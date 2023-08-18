If you’re into reliable and no-nonsense business laptops, then you can’t go wrong with Dell’s Latitude series. These laptops offer great performance and excellent keyboards, and are built to last. The Dell Latitude 5440 is no different. It’s a laptop that’s light on bells and whistles but it still nails the fundamentals.
While it excels in productivity, there's still room for enhancing the overall user experience. For example, you might want to pair it with a reliable mouse for better tracking and ergonomics or wireless earbuds for a better listening experience. Whatever the case, this list covers some of the best accessories for the Dell Latitude 5440, so you can enjoy your new laptop even more.
Source: Logitech
Logitech M720 TriathlonEditor’s choice$34 $40 Save $6
If you’re only getting one accessory for your Latitude 5440, this is the one. The M720 Triathlon is a wireless mouse with an exceptionally long battery life, multi-device switching, and a comfortable design. You also get hyper-fast scrolling thanks to a design mechanism that allows the scroll wheel to spin freely for seven seconds. And to top it all off, the price is pretty reasonable.
-
Source: Sony
Sony WF-1000XM5Premium pick
The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds deliver great features and highly-detailed sound quality in a compact wireless package. They feature excellent noise cancelation, a smaller case than the previous generation, and up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. Thanks to the AI-based noise reduction feature, these earbuds are also great for taking calls. They’re expensive, but well worth the cost.
-
Source: Amazon
Amazon Basics 65W USB-C Wall ChargerBest value
This Amazon Basics USB-C charger is a straightforward 65W charger with a single USB-C port. It features prongs that can fold away and a blue LED indicator that shows the charger is turned on. The single port supports power delivery, which can fast charge any phone and most laptops. This one is a bit big for single-port chargers, but you won’t notice it when it’s inside a bag.
-
Source: Anker
Anker 733 Power BankPower on the go
This is arguably one of Anker’s most impressive products. The 733 combines a 65W wall charger with a 10,000mAh power bank. You get two USB-C ports and even a USB-A port to charge up to three devices simultaneously. These 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 chargers can get hot, but this one does not suffer from that issue. It’s expensive but might be the only charging solution you’ll ever need.
-
Source: Anker
Anker 332 USB-C HubThe ultimate USB-C hub$20 $35 Save $15
This Anker USB-C hub is great if you need more USB ports in a sleek, compact package. It features two 5Gbps USB-A ports, a 5Gbps USB-C port, and an HDMI port. The HDMI port can easily support a 4K monitor, but only at 30Hz. That’s not such a big deal considering the Latitude 5440 already has an HDMI port that supports 60Hz monitors. It even offers pass-through charging on the second USB-C port.
-
Source: Plugable
Plugable 12-in-1 USB-C Docking StationThe power user’s dream$150 $259 Save $109
For those who really care about productivity, Plugable's 12-in-1 USB-C docking station is a dream come true. It's essential when using the Latitude 5440 in a dual or triple monitor setup. The dock features three HDMI ports, three DisplayPorts, and four USB ports. You'll even get a Gigabit Ethernet port for a reliable wired connection. It’s expensive, but a very reliable solution for connecting multiple monitors.
-
Source: tomtock
tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop SleeveProtective yet stylish$24 $30 Save $6
The Tomtoc 360 is the best affordable laptop sleeve you can get for the Latitude 5440. It features high-quality YKK zippers, a minimalist design, and multiple color options. The edges are resilient to impact and shocks, and the thick padding inside is super protective. It’s also made of recycled materials, which is always a plus point for the eco-conscious.
-
Source: DOMISO
DOMISO 14-inch laptop sleeveUltimate protection
If you need a rugged laptop sleeve, this DOMISO one is an excellent choice. The outer surface is made from a thick rubber-like material that’s shock and waterproof to protect your laptop from scratches and spills. There's one external slip pocket for a little extra storage, but if you're looking for more, extra accessories can be housed in the included pouch.
-
Source: Timkbuk2
Timbuk2 Authority Laptop BackpackRugged laptop backpack$110 $129 Save $19
Timbuk2's backpack is versatile, rugged, and the perfect fit for the Latitude 5440. It features three large compartments with plenty of padding. The straps are densely cushioned and quite comfortable as well. The bag features bottom compression straps that secure everything and a grab handle for easy carrying. Timbuk2 offers a lifetime warranty, so you can rest assured that you’re getting a quality backpack.
-
Source: Logitech
Logitech K380Best wireless keyboard$24 $40 Save $16
The Dell Latitude 5440 has an excellent keyboard, but you’ll want to get this Logitech keyboard for a more traditional desk setup or better typing ergonomics. It features a razor-thin design, 24 months of battery life, and comfortable low-profile switches. The K380 features multi-device switching and a rock-solid wireless connection. And it’s pretty cheap on top of all that.
-
Source: Anker
Anker PowerConf C200 2K WebcamHigh-res meetings
The Dell Latitude 5440 features a decent webcam, but this external Anker camera is a considerable step above. It features a 1440p resolution, customizable field-of-view, and low-light correction. You also get a built-in privacy cover and noise-cancelling mics that sound great. It’s an excellent choice if you often record videos or just want to impress your colleagues during meetings.
-
Source: ASUS
ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACPortable monitor$199 $299 Save $100
If you want a dual-monitor setup but don’t want a gigantic monitor taking up space, the Asus ZenScreen is what you need. It's a 15.6-inch 1080p monitor that uses an IPS panel with excellent color reproduction. You can connect it to your Latitude 5440 via USB-C, and it has a battery life of up to four hours at full brightness. ASUS also sells a more expensive OLED option with the same design.
-
Source: Samsung
Samsung S80A 4K MonitorValue 4K monitor
This is hands down the best 4K monitor you can get for your Dell Latitude 5440. It features a 4K IPS panel, thin bezels, and excellent color reproduction. The stand is fully adjustable and allows you to adjust height, tilt, swivel, and pivot. The best part is that it easily connects to your laptop with a USB-C cable. Pricing is also very reasonable for a sharp and high-contrast 4K monitor.
-
Source: Logitech
Logitech Zone Vibe 100Best wireless headset
The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is a great headset option if you’re looking for solid sound quality and a comfortable design for longer meetings. The sound quality here is highly detailed, especially when it comes to treble. Overall comfort is great, and it features a flip-to-mute mic that tucks away into the headset’s chassis. This pair will quickly connect to the Latitude 5440 via Bluetooth and will last up to 18 hours on a single charge.
-
Source: Twelve South
Twelve South Curve StandHigh-quality laptop stand
The Twelve South Curve stand is a great way to elevate your laptop for better ergonomics. It has anti-slip silicone pads to keep your laptop in place, and the curve keeps the base exposed for better cooling. The height and viewing angle can be customized for the ideal positioning. And this stand is made entirely of aluminum and will support most 15-inch laptops like the Latitude 5440 without issues.
-
Source: Samsung
Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSDBest external SSD$120 $130 Save $10
The Samsung T7 Shield is the best external drive for the Latitude 5440. It’s portable and compact but durable enough to withstand accidental drops now and then. (There's even an IP65 water and dust-resistance rating for full-service protection.) The Samsung T7 Shield features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, meaning delivers write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. Pick it up one of many colors.
Best accessories for Dell Latitude 5440: Bottom line
The Dell Latitude 5440 might not be on our list of the best laptops, but it’s still a solid device in terms of performance and reliability. This list includes a lot of accessories to make your experience better, but you obviously don’t need all of them. If we’re just talking about the essentials, the Logitech M720 Triathlon is a must-have. It features hyper-fast scrolling, multi-device switching, and other features that you’d only find on higher-end mice.
True wireless earbuds are also a must-have these days. You can use the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds just about anywhere, thanks to the compact size and detailed sound. The noise cancelation is also the best in class. Finally, the Amazon Basics USB-C charger is also a great addition to your everyday carry. It’s cheap, reliable, and can charge your Latitude 5440 quickly.
The Latitude 5440 is a great business laptop with Intel’s latest 13th-generation CPUs. It’s a good choice for people who care about productivity, and our list of accessories makes it even better for that purpose.
Dell Latitude 5440
The Dell Latitude 5440 is a robust business laptop powered by Intel’s latest 13th Gen processors. While it’s light on bells and whistles, it features a comfortable keyboard, fast DDR5 RAM, and 5G connectivity. It also has plenty of ports, a durable construction, and a compact design. There's not much more you’d want out of a business laptop.