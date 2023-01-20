The HP Dragonfly G4 looks like it could be one of the best business laptops of 2023, and we've already collected a bunch of worthwhile accessories to help you make it even better. The Dragonfly G4 doesn't have many blind spots — the keyboard is comfortable, the displays are gorgeous, and there's a relatively generous selection of ports — but you might want to set up a more permanent workstation, add some protection while on the move, or pick up some extra charging solutions. We've rounded up a bunch of the best accessories for the HP Dragonfly G4 to help you get the best experience possible.

Getting the right accessories for your HP Dragonfly G4

The HP Dragonfly G4 is expected to launch Spring 2023 as the successor to the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. It's looking to be one of the lightest, most high-end business laptops you can buy, complete with strong collaboration tools, an outstanding keyboard, gorgeous display options, and the latest 13th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs. It can no doubt stand on its own, but the accessories we've rounded up above will really take it to the next level.

If you're building a more permanent workstation, one of the best docking stations is likely where you want to start. We've highlighted the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 for its security and management features on top of generous port selection and display support, but something like the Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C hub can also get the job done for a lot less money. If you are going the workstation route, adding a quality external display like the HP 24MH or ASUS ProArt PA278CV will help boost productivity. An external mouse like the MX Master 3S and external keyboard like the Microsoft Designer Compact will round out the setup.

As for traveling, you'll want to pick up some protection and maybe an extra charger or power bank. HP's Renew Slim Briefcase or tomtoc's Laptop Shoulder Bag can both prevent scratches and other damage while on the move, while something like the Baseus Blade power bank — one of our picks for best portable laptop chargers — can give you a few extra hours or battery life when you're away from an AC outlet.