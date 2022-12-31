Complete your purchase and make your new ThinkPad better to use with these categories of gadgets for your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

If you end up buying a new business laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, then investing in some new accessories will help boost your experience a bit. A dedicated keyboard and mouse can make typing and scrolling through web pages more comfortable. A monitor can help you multitask and open more windows at once. Then a dock gives you more ports to connect printers, USB drives, and other tech items to your new Lenovo laptop.

To help you in your buying decisions, we collected some of our favorite accessories below. You can check the link at the top of this article to navigate to a specific section that might interest you the most.

Monitors

Finding the 14-inch 2800 x 1800 resolution screen on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 too limiting? Though the 16:10 aspect ratio OLED panel can be quite vibrant, it's hard to just depend on the built-in screen and be truly productive. If you add a second monitor, you can open more than two windows at once and unlock better multitasking. There are even some options for a portable monitor you can use when on the go in places like a hotel or a coffee shop. Here are six monitors that are great.

ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch Monitor For the most color-accurate images and colors that come close to what the OLED panel on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 can push out, you'll want this 27-inch 4K display from Lenovo. It has various color profiles and is great for content creation and photography. See at Lenovo See at Amazon See at B&H

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 This 27-inch QHD resolution monitor packs in a lot of pixels and sports a slim-bezel panel that gives you a lot of room for content on your screen. There's also a cellphone holder built-in at the bottom of the stand. See at Lenovo

LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Monitor LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Monitor LG's UltraFine 4K is one of the highest ratest 4K monitors. It has USB-C connectivity and can connect to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon in an instant. See at Amazon

ThinkVision T24v-20 23.8-inch FHD VoIP Monitor Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20 This 24-inch monitor is for those who will always be on Teams, Skype, or Zoom calls on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It has a built-in microphone and webcam. See at Lenovo

Lenovo L24e-30 This Lenovo monitor is one of the most affordable. It isn't as high resolution, but at under $200, it's a quick way to add a second screen to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon without paying too much. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d This Lenovo monitor is one for those who will always be on the go. It has a similar 16:10 aspect ratio as the built-in display on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, and a high 2440 x 1400 resolution. See at CDW

Docks and adapters

For extra ports on your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, you'll need a dock or adapter. Although there's nothing wrong with the great selection of USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI ports on the Lenovo laptop, if you plan to use the device at your desk, these accessories will help ensure you won't run out of ports.

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock Coming with the ThinkPad branding, this is the best dock for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It can provide up to 100W of charging and gets you extra USB-A and USB-C and display out ports, too. See at Lenovo

Lenovo Mini Dock A more affordable dock for the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is this Lenovo Mini Dock. It's compact and will add HDMI, VGA, USB-C, USB-A ports, and even an extra HDMI port to the laptop. See at Amazon

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub This is another great dongle for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It gives you three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a couple of card readers, plus it supports pass through charging so one cable can do it all. See at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock The Anker 777 is another premium dock for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It is sturdy and adds many ports including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt. See at Amazon See at Anker

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Planning to dock your X1 Carbon Gen 11 at your desk? The CalDigit TS4 is a great option. It can add 18 total ports to your system ranging from DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet. See at Amazon

Anker Docking Station Our last docking station suggestion for the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is this one from Anker. It is quite popular and gets you 13 total extra ports and card readers. See at Anker See at Amazon

Chargers

There are a lot of great chargers that you can buy for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Some of these chargers have more ports than the original. Others are higher wattage but don't include USB-C cables. We picked six of our favorite 65W or higher chargers, and you can check them out right here.

Lenovo 65W GaN Charger Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Power Adapter This is the original charger for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It comes right from Lenovo and powers your device with up to 65W of power. The USB-C cable is included. See at Amazon See at Lenovo

Anker Nano 65W Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) The Anker 715 Charger is quite popular for laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon since it's tiny and compact. Just keep in mind that you'll have to provide your own USB-C cable. See at Anker See at Amazon

Ukor 65W Universal Laptop Charger This is a third-party charger for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It is similar to the original, right down to the included USB-C cable. See at Amazon

UGREEN Nexode 140W Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port charger For maximum power for the X1 Carbon, you'll want this charger from Ugreen. It delivers up to 140W of power through the USB-C port. You even get the USB-C cable with your purchase. See at Amazon

Baseus 100W 4-Port Charger Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charging Station Baseus offers this great 100W charger that works with the X1 Carbon laptop. With this, you get a single USB-C cable, but also 3 other ports for charging your other devices. See at Amazon

Insignia 112W Wall Charger This Insignia Wall Charger can power your X1 Carbon and also two other devices. You don't get a USB-C cable but you do get triple the charger for one price. See at Best Buy

Thunderbolt accessories

Like many other laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 features two Thunderbolt 4 ports. You can connect an external GPU, Thunderbolt SSDs, or docks to your laptop with this port. It's why we suggest these three products that support Thunderbolt technology.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma This Thunderbolt Dock from Razer has optional RGB lighting. IT also gives you an SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, Gigabit Ethernet, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports. See at Best Buy

Razer Core X Razer Core X The Razer Core X is one of the best external GPU enclosures. It has a 650W power supply unit and has extra ports that make it great for use at a desk. See at Amazon

Fantom Drives Extreme Fantom Drives Extreme Though quite expensive, this portable SSD offers really fast data transfer rates. It has 2,800MB/s reads and 2,400MB/s write speeds. See at Amazon

Mice and Keyboards

Lenovo makes the best laptop keyboard and includes the TrackPoint nub that makes typing and scrolling easy on your laptop. However, nothing beats a full-size keyboard and dedicated mouse for comfort. With these products, you can enjoy prolonged typing and clicking without feeling any pains.

Logitech MX Mechnical Logitech MX Mechanical The Logitech MX Mechanical is the best keyboard for any PC. It can work with up to three different devices, has tactile feedback, and there are many patterns to the white LED backlighting. Note the keyboard is fully rechargeable via USB-C. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Logitech MX Keys For those who aren't into mechanical keyboards, the Logitech MX Keys is a good choice. Like the MX Mechanical, it works with three different devices. It also has backlighting and is rechargeable via USB-C See at Amazon

Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard This Lenovo keyboard is for those who want a comfortable typing experience. It has an ergonomic design and a wrist rest. See at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse This is a basic mouse that has ThinkPad branding. It'll match the looks of your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. See at Lenovo

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse For prolonged periods of clicking and scrolling, this is the best mouse to buy. It has an ergonomic design that lifts your hands off the table. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S The Logitech MX Master 3S is the best mouse money can buy. It has a mag speed scrolling wheel, a great grip, and side buttons that can be customized, and it works with three different devices. See at Best Buy

Cases and sleeves

Planning to go on the road with your new ThinkPad? A case or sleeve will protect your new laptop from bumps and scratches. No one likes a damaged laptop, so check out these best cases right here.

Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve This is the official sleeve for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. There's ThinkPad branding on the side and a padded interior that protects your laptop. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case For more stylish protection, check out the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather case. It has a premium leather finish and microfiber interior. See at Amazon

Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve The Lenovo Urban Sleeve is more simplistic and has a basic gray color. Yet is protects your laptop quite well thanks to the rubber corners. See at Amazon

Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve Kinmac's Protective Sleeve comes in many different colors and can help you protect your ThinkPad X1 Carbon in style. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6 Topload Planning to carry around your ThinkPad? This is the product for you. It is a top-loading case that has multiple compartments for your accessories and your ThinkPad itself. See at Lenovo

Source: Amazon Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag is a solid third-party laptop bag. It has reinforced corners and extra cushions for traveling with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

For some more personal audio with your new ThinkPad, you'll want headphones or earbuds. Your meetings will be more private, and no one around you will hear what your colleagues are saying. Oh, and you can also use these products to listen to music and movies, too.

Surface Headphones 2 Surface Headphones 2 Though these headphones are a bit old, you can feel more immersed in music and web calls when wearing them. These comfy Microsoft headphones sport an interactive dial to control volume, as well as a touch surface to play and pause audio.

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones These Sony headphones have great noise cancelation and super long battery life. It's one of the best we can think of for a premium price. See at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Earbuds Don't like the feel of over-the-ear headphones? Then these Surface Earbuds are for you. The fit is super comfortable for most people, and there's also a large touch surface for controlling your media. See at Amazon

External storage

You can configure the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 with up to 2TB of storage, but doing so is usually an expensive upgrade through Lenovo. If you want to store your files securely or take them on the go, then external storage is a great option. You even can use these portable SSDs and HDDs to back up your data.

Seagate Expansion HDD Seagate Expansion HDD This Seagate HDD has enough storage to backup your ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and store extra files, too. See at Amazon

Samsung T5 SSD Samsung T5 Portable SSD For taking files on the go, you can't beat this Samsung portable SSD. It is compact and comes with both USB-C and USB-A cables. See at Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD This portable SSD is one of the more durable on our list. It has a clip that you can use to attach it to a backpack or other item as you travel. See at amazon

Webcams

The last set of accessories we want to mention is webcams. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a great 1080p webcam with many smart features, but if you're planning to spend a lot of time at your desk, then these webcams can attach to your monitor or atop the ThinkPad's display and make you look better on your calls.

Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam This webcam is the highest-rated right now. It has a 4K sensor used in DLSR webcams, auto focus, low light, and smart framing features. See at Amazon

Dell Pro Webcam The Dell Pro webcam is an alternate to the Dell UltraShap Webcam. It has many of the same features but s lower-resolution but still crisp 2K sensor. See at Dell

Obsbot Tiny 4K Obsbot Tiny 4K This Obsbot webcam can follow you wherever you go during a web call and great sensor quality. You even can use gestures to control it. See at Amazon

Any of these accessories will fit great with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or any ThinkPad laptop. For the ideal setup, you could buy one item from each of these categories. We suggest the ThinkVision P27u-20 monitor, the ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock, an Anker charger, the MC Mechanical keyboard, a ThinkPad sleeve to protect your laptop, and Surface Earbuds. Of course, you're not limited to those items, and you can accessorize your ThinkPad how you please.