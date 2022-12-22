You can't go wrong with these monitors, mice, keyboards, and other cool gadgets for your new Lenovo 2-in-1.

No new laptop purchase is complete without a few accessories. From webcams, microphones, mice, keyboards, and even monitors, accessories can help you enjoy your new Lenovo Yoga 7i in more fun ways. You can boost your multitasking with a monitor, get more personal audio with a headset, and even get some extra ports with a dongle or dock.

We did the digging across various retailers and put together this simple guide for the best Lenovo Yoga 7i accessories. You can navigate using the links at the top of this article to find whatever might be piquing your interest.

Monitors

The top reason we loved the Yoga 7i against the other best Lenovo laptops when we reviewed it was the display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display, packing in a resolution of 2240 x 1400 on the 14-inch model and 2560 x 1600 on the 16-inch model is great for multitasking. But if you're at your desk, a monitor is a great buy for your new 2-in-1. Even if you're on the go, there are great portable monitors, too, where you can be a lot more productive and open more windows at once. One of these nine monitors might do that so well for you.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 The Lenovo ThinkVision P27-h 20 is a great QHD resolution monitor for your Yoga 7i. It's 27 inches in size and has a sleek design, with a cell phone holder on the base. See at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d This Lenovo monitor is for those who don't have enough desk space for a dedicated display. It's 14-inches and has a crisp 2440 x 1400 resolution that near matches the Yoga 7i's native display. See at CDW

ThinkVision T24v-20 23.8-inch FHD VoIP Monitor Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20 This Lenovo monitor is for those who are always on Skype, Teams, or Zoom calls. It's a 24-inch monitor packing in dual microphones and speakers. See at Lenovo

Lenovo L24e-30 This 23.8-inch Lenovo monitor packs in HDMI, VGA ports, and a slim edgeless design. It also is FHD resolution and is just a bit over $150 making it a great mid-range monitor for your Yoga 7i. See at Amazon

LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Monitor LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Monitor Those in need of a monitor for the Yoga 7i with a high resolution will want to check out the LG UltraFine 27. It has a 4K resolution and USB-C connectivity for easy connections without dongles. It even has VESA HDR400 certification for streaming and dealing with HDR content. See at Amazon

Samsung S95UA 49-inch ultrawide monitor Your desk might not have room for it, but this Samsung monitor is one of the biggest for the Yoga 7i. It is 46 inches in size and packs a responsive 120Hz refresh rate. See at Amazon

ASUS ProArt PA329C ASUS ProArt PA329C 32-inch 4K Monitor In need of a color-accurate monitor for your Yoga 7i? This is the monitor to buy. It sports 4K resolution, a 32-inch size, and can cover 100% of the Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec. 709 spectrums. See at Amazon

MSI Prestige PS341WU 32-inch Monitor MSI Prestige PS341WU 32-inch Monitor This MSI monitor is for those who want more resolution than just 4K. It packs in a crisp 5,120 x 2,160 resolution and produces sharp images. The white looks will also match up nicely with your Yoga 7i. See at Amazon

Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor This is yet another video conferencing monitor for your Yoga 7i, except this one is made by Dell. It has a 720p webcam and integrated speakers. See at Dell

Docks and adapters

No doubt the Yoga 7i has a great selection of ports. But if you want a solid internet connection via Ethernet, or plan to connect your camera up to the 2-in-1 and read SD cards, you'll need a dock or dongle. We found these six that might help you out with that.

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock You can't go wrong with this dock from Lenovo. It is the best dock for any Lenovo product, like the Yoga 7i. This dock lets you enjoy extra USB-A ports, and Ethernet, and gives you the ability to daisy-chain monitors to your 2-in-1. See at Lenovo

Lenovo Mini Dock As the name suggests, this is a mini dock from Lenovo. With this dock, you get a compact USB-C cable that folds away when you travel with your Yoga 7i, and also extra ports like HDMI, USB-C, audio hack, and ethernet. See at Amazon

Anker Docking Station This Anker docking station gives you the most possible ports with your Yoga 7i. You'll get SD card readers, USB-A, headphone jacks, and up to 100W charging for your device. See at Anker See at Amazon

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma This dock is for those who want to be stylish. Along with adding the usual extra ports to your Yoga 7i,it has fancy RGB lighting effects that'll make your desk look fancy. See at Amazon

Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station This Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C dock packs in a ton of ports for your Yoga 7i when compared to other docks on our list. Just as example, you'll get three HDMI ports, five USB-A ports, three USB-C ports (one for power delivery), and Ethernet. See at Amazon

Plugable UD-ULTC4K Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station This docking station doesn't use the Thunderbolt standard, but it will be useful for adding three displays at 4K and 60Hz refresh rate to your Yoga 7i. Other than that, there's four USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and one USB Type-C port onboard. See at Amazon

Pens

As a 2-in-1, the Lenovo Yoga 7i supports pen input. You have to buy a pen as an optional purchase, but with one, you'll be able to draw on the screen and ink on webpages and other documents. You can buy the official Lenovo pen or two other suggested pens with the links below.

Lenovo Digital Pen 2 The Lenovo Digital Pen 2 is a capable pen for Windows Ink, offering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and up to 1000 hours of use on one AAAA battery. See at Lenovo

Lenovo Pen Pro Lenovo Pen Pro If you can't find the Lenovo Digital Pen in stock, the Lenovo Pen Pro works just as fine. It supports AEA pen protocol and sports 4,096 levels of pressure, and tilt support just like the original. See at Lenovo

Wacom Bamboo Ink Wacom Bamboo Ink This pen gives you the best of both worlds. Not only does it work with the Yoga 7i thanks to AES technology, but it is cross-platform since it supports the Microsoft Pen Protocol technology. This means it can work on a Surface device, too. See at Best Buy

Chargers

The 14-inch and 16-inch model of the Yoga 7i has a 71Wh battery that can last about six hours, and the larger 16-inch model with Intel Arc Graphics has a 99.9WHr battery. When the battery runs dry, you can try out one of these chargers below to juice your 2-in-1 back up with power.

Lenovo Slim 135W AC Adapter This is one of the best USB-C chargers made by Lenovo. It's an official charger that can power up the Yoga 7i with 135W of power for fast charging. See at Lenovo

PDUSBSZ 65W Charger Lenovo 65W USB-C Charger This is a cheaper Lenovo charger that can be used with the Yoga 7i. It only provides 65W of power, though, so it won't charge your system quite fast, especially for the larger 16-inch model. See at Amazon

Insignia 112W Wall Charger This is a relatively affordable wall charger from Best Biy's Insignia brand. With this, you get enough power and ports to fast charge your Yoga 7i and two other devices. See at Best Buy

Anker Nano II You can't go wrong with Anker chargers as the brand is the very best. This one from Anker gives you 100W of power for fast charging and extra ports for charging an Android or iOS device. See at Amazon See at Anker

Anker 347 Portable Power Bank So far we've suggested physical chargers, but with this Power Bank, you can charge up your Yoga 7i while you're on the go in a train, or airplane, or while traveling. See at Amazon

Monoprice Universal USB-C Laptop Charger This is a laptop charger from Monoprice. We like it because of the long USB-C cable that is great for when an outlet is far away. See at MonoPrice

Mice and keyboards

To really speed through typing documents, and browsing the web, a dedicated mouse and keyboard will be great. Buying one of the six we suggest below can help ease pains in your wrists, hands, and fingers when working, too.

Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard The Lenogo Go Split Wireless keyboard works great for those who will be typing all day with their Yoga 7i. It has an ergonomic shape and a premium wrist rest that's great for comfort. See at Lenovo

Logitech MX Mechnical Logitech MX Mechanical The Logitech MX Mechanical is a great option for the Yoga 7i for those who prefer a tactile gaming-like keyboard with excellent feedback. Note that this keyboard also works with 3 different devices and has back lighting. It recharges via USB-C. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Logitech MX Keys The Logitech MX Keys is one of the best keyboards for those who don't want a mechanical keyboard. It works with 3 different devices, has backlighting, and is rechargeable via USB-C. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse This is a very basic mouse for the Yoga 7i. It does the job better than a trackpad might, and has a cool red-on-black color effect. See at Lenovo

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Logitech's Lift Vertical Ergonomic is one of the most ergonomic mice available for the Yoga 7i. It lifts your hands to a more comfortable angle as you use it. The mouse can also be used with different devices. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S Many have dubbed the Logitech MX Master 3s as the best mouse, so it's hard to not suggest for the Yoga 7i. This mouse sports ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization See at Best Buy

Cases and sleeves

Priced at around $1,000, the Yoga 7i is a significant investment, so you'll definitely want to protect it. Though there aren't many specialized shells or cases for the product, there are some generic cases and sleeves that you can use for both the 13-inch and the 16-inch models of the 2-in-1. We suggested a few to get you started, so you can protect your Yoga 7i when on the go.

Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6 Topload This isn't a case, but a laptop bag, and it is one of the best for the Yoga 7i. The bag might carry the ThinkPad branding, but the various compartments, as well as the sleek design make it great for travel. See at Lenovo

Allinside Laptop Sleeve Allinside Laptop Sleeve This is a low-profile sleeve that works great with the Yoga 7i. It has a premium finish and an envelope-like flap to keep your Yoga 7i secure during travels. See at Amazon

Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve This Targus sleeve is great to travel with when you take your Yoga 7i on the go. It has room for your favorite accessories, as well as a comfertable shoulder strap. See at Best Buy

Voova 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve Case Voova 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve A more simplistic sleeve, this one from Voova is more portable and compact than others we've suggested. It also comes in different colors. See at Amazon

Lacdo 14-inch Laptop Sleeve This is a classy sleeve for your Yoga 7i. It doesn't have a handle and has a sleek design, with a zipper for your accessories. See at Amazon

YXLILI Protective Sleeve YXLILI Protective Sleeve This protective sleeve for the Yoga 7i has a carrying handle and has a belt that you can use to attach it to your luggage. See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

For more personal audio when using your Yoga 7i, you'll need headphones, earbuds, or a headset. Many of our suggestions are top-in-class and offer premium audio, good battery life, and comfortable fits for long use.

Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset This is a modern headset from Microsoft for use with PCs like the Yoga 7i. It has comfortable ear cuffs and a quality microphone. See at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Earbuds Microsoft's Surface Earbuds are quite unique for use with the Yoga 7i. You'll not only get personal audio during meetings, but you'll easily be able to control the volume of your 2-in-1 by touching on the touchpads of these earbuds See at Amazon

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones These Sony headphones are great for office use or use out in the field. They feature up to 30 hours of battery life and have top-level noise-cancellation features. See at Amazon

External storage

Planning to store a lot of documents, movies, or other items on your Yoga 7i? Even though the device has a microSD card slot, you can boost your storage with an external hard drive or a solid-state drive. Here are six suggestions that top out with great data transfer speeds and also portability.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD This external SSD is great for travel with your Yoga 7i. It has up to 1TB of storage and a durable design that can resist drops and damage. See at amazon

Samsung T5 SSD Samsung T5 Portable SSD This Samsung SSD is one of the most compacts, so it is great to take on the go with you. You also get a USB-C to USB-A cable and a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, so you don't have to worry about using a dongle with this accessory. See at Amazon

Seagate Expansion HDD Seagate Expansion HDD This isn't the most portable and fastest storage solution, but this Seagate Expansion HDD is great for backing up your Yoga 7i and other important files. See at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Thanks to this tiny USB drive with both a USB-A and USB-C end, you can take your favorite files on the go between your Yoga 7i and other PCs. See at Amazon

WD My Passport SSD WD My Passport SSD This is yet another portable SSD. It's an alternative to our top pick, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme, and it performs just as fast. See at Amazon

TEKQ Super Veloce SSD TEKQ SuperVeloce SSD This portable SSD is definitely one of the more unique for the Yoga 7i. It has a unique surface on the enclosure, and you can replace the M.2. SSD inside if you want more storage. See at amazon

Webcams

The final group of accessories for the Yoga 7i are webcams. Yes, all models of the 2-in-1 have a great 1080p webcam, but if you really want to look your best on calls, a 4K webcam, or a 2K webcam is a must.

Dell Pro Webcam Dell's Pro webcam packs in a 2K resolution sensor and a lot of smart features like AI Auto tracking that ensure you'll look great on your calls. See at Dell

Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam Logitech's Brio 4K webcam is one of the top-rated webcams on the market thanks to the crisp 4K sensor and the Windows Hello IR sensor. See at Lenovo

Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam This Anker webcam is similar to the one that's integrated into the Yoga 7i. The difference is that it has smart features like low light correction. See at Amazon

Across all the categories we can think of, those are the best accessories for the Yoga 7i. If you want the ideal setup, we suggest accessories like the Lenovo P27h-20 as a monitor, the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 dock, the Anker Nano II charger, Logitech MX Mechanical, and MX Master 3S. You also can't go wrong with a case like the Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve, and the Surface Earbuds, or a portable SSD like the Samsung T5. All of these products will make your Yoga 7i experience even better.