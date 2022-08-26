The best accessories for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)

The Dell XPS family has typically been one of the most prominent series of Windows laptops, and it’s received quite a shakeup this year. The latest model to be launched, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, is a complete redesign compared to its predecessors. It’s no longer a convertible, and instead, it’s a Windows tablet, similar to the Surface Pro 8. It’s still a fantastic device, but there’s always room to make things better. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best accessories you can buy for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022).

Our round-up includes accessories across a wide range of categories, so you’re bound to find something useful for yourself here. From monitors to keyboards, docks, and cases, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. Obviously, you don’t have to buy everything here, and not even one thing from every category. These are just here in case you need them. So with that out of the way, let’s take a look at accessories you can buy to enhance your experience with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Docks and adapters for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

One of the biggest limitations of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, especially the 2022 model, is the lack of ports. All you really get out of the box is two Thunderbolt 4 ports, though you do get a couple of adapters in the box. Still, if you’re going to use many of the accessories on this list, you’re going to need ports, much more than just two of them. That’s where the wonders of Thunderbolt docks come into play, as you can use a single port to add a ton of ports to your laptop, and each of them still has a lot of bandwidth. Of course, there are cheaper options, too, so we have a couple of those below.

External monitors for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)

Once you have a dock, you can start connecting all kinds of peripherals to your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, and one kind you might me particularly interested in is a monitor. Sure, it’s great to have a super thin and light device you can take anywhere, but when you want to sit down and work, a second screen (or third, we’re not judging) can be hugely helpful to productivity. It’s a lot easier to find monitors that have HDMI or DisplayPort inputs, which you can use with the docks above, but we also have some options that work directly with USB-C if you want a simpler connection.

If you want to see more options, we have rounded up the best monitors overall, and there are some stellar options there..

External GPU enclosures

We wouldn’t necessarily recommend gaming on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 considering its low-power processors, but the great thing about Thunderbolt is that even relatively weak devices can become great for gaming with an external GPU. Or, you can use that power for creative workloads like video editing. Calling these accessories may be a bit inappropriate considering you can end up spending more on them than on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 itself, but they’re kind of amazing. You need to buy an external GPU enclosure like the ones below, and then add the GPU you want, or in some cases, get everything in a bundle.

Razer Core X Great gaming eGPU The Razer Core X is one of the most popular external GPUs out there, featuring a 650W PSU and support for graphics cards up to three slots wide, so you can use the latest Nvidia GPUs with it. It can also charge your laptop at up to 100W, so you don't need to use more than one port on the XPS 13 2-in-1. See at Amazon Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 Sleek and stylish Another great option that's also a little cheaper is the Sonnet Breakaway Box. This one comes in a sleek black design with a blue logo, and specs-wise, it has a 750W PSU with support for GPUs requiring up to 375W of continuous power (plus 85W for peak loads). It also offers 85W charging for your laptop. See at Amazon Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box All-in-one package External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this one includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet, too. Sadly, the GPU is fixed and not upgradeable, but you get a ton of power for a very reasonable price. See at Amazon

We have a few more options you can check out in our round-up of the best external GPU enclosures.

Mice and keyboards

By default, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 includes the XPS Folio cover, which gives you a keyboard and touchpad. But keyboard covers like this can have some downsides. For one thing, touchpads can’t really replicate a traditional mouse, so there are good reasons to want one of those. Plus, the keyboards on laptops are often a little cramped or they don’t have a lot of travel, so typing isn’t as comfortable as it could be. Thankfully, you can find these kinds of accessories easily to enhance your experience with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, so here are some of the best options. However, keep in mind that third-party keyboards can’t really replace the XPS Folio, because the tablet relies on it to be able to stand up. Nothing stops you from having both, though.

Headphones and earbuds

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 comes with a pair of stereo speakers that should give you a good enough audio experience at home, but when you’re out and about, it’s best to have a more private listening experience. If you don’t want to blast your movies or music for everyone to hear (and you shouldn’t), headphones or earbuds are great to have. Because the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 doesn’t even have a headphone jack, we want to focus on wireless accessories, so let’s take a look at some of the best options out there.

Webcams for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is the first XPS laptop to actually have a good webcam, so we’re actually inclined to say this is one time when most people won’t need an external webcam. But whether you want ultimate image quality or you have a very specific use case, you might still want an upgrade. With these accessories, we’re really focusing on that – getting the best webcam for specific scenarios, rather than just a good webcam – because the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 already has a good webcam.

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam The best with Windows Hello Dell may not make the best laptop webcams, but the Dell UltraSharp 4K is definitely one of the best you can buy to have at your desk. Not only does it offer fantastic quality with a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low-light, but it has Windows Hello built-in, so if your setup doesn't make the built-in webcam very accessible, you can still login easily. See at Amazon Insta360 Link Best for presenters This is an even more expensive one, but the Insta360 Link is a try unique camera that can track you as you move around almost anywhere. It has one of the best webcam sensors in any camera, and it even has features like a whiteboard or DeskView mode so you can easily show a document or whiteboard during presentations. See at Amazon Anker PowerConf C302 For more people Do you have a lot of video calls where there are people next to you? The Anker PowerConf C302 is a unique webcam in that it has a very wide-angle lens, so you can participate in meetings alongside other people. Plus, the 2K sensor should give you great image quality, with low-light correction kicking in when needed. See at Amazon

Cases for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

You could argue that the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022 kind of comes with a case already, considering the XPS Folio keyboard cover is detachable. But you still don’t want to damage an expensive accessory like that, and it really doesn’t offer all-around protection, so it’s still best to get a dedicated case to really keep it safe. These kinds of accessories are really easy to find, but here are a few cases we think you might like for your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

External storage

Whether you choose the 13.5-inch or 16-inch model of the HP Spectre x360, you can only get up to 2TB of SSD storage out of the box, and even then, that can be an expensive upgrade. If you want more space for your files or an easy way to move files around without the internet, an external storage device might come in handy. Here are some options:

Chargers

Unlike phones, laptops are still shipping with chargers for the most part, so not everyone will need to buy a new one. Still, out of all the accessories here, a charger is the most important one if you want to actually use your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. So, if you’ve lost or misplaced yours, here are some replacement options you can go for. Since it charges via USB-C, it’s not hard to find options.

Miscellaneous

That covers almost all kinds of accessories you could want for your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, but we do have a couple of things that may also be interesting to you. These don’t really fit anywhere else, so we’ll leave them below.

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Glasses with audio We already covered a few audio products above, but the Razer Anzu are pretty unique in that they offer blue lgith filtering capabilities but also have Bluetooth speakers built-in so you can enjoy more personal audio. You can also swap out the lenses for sunglass lenses and wear them outdoors paired to your phone for music-listening. See at Amazon Xbox Wireless Controller Console-style gaming Traditional gaming may not be the best idea on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, but we live in the era of cloud gaming, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best services out there in terms of the content you get. But for it to work well, you practically need one of these controllers, which is fine because they also happen to be very good. See at Amazon Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit Keep it clean One of the most basic things you probably want to do with any laptop is keep it clean, and this cleaning kit is a basic, but effective solution to do just that. You get a large spray bottle (160z) of cleaning solution and a big microfiber cloth, so it can clean your tablet, and even bigger screens like TVs. See at Amazon

And with that, you should have all the accessories you need to make the most out of your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. Like we said at the top, you really don’t need to buy something from every category here, they’re mostly just recommendations in case you’re already looking for something. But some of these can be pretty essential for some people, like docks or a mouse.

Either way, if you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 using the link below. Alternatively, you can check out the best Dell laptops to see if there’s something else that piques your interest. Or the best laptops in general, if you’re not necessarily committed to Dell.