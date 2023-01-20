The HP Dragonfly G4 looks like it could be one of the best business laptops of 2023, and we've already collected a bunch of worthwhile accessories to help you make it even better. The Dragonfly G4 doesn't have many blind spots — the keyboard is comfortable, the displays are gorgeous, and there's a relatively generous selection of ports — but you might want to set up a more permanent workstation, add some protection while on the move, or pick up some extra charging solutions. We've rounded up a bunch of the best accessories for the HP Dragonfly G4 to help you get the best experience possible.
Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard
Microsoft's Designer Compact Keyboard is a great alternative to your Dragonfly G4's keys, especially if you don't have much space on your desk. It's available in Matte Black and Glacier colors, it connects with Bluetooth with about 30 feet of range, and it has a battery that last up to three years. Typing is comfortable, and you could travel with it if required thanks to its slim build.
Logitech MX Master 3S
The MX Master 3S is the perfect mouse for a permanent office setup. It has a comfortable right-handed grip with plenty of customizable buttons, and its 8,000 DPI sensor provides accurate pointing on any surface. It connects with Bluetooth or with the included 2.4GHz USB receiver, and it can work seamlessly with up to three different devices. The rechargeable battery goes for months on a charge.
- Source: Logitech
Logitech Pebble M350
Logitech's Pebble M350 is an affordable, compact mouse with an ambidextrous design. It's great for traveling or for a more permanent setup, and you can connect with Bluetooth or the included USB-A dongle. One AA battery can power the mouse for about a year and a half. It's not as ergonomic as the MX Master 3S, but it's a better choice if you only occasionally use an external mouse.
- Source: Amazon
Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag
Tomtoc's laptop shoulder bag is extremely popular due to its competitive price and high build quality. This shoulder bag is essentially a padded sleeve with extra pockets and handles tacked on, making it perfect for those who prefer not to carry a backpack. Thick protection lines all edges and corners of the main compartment, plus there are two more zippered pockets on the outside. Carry it with the handle or with the shoulder strap.
- Source: HP
HP Renew Slim Briefcase
HP's own Renew Slim Briefcase is a more professional tote for commuters who want to keep their laptop safe from damage. It's made from recycled water bottles and is water-resistant, it can be carried by the vegan leather handles or removable shoulder strap, and it has an extra zippered pocket on the outside for your smaller accessories.
Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD
The Samsung T7 Touch takes our pick for best portable SSD and adds a fingerprint reader to the outside, upping security for your data. It offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s, it's available in up to a 2TB capacity, and it can withstand drops from up to six feet. It's about the size of a playing card, making it perfect for those on the move.
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2
Need portable storage that can withstand a more rugged life? SanDisk's Extreme Portable SSD v2 comes with IP55 certification for water and dust resistance, two-meter drop protection, and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. It's also quite fast, with 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds. The built-it carabiner loop allows you to attach it securely just about anywhere, and the compact size makes it easy to travel with.
Screen Mom Screen Cleaner
The Dragonfly G4 is available with a touch display, and you'll want to have some screen cleaner on-hand for when the smudges and fingerprints get to be too much. This package from Screen Mom includes a spray bottle and cleaning cloth. It's a core accessory for most laptops, made better by its affordable price.
HP Thunderbolt Dock G4
HP's Thunderbolt Dock G4 is built to work with HP business laptops like the Dragonfly G4 thanks to extra security and management features. It's fairly compact, yet it includes 11 total ports including downstream Thunderbolt 4. It supports up to four 4K displays, it provides up to 100W of power back to the host laptop, and it's branded to match your laptop.
- Source: Anker
Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
Full-size Thunderbolt docking stations don't come cheap, and the Dragonfly G4's port selection is quite generous. If you're looking to add, say, a microSD card reader and some extra USB-C and USB-A ports, the Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C hub will get the job done. It's compact, it's affordable, and it'll be especially useful when traveling.
- Source: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord Buds
The best wireless earbuds can often be quite pricey, but you actually don't have to spend a lot to get quality audio. The OnePlus Nord Buds have 12.4mm titanium drivers and Dolby Atmos for awesome sound, and the battery life is quite good for what you're paying. They have IP55 water and dust resistance to protect from the elements, and they come with a compact charging case for easy carrying.
ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor
One of the best monitors you can buy today is the ASUS ProArt PA278CV thanks to its 27-inch IPS panel with QHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 color reproduction. Those looking to handle some editing or design work will particularly love this monitor, but it's great for day-to-day work as well. The stand is ergonomic wth tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments, and it comes with plenty of ports for an easy connection.
HP 24MH FHD monitor
HP's own 24MH monitor is an affordable option with 24-inch panel and 1080p resolution. It's great for those who just need more screen real estate while multitasking, but its 75Hz refresh rate, slim bezel, ergonomic stand, and dual 2W speakers add a lot of value. Connect with HDMI or DisplayPort.
- Source: Baseus
Baseus Blade 100W Battery
Getting caught out with a low battery while you're away from an AC outlet is a nightmare, especially if you have an approaching deadline. Having the Baseus Blade with its 100W of portable charging power and 20,000mAh capacity nearby can solve this problem and let you get back to work. The Blade even has a small display built in to help you keep tabs of remaining charge.
ZMI zPower Turbo 65W charger
Having an extra AC adapter around is never a bad idea. Sure, the included Dragonfly G4 adapter works perfectly, but it could get damaged or lost. The ZMI zPower Turbo with 65W of power is super compact with retractable prongs and a removable cable, making it perfect for travel or daily use.
Getting the right accessories for your HP Dragonfly G4
The HP Dragonfly G4 is expected to launch Spring 2023 as the successor to the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. It's looking to be one of the lightest, most high-end business laptops you can buy, complete with strong collaboration tools, an outstanding keyboard, gorgeous display options, and the latest 13th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs. It can no doubt stand on its own, but the accessories we've rounded up above will really take it to the next level.
If you're building a more permanent workstation, one of the best docking stations is likely where you want to start. We've highlighted the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 for its security and management features on top of generous port selection and display support, but something like the Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C hub can also get the job done for a lot less money. If you are going the workstation route, adding a quality external display like the HP 24MH or ASUS ProArt PA278CV will help boost productivity. An external mouse like the MX Master 3S and external keyboard like the Microsoft Designer Compact will round out the setup.
As for traveling, you'll want to pick up some protection and maybe an extra charger or power bank. HP's Renew Slim Briefcase or tomtoc's Laptop Shoulder Bag can both prevent scratches and other damage while on the move, while something like the Baseus Blade power bank — one of our picks for best portable laptop chargers — can give you a few extra hours or battery life when you're away from an AC outlet.