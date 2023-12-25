The Acer Swift Go thin and light laptop just got better thanks to a boost from Intel's new AI-infused CPUs – the Core Ultra series . The Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) is one of the latest laptops to be announced with said processors, which is said to offer a boost in GPU and AI performance. Apart from the new processor and some software tweaks, not much else has changed though. If you are planning on getting this new model, there are some must-have accessories you should be considering as well, in order to get the most out of it. From a handy multi-port dock, to an excellent HDR widescreen monitor, we've got a great list of accessories for the new Swift Go 14 (2024).

The Tomtoc Defender ACE-A04 shoulder bag is a great choice for the Swift Go 14 if you need to carry a bit more than just the essentials. Apart from offering good protection to the laptop, the minimalistic design is weather resistant, and it can hold other gadgets like a tablet, notebook, portable drive, etc.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is one of the best wireless earbuds , and is on par with the Sony WF-1000XM5. It comes with different-sized ear wings for the most secure fit, and a slick app for pairing and customizing the features. The earbuds offer excellent noise cancelation, and the sound quality is top-notch. Battery life is also solid.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is arguably the best over-ear headphone in 2023 . It has excellent build quality and comfort, and some of the best active-noise cancelation. The 30-hour battery life means you don't have to charge it often, and it supports advanced Bluetooth codecs too like LDAC. Sound quality is one of the main highlights, making it a great accessory when you need to tune out from your surroundings.

If you do a lot of online meetings, the Insta360 Link will ensure you look your best in them. This 4K webcam has a 1/2" sensor, and features plenty of AI tools like subject tracking and gesture control. It promises better dynamic range in low-light situations, and has PDAF for quick focus shifts when presenting something to the camera. It has many useful modes too, including portrait mode for live-streaming on social platforms.

The Samsung T7 Shield is one of the best rugged portable SSDs in the market. It comes in three colors, and three storage variants: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The Type-C output is of the USB 3.2 (Gen2) variety, and it's also IP65 rated for dust and water resistance. This SSD can deliver read and write speeds of close to/above 1,000MB/s.

If you need to do presentations on a work trip, standard HDMI cables can be unwieldy to carry to a meeting, even if tightly wound. This retractable HDMI cable from Cable Matters is the perfect solution. It's still a little large, but the slim, rollable wire makes it a lot easier to carry and stow. It can expand up to 3.3ft, and supports 4K 60Hz video output.

The Logitech M720 is an excellent ergonomic mouse for the Swift Go 14. The full-sized contour shape ensures good comfort, and the scroll wheel offers precise control depending on your needs. Just like the keyboard, it can be paired to three devices at once, and you can quickly switch between them on the fly. It's rated to last for up to two years on a single AA battery.

The Acer Swift Go 14 (2023) has a good keyboard, but not a full-sized one. The Logitech MX Keys S fills that gap nicely with a smart design, moulded keys, and a slim profile. The backlighting intensity and duration can be customized, and it can last for up to 10 days if used non-stop. It chargers via USB-C and can be paired with up to three devices at once.

The STM Myth laptop sleeve features a modern design, comes in multiple colors, and offers good protection for your laptop. It has a built-in carry handle, and a shoulder strap can be attached for easier carrying. The sleeve also has DWR C6 coating for protecting your gear from water. There's an outer zipper compartment too for accessories like a charger and earphones.

This is one of the best USB PD fast chargers for laptops , and is a handy alternative to the stock charger, especially when traveling. It can deliver up to 140W from a single USB-C port, which is incredible. It's compact and weighs just 300g. There are two USB-C and one USB-A ports for multi-device connectivity. It's also based on GaN technology, which means less heat and a compact size.

The Baseus Blade 100W power bank is slim, and can be slipped into a laptop sleeve. The 20,000mAh capacity should be enough to top off the Swift Go 14, along with other accessories. It delivers up to 100W of power via the Type-C port, and can be rapidly charged at 60W. It weighs just 1.08 lbs, and is one of the best portable chargers of 2023 .

Rated the best 4K monitor by us, the Asus ProArt PA278CV is affordable, versatile, and is loaded with features. It has a built-in USB-A hub, the USB-C port supports DP Alt Mode with 65W charging, and it comes with an ergonomic stand. It has a 27" IPS panel with a QHD resolution, and an adaptive 48Hz to 75Hz refresh rate.

The Alienware AW3423DW is one of the best OLED monitors, which is great for gaming or professional HDR workflows. It looks fantastic, and there's a Creator mode which lets you choose between DCI-P3 or sRGB color spaces. There's even customizable lighting on the back of the monitor. It has a 1800R curve, QHD resolution, and a 34.18" screen size.

If you need a more compact dock without losing Thunderbolt 4 features, the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 is a great option. The Thunderbolt 4 upstream port can deliver up to 85W of power, while the other three ports can deliver 15W each -- all at the same time. This dock can even output up to 8K 30fps resolution to an external monitor.

We rated this as the best Thunderbolt dock in 2023 , and is perfect for expanding ports on your Acer Swift Go 14 (2024). You get a total of 11 ports, including a 96W PD power output from the front Type-C port. It also lets you output up to two 4K 60fps video streams. Other ports include a full-size SD card reader, four USB-A Gen2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and an audio jack.

The mStand 360 is built from a single piece of aluminum, and comes in a range of colors. The simple, yet elegant, design raises the laptop's height to your eye level to reduce neck strain. The holes in the back and bottom of the stand offer good airflow. The party trick here is the 360 degree rotating base, which makes it easy to quickly swivel the laptop around when collaborating.

Summarizing the best accessories for Acer Swift Go 14 (2024)

The new Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) is primed to be one of the best thin and light laptops for 2024, mainly thanks to Intel's new Core Ultra processors. Pairing the right accessory with the laptop is equally important, as some of them let you take full advantage of the features and performance on offer. Having a good external monitor is key to being productive, and here, the Asus ProArt PA278CV monitor makes a great choice. For the price, you get a pretty extensive list of premium features, making it a great value offering. Apart from expanding the screen real estate of your laptop's display, the high resolution, good color accuracy, and adaptive refresh rate make it great for professional workflows and a bit of casual gaming. Our next must-have accessory would be the Anker PowerExpand Thunderbolt 4 dock.

This device will let you make full use of the Thunderbolt 4 port on the Swift Go 14 (2024). It's also compact and well-built, making it handy for travel. Finally, every serious laptop user needs a good mouse, and the Logitech M720 offers robust features without needing to spend a lot. It offers a great design and ergonomics, and can be paired with up to three devices at once.