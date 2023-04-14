When buying a new and great business laptop , or even a great Dell laptop , you can't really stick to just the laptop itself. For the perfect setup, it's ideal to consider picking up some accessories. A great keyboard can help boost your typing experience, and a mouse can help make scrolling easier compared to using the built-in trackpad. Even a case can protect your laptop when you're on the go. Not to forget a dock that can add more ports to your device. Whatever your needs are, we've collected 16 of our favorite Dell Latitude 7440 accessories for you right here.

Need extra storage on your laptop? That's what this SSD can do for you. It comes with 2TB of storage (although there are other sizes) and is great for backups and moving files from one PC to another.

Planning on carrying accessories around with your Dell Latitude? You'll want to buy this carrying case. The case protects your laptop, but it also comes with a bonus bag for your accessories.

This sleeve offers the best possible protection for your Latitude 7440. It has a hard outer shell that protects against harsher drops and bumps, although it doesn't have any pockets for accessories.

The keyboard on the Dell Latitude 7440 should be plenty comfortable for you, but if you prefer to dock to a monitor, then you'll want to buy the MX Keys. This is a backlit keyboard that can connect to multiple devices at once.

The Logitech MX Master 3S is one of the best mice for any laptop. It's wireless and works with three different devices, and recharges via USB-C. The mouse also has a notched magnetic scroll wheel and a side wheel which makes scrolling smooth.

The Dell Latitude 7440 comes with the option for a 5MP webcam, but it's a paid upgrade on some models. If you don't want to pay as much as $50 to upgrade, consider using an external webcam like this one which has a 2K sensor and multiple viewing angles.

This 4K monitor from Lenovo is one of the most color-accurate monitors you can buy. It has a built-in cell phone holder in the stand and is rated by Lenovo for use by photographers.

If you need an extra monitor, but don't want to spend a lot of money, this HP choice is a great option. It works with the Dell Latitude 7440 over HDMI. It has 1080p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and built-in speakers.

This monitor from LG is one of our favorites because it comes with plenty of premium features. You get support for 4K HDR videos, joystick controls, and a super sleek stand.

If you're not near an outlet, this power bank from Baseus will help power up your laptop. It has USB-C ports and comes with a USB-C cable for charging. There's even an LED indicator that shows you how much charge is left inside.

This charger is the smallest possible charger for your Dell Latitude 7440. It's compact and has collapsible prongs, which makes it ideal for slipping in a bag. Just keep in mind it doesn't come with a USB-C cable.

This is the official charger for the Dell Latitude 7440. It's compact, has a long USB-C cable, and it's easy to travel with. The cable also has a LED light on it, so you know when it's in use.

This docking station uses special drivers to connect to multiple displays. it comes alongside the usual collection of extra ports like USB-A, Ethernet, and SD card readers.

If you don't have a lot of money to spend on a full docking station, then consider buying this one from Dockteck. It gets you the basic extra ports like USB-A, SD card readers, and HDMI for connecting to external displays.

This is the official Thunderbolt dock for Dell laptops and PCs. It has a ton of ports like USB-A, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI. Best of all, it comes with multiple kinds of USB-C ports.

A look back at the best accessories for the Dell Latitude 7440

And that's it! We've come to the end of our list of the best accessories for the Dell Latitude 7440. We know that it's a lot, but we have an idea for the perfect setup. There's a specific combination of a docking station, charger, monitor, webcam, keyboard, mouse, and sleeve, that you'd want to consider. Of course, it adds up, but the benefits are huge when it comes to making your Dell Latitude your new best laptop.

A docking station like the Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4 can expand the already great ports on your laptop and connect you to more displays. A charger like the Anker 715 can be used on the go. A display like the LG UltraFine 32UN650W is better than the built-in display on your laptop and can help you multitask more. And let's not forget the basic sleeve, which protects your device when traveling.

That's all for now, but we hope that you found the accessory you were looking for. The sky is the limit with computing accessories, and any accessory will help make using your Dell Latitude 7440 easier.