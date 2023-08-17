The Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook is one of the best Chromebooks, it's an all-around great Chromebook with a speedy 12th Gen Intel Core i3 or i5 processor that can compete with some of the best laptops on the market. There's enough power behind this Chromebook that it can be your primary work or day-to-day laptop, but you will need to buy a few accessories to get the most out of it.
Buying an external monitor, for example, can help to streamline your workflow with the added workspace. Investing in a docking station can allow you to create a dual or even triple display setup, while a power bank can keep your Chromebook from dying on the go. Whether you're a professional user, a student, or an everyday user, there's something for everyone in this collection of the best accessories for the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook in 2023.
Best monitor
Premium Pick
Portable monitor
Best docking station
Best value dock
Best charger
Wireless keyboard
Wireless mouse
Value wireless mouse
Best stylus
Best Chromebook sleeve
Best Chromebook bag
Power on the go
External storage
Premium noise-canceling
Best value noise-canceling
Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook
Dell UltraSharp U2723QEBest monitor$570 $600 Save $30
The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE connects to your Chromebook with a single USB-C cable for a crisp 4K resolution that comes with great viewing angles and true-to-life colors with 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
ASUS ProArt Display PA348CGVPremium Pick
This professional monitor features an expansive ultrawide 34-inch IPS display workspace, with a 3440x1440 resolution for crisp images. Colors appear accurate with 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum. Connect this monitor to any USB-C device thanks to DisplayPort Alt over USB-C connectivity.
Lenovo ThinkVision M14Portable monitor
If you need a monitor that you can take on-the-go with you, the Lenovo ThinkVision M14 features a 14 inch full-HD panel that connects to your Chromebook with a single USB-C cable. It's light enough at 1.3lbs to be carried nearly anywhere you go.
Plugable UD-MSTHDC Works with Chromebook Docking StationBest docking station
The Plugable UD-MSTHDC docking station is specifically designed for Chromebooks. It's a simple plastic dock that features dual monitor support thanks to HDMI and DisplayPort ports, but you will need a 4K at 60 Hz monitor to make use of the dual monitor feature. There's also USB-A and multiple USB-C ports for charging and power delivery.
Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C HubBest value dock
This compact dock is easy to take with you, and it provides you with the basics of an HDMI port, SD card slot along with USB-C and USB-A ports. It's a great option if you are looking for a simple dock that doesn't break the bank.
Dell Slim Power Adapter 65WBest charger
If you would like to buy a verified charger for the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook, the Dell Slim Power Adapter 65W is the right choice for you. It can charge your Chromebook at full speed, and is designed to work specifically with Dell products.
Logitech K580 ChromeOS EditionWireless keyboard
The Logitech K580 is designed for Chromebooks and comes with the ChromeOS function keys, a full-sized number pad, and a Google Assistant key. Additionally, the K580 can be connected to two separate devices via Bluetooth, allowing you to switch between devices.
Logitech M720 TriathlonWireless mouse$34 $40 Save $6
The Logitech M720 Triathlon is a great wireless mouse that is affordable and delivers fast scrolling and multiple-device switching. It uses an ergonomic palm rest, helping to prevent hand cramping during long work hours.
Logitech Pebble M350Value wireless mouse$23 $30 Save $7
The Logitech Pebble M350 is thin enough to be slipped into your pocket. It's great for anyone who needs a mouse on the go with simple wireless connectivity. The battery used in the Pebble M350 is rated for 18 months of use, so you don't have to worry about the Pebble dying when you're out and about.
Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus PenBest stylus
This stylus offers precision and reliability for writing, drawing, and navigating on your Chromebooks' touchscreen. It features USI 2.0 support, allowing it to work with any USI-compatible devices, including Chromebooks and a range of tablets and smartphones. The rechargeable battery offers up to 10 hours of continuous use, and there's a magnetic cap to protect the tip of the stylus when not in use.
Dell Ecoloop Leather SleeveBest Chromebook sleeve
Keep your Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook protected in style with the Dell EcoLoop Leather Sleeve. This is a premium sleeve that offers protection from bumps scratches and is built with 50% recycled leather fibers that are water-resistant.
Dell Ecoloop Pro BriefcaseBest Chromebook bag$36 $55 Save $19
The Dell Ecoloop Pro Briefcase is another stylish and eco-friendly way to keep your laptop safe. This bag can be carried with hand straps or with the shoulder strap, and it offers several pockets to store all of your Chromebooks' favorite accessories. It's designed with eco-friendly materials just like the previous sleeve.
Zendure SuperTank ProPower on the go
A large power bank like this 26,800mAh capacity Zendure SuperTank Pro can charge your Chromebook quickly with 100W of fast charging speed. There's four main USB-C outputs delivering a 138W of total charging power. It's approved for flying, so you never have to worry about your Chromebook dying.
Samsung T7 Portable SSDExternal storage
The Samsung T7 is one of our favorite portable SSDs on the market. It provides ample and fast external storage for your Chromebook and requires a single USB-C cable for connection.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesPremium noise-canceling
If you're working in a public space, the Sony WH-1000XM5 provides excellent active noise cancelation and a mode that allows you to hear background noises, so you can be aware of your surrounding while still getting great audio quality.
1More SonoFlowBest value noise-canceling$80 $100 Save $20
If you're looking for a budget-friendly option for active noise-canceling headphones, you should check out the 1More SonoFlow. These headphones have a sleek design with a comfortable fit, and a decent battery life. They utilize hybrid ANC technology that reduces ambient sound in your soundscape.
Our favorite Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook accessories
We did our best to make sure there was something for everyone on this list. Everyone's needs are different and how you plan on utilizing your Chromebook will be the deciding factor in which accessories you need. For instance, if you're using the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook in a work from home setup, I would strongly suggest getting a good monitor, external keyboard, and a wireless mouse to streamline your workflow.
The Dell UltraSharp monitor is my top recommendation for monitors, as it has its own USB-C hub built in and offers a bright and clear 4K resolution that is comfortable on the eyes even after long sessions. Both of Logitech's K580 ChromeOS keyboard and M720 Triathlon mouse are personal favorites as the K580 keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience and is fully integrated into ChromeOS, while the M720 Triathlon mouse provides support and comfort to the palm that helps to prevent hand cramping during long days.
We hope that you find something here in this list that is perfect for your needs. If you don't already have a Chromebook, make sure to pick up the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook. If you decide that you want something with a bit more power, consider reading our article on the best Dell laptops.
Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook
The Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook is the newest Chromebook from Dell. It features 12th-generation Intel CPUs, a large trackpad, and a 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display, and comes as a 2-in-1 model, too. The standard clamshell model has the option for LTE if needed.