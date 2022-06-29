Best accessories for the Dell XPS 13 (2022): Monitors, docks, and more

Dell’s XPS 13 has long been one of the best laptops you can buy each year, and for 2022, the lineup got quite a refresh. The 2022 Dell XPS 13 comes with a whole new design and colors, plus it has new Intel 12th-generation processors, promising even more performance in a smaller package. But as good as a laptop can be, there are always ways to make it better. Accessories can go a long way in making the Dell XPS 13 work just right for you, whether that’s adding more displays, connecting peripherals, and more.

If you’re looking for ways to enhance your experience with the Dell XPS 13 (2022), you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all kinds of accessories you can buy for this laptop, so you can find something that addresses a specific problem or need you might have. We’ve split these up into categories, and you can navigate them below so you can more easily find what you’re looking for. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

External monitors for the Dell XPS 13 (2022)

For productivity-focused users, external monitors are some of the most important accessories you can buy for the Dell XPS 13 – or any laptop, really. The additional screen real estate means you can do a lot more without having to constantly switch apps and lose focus. There are lots of great monitors out there at all different kinds of price points, but here are some of our favorites.

External GPU enclosures

As we mentioned above, the Dell XPS 13 isn’t the first machine you think of when thinking of a gaming rig, but it certainly has the potential to become a powerful machine. Thanks to the power of Thunderbolt 4, the Dell XPS 13 supports a wide range of accessories, including external GPUs. Yes, you can hook up a beefy GPU to your tiny laptop and turn it into a gaming machine just like that. For that, you’ll need a GPU enclosure, so here are a few great ones:

Razer Core X Great gaming eGPU The Razer Core X is a popular external GPU enclosure featuring a powerful 650W PSU that can deliver up to 500W for the GPU, plus charge your laptop at up to 100W. It also comes with support for most modern GPUs, including Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090. There's a model with RGB lights and some ports. See at Amazon Mantiz Saturn Pro II Powerful and sleek The Mantiz Saturn pre II is another great option for an external GPU enclosure. It can deliver up to 550W of power to the GPU, 100W to your laptop, and it even has a SATA slot for an HDD or SSD. Plus, it has multiple USB ports and Ethernet to expand the connectivity on your laptop. See at Amazon Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box All-in-one package External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 in the box. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet. It's come down in price recently, which makes it a better choice than ever. See at Newegg

Docks and adapters for the Dell XPS 13 (2022)

Dell’s XPS 13 has been leading the charge when it comes to removing ports from laptops in recent years, and the latest iteration takes that even further. This year, you don’t even get a headphone jack in the box. More than ever, docking stations have become important accessories if you’re a Dell XPS 13 user, so here are some options you might be interested in:

Mice and keyboards

As admirable as it is that companies can replicate a traditional PC experience in a chassis as thin as laptops are, sacrifices have to be made to make that happen. Laptops have a touchpad instead of a typical mouse, and the keyboard can’t have the same kind of space and key travel as a desktop keyboard would. If you want to work at a desk, a proper mouse and keyboard are important accessories that will make your time with the Dell XPS 13 that much better. Here are some options in that space:

Dell KM7321W Combo Complete setup To keep things simple and get up and running as quickly as possible, this keyboard and mouse combo from Dell may be the best option. It gives you everything you need to use your laptop at your desk, and both of these are high-quality products with a modern and sleek design that looks great anywhere. See at Amazon

Razer Pro Type Ultra Mechanical typing Mechanical keyboards are often the preferred choice of professional typists, and the Razer Pro Type Ultra is a great option if you want a productivity keyboard. It looks incredibly clean with its white design, and it uses silent linear switches so you can still use it in an office. It also includes a wrist rest. See at Amazon

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo All-day comfort Ergonomic keyboards may look odd at first, but the unique shape helps ensure all the keys are easily within reach, and they keep your hands and wrists in natural resting positions. If you need to type all day, this is a great keyboard to ensure you're comfortable that entire time and avoid long-term damage. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S The best mouse The original MX Master 3 is considered one of the best mice on the market, and the Master 3S takes that even further. It has an 8,000 DPI sensor, a premium MagSpeed scroll wheel, and new button switches that are up 90% quieter than the previous generation. You can't go wrong with this one. See at Amazon Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse Comfortable and affordable Since the Dell XPS 13 comes in some fun colors, this mouse gives you some options if you want something a bit more colorful. It still has a premium ergonomic design, too, so you're not sacrificing usability for looks, plus it's relatively affordable. See at Amazon Alienware AW610M Mouse For gaming If you're interested in getting into gaming, the Alienware AW610M is a great mouse with a comfortable and stylish design, and it also has RGB lighting if you want something more customizable. It has a 16K DPI and 7 programmable buttons, so it's ideal for gaming. See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

The Dell XPS 13 comes with a set of two stereo speakers, and for the most part, that should work well enough. Of course, that’s only as long as you’re alone, because when you have people around you, it may not be ideal to have your sound blasting from the speakers. That’s where headphones and earbuds come into the frame. These accessories can provide a more immersive audio experience, give you more privacy, and prevent you from bothering others. Since there’s no headphone jack on the Dell XPS 13, we’ll focus on wireless accessories here.

Webcams for the Dell XPS 13

Even as every other company is upgrading the webcam on their laptops, Dell has decided to stick with a 720p camera for the XPS 13, which means it has one of the more disappointing webcams on the market. If you want to make up for that, an external webcam is the way to go, and thankfully, there are some great options out there.

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam The cream of the crop If you want the very best webcam money can buy, this is probably it. It has a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low-light (though it may still struggle in very dark rooms), plus it supports HDR, auto focus, and more. It even has a Windows Hello camera, in case your laptop's webcam isn't in a good position. See at Amazon OBSBOT Tiny 4K Smart 4K webcam The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an awesome AI-powered camera that doesn't just have great image quality (though it does that too. It can actually track the user in real time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call. See at Amazon Logitech C920S HD Pro Full HD quality Not everyone needs top-notch 4K video, and any external webcam is a big upgrade over the one built into the Dell XPS 13. The Logitech C920S HD Pro is one of the most popular options around, and it offers Full HD video, autofocus, and lighting correction, plus it has a built-in privacy shutter. See at Amazon

Cases for the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is a premium laptop and it has a fairly unique look, at least as far as colors go. As such, if you ask us, it’s worth investing in some protection to keep it looking as pristine as possible, and also to make sure that your investment is protected for a few years. Cases and bags are important accessories to keep the Dell XPS 13 safe, and while there’s no shortage of options out there, here are a few ones we like:

Kinmac Laptop Sleeve Top-notch protection The Kinmac laptop sleeve offers stellar protection with tons of cushioning and reinforced edges, but it also looks great. With dozens of styles to choose from, you can truly get something that matches your style. See at Amazon TOMTOC LAPTOP SHOULDER BAG Plenty of space This Tomtoc bag does a great job of keeping your laptop safe with extra cushioning and reinforced corners, but it also has extra pockets for accessories, making it ideal for travel. Plus it has a shoulder strap if you prefer carrying it that way. See at Amazon Dell pro Sleeve 13 Straight from Dell Want basic, but good-looking storage for your Dell XPS 13? Look no further than the official Dell Pro Sleeve, a sleek case that can be carried y hand or on your shoulder. It doesn't have big special features, but it does the job and it looks good doing it. See at Dell

External storage

The Dell XPS 13 can be configured with up to 1TB of SSD storage, would should be more than enough for most users. However, if you want to move some files around or back them up, you might want an external drive. Here are some options you might like depending on your needs:

Chargers

The Dell XPS 13 (like most other laptops) comes with a charger in the box, but sometimes accidents happen and the charger may break or disappear. Seeing as you literally need a charger to be able to use it, a charger is one of the most important accessories you can buy for the Dell XPS 13. Here are some options:

Miscellaneous

At this point, we’ve covered most of the accessories you’d probably care about, but there are some other things that your Dell XPS 13 might benefit from. Here are a few miscellaneous items you may find useful:

Moft Z Laptop Stand Get it higher We've all had times where using the laptop at a desk wasn't quite as comfortable as we'd like, and the Moft Z is a versatile laptop stand that addresses that problem. It lets you use the laptop in different positions and heights so you can be more comfortable and work more efficiently. See at Amazon Xbox Wireless Controller Console-style gaming PC gaming has its benefits, but some games are just easier to play with a controller. And the Xbox Wireless Controller is one of the very best controllers out there, plus it comes in a wide range of colors to choose from. This is definitely the one to get. See at Amazon Screen Mom screen cleaner kit Keep things clean It may be mundane, but a keeping your laptop's screen clean can be a challenge, and a dirty screen can be tough to use, especially under bright lights. This kit includes a large spray bottle and cloth so you can clean your laptop for a long time. See at Amazon

And those are all the accessories we think you might be interested in if you have a Dell XPS 13. We’ve covered a lot of ground, and you’re bound to find something interesting here, whether you just want to keep your laptop safe or you want to create the perfect office setup.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 (2022) below. While it’s not perfect, it’s one of the best Dell laptops you can buy today, and it’s certainly worth considering if you want a portable machine that looks and performs great.