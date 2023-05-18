The new Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in its own right, but it can be even better when used in partnership with quality accessories. You can expand your screen real estate with an external monitor for extra windows and apps, zip around quicker and more accurately with a standalone mouse, or use a single cable to connect your laptop to accessories and charge simultaneously with a Thunderbolt 4 dock. And that's not all, which is why I've gathered a selection of the best accessories to make the most of the Dell XPS 15 ’s potential.

If you want to use your laptop at a desk and don’t want neck pain, you’ll want to raise it on a stand. This Besign LS03 is relatively affordable, offers a couple of cable-routing holes, and will easily hold the Dell XPS 15. This elevation can also benefit the laptop’s thermals, which can increase performance. And it has tool-free disassembly, allowing it to be carried around in a backpack.

SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Pro portable SSD is a high-speed USB 3.2 SSD. This means it’s super fast in read and write speeds, so it's much closer to the Dell XPS 15’s internal SSD speeds than a traditional external hard drive or even an external SSD. This helps load times and smooths the timeline when editing straight from it. The SSD connects over USB-C and is compact for travel.

If you’re after premium in-ear audio, it’s hard to look past Sennheiser. The IE 300 has a flexible earpiece that allows you to shape it to your ear. Its single dynamic driver setup is simple but refined with plenty of bass and clear upper mids — I know because I own them. The earbuds come with a small case, as well as silicone and foam tips in various sizes. They offer brilliant sound isolation thanks to their shape and foam tips.

You want very few distractions when you’re trying to concentrate on a project, and that’s where the Sony WH-1000XM5 shine. Their excellent active noise cancelation and great sound quality make for a useful tool for listening to music or your favorite podcast. They connect over Bluetooth and come in three colors — black, white, and blue. Although on the pricey side, the headset matches the quality of Dell’s high-end XPS 15.

If you’re after a roomy pack to carry around your Dell XPS 15, Volher’s computer backpack for 15.6-inch machines is a great option. Travelers will enjoy three main interior compartments, a small zipped pocket, and two netted open pockets on the exterior. You’ll also find a headphone pass-through and a USB extension port, so you can re-route a portable battery bank’s USB type-A port to the outside for easy access.

The Tomtoc 360 laptop sleeve is designed for 15-inch computers like the Dell XPS 15. It's fairly minimal in its design, save for a small logo in the corner and a tag on the unsecured front slot. This slot can hold a thin keyboard, mouse, or charger, though you won’t want to keep anything super important in there due to the lack of zip. It also comes in several colors alongside your standard black and gray.

The Dell XPS 15’s poor 720p webcam won’t cut it for professional calls. Logitech’s Brio 4K webcam is ideal for scenarios that call for better video quality as it improves the output resolution sevenfold and should perform better in trickier lighting conditions. It connects over USB-C and has an adjustable mount, so it can be placed on the top of your display. This cam is pricey but well worth it if you're seeking quality.

If you’re a lefty or want an ambidextrous mouse, then Logitech’s M510 is a great wireless option and won’t break the bank. This mouse is powered by two AA batteries, and Logitech claims it will last two years. (The receiver even stores in the battery compartment with all that power.) This mouse also has a scroll wheel that clicks left and right and two side buttons.

Logitech’s MX Mechanical keyboard is full-size, which means it comes with an arrow column and a full numpad. You can opt for clicky, tactile, or linear switches according to your preference. Despite being a mechanical board, Logitech has managed to slim down its profile for easier transportation. So, it should fit into your laptop bag.

Logitech’s very popular MX Master 3S is an ergonomic wireless mouse available in three colors. It can be paired with up to three devices over Bluetooth but can also be used with its included USB dongle or in wired mode via the mouse’s USB-C port. The MX Master 3S also has a lot of controls, including three side buttons and a thumbwheel.

Can't live a single-screen life, even on the road? This portable ASUS monitor lets you expand your desktop wherever your laptop goes. It's a 15.6-inch Full HD panel, and it's powered by a single USB Type-C cable so you don't have to worry about any extra cable management.

This is an affordable HP monitor with built-in speakers that supports both portrait and landscape orientations. It also has an anti-glare coating on its surface for an even more comfortable viewing experience.

The 34WN80C-B ultrawide monitor offers an expansive layout. It’s a 34-inch curved IPS monitor with a 3440x1440 resolution, meaning that it’s a wide display that produces a sharp image. It can charge your laptop over USB-C at up to 60W and has a built-in USB 3.0 hub, which can help free up IO on the laptop itself.

It’s always helpful to have a second charger, especially if you need a spare at your workplace. Don’t buy a non-branded third-party item if you value your laptop’s health! It’s always best to buy official, and this is Dell’s 130W USB-C charger. It’s designed for the Dell XPS-15 and has a 1-meter cable that can be extended via the cloverleaf-style port for longer runs to your laptop.

Anker’s 341 USB-C hub is a great way to expand the Dell XPS 15’s IO on the go. It has an HDMI port for outputting to up to a UHD screen, microSD and SD card slots, two USB 3.0 type-A ports, a USB-C data port, and a USB-C power-in to charge your laptop at up to 100W. The Anker 341 is a relatively small accessory with a short USB-C cable, so it’s great for traveling.

The CalDigit TS4 is a brilliant match for the Dell XPS 15 since it provides an extra 18 ports. Through a single cable, the CalDigit TS4 can charge your laptop with up to 98W of power and sports a 20W USB-C port for pass-through to other devices like your phone or tablet. It can also drive dual UHD displays at 60Hz or a single 8K at 60Hz.

Bring out the best in the Dell XPS 15 (2023)

With the Dell XPS 15’s powerful Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, there’s not much you can’t connect to this machine! The XPS 15 is one of the best 15-inch laptops that you can buy, but it's made better still with items such as the CalDigit TS4. It's a very convenient solution, providing many connectivity options on top of connecting to and charging your laptop on a single cable.

Pair that with the big LG ultrawide monitor for video editing, music production, or just to spread out your windows and tabs, and you have a powerful desktop replacement for many situations. It might cost a lot, but if what it offers is important, so it’s a no-brainer.

If you don't quite have the big bucks to spend on expanding your laptop, the Anker 341 USB-C hub is a great solution. It offers video output, multiple USB ports, and can pass through power to free up the laptop's IO. It's not as versatile, but it's far more portable because it doesn't require external power.

I hope you’ve found what you’re looking for. The Dell XPS 15 is a fantastic starting point for a truly powerful setup, and any of the items on today’s list should elevate your user experience.