display with a crisp resolution, it is factory color calibrated and supports all the popular extended color spaces, making it ideal for professional editing work.

Last but not least, it’s important to have a good power source when traveling, especially if you need the full power of the CPU and GPU in the Acer Swift X (2023). Unlike MacBooks, Windows laptops tend to throttle performance unless they are plugged in. The Anker 737 Power Bank can deliver enough power to the Swift X when on the move and charge additional accessories, too. The high-capacity power bank can also be charged quickly as it supports 140W charging with the right adapter.

Source: Acer Acer Swift X 16 (2023) $1100 $1250 Save $150 The Acer Swift X 16 can be kitted with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940H processor, and it comes with a stunning color-calibrated OLED display. This slick laptop offers plenty of power and is optimized for creator apps. The dual cooling fans ensure safe working temperatures, and you get plenty of physical ports. This smartly designed laptop is one of the best for designers and creators. $1100 at Best Buy $1600 at Acer