Quick Links
If you end up buying a new business laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, then investing in some new accessories will help boost your experience a bit. A dedicated keyboard and mouse can make typing and scrolling through web pages more comfortable. A monitor can help you multitask and open more windows at once. Then a dock gives you more ports to connect printers, USB drives, and other tech items to your new Lenovo laptop.
To help you in your buying decisions, we collected some of our favorite accessories below. You can check the link at the top of this article to navigate to a specific section that might interest you the most.
Monitors
Finding the 14-inch 2800 x 1800 resolution screen on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 too limiting? Though the 16:10 aspect ratio OLED panel can be quite vibrant, it's hard to just depend on the built-in screen and be truly productive. If you add a second monitor, you can open more than two windows at once and unlock better multitasking. There are even some options for a portable monitor you can use when on the go in places like a hotel or a coffee shop. Here are six monitors that are great.
ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch Monitor
For the most color-accurate images and colors that come close to what the OLED panel on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 can push out, you'll want this 27-inch 4K display from Lenovo. It has various color profiles and is great for content creation and photography.
Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20
This 27-inch QHD resolution monitor packs in a lot of pixels and sports a slim-bezel panel that gives you a lot of room for content on your screen. There's also a cellphone holder built-in at the bottom of the stand.
LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Monitor
LG's UltraFine 4K is one of the highest ratest 4K monitors. It has USB-C connectivity and can connect to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon in an instant.
Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20
This 24-inch monitor is for those who will always be on Teams, Skype, or Zoom calls on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It has a built-in microphone and webcam.
Lenovo L24e-30
This Lenovo monitor is one of the most affordable. It isn't as high resolution, but at under $200, it's a quick way to add a second screen to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon without paying too much.
Lenovo ThinkVision M14d
This Lenovo monitor is one for those who will always be on the go. It has a similar 16:10 aspect ratio as the built-in display on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, and a high 2440 x 1400 resolution.
Docks and adapters
For extra ports on your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, you'll need a dock or adapter. Although there's nothing wrong with the great selection of USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI ports on the Lenovo laptop, if you plan to use the device at your desk, these accessories will help ensure you won't run out of ports.
Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
Coming with the ThinkPad branding, this is the best dock for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It can provide up to 100W of charging and gets you extra USB-A and USB-C and display out ports, too.
Lenovo Mini Dock
A more affordable dock for the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is this Lenovo Mini Dock. It's compact and will add HDMI, VGA, USB-C, USB-A ports, and even an extra HDMI port to the laptop.
Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub
This is another great dongle for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It gives you three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a couple of card readers, plus it supports pass through charging so one cable can do it all.
Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
The Anker 777 is another premium dock for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It is sturdy and adds many ports including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
Planning to dock your X1 Carbon Gen 11 at your desk? The CalDigit TS4 is a great option. It can add 18 total ports to your system ranging from DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet.
Anker Docking Station
Our last docking station suggestion for the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is this one from Anker. It is quite popular and gets you 13 total extra ports and card readers.
Chargers
There are a lot of great chargers that you can buy for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Some of these chargers have more ports than the original. Others are higher wattage but don't include USB-C cables. We picked six of our favorite 65W or higher chargers, and you can check them out right here.
Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Power Adapter
This is the original charger for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It comes right from Lenovo and powers your device with up to 65W of power. The USB-C cable is included.
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)
The Anker 715 Charger is quite popular for laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon since it's tiny and compact. Just keep in mind that you'll have to provide your own USB-C cable.
Ukor 65W Universal Laptop Charger
This is a third-party charger for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It is similar to the original, right down to the included USB-C cable.
Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port charger
For maximum power for the X1 Carbon, you'll want this charger from Ugreen. It delivers up to 140W of power through the USB-C port. You even get the USB-C cable with your purchase.
Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charging Station
Baseus offers this great 100W charger that works with the X1 Carbon laptop. With this, you get a single USB-C cable, but also 3 other ports for charging your other devices.
Insignia 112W Wall Charger
This Insignia Wall Charger can power your X1 Carbon and also two other devices. You don't get a USB-C cable but you do get triple the charger for one price.
Thunderbolt accessories
Like many other laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 features two Thunderbolt 4 ports. You can connect an external GPU, Thunderbolt SSDs, or docks to your laptop with this port. It's why we suggest these three products that support Thunderbolt technology.
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
This Thunderbolt Dock from Razer has optional RGB lighting. IT also gives you an SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, Gigabit Ethernet, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports.
Razer Core X
The Razer Core X is one of the best external GPU enclosures. It has a 650W power supply unit and has extra ports that make it great for use at a desk.
Fantom Drives Extreme
Though quite expensive, this portable SSD offers really fast data transfer rates. It has 2,800MB/s reads and 2,400MB/s write speeds.
Mice and Keyboards
Lenovo makes the best laptop keyboard and includes the TrackPoint nub that makes typing and scrolling easy on your laptop. However, nothing beats a full-size keyboard and dedicated mouse for comfort. With these products, you can enjoy prolonged typing and clicking without feeling any pains.
Logitech MX Mechanical
The Logitech MX Mechanical is the best keyboard for any PC. It can work with up to three different devices, has tactile feedback, and there are many patterns to the white LED backlighting. Note the keyboard is fully rechargeable via USB-C.
Logitech MX Keys
For those who aren't into mechanical keyboards, the Logitech MX Keys is a good choice. Like the MX Mechanical, it works with three different devices. It also has backlighting and is rechargeable via USB-C
Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard
This Lenovo keyboard is for those who want a comfortable typing experience. It has an ergonomic design and a wrist rest.
Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse
This is a basic mouse that has ThinkPad branding. It'll match the looks of your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.
Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
For prolonged periods of clicking and scrolling, this is the best mouse to buy. It has an ergonomic design that lifts your hands off the table.
Logitech MX Master 3S
The Logitech MX Master 3S is the best mouse money can buy. It has a mag speed scrolling wheel, a great grip, and side buttons that can be customized, and it works with three different devices.
Cases and sleeves
Planning to go on the road with your new ThinkPad? A case or sleeve will protect your new laptop from bumps and scratches. No one likes a damaged laptop, so check out these best cases right here.
Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve
This is the official sleeve for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. There's ThinkPad branding on the side and a padded interior that protects your laptop.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case
For more stylish protection, check out the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather case. It has a premium leather finish and microfiber interior.
Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve
The Lenovo Urban Sleeve is more simplistic and has a basic gray color. Yet is protects your laptop quite well thanks to the rubber corners.
Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve
Kinmac's Protective Sleeve comes in many different colors and can help you protect your ThinkPad X1 Carbon in style.
Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6 Topload
Planning to carry around your ThinkPad? This is the product for you. It is a top-loading case that has multiple compartments for your accessories and your ThinkPad itself.
- Source: Amazon
Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag
Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag is a solid third-party laptop bag. It has reinforced corners and extra cushions for traveling with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.
Headphones and earbuds
For some more personal audio with your new ThinkPad, you'll want headphones or earbuds. Your meetings will be more private, and no one around you will hear what your colleagues are saying. Oh, and you can also use these products to listen to music and movies, too.
Surface Headphones 2
Though these headphones are a bit old, you can feel more immersed in music and web calls when wearing them. These comfy Microsoft headphones sport an interactive dial to control volume, as well as a touch surface to play and pause audio.
Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones
These Sony headphones have great noise cancelation and super long battery life. It's one of the best we can think of for a premium price.
Microsoft Surface Earbuds
Don't like the feel of over-the-ear headphones? Then these Surface Earbuds are for you. The fit is super comfortable for most people, and there's also a large touch surface for controlling your media.
External storage
You can configure the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 with up to 2TB of storage, but doing so is usually an expensive upgrade through Lenovo. If you want to store your files securely or take them on the go, then external storage is a great option. You even can use these portable SSDs and HDDs to back up your data.
Seagate Expansion HDD
This Seagate HDD has enough storage to backup your ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and store extra files, too.
Samsung T5 Portable SSD
For taking files on the go, you can't beat this Samsung portable SSD. It is compact and comes with both USB-C and USB-A cables.
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD
This portable SSD is one of the more durable on our list. It has a clip that you can use to attach it to a backpack or other item as you travel.
Webcams
The last set of accessories we want to mention is webcams. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a great 1080p webcam with many smart features, but if you're planning to spend a lot of time at your desk, then these webcams can attach to your monitor or atop the ThinkPad's display and make you look better on your calls.
Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam
This webcam is the highest-rated right now. It has a 4K sensor used in DLSR webcams, auto focus, low light, and smart framing features.
Dell Pro Webcam
The Dell Pro webcam is an alternate to the Dell UltraShap Webcam. It has many of the same features but s lower-resolution but still crisp 2K sensor.
Obsbot Tiny 4K
This Obsbot webcam can follow you wherever you go during a web call and great sensor quality. You even can use gestures to control it.
Any of these accessories will fit great with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or any ThinkPad laptop. For the ideal setup, you could buy one item from each of these categories. We suggest the ThinkVision P27u-20 monitor, the ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock, an Anker charger, the MC Mechanical keyboard, a ThinkPad sleeve to protect your laptop, and Surface Earbuds. Of course, you're not limited to those items, and you can accessorize your ThinkPad how you please.