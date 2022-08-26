The best accessories for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)
The Dell XPS family has typically been one of the most prominent series of Windows laptops, and it’s received quite a shakeup this year. The latest model to be launched, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, is a complete redesign compared to its predecessors. It’s no longer a convertible, and instead, it’s a Windows tablet, similar to the Surface Pro 8. It’s still a fantastic device, but there’s always room to make things better. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best accessories you can buy for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022).
Our round-up includes accessories across a wide range of categories, so you’re bound to find something useful for yourself here. From monitors to keyboards, docks, and cases, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. Obviously, you don’t have to buy everything here, and not even one thing from every category. These are just here in case you need them. So with that out of the way, let’s take a look at accessories you can buy to enhance your experience with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.
Navigate this article:
- Docks and adapters
- Monitors
- External GPU enclosures
- Mice & keyboards
- Headphones and earbuds
- Webcams
- Cases
- External storage
- Pens
- Chargers
- Miscellaneous
Docks and adapters for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
One of the biggest limitations of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, especially the 2022 model, is the lack of ports. All you really get out of the box is two Thunderbolt 4 ports, though you do get a couple of adapters in the box. Still, if you’re going to use many of the accessories on this list, you’re going to need ports, much more than just two of them. That’s where the wonders of Thunderbolt docks come into play, as you can use a single port to add a ton of ports to your laptop, and each of them still has a lot of bandwidth. Of course, there are cheaper options, too, so we have a couple of those below.
-
If you can only bring yourself to buy Dell accessories, the Dell WD22TB4 dock is the best option for you. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one extra USB-C port for data and one for video, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and two DisplayPort ports. Plus, it supports up to 130W charging on Dell laptops.
-
Thunderbolt docks don't get a lot better than the CalDigit TS4. With a total of 18 ports, including two Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, three USB-C ports, five USB Type-A ports, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet, this one is something else. It also has a solid metal build that helps it feel premium and durable.
-
Does it sound crazy to spend over $400 on a dock? The Kensington SD5700T may be for you, costing just under $370. It still has a ton of ports, though, including three Thunderbolt connections, Gigabit Ethernet, four USB Type-A ports, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader, plus it looks sturdy and durable.
-
This official Dell dock doesn't have Thunderbolt, but it does give you a few ports, including two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Ethernet, and it can charge your laptop. Plus, it's a wireless charger and stand for your phone, too, so you can keep all your devices juiced up easily.
-
If you want a versatile docking station without spending a fortune, the Plugable UD-CA1A is a great option that has five USB Type-A ports, HDMI, Ethernet, split audio jacks for input and output, and support for 60W charging to your laptop. It also has a flat and modern-looking design.
-
If you really just need a few extra ports and don't want to spend a lot, this small USB-C hub from Hiearcool has all the basics - two USB Type-A ports, a microSD and full-size SD card reader, and HDMI, plus it supports passthrough charging. It even comes in a few fun colors to choose from.
External monitors for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)
Once you have a dock, you can start connecting all kinds of peripherals to your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, and one kind you might me particularly interested in is a monitor. Sure, it’s great to have a super thin and light device you can take anywhere, but when you want to sit down and work, a second screen (or third, we’re not judging) can be hugely helpful to productivity. It’s a lot easier to find monitors that have HDMI or DisplayPort inputs, which you can use with the docks above, but we also have some options that work directly with USB-C if you want a simpler connection.
-
The Dell UltraSharp 4K USB-C monitor is a large 27-inch display with 4K resolution, it uses the innovative IPS Black tech to deliver a 2000:1 contrast ratio. It also supports DisplayHDR 400, and it covers 100% of sRGB and 98% of DCI-P3. Plus, the monitor supports USB-C input, so you don't need any adapters, and it also doubles as a USB hub to give you more ports.
-
If you want something a bit more mid-range, the Asus ProArt PA278CV is very hard to beat in terms of value. This is a 27-inch Quad HD monitor, and it covers 100% of sRGB and Rec. 709, and a 75Hz refresh rate. The panel is Calman verified and has a Delta E < 2, so it's great for color-sensitive work, too. Plus, it connects via USB-C and can provide 65W of power to your XPS 13 2-in-1.
-
Having multiple monitors can increase your productivity, but it can be costly and hard to set up. With an ultra-wide monitor like this one from LG, you get a ton of space to work with without all that hassle. This is a large 24-inch panel with a very sharp 3440 x 1440 resolution, and it covers 99% of sRGB. You'll need an adapter for HDMI or DisplayPort, though.
-
Want an affordable way to expand your workspace? This 24-inch Sceptre monitor is a great solution, being incredibly cheap (aroudn $100), but still having Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate for a slightly smoother experience. It even has built-in speakers, which is extremely rare at this price. It does require a USB-C adapter, but it's still a baragin for what you get.
-
Once you get used to dual-monitors, it can be hard to go back, and the Dell 14 Portable Monitor is here to help. With this, you can get a dual-monitor setup anywhere, using a single USB-C cable to connect and power the monitor wherever you are. It comes in Full HD resolution and it has wide viewing angles, and it is a great way to enhance your mobile workspace.
-
The official Dell monitor is a little expensive, and that is fairly typical for official Dell accessories. But this alternative from Arzopa comes in at a lower price, yet it has a higher resolution - 2560 x 1600 - and it has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, a little closer to that of the XPS 13 2-in-1. Plus, the size is more similar, too, at 13.3 inches, making it an even more perfect pairing.
If you want to see more options, we have rounded up the best monitors overall, and there are some stellar options there..
External GPU enclosures
We wouldn’t necessarily recommend gaming on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 considering its low-power processors, but the great thing about Thunderbolt is that even relatively weak devices can become great for gaming with an external GPU. Or, you can use that power for creative workloads like video editing. Calling these accessories may be a bit inappropriate considering you can end up spending more on them than on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 itself, but they’re kind of amazing. You need to buy an external GPU enclosure like the ones below, and then add the GPU you want, or in some cases, get everything in a bundle.
-
The Razer Core X is one of the most popular external GPUs out there, featuring a 650W PSU and support for graphics cards up to three slots wide, so you can use the latest Nvidia GPUs with it. It can also charge your laptop at up to 100W, so you don't need to use more than one port on the XPS 13 2-in-1.
-
Another great option that's also a little cheaper is the Sonnet Breakaway Box. This one comes in a sleek black design with a blue logo, and specs-wise, it has a 750W PSU with support for GPUs requiring up to 375W of continuous power (plus 85W for peak loads). It also offers 85W charging for your laptop.
-
External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this one includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet, too. Sadly, the GPU is fixed and not upgradeable, but you get a ton of power for a very reasonable price.
We have a few more options you can check out in our round-up of the best external GPU enclosures.
Mice and keyboards
By default, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 includes the XPS Folio cover, which gives you a keyboard and touchpad. But keyboard covers like this can have some downsides. For one thing, touchpads can’t really replicate a traditional mouse, so there are good reasons to want one of those. Plus, the keyboards on laptops are often a little cramped or they don’t have a lot of travel, so typing isn’t as comfortable as it could be. Thankfully, you can find these kinds of accessories easily to enhance your experience with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, so here are some of the best options. However, keep in mind that third-party keyboards can’t really replace the XPS Folio, because the tablet relies on it to be able to stand up. Nothing stops you from having both, though.
-
If you want both a keyboard and mouse in one go, Dell offers a few combos with both, and this is a great one. You get a full-size keyboard with a number pad, plus a sleek, yet comfortable mouse with a 1,600 DPI sensor. This is a fairly cheap bundle, and a great way to get a full setup in one go.
-
Many people swear by mechanical keyboards, and if you want one focused on productivity, the Logitech MX Mechanical is a fantastic option. It has a professional and slim design, with a 60% layout (a full-size model is also available). You can choose between linear, clicky, and tactile switches, too.
-
Want a keyboard that looks as modern as the XPS 13 2-in-1 itself? The Microsoft Surface Keyboard has a sleek and modern design, with the signature Platinum colorway being a great fit for any workspace. It's a full-size keyboard, too, including a number pad and full-size arrow keys.
-
It may not be a looker, but the Perixx-Periboard 613B has an ergonomic design, made to ensure you stay as comfortable as possible while typing during long sessions. The curved design keeps all the keys within reach, and the wide wrist rest helps you stay in a healthy posture.
-
Just want a mouse? The Dell Mobile Pro is a compact and sleek-looking mouse that works over Bluetooth, and it has a 1,600 DPI. You can also use a wireless dongle, but with Bluetooth, you don't need to use any ports on the XPS 13 2-in-1. Plus, it's fairly affordable.
-
Talking about the best mice without mentioning the Logitech MX Master 3S would be egregious. With a fast 8,000 DPI sensor, it even works on glass, it has a premium build with a metal scroll wheel (and one for horizontal scrolling), and it's super comfortable. Plus it supports Bluetooth or a wireless dongle.
Headphones and earbuds
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 comes with a pair of stereo speakers that should give you a good enough audio experience at home, but when you’re out and about, it’s best to have a more private listening experience. If you don’t want to blast your movies or music for everyone to hear (and you shouldn’t), headphones or earbuds are great to have. Because the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 doesn’t even have a headphone jack, we want to focus on wireless accessories, so let’s take a look at some of the best options out there.
-
The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer great sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a compact and stylish design. And, thanks to the Galaxy Buds app for Windows, you can actually tweak their settings on a PC, no smartphone required.
-
The Apple AirPods Pro are easily the most popular high-end wireless earbuds, and for good reason. With fantastic audio quality, superb ANC, and a comfortable fit, these are some of the best you can get. Windows also includes some audio optimizations for the AirPods family.
-
If you're not keen on either of those brands or designs, another fantastic choice for wireless earbuds are the Sony WF-1000XM4. These have a fairly unique look, and they offer great audio quality and ANC support. They also have up to 24 hours of battery life with the case.
-
The latest iteration of the Sennheiser Momentum comes with fantastic battery life up to 60 hours, and it delivers great audio quality using the 42mm drivers and four microphones for audio pickup, and they have ANC, too. Plus, they have a classy design that looks great in black or white.
-
They're a little older than some others on this list, but the Surface Headphones 2 still deliver great audio quality, and perhaps more importantly, very intuitive volume and ANC controls thanks to the dials built into each earcup. They also have a modern design and they can be managed with the Surface app for Windows, which is a plus.
-
The original Razer Barracuda X were already a great budget-friendly option with wide compatibility, but the 2022 model also supports Bluetooth, so even if you don't want to or can't use the USB-C dongle, it will work. Plus, the boom mic can often work much better than the beamforming mics in other wireless headphones.
Webcams for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is the first XPS laptop to actually have a good webcam, so we’re actually inclined to say this is one time when most people won’t need an external webcam. But whether you want ultimate image quality or you have a very specific use case, you might still want an upgrade. With these accessories, we’re really focusing on that – getting the best webcam for specific scenarios, rather than just a good webcam – because the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 already has a good webcam.
-
Dell may not make the best laptop webcams, but the Dell UltraSharp 4K is definitely one of the best you can buy to have at your desk. Not only does it offer fantastic quality with a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low-light, but it has Windows Hello built-in, so if your setup doesn't make the built-in webcam very accessible, you can still login easily.
-
This is an even more expensive one, but the Insta360 Link is a try unique camera that can track you as you move around almost anywhere. It has one of the best webcam sensors in any camera, and it even has features like a whiteboard or DeskView mode so you can easily show a document or whiteboard during presentations.
-
Do you have a lot of video calls where there are people next to you? The Anker PowerConf C302 is a unique webcam in that it has a very wide-angle lens, so you can participate in meetings alongside other people. Plus, the 2K sensor should give you great image quality, with low-light correction kicking in when needed.
Cases for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
You could argue that the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022 kind of comes with a case already, considering the XPS Folio keyboard cover is detachable. But you still don’t want to damage an expensive accessory like that, and it really doesn’t offer all-around protection, so it’s still best to get a dedicated case to really keep it safe. These kinds of accessories are really easy to find, but here are a few cases we think you might like for your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.
-
If you just want basic protection for your laptop without spending a lot, the Dell Essential Sleeve is a good option. It keeps 13-inch laptops safe from bumps and smaller drops, and it's fairly easy to carry.
-
Want to add a bit of personality to your everyday carry? This Mosiso sleeve offers basic protection, and it comes in a ton of colors you can choose from, including my personal favorite, lime green.
-
Do you tend to be a bit rough on your devices? The UAG laptop sleeve comes with a hard shell and internal straps to hold your laptop in place, so even the harder drops don't cause problems. It also comes in magma red.
External storage
Whether you choose the 13.5-inch or 16-inch model of the HP Spectre x360, you can only get up to 2TB of SSD storage out of the box, and even then, that can be an expensive upgrade. If you want more space for your files or an easy way to move files around without the internet, an external storage device might come in handy. Here are some options:
-
If you're worried about misplacing your cable, this SSD has it built right in. It also supports Thunderbolt, though speeds only go up to 2,400MB/s reads and 1,800 MB/s writes, which is still faster than most.
-
This yough-looking SSD is pretty unique because it supports Thunderbolt speeds, but it's also upgradeable. You can easily open it and replace the SSD with another M.2 2280 SSD if you want something bigger.
-
If you need an external SSD that can really take a beating, the SanDisk G-Drive Pro is made to withstand a 1000lbs of crushing force, while still deliverting Thunderbolt-grade speeds up to 2,800MB/s.
-
Security is important, but you also want to balance that with convenience. The Samsung T7 Touch has a fingerprint reader, so you can encrypt your data, but also access it with a touch of your finger. It supports speeds up to 1,050MB/s, which is still pretty good.
-
Most people may want fast storage, but sometimes, you just want a massive backup. And this massive Seagate HDD comes in capacities up to 18TB, so you can store just about all your files for a much lower price than you'd pay for the same amount of SSD storage.
-
This tiny flash drive is the most convenient way to share files in a pinch since you can easily slip it into a pocket next to something else. It has USB-A and USB-C connections, so it works on computers, tablets, and most Android phones.
Pens
Since the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022 is a tablet, one of the things you’d expect is pen support for Windows Ink. And indeed, that’s exactly what you get. When you buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 directly from Dell, you get the option to bundle in both XPS Folio and the XPS Stylus accessories, but maybe you forgot to configure it when you first made the order, or if you bought the laptop at another retailer, that option may not be readily available. So, of course, the XPS Styles is our top recommendation, but there are other options if you want something cheaper or more capable.
-
This is naturally the best pairing for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. Not only does it have 4,096 levels of pressure, plus tilt support, but it's also designed to attach magnetically to the side of the tablet, and it charges wirelessly that way, too.
-
This one may not be cheaper, and it loses things like the magnetic attachment, but what it does have is support for both Wacom AES and MPP protocols, so it works with almost any laptop that supports Windows Ink.
-
If you do want something a bit cheaper, the Tesha Active Pen is a solid budget-conscious that cuts back on features like tilt support and it has 2,046 levels of pressure. However, it costs far less than the other options.
If you want to see a few more options, we have a longer list of the best pens for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.
Chargers
Unlike phones, laptops are still shipping with chargers for the most part, so not everyone will need to buy a new one. Still, out of all the accessories here, a charger is the most important one if you want to actually use your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. So, if you’ve lost or misplaced yours, here are some replacement options you can go for. Since it charges via USB-C, it’s not hard to find options.
-
Sometimes, you can only trust the same brand that makes the laptop, so you might want to get the official Dell charger for the XPS 13 2-in-1. There are cheaper options, but you pay a bit more for the brand trust.
-
If you want a more compact alternative - and a cheaper one at that - this option from Spigen is also great. It delivers the same 45W as the charger that comes in the box, and a cable is included, which is not always the case.
-
Traveling with a bunch of chargers can be annoying, but with a charger like this, you can really cut back on that clutter. It has 100W of power, and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 only needs 45W, so you have a lot of power for other devices.
Miscellaneous
That covers almost all kinds of accessories you could want for your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, but we do have a couple of things that may also be interesting to you. These don’t really fit anywhere else, so we’ll leave them below.
-
We already covered a few audio products above, but the Razer Anzu are pretty unique in that they offer blue lgith filtering capabilities but also have Bluetooth speakers built-in so you can enjoy more personal audio. You can also swap out the lenses for sunglass lenses and wear them outdoors paired to your phone for music-listening.
-
Traditional gaming may not be the best idea on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, but we live in the era of cloud gaming, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best services out there in terms of the content you get. But for it to work well, you practically need one of these controllers, which is fine because they also happen to be very good.
-
One of the most basic things you probably want to do with any laptop is keep it clean, and this cleaning kit is a basic, but effective solution to do just that. You get a large spray bottle (160z) of cleaning solution and a big microfiber cloth, so it can clean your tablet, and even bigger screens like TVs.
And with that, you should have all the accessories you need to make the most out of your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. Like we said at the top, you really don’t need to buy something from every category here, they’re mostly just recommendations in case you’re already looking for something. But some of these can be pretty essential for some people, like docks or a mouse.
Either way, if you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 using the link below. Alternatively, you can check out the best Dell laptops to see if there’s something else that piques your interest. Or the best laptops in general, if you’re not necessarily committed to Dell.
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a sleek Windows tablet with a sharp 3:2 display, two great cameras, and 12th-gen Intel processors