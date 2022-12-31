Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you end up buying a new business laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, then investing in some new accessories will help boost your experience a bit. A dedicated keyboard and mouse can make typing and scrolling through web pages more comfortable. A monitor can help you multitask and open more windows at once. Then a dock gives you more ports to connect printers, USB drives, and other tech items to your new Lenovo laptop.

To help you in your buying decisions, we collected some of our favorite accessories below. You can check the link at the top of this article to navigate to a specific section that might interest you the most.

Monitors

Finding the 14-inch 2800 x 1800 resolution screen on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 too limiting? Though the 16:10 aspect ratio OLED panel can be quite vibrant, it's hard to just depend on the built-in screen and be truly productive. If you add a second monitor, you can open more than two windows at once and unlock better multitasking. There are even some options for a portable monitor you can use when on the go in places like a hotel or a coffee shop. Here are six monitors that are great.

  • Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20
    ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch Monitor

    For the most color-accurate images and colors that come close to what the OLED panel on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 can push out, you'll want this 27-inch 4K display from Lenovo. It has various color profiles and is great for content creation and photography.

    Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20

    This 27-inch QHD resolution monitor packs in a lot of pixels and sports a slim-bezel panel that gives you a lot of room for content on your screen. There's also a cellphone holder built-in at the bottom of the stand.

  • The LG UltraFine 4K is one of the best monitors for the MacBook Pro. This 27-inch 4K monitor connects seamlessly with the new notebooks. It supports USB Type-C connectivity and shows all monitor controls in the settings panel of your MacBook. It's a VESA HDR400 panel that covers up to 99% of the sRGB space. It also supports USB-C with 60W Power Delivery and comes with a height-adjustable stand that matches Apple's design aesthetics.
    LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Monitor
    LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Monitor

    LG's UltraFine 4K is one of the highest ratest 4K monitors. It has USB-C connectivity and can connect to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon in an instant.

  • If you're always on calls with your ThinkPad, this monitor will have you covered. It features a built-in webcam, that has a physical shutter. Dual microphones and speakers also help make your audio and video calls sound better.
    ThinkVision T24v-20 23.8-inch FHD VoIP Monitor
    Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20

    This 24-inch monitor is for those who will always be on Teams, Skype, or Zoom calls on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It has a built-in microphone and webcam.

    Lenovo L24e-30

    This Lenovo monitor is one of the most affordable. It isn't as high resolution, but at under $200, it's a quick way to add a second screen to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon without paying too much.

    Lenovo ThinkVision M14d

    This Lenovo monitor is one for those who will always be on the go. It has a similar 16:10 aspect ratio as the built-in display on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, and a high 2440 x 1400 resolution.

Docks and adapters

For extra ports on your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, you'll need a dock or adapter. Although there's nothing wrong with the great selection of USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI ports on the Lenovo laptop, if you plan to use the device at your desk, these accessories will help ensure you won't run out of ports.

  • Perspective view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    Coming with the ThinkPad branding, this is the best dock for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It can provide up to 100W of charging and gets you extra USB-A and USB-C and display out ports, too.

  • lenovo mini dock connected a PC
    Lenovo Mini Dock

    A more affordable dock for the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is this Lenovo Mini Dock. It's compact and will add HDMI, VGA, USB-C, USB-A ports, and even an extra HDMI port to the laptop.

  • If you want a more portable hub to add ports to your laptop, this one from Lenovo may do the trick. It gives you three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a couple of card readers, plus it supports passthrough charging via USB-C. It's very compact, too.
    Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub
    Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub

    This is another great dongle for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It gives you three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a couple of card readers, plus it supports pass through charging so one cable can do it all.

  • If you want a great all-around dock with a wide range of ports and a premium design, the Anker 777 is probably one of your best options. It comes in a sturdy-looking all-metal shell and has numerous ports, including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt.
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    The Anker 777 is another premium dock for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It is sturdy and adds many ports including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt.

  • caldigit-ts4-dock-169-render-01
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    Planning to dock your X1 Carbon Gen 11 at your desk? The CalDigit TS4 is a great option. It can add 18 total ports to your system ranging from DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet.

  • Anker Docking Station
    Anker Docking Station

    Our last docking station suggestion for the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is this one from Anker. It is quite popular and gets you 13 total extra ports and card readers.

Chargers

There are a lot of great chargers that you can buy for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Some of these chargers have more ports than the original. Others are higher wattage but don't include USB-C cables. We picked six of our favorite 65W or higher chargers, and you can check them out right here.

  • There's no better way to charge a Lenovo laptop than a Lenovo charger, right? Lenovo sells this compact 65W charger that uses gallium nitride to stay cool, and thus it's much smaller than a typical laptop charger.
    Lenovo 65W GaN Charger
    Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Power Adapter

    This is the original charger for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It comes right from Lenovo and powers your device with up to 65W of power. The USB-C cable is included.

  • This is a tiny charger from Anker that can achieve an output of up to 65W. You can use this to charge your laptop too.
    Anker Nano 65W
    Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)

    The Anker 715 Charger is quite popular for laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon since it's tiny and compact. Just keep in mind that you'll have to provide your own USB-C cable.

    Ukor 65W Universal Laptop Charger

    This is a third-party charger for the X1 Carbon Gen 11. It is similar to the original, right down to the included USB-C cable.

  • The UGREEN Nexode 140W USB PD 3.1 charger is also a great option to consider for charging your devices. This particular GaN charger comes with a 6ft USB-C to USB-C cable for charging all your latest devices.
    UGREEN Nexode 140W
    Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port charger

    For maximum power for the X1 Carbon, you'll want this charger from Ugreen. It delivers up to 140W of power through the USB-C port. You even get the USB-C cable with your purchase.

  • If you want to charge your phone, tablet, or other device alongside your ThinkPad, this 100W charger has four ports to let you do just that, while still being compact.
    Baseus 100W 4-Port Charger
    Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charging Station

    Baseus offers this great 100W charger that works with the X1 Carbon laptop. With this, you get a single USB-C cable, but also 3 other ports for charging your other devices.

  • Anled view of the Insignia 112W Wall Charger showing two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port
    Insignia 112W Wall Charger

    This Insignia Wall Charger can power your X1 Carbon and also two other devices. You don't get a USB-C cable but you do get triple the charger for one price.

Thunderbolt accessories

Like many other laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 features two Thunderbolt 4 ports. You can connect an external GPU, Thunderbolt SSDs, or docks to your laptop with this port. It's why we suggest these three products that support Thunderbolt technology.

  • Some might prefer a cleaner look, but others might want to spruce up their desk. This Razer dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt downstream ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader, but its most notable feature is support for Razer Chroma RGB. The white model doesn't have it, though.
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma

    This Thunderbolt Dock from Razer has optional RGB lighting. IT also gives you an SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, Gigabit Ethernet, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

  • The Dell XPS 17 may have a solid GPU for productivity, but if you want to use it for gaming, you'll want an external GPU enclosure like the Razer Core X. Featuring a sleek design with plenty of airflow, a 650W PSU, and extra ports, this is a great addition to a desktop gaming setup.
    Razer Core X
    Razer Core X

    The Razer Core X is one of the best external GPU enclosures. It has a 650W power supply unit and has extra ports that make it great for use at a desk.

  • If you don't need the ultra-rugged durability of the G-Drive Pro, this SSD from Fantom Drives is just as fast - with 2,800MB/s reads and 2,400MB/s writes - but with a more simplified design. It's also slightly cheaper, so that's another reason why you might prefer it to SanDisk's offering.
    Fantom Drives Extreme
    Fantom Drives Extreme

    Though quite expensive, this portable SSD offers really fast data transfer rates. It has 2,800MB/s reads and 2,400MB/s write speeds.

Mice and Keyboards

Lenovo makes the best laptop keyboard and includes the TrackPoint nub that makes typing and scrolling easy on your laptop. However, nothing beats a full-size keyboard and dedicated mouse for comfort. With these products, you can enjoy prolonged typing and clicking without feeling any pains.

  • Mechanical keyboards are often the preferred choice of professional typists, and the Logitech MX Mechanical is a great option. It combines productivity features like use with multiple devices with gaming features like tactile keys and plain-white LED backlighting with multiple patterns.
    Logitech MX Mechnical
    Logitech MX Mechanical

    The Logitech MX Mechanical is the best keyboard for any PC. It can work with up to three different devices, has tactile feedback, and there are many patterns to the white LED backlighting. Note the keyboard is fully rechargeable via USB-C.

  • The Logitech MX Keys is one of the best keyboards money can buy. It not only can work with your SurfacePro 9 but it also has backlit keys and can connect to up to three different devices like an iPad or a Mac.
    Logitech MX Keys
    Logitech MX Keys

    For those who aren't into mechanical keyboards, the Logitech MX Keys is a good choice. Like the MX Mechanical, it works with three different devices. It also has backlighting and is rechargeable via USB-C

  • Front view Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard
    Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard

    This Lenovo keyboard is for those who want a comfortable typing experience. It has an ergonomic design and a wrist rest.

  • Angled view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse
    Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse

    This is a basic mouse that has ThinkPad branding. It'll match the looks of your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

  • The Logitech Lift is a vertical ergonomic mouse designed for users with smaller hands, providing all-day comfort.
    Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
    Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

    For prolonged periods of clicking and scrolling, this is the best mouse to buy. It has an ergonomic design that lifts your hands off the table.

  • logitech-mx-master-3s-169-render-01
    Logitech MX Master 3S

    The Logitech MX Master 3S is the best mouse money can buy. It has a mag speed scrolling wheel, a great grip, and side buttons that can be customized, and it works with three different devices.

Cases and sleeves

Planning to go on the road with your new ThinkPad? A case or sleeve will protect your new laptop from bumps and scratches. No one likes a damaged laptop, so check out these best cases right here.

  • The official ThinkPad sleeve from Lenovo is our first recommendation in this collection. This is one of the more basic-looking sleeves that you can buy for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 laptop. It's a simple sleeve that can keep your laptop safe from everyday bumps and shocks. It also comes with some additional pockets in which you can store things like chargers, docks, and more.
    Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve
    Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve

    This is the official sleeve for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. There's ThinkPad branding on the side and a padded interior that protects your laptop.

  • If you like the idea of adding some style to your laptop case this official X1 sleeve from Lenovo is just the ticket. It's black leather on the outside, microfiber on the inside and has a document sleeve on the back to store that all important paperwork
    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case
    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case

    For more stylish protection, check out the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather case. It has a premium leather finish and microfiber interior.

  • The HP Urban laptop sleeve is a solid option to consider if you are on the lookout for a slim and minimal sleeve for your laptop. It comes with a reinforced rubber corner and an extendable handle that makes it easy to carry around. You also get an additional pocket to store some of your accessories.
    Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve
    Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve

    The Lenovo Urban Sleeve is more simplistic and has a basic gray color. Yet is protects your laptop quite well thanks to the rubber corners.

  • Many cases come in a few different colors, but few offer as many options as this one from Kinmac. There are over 20 patterns available, and the sleeve itself offers great protection with plenty of soft cushioning, water resistance, and a toughened frame to protect from harder drops.
    Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve
    Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve

    Kinmac's Protective Sleeve comes in many different colors and can help you protect your ThinkPad X1 Carbon in style.

  • Angled view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6-inch Topload bag
    Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6 Topload

    Planning to carry around your ThinkPad? This is the product for you. It is a top-loading case that has multiple compartments for your accessories and your ThinkPad itself.

  • tomtoc-shoulder-bag-14-render-01
    Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag

    Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag is a solid third-party laptop bag. It has reinforced corners and extra cushions for traveling with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Headphones and earbuds

For some more personal audio with your new ThinkPad, you'll want headphones or earbuds. Your meetings will be more private, and no one around you will hear what your colleagues are saying. Oh, and you can also use these products to listen to music and movies, too.

  • They're a little older than some others on this list, but the Surface Headphones 2 still deliver great audio quality, and perhaps more importantly, very intuitive volume and ANC controls thanks to the dials built into each earcup. They also have a modern design and they can be managed with the Surface app for Windows, which is a plus.
    Surface Headphones 2
    Surface Headphones 2

    Though these headphones are a bit old, you can feel more immersed in music and web calls when wearing them. These comfy Microsoft headphones sport an interactive dial to control volume, as well as a touch surface to play and pause audio.

  • It's time to treat yourself to one of the best headsets out there. With noise cancelling technology, up to 30 hours of battery life, and being able to turn down the music for a conversation at the tap of a cup, the WHXB900N is worth the asking price.
    Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones
    Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones

    These Sony headphones have great noise cancelation and super long battery life. It's one of the best we can think of for a premium price.

  • microsoft-surface-earbuds-169-render-01
    Microsoft Surface Earbuds

    Don't like the feel of over-the-ear headphones? Then these Surface Earbuds are for you. The fit is super comfortable for most people, and there's also a large touch surface for controlling your media.

External storage

You can configure the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 with up to 2TB of storage, but doing so is usually an expensive upgrade through Lenovo. If you want to store your files securely or take them on the go, then external storage is a great option. You even can use these portable SSDs and HDDs to back up your data.

  • Most people may want fast storage, but sometimes, you just want a massive backup. And this massive Seagate HDD comes in capacities up to 18TB, so you can store just about all your files for a much lower price than you'd pay for the same amount of SSD storage.
    Seagate Expansion HDD
    Seagate Expansion HDD

    This Seagate HDD has enough storage to backup your ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and store extra files, too.

  • The Samsung T5 SSD is a compact mini external SSD that can house your documents. It connects via USB-C, so it is a great fit for modern PCs.
    Samsung T5 SSD
    Samsung T5 Portable SSD

    For taking files on the go, you can't beat this Samsung portable SSD. It is compact and comes with both USB-C and USB-A cables.

  • This is a compact SSD that you can tie a clip or other object around to travel with. It's also built strong and can withstand drops.
    SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD
    SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

    This portable SSD is one of the more durable on our list. It has a clip that you can use to attach it to a backpack or other item as you travel.

Webcams

The last set of accessories we want to mention is webcams. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a great 1080p webcam with many smart features, but if you're planning to spend a lot of time at your desk, then these webcams can attach to your monitor or atop the ThinkPad's display and make you look better on your calls.

  • The XPS 17 has a pretty bad webcam, so you're going to want a better camera if you plan to take video calls or stream online. The Dell UltraSharp is possibly the best webcam on the market, with a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor for low-light, autofocus, and other great features.
    Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam
    Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam

    This webcam is the highest-rated right now. It has a 4K sensor used in DLSR webcams, auto focus, low light, and smart framing features.

  • Dell Pro Webcam 1
    Dell Pro Webcam

    The Dell Pro webcam is an alternate to the Dell UltraShap Webcam. It has many of the same features but s lower-resolution but still crisp 2K sensor.

  • The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an awesome AI-powered camera that doesn't just have great image quality (though it does that too. It can actually track the user in real-time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call.
    Obsbot Tiny 4K
    Obsbot Tiny 4K

    This Obsbot webcam can follow you wherever you go during a web call and great sensor quality. You even can use gestures to control it.

Any of these accessories will fit great with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or any ThinkPad laptop. For the ideal setup, you could buy one item from each of these categories. We suggest the ThinkVision P27u-20 monitor, the ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock, an Anker charger, the MC Mechanical keyboard, a ThinkPad sleeve to protect your laptop, and Surface Earbuds. Of course, you're not limited to those items, and you can accessorize your ThinkPad how you please.