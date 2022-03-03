Best accessories for the Dell XPS 13 Plus: Docks, monitors, and more

The Dell XPS 13 Plus could be one of the best laptops of 2022, and truth be told, there’s a ton to love about it. It’s one of the most futuristic-looking laptops we’ve seen in a long time: the touchpad is invisible and blends into the chassis, the keyboard extends to the very edges of the base, and the function row is all touch-based instead of using hardware buttons. Plus, the design just looks clean, and you have some great options for the display. But as great as the Dell XPS 13 Plus is, no laptop is so good that it can’t be enhanced by some accessories.

Something as simple as a case to protect it, a mouse, or a second screen for your desk setup. There’s a good chance you’re looking for something that helps you make the most out of your laptop, and we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for the Dell XPS 13 Plus, and we’ve split them into a few categories to help you find what you need. Let’s get right into it.

Dell XPS 13 Plus docks and adapters

In order to achieve that compact and lightweight design, the Dell XPS 13 Plus makes some sacrifices, specifically in terms of ports. It only includes Thunderbolt ports built in, and that means you have to look for some adapters or docking stations if you want to connect more peripherals to it. Here are some of the best docks and adapters that let you connect more accessories to the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock Top pick Plugable makes some of the best docking solutions for laptops, and this is a great choice. It has a vertical design that makes it great for saving space on your desk, and it includes two HDMI and two DisplayPort connections, lots of USB ports, Ethernet, and more. It also delivers up to 90W to your laptop. See at Amazon

Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TBS Dell's official dock Who better to make a dock for the XPS 13 Plus than Dell itself? The Dell WD19TBS dock has multiple display outputs including HDMI and DisplayPort, USB ports, Ethernet, and power delivery up to 130W on Dell PCs. It's even good enough for larger laptops that require more power. See at Dell

Kensington SD5600T Thunderbolt 3 dock Great choice The Kensington SD5600T is another great dock if you need to add a lot of ports to your setup, and it comes in a sleek package. It includes six USB Type-A ports, one USB-C port, two HDMI and DisplayPort ports, and Ethernet. It also delivers up to 100W of power to your laptop. See at Amazon

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock For some flair Razer's Thunderbolt dock is a bit different from others in that it features Chroma RGB lighting. If you want to add some flair to your desk. this dock is a great way to do it, and it also gives you three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and more. See at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C Hub More ports for cheap Thunderbolt docks can be expensive, but with a regular USB-C dock, you can still get a few more ports without breaking the bank. This one includes HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and USB ports so you have a lot of options. See at Amazon

WAVLINK USB-C Hub Portable and affordable If you want a hub that's really cheap and easy to take anywhere, this is one of your best options. It has HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and SD card readers, all in a very compact chassis that can slip into a bag easily. It even supports power delivery, which is great to see. See at Amazon

Monitors for the Dell XPS 13 Plus

As great as the display is on the Dell XPS 13 Plus, there’s nothing like a second (or third) screen to boost your productivity. There are a few great choices if you want to add more working space to your laptop, whether that’s at home or on the road. Here’s what we recommend:

ASUS ProArt PA278QV Best value If you want a great monitor at an affordable price, the ASUS ProArt PA278QV gives you Quad HD resolution, plus great color accuracy and coverage. It's a fantastic value and the model with a USB-C connection (PA278CV) is even more convenient. See at Amazon

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE 4K monitor with USB-C For the sharpest image quality, the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE comes with 4K resolution and a brand-new IPS Black panel with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio. Plus, it connects via USB-C and even charges your laptop at up to 90W. Otherwise, you can use DisplayPort or HDMI. See at Dell

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 Not just a screen What if your monitor did more than just connect to your laptop? The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 comes with a Smart TV-like experience so you can watch Netflix and more without your laptop. It can even run Office apps in the cloud. Plus, it's a sharp 4K screen. See at Samsung

LG 34WN80C-B UltraWide Stretch your workspace Multitaskers often swear by ultrawide monitors, and if you want to increase your productivity, this is a great way to do it. This LG monitor has a sharp 3440 x 1440 resolution and it connects with a single USB-C cable, plus it can charge your laptop at 60W. See at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G7 For the gamers Want to play games on your Dell XPS 13 Plus? This Samsung Odyssey Monitor G7 monitor is one of the very ebst you can buy right now, with Quad HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, plus a QLED panel and HDR600 support. You can't ask for much more. See at Samsung

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Dual screens anywhere Need that extra productivity everywhere you go? Portable monitors may be the solution, and the Lenovo ThinkVision M14 is a great pairing for the Dell XPS 13 Plus. It's a 14-inch Full HD panel and it connects using a USB-C cable with power passthrough to your laptop. See at Best Buy

External GPU enclosures

If seeing the Samsung Odyssey G7 above made you think “why would you want a gaming monitor for the Dell XPS 13 Plus?”, allow us to explain. Thunderbolt ports, which the Dell XPS 13 Plus has, allow you to connect all kinds of accessories, including external GPUs. Because Thunderbolt also includes a PCIe extension, you can connect a GPU as if it was inside your laptop. For that, you’ll need a GPU enclosure, and there are a few great ones out there.

Razer Core X Chroma Gamer flair Gamers love RGB lighting (apparently), and Razer knows that. The Core X Chroma external GPU comes with a powerful 700W that can deliver up to 500W to the GPU and 100W to your laptop for charging. It can fit up to three-slot GPUs, and you also get four USB Type-A ports and Gigabit Ethernet. See at Amazon

Mantiz Saturn Pro II Versatility in a box If you want something less flashy, the Mantiz Saturn Pro II is a fantastic alternative eGPU enclosure. It has a 750W PSU that can deliver 550W to the GPU and 100W to your laptop, and it has lots of ports including 5 USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, an SD card reader, and even a slot for a 2.5-inch SATA drive. See at Amazon

Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box No setup necessary Can't be bothered to buy a GPU separately? The Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box is an eGPU enclosure that includes a GeForce RTX 3080 already instealled so you're ready to go. It has a 550W PSU, three USB ports and Ethernet. However, it's hard to find in stock because of the GPU shortage. See at Amazon

Mice and keyboards

The Dell XPS 13 Plus looks very futuristic, but the seamless trackpad and the zero-lattice keyboard can be a problem in terms of functionality. If you want a more comfortable way to use your laptop, buying an external mouse and keyboard can be hugely helpful. Here are some great accessories of this kind for the Dell XPS 13 Plus:

Microsoft Surface Keyboard Slim premium keyboard Microsoft makes very modern-looking and sleek products in its Surface line, and this keyboard is no exception. It's a full-size keyboard with a number pad, but it has a slim profile and a clean look that pairs great with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Great for typing Logitech makes some fantastic peripherals, and the MX Keys is an interesting keyboard. The keys have a nearly typical shape, but the rounded dishes make it easier to press the right keys while typing, plus they're more comfortable. See at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro For the gamers Got an external GPU and a gaming monitor? This keyboard may be a great addition to your setup. With Razer mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting, and a comfortable wrist rest, this is a great option for gamers. It also has media controls. See at Amazon

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Extra comfort When you spend all day working at your computer, it's important to ensure you're comfortable, and this keyboard helps you do that. The odd shape keeps all the keys easily accessible without having to strain your fingers, and the wrist rest help with that too. See at Amazon

Dell Premier Multi-Device Combo KM7321W Get them both This combo pack of a wireless keyboard and mouse gives you everything you need for a complete setup at your office desk. Both products look sleek and they're a great match for the Dell XPS 13 Plus. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Top-tier mouse Logitech's MX Master series is one of the most renowned computer mice out there, and for good reason. With a MagSpeed metal scroll wheel, programmable buttons, and an ergonomic design, this is a fantastic premium mouse for almost any user. See at Amazon

Microsoft Arc Mouse Super portable Designed for portability, the Microsoft Arc Mouse is great if you want something you can take anywhere. Snap it flat it fit into any bag, and curve it for more comfortable use. There's no scroll wheel, but instead you can swiper the mouse to scroll. See at Amazon

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Gaming mouse For the gamers, a mouse with a high DPI and reliable connectivity is important. The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed is a wireless mouse with a 16K sensor and it supports both Bluetooth or Razer's HyperSpeed wireless connection depending on your needs. See at Amazon

Dell Premier Rechargeable Wireless Mouse Sleek premium mouse When it comes to perfect pairings, you probably won't find a better one for the XPS 13 Plus than this Dell mouse. The premium design matches the laptop beautiful, and it connects wirelessly so you don't have to worry about ports. See at Dell

Headphones and earbuds

The Dell XPS 13 Plus has a very promising sound setup, with a quad-speaker stereo system promising great sound overall. But when you’re out in public, you probably don’t want to be blasting that sound to everyone around you. That’s where accessories like earbuds and headphones come into the frame, and there are some great options if you want a more private audio experience on your Dell XPS 13 Plus. Here are a few we recommend:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Best earbuds for Windows Samsung Galaxy earbuds are extremely popular for Android users, but they are also some of the best for Windows. They are one of the few with a dedicated Windows app to set them up, plus they have great audio and active noise cancellation. See at Samsung

AirPods Pro For Apple fans Apple AirPods popularized true wireless earbuds, and the AirPods Pro are especially great. They have great audio quality and ANC, they're comfortable, and Microsoft is even improving Windows so AirPods have better microphone quality for calls. See at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Top-notch quality Sennheiser makes some fantastic audio products, and the Momentum True Wireless 2 are no exception. With 7mm drivers for great sound and ANC, a stylish charging case, and up to 28 hours of battery life, these are a great option. See at Amazon

Surface Headphones 2 Modern and intuitive The Surface Headphones 2 are fantastic premium headphones with a modern design and intuitive dial controls built into the earcups for volume and ANC, as well as touch controls for play/pause. Plus, you can use the Surface app to configure them easily on Windows. See at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Premium sound Sony makes some of the most acclaimed audio products in the world, and its latest headphones continue that tradition. They have 40mm for fantastic audio, and they have one of the most well-known ANC implementations out there. They look great, too. See at Amazon

Razer Barracuda X Wireless, but not Bluetooth If Bluetooth connections aren't reliable enough for you, the Razer Barracuda X go a different route. They use a USB-C dongle to enable Razer HyperSpeed, giving you lower latency and a more stable connection. Plus, they have a detachable microphone. See at Amazon

Webcams for the Dell XPS 13 Plus

With Dell sticking to a 720p webcam on the Dell XPS 13 Plus, one of the accessories you’re most likely to be looking for is a webcam. There are some great webcams you can use with your laptop from various brands, including Dell itself. They usually connect via USB Type-A, so you may need the adapter that comes in the box or one of the adapters we have listed above.

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam The best quality Despite using a disappointing webcam in the XPS 13 Plus, Dell does make one of the very best webcams on the market. The Dell UltraSharp has a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor for great low-light performance, auto focus, lighting correction, and Windows Hello support. See at Amazon

Microsoft Modern Webcam The mainstream option A 4K webcam is great, but not everyone needs to go that far. The Microsoft Modern Webcam is another stellar option for everyday use, with support for 1080p HDR video, auto light correction, and a privacy cover. It doesn't have Windows Hello, though. See at Amazon

Logitech StreamCam Modern USB-C webcam The Logitech StreamCam is designed for the modern world. It has a USB-C connection so you don't need adapters, and it can be rotated to record vertical or horizontal video easily. Plus, it records at 1080p and 60fps and supports autofocus. See at Amazon

Cases for the Dell XPS 13 Plus

No list of accessories would be complete without some cases to help protect your Dell XPS 13 Plus. We already have a bigger roundup of cases for this laptop, but if you’re looking for some highlights, we’ve gathered a few for you.

Dell Premier Sleeve Official premium sleeve Dell's official sleeve for the XPS 13 Plus (and other laptops) is sleek and professional. It has a thin profile and uses water resistant materials, plus it includes a pen loop if you want a convenient way to carry it around. See at Dell

Kinmac Laptop Sleeve Add a personal touch This Kinmac sleeve comes in a wide range of styles (though some are only available in bigger sizes), so you can get something that suits your taste. It also has great all-around protection and some space for accessories. See at Amazon

Nillkin Laptop Sleeve Sleeve and stand This Nillkin case isn't just a sleeve - it can also serve as a stand for your laptop and the closing flap doubles as a mousepad if you have an external mouse. It comes in five colors so you can get something that suits you. See at Amazon

External storage

You can configure the Dell XPS 13 Plus with up to 2TB of internal storage, and we’d say that’s more than enough for most people. But those higher-end configurations can get expensive, and sometimes you just want an easier way to share and store files outside of your PC. Here are some storage devices you might be interested in if you need more space:

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q Super-fast storage Thunderbolt is a great way to get the most speed possible out of an accessory. This Sabrent SSD offers transfer speeds up to a whopping 2,700MB/s, so you don't have to sit around waiting for things to move over. See at Amazon

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 External SSD Fast SSD with a built-in cable If you can't trust yourself to not lose a cable (we've been there), this Plugable SSD has the cable permanently attached so that can't happen. It gives you super-fast speeds up to 2,400MB/s. See at Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch SSD Extra security You can keep your data safe with this SSD that has a built-in fingerprint reader to protect your files. It vomes in capacities up to 2TB and supports speeds up to 1,050MB/s, which is still very fast. See at Samsung

SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD Rugged SSD Do you travel a lot with your SSD? The SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD ensures your files can survive harsh conditions so you never lose important data. Thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, it's also very fast, with speeds up to 2,000MB/s. See at Amazon

Seagate Expansion HDD Massive storage HDDs may be slow by modern standards, but they're still the msot affordable way to get massive amounts of storage, especially at home. This one comes in up to 18TB of size for a reasonable price. See at Amazon

Samsung DUO Flash Drive Easier file sharing Want storage you can slip in your pocket next to your phone? This Samsung flash drive does exactly that, and thanks to the built-in USB-C port, no adapters are required to use it with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. It's decently fast at up to 400MB/s. See at Samsung

Other accessories

We believe we’ve covered most of what you could want for a laptop, but there are just a few more things we think you might be interested in. Since they don’t all fit in a category, we put them below.

Xbox Wireless Controller The best gaming controller While most PC gamers will probably prefer to use a mouse and keyboard as we've listed above, some games work best with a controller. And there's no better controller for a PC than the official Xbox controller, which is extremely comfortable and comes in a variety of colors. See at Amazon

Moft Z Laptop Stand A versatile stand Is your desk too low for you? The MOFT Z Laptop Stand can give your laptop some extra height so it's more comfortable to use, and it allows for different positions and angles. It comes in a few different colors, and it's so thin you can slip it into your laptop bag to use whenever you need it. See at Amazon

Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Keep it clean It's tough to keep your devices looking sharp all the time, but a screen cleaning kit like this can greatly help. This unit includes a large bottle that should last you a long time, plus a big microfiber cloth. You should be able to use this for just about any kind of electronic device, but always be cautious when using it. See at Amazon

That’s a whole lot of accessories you can get for the Dell XPS 13 Plus. If you’re interested in the laptop itself, you’ll have to wait a little longer before you can buy it, but we’ll have a link below once it’s available. In the meantime, you can check out the best Dell laptops that are available right now.