Best accessories for the Dell XPS 13 (2022): Monitors, docks, and more
Dell’s XPS 13 has long been one of the best laptops you can buy each year, and for 2022, the lineup got quite a refresh. The 2022 Dell XPS 13 comes with a whole new design and colors, plus it has new Intel 12th-generation processors, promising even more performance in a smaller package. But as good as a laptop can be, there are always ways to make it better. Accessories can go a long way in making the Dell XPS 13 work just right for you, whether that’s adding more displays, connecting peripherals, and more.
If you’re looking for ways to enhance your experience with the Dell XPS 13 (2022), you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all kinds of accessories you can buy for this laptop, so you can find something that addresses a specific problem or need you might have. We’ve split these up into categories, and you can navigate them below so you can more easily find what you’re looking for. Without further ado, let’s get into it.
Navigate this article:
- Monitors
- External GPU enclosures
- Docks and adapters
- Mice & keyboards
- Headphones and earbuds
- Webcams
- Cases
- External storage
- Chargers
- Miscellaneous
External monitors for the Dell XPS 13 (2022)
For productivity-focused users, external monitors are some of the most important accessories you can buy for the Dell XPS 13 – or any laptop, really. The additional screen real estate means you can do a lot more without having to constantly switch apps and lose focus. There are lots of great monitors out there at all different kinds of price points, but here are some of our favorites.
-
The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is one of the first monitors in the world to use IPS Black technology, offering a 2000:1 contrast ratio while still having great viewing angles. Plus, it's a super-sharp 4K panel, it covers 98% of DCI-P3, and it's certified for DisplayHDR 400. It also connects with a single USB-C cable, complete with 90W power delivery, making it really easy to set up.
-
No monitor can increase your productivity quite like an ultrawide screen, and the LG 34WP85C-B is exactly that. Coming in at a very sharp 3440 x 1440 resolution, this is a fantastic screen for getting work done, with plenty of space for all your apps to open side-by-side. It also covers 95% of DCI-P3, and it can charge your laptop at 90W using the USB-C connection.
-
If you want a 4K monitor for a relatively low price, the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is definitely worth checking out. In addition to being a sharp monitor that works with a single USB-C cable or even wirelessly, it also has Samsung's Smart TV software. Even without your laptop, you can use it to watch Netflix and other services, and it can even run Microsoft Office apps in the cloud.
-
Need a second screen without breaking the bank? The HP 24mh is a great option, giving you a 24-inch panel with a 75Hz refresh rate, plus built-in speakers, a rarity at this price. The monitor offers plenty of adjustability, too, with tilt, height, and pivot support, plus it has HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs.
-
The XPS 13 may not be ideal for gaming, but with an external GPU, it can certainly become a powerful PC. And if you want to make the most of it, the Dell SD3222DGM is a great gaming monitor with QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for a reasonable price, making it a great choice as your first gaming monitor.
-
If you need to live the dual-screen life everywhere you go, the Arzopa portable monitor is the perfect choice. It connects easily via a single USB-C cable, and it's a 13.3-inch panel with the same 16:10 aspect ratio as the XPS 13, making it the perfect pairing. Plus, it comes in a very sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, so it looks great.
If you want to see more options, maybe check out the best monitors in general, as there are some fantastic monitors there.
External GPU enclosures
As we mentioned above, the Dell XPS 13 isn’t the first machine you think of when thinking of a gaming rig, but it certainly has the potential to become a powerful machine. Thanks to the power of Thunderbolt 4, the Dell XPS 13 supports a wide range of accessories, including external GPUs. Yes, you can hook up a beefy GPU to your tiny laptop and turn it into a gaming machine just like that. For that, you’ll need a GPU enclosure, so here are a few great ones:
-
The Razer Core X is a popular external GPU enclosure featuring a powerful 650W PSU that can deliver up to 500W for the GPU, plus charge your laptop at up to 100W. It also comes with support for most modern GPUs, including Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090. There's a model with RGB lights and some ports.
-
The Mantiz Saturn pre II is another great option for an external GPU enclosure. It can deliver up to 550W of power to the GPU, 100W to your laptop, and it even has a SATA slot for an HDD or SSD. Plus, it has multiple USB ports and Ethernet to expand the connectivity on your laptop.
-
External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 in the box. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet. It's come down in price recently, which makes it a better choice than ever.
There are a few more options out there, and you can find the best ones in our round-up of the best external GPU enclosures if these aren’t your thing.
Docks and adapters for the Dell XPS 13 (2022)
Dell’s XPS 13 has been leading the charge when it comes to removing ports from laptops in recent years, and the latest iteration takes that even further. This year, you don’t even get a headphone jack in the box. More than ever, docking stations have become important accessories if you’re a Dell XPS 13 user, so here are some options you might be interested in:
-
Thunderbolt docks don't get a lot better than the CalDigit TS4. With a total of 18 ports, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet, this one is something else. It also has a solid metal build that helps it feel premium and durable.
-
Thunderbolt 4 docks can be expensive, but the Brydge Stone Pro TB4 actually offers solid connectivity at a reasonable price. You get three Thunderbolt downstream ports, USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more in a sleek package that's one of the cheapest Thunderbolt docks around.
-
Dell's official Thunderbolt 4 dock is priced incredibly high, but it does give you HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C display outputs, plus two Thunderbolt downstream ports, USB, and Ethernet. It has a modular design, and it supports up to 130W charging with Dell laptops.
-
If you can't stomach the price of a Thunderbolt dock, stepping it down to regular USB-C is a good option. The Plugable UD-ULTC4K docking station lets you connect up to three 4K 60Hz dsiplays at once, plus it has USB and Ethernet ports, all while still coming under $300.
-
If all you need are some additional ports to make up for the lackluster port setup of the Dell XPS 13, this hub is a great choice. It gives you HDMI, USB, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and SD card readers for less than $100. It can also charge your laptop at up to 85W, though it depends on the power adapter you have.
-
If you want a very cheap adapter that still gives you a few options, this Mokin hub includes an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and Gigabit Ethernet, all in a compact package you can use at home or on the go. It also supports up to 100W passthrough charging.
Mice and keyboards
As admirable as it is that companies can replicate a traditional PC experience in a chassis as thin as laptops are, sacrifices have to be made to make that happen. Laptops have a touchpad instead of a typical mouse, and the keyboard can’t have the same kind of space and key travel as a desktop keyboard would. If you want to work at a desk, a proper mouse and keyboard are important accessories that will make your time with the Dell XPS 13 that much better. Here are some options in that space:
-
To keep things simple and get up and running as quickly as possible, this keyboard and mouse combo from Dell may be the best option. It gives you everything you need to use your laptop at your desk, and both of these are high-quality products with a modern and sleek design that looks great anywhere.
-
Mechanical keyboards are often the preferred choice of professional typists, and the Razer Pro Type Ultra is a great option if you want a productivity keyboard. It looks incredibly clean with its white design, and it uses silent linear switches so you can still use it in an office. It also includes a wrist rest.
-
Ergonomic keyboards may look odd at first, but the unique shape helps ensure all the keys are easily within reach, and they keep your hands and wrists in natural resting positions. If you need to type all day, this is a great keyboard to ensure you're comfortable that entire time and avoid long-term damage.
-
The original MX Master 3 is considered one of the best mice on the market, and the Master 3S takes that even further. It has an 8,000 DPI sensor, a premium MagSpeed scroll wheel, and new button switches that are up 90% quieter than the previous generation. You can't go wrong with this one.
-
Since the Dell XPS 13 comes in some fun colors, this mouse gives you some options if you want something a bit more colorful. It still has a premium ergonomic design, too, so you're not sacrificing usability for looks, plus it's relatively affordable.
-
If you're interested in getting into gaming, the Alienware AW610M is a great mouse with a comfortable and stylish design, and it also has RGB lighting if you want something more customizable. It has a 16K DPI and 7 programmable buttons, so it's ideal for gaming.
Headphones and earbuds
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a set of two stereo speakers, and for the most part, that should work well enough. Of course, that’s only as long as you’re alone, because when you have people around you, it may not be ideal to have your sound blasting from the speakers. That’s where headphones and earbuds come into the frame. These accessories can provide a more immersive audio experience, give you more privacy, and prevent you from bothering others. Since there’s no headphone jack on the Dell XPS 13, we’ll focus on wireless accessories here.
-
Most wireless earbuds are designed for smartphones first, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are one of the few to have a proper Windows app for them. Plus, they're just great earbuds with solid audio quality, ANC, and a comfortable design. The battery can last up to 28 hours with the case.
-
Apple's AirPods are the quintessential earbuds, and the AirPods Pro are one of the very best wireless earbuds you can get right now. Windows 11 is getting some AirPods-specific optimizations so call quality is better, and with a comfortable design, top-notch audio, and ANC, you can't ask for much more.
-
The Surface Earbuds are Microsoft's official earbuds, and that means they're easy to use with Windows PCs thanks to features like Swift Pair and the Surface app. Plus, they offer high-quality sound and integration with Microsoft 365 apps, and they have a unique design to boot, though it's not for everyone.
-
Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM5 headset comes with a new, sleeker design, even better audio, improved ANC with eight microphones and two processors, and 30 hours of battery life. It's expensive, but it offers a fantastic experience.
-
If the Sony headphones are a little too steep for you, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are a great pair of headphones that still deliver top-notch audio quality and fantastic ANC performance. You can get up to 24 hours of use on a charge, which isn't as impressive, but it makes sense for the lower price.
-
Premium headphones can get quite pricy, so if you want something more reasonable, this pair by Soundcore is a solid option. Despite its low price, it still has features like ANC and it lasts up to 40 hours on a charge with ANC on (60 hours with ANC off). It's a great choice for the budget-conscious.
Webcams for the Dell XPS 13
Even as every other company is upgrading the webcam on their laptops, Dell has decided to stick with a 720p camera for the XPS 13, which means it has one of the more disappointing webcams on the market. If you want to make up for that, an external webcam is the way to go, and thankfully, there are some great options out there.
-
If you want the very best webcam money can buy, this is probably it. It has a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low-light (though it may still struggle in very dark rooms), plus it supports HDR, auto focus, and more. It even has a Windows Hello camera, in case your laptop's webcam isn't in a good position.
-
The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an awesome AI-powered camera that doesn't just have great image quality (though it does that too. It can actually track the user in real time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call.
-
Not everyone needs top-notch 4K video, and any external webcam is a big upgrade over the one built into the Dell XPS 13. The Logitech C920S HD Pro is one of the most popular options around, and it offers Full HD video, autofocus, and lighting correction, plus it has a built-in privacy shutter.
Cases for the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is a premium laptop and it has a fairly unique look, at least as far as colors go. As such, if you ask us, it’s worth investing in some protection to keep it looking as pristine as possible, and also to make sure that your investment is protected for a few years. Cases and bags are important accessories to keep the Dell XPS 13 safe, and while there’s no shortage of options out there, here are a few ones we like:
-
The Kinmac laptop sleeve offers stellar protection with tons of cushioning and reinforced edges, but it also looks great. With dozens of styles to choose from, you can truly get something that matches your style.
-
This Tomtoc bag does a great job of keeping your laptop safe with extra cushioning and reinforced corners, but it also has extra pockets for accessories, making it ideal for travel. Plus it has a shoulder strap if you prefer carrying it that way.
-
Want basic, but good-looking storage for your Dell XPS 13? Look no further than the official Dell Pro Sleeve, a sleek case that can be carried y hand or on your shoulder. It doesn't have big special features, but it does the job and it looks good doing it.
External storage
The Dell XPS 13 can be configured with up to 1TB of SSD storage, would should be more than enough for most users. However, if you want to move some files around or back them up, you might want an external drive. Here are some options you might like depending on your needs:
-
In addition to external GPUs and docks, Thunderbolt can also be used for external storage. This Fantom Drives model promises read speeds up to 2,800MB/s and writes up to 2,300MB/s, and it comes in a clean design.
-
If you're worried about misplacing your cable, this SSD has it built right in. It also supports Thunderbolt, though speeds only go up to 2,400MB/s reads and 1,800 MB/s writes, which is still faster than most.
-
Looking for an SSD that will survive harsh conditions out in the wild? The Samsung T7 Shield may be for you. It comes in a tony package, but it's still reinforced to withstands drops, water, dust, and more.
-
Just want a basic SSD? The WD My Passport SSD is a great way to carry your files with you, and it comes in a few color options to choose from, so you can get something that looks nice, too.
-
SSD storage is ideal if you need fast access to your files, but if you want to back up your data for years, this HDD gives you a lot of space -up to 18TB - for a lower price than far smaller SSDs.
-
If you need storage you can slip in your pocket, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe gives you up to 1TB in a tiny package. Plus, it can easily be used with almost any device via USB-C and USB-A.
Chargers
The Dell XPS 13 (like most other laptops) comes with a charger in the box, but sometimes accidents happen and the charger may break or disappear. Seeing as you literally need a charger to be able to use it, a charger is one of the most important accessories you can buy for the Dell XPS 13. Here are some options:
-
This is the base charger you get with the Dell XPS 13, and if you need a reliable replacement without spending too much, this is a great option.
-
If you're more impatient, you can get the official 90W charger to get your laptop juiced up faster. It's more expensive, but it may be worth it.
-
If you want the fastest charging speeds possible and a more affordable price, the Nekteck 100W charger is a great option. It's much cheaper, but even faster.
Miscellaneous
At this point, we’ve covered most of the accessories you’d probably care about, but there are some other things that your Dell XPS 13 might benefit from. Here are a few miscellaneous items you may find useful:
-
We've all had times where using the laptop at a desk wasn't quite as comfortable as we'd like, and the Moft Z is a versatile laptop stand that addresses that problem. It lets you use the laptop in different positions and heights so you can be more comfortable and work more efficiently.
-
PC gaming has its benefits, but some games are just easier to play with a controller. And the Xbox Wireless Controller is one of the very best controllers out there, plus it comes in a wide range of colors to choose from. This is definitely the one to get.
-
It may be mundane, but a keeping your laptop's screen clean can be a challenge, and a dirty screen can be tough to use, especially under bright lights. This kit includes a large spray bottle and cloth so you can clean your laptop for a long time.
And those are all the accessories we think you might be interested in if you have a Dell XPS 13. We’ve covered a lot of ground, and you’re bound to find something interesting here, whether you just want to keep your laptop safe or you want to create the perfect office setup.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 (2022) below. While it’s not perfect, it’s one of the best Dell laptops you can buy today, and it’s certainly worth considering if you want a portable machine that looks and performs great.
-
The new Dell XPS 13 comes with a complete redesign, coming in Sky and Umber colors. It's also the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop ever.