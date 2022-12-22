Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Quick Links

No new laptop purchase is complete without a few accessories. From webcams, microphones, mice, keyboards, and even monitors, accessories can help you enjoy your new Lenovo Yoga 7i in more fun ways. You can boost your multitasking with a monitor, get more personal audio with a headset, and even get some extra ports with a dongle or dock.

We did the digging across various retailers and put together this simple guide for the best Lenovo Yoga 7i accessories. You can navigate using the links at the top of this article to find whatever might be piquing your interest.

Monitors

The top reason we loved the Yoga 7i against the other best Lenovo laptops when we reviewed it was the display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display, packing in a resolution of 2240 x 1400 on the 14-inch model and 2560 x 1600 on the 16-inch model is great for multitasking. But if you're at your desk, a monitor is a great buy for your new 2-in-1. Even if you're on the go, there are great portable monitors, too, where you can be a lot more productive and open more windows at once. One of these nine monitors might do that so well for you.

  • 61E9GAR6US-560x450-01.9576fc436f3cbe6a
    Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20

    The Lenovo ThinkVision P27-h 20 is a great QHD resolution monitor for your Yoga 7i. It's 27 inches in size and has a sleek design, with a cell phone holder on the base.

    See at Lenovo
  • Lenovo-ThinkVision-M14-D-(2)-1
    Lenovo ThinkVision M14d

    This Lenovo monitor is for those who don't have enough desk space for a dedicated display. It's 14-inches and has a crisp 2440 x 1400 resolution that near matches the Yoga 7i's native display.

    See at CDW
  • If you're always on calls with your ThinkPad, this monitor will have you covered. It features a built-in webcam, that has a physical shutter. Dual microphones and speakers also help make your audio and video calls sound better.
    ThinkVision T24v-20 23.8-inch FHD VoIP Monitor
    Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20

    This Lenovo monitor is for those who are always on Skype, Teams, or Zoom calls. It's a 24-inch monitor packing in dual microphones and speakers.

    See at Lenovo
  • 81U5PKqc2VL._AC_SL1500_
    Lenovo L24e-30

    This 23.8-inch Lenovo monitor packs in HDMI, VGA ports, and a slim edgeless design. It also is FHD resolution and is just a bit over $150 making it a great mid-range monitor for your Yoga 7i.

    See at Amazon
  • The LG UltraFine 4K is one of the best monitors for the MacBook Pro. This 27-inch 4K monitor connects seamlessly with the new notebooks. It supports USB Type-C connectivity and shows all monitor controls in the settings panel of your MacBook. It's a VESA HDR400 panel that covers up to 99% of the sRGB space. It also supports USB-C with 60W Power Delivery and comes with a height-adjustable stand that matches Apple's design aesthetics.
    LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Monitor
    LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Monitor

    Those in need of a monitor for the Yoga 7i with a high resolution will want to check out the LG UltraFine 27. It has a 4K resolution and USB-C connectivity for easy connections without dongles. It even has VESA HDR400 certification for streaming and dealing with HDR content.

    See at Amazon
  • 6517404cv11d
    Samsung S95UA 49-inch ultrawide monitor

    Your desk might not have room for it, but this Samsung monitor is one of the biggest for the Yoga 7i. It is 46 inches in size and packs a responsive 120Hz refresh rate.

    See at Amazon
  • If color accuracy and image quality are everything to you, the 100% coverage of Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec. 709 on this monitor are probably pretty enticing already. Add in 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 600, and you can't ask for much more.
    ASUS ProArt PA329C
    ASUS ProArt PA329C 32-inch 4K Monitor

    In need of a color-accurate monitor for your Yoga 7i? This is the monitor to buy. It sports 4K resolution, a 32-inch size, and can cover 100% of the Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec. 709 spectrums.

    See at Amazon
  • The MSI Prestige PS341WU is a great option if 4K resolution isn't enough for you. Its main claim to fame is the 5,120 by 2,160 pixels display, making it one of the sharpest in the market. It also comes with a great set of features including a Nano IPS panel with DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR support, and more. It's also one of the best-looking monitors in the collection with beautiful white aesthetics.
    MSI Prestige PS341WU 32-inch Monitor
    MSI Prestige PS341WU 32-inch Monitor

    This MSI monitor is for those who want more resolution than just 4K. It packs in a crisp 5,120 x 2,160 resolution and produces sharp images. The white looks will also match up nicely with your Yoga 7i.

    See at Amazon
  • dbcs-0630-resize-hero-images-monitor-c2722de-5000x5000
    Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor

    This is yet another video conferencing monitor for your Yoga 7i, except this one is made by Dell. It has a 720p webcam and integrated speakers.

    See at Dell

Docks and adapters

No doubt the Yoga 7i has a great selection of ports. But if you want a solid internet connection via Ethernet, or plan to connect your camera up to the 2-in-1 and read SD cards, you'll need a dock or dongle. We found these six that might help you out with that.

  • Perspective view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    You can't go wrong with this dock from Lenovo. It is the best dock for any Lenovo product, like the Yoga 7i. This dock lets you enjoy extra USB-A ports, and Ethernet, and gives you the ability to daisy-chain monitors to your 2-in-1.

    See at Lenovo
  • lenovo mini dock connected a PC
    Lenovo Mini Dock

    As the name suggests, this is a mini dock from Lenovo. With this dock, you get a compact USB-C cable that folds away when you travel with your Yoga 7i, and also extra ports like HDMI, USB-C, audio hack, and ethernet.

    See at Amazon
  • Anker Docking Station
    Anker Docking Station

    This Anker docking station gives you the most possible ports with your Yoga 7i. You'll get SD card readers, USB-A, headphone jacks, and up to 100W charging for your device.

    See at Anker See at Amazon
  • Some might prefer a cleaner look, but others might want to spruce up their desk. This Razer dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt downstream ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader, but its most notable feature is support for Razer Chroma RGB. The white model doesn't have it, though.
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma

    This dock is for those who want to be stylish. Along with adding the usual extra ports to your Yoga 7i,it has fancy RGB lighting effects that'll make your desk look fancy.

    See at Amazon
  • With all the ports you could ever want, this Baseus USB-C hub is one of the best option to have at your desk. It has 17 ports, including three HDMI ports, five USB-A ports, three USB-C ports (one for power delivery), and Ethernet.
    Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station
    Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station

    This Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C dock packs in a ton of ports for your Yoga 7i when compared to other docks on our list. Just as example, you'll get three HDMI ports, five USB-A ports, three USB-C ports (one for power delivery), and Ethernet.

    See at Amazon
  • This Plugable dock is very unique in that it doesn't use Thunderbolt, yet it supports three 4K displays at 60Hz, thanks to DisplayLink. It has three HDMI or DisplayPort ports, plus four USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and one USB Type-C port that can charge your phone and another to charge your laptop.
    Plugable UD-ULTC4K
    Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station

    This docking station doesn't use the Thunderbolt standard, but it will be useful for adding three displays at 4K and 60Hz refresh rate to your Yoga 7i. Other than that, there's four USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and one USB Type-C port onboard.

    See at Amazon

Pens

As a 2-in-1, the Lenovo Yoga 7i supports pen input. You have to buy a pen as an optional purchase, but with one, you'll be able to draw on the screen and ink on webpages and other documents. You can buy the official Lenovo pen or two other suggested pens with the links below.

  • A digital stylus seen at an angle, showing two buttons on the side of the but and a thin plastic tip.
    Lenovo Digital Pen 2

    The Lenovo Digital Pen 2 is a capable pen for Windows Ink, offering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and up to 1000 hours of use on one AAAA battery.

    See at Lenovo
  • Using a Lenovo pen with a Dell tablet may be preposterous to some, but if you're a fan of this classy design with a gold tip, the Lenovo Pen Pro is a great option. It has 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt support, and Bluetooth. However, it's still pretty expensive and it only supports AES, so that's something to keep in mind.
    Lenovo Pen Pro
    Lenovo Pen Pro

    If you can't find the Lenovo Digital Pen in stock, the Lenovo Pen Pro works just as fine. It supports AEA pen protocol and sports 4,096 levels of pressure, and tilt support just like the original.

    See at Lenovo
  • Featuring support for both Wacom AES and Microsoft Pen Protocol, this pen is an affordable alternative if cross-compatibility is important to you. It has replaceable batteries instead of a rechargeable one, but otherwise it still has premium features.
    Wacom Bamboo Ink
    Wacom Bamboo Ink

    This pen gives you the best of both worlds. Not only does it work with the Yoga 7i thanks to AES technology, but it is cross-platform since it supports the Microsoft Pen Protocol technology. This means it can work on a Surface device, too.

    See at Best Buy

Chargers

The 14-inch and 16-inch model of the Yoga 7i has a 71Wh battery that can last about six hours, and the larger 16-inch model with Intel Arc Graphics has a 99.9WHr battery. When the battery runs dry, you can try out one of these chargers below to juice your 2-in-1 back up with power.

  • Lenovo Slim 135W AC Adapter and cable
    Lenovo Slim 135W AC Adapter

    This is one of the best USB-C chargers made by Lenovo. It's an official charger that can power up the Yoga 7i with 135W of power for fast charging.

    See at Lenovo
  • If you want the cheapest option around and/or you don't want to worry about losing a cable, this charger is great for the Dell Latitude 5430. It delivers 65W of power and has a cable built-in, all for a very low price.
    PDUSBSZ 65W Charger
    Lenovo 65W USB-C Charger

    This is a cheaper Lenovo charger that can be used with the Yoga 7i. It only provides 65W of power, though, so it won't charge your system quite fast, especially for the larger 16-inch model.

    See at Amazon
  • Anled view of the Insignia 112W Wall Charger showing two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port
    Insignia 112W Wall Charger

    This is a relatively affordable wall charger from Best Biy's Insignia brand. With this, you get enough power and ports to fast charge your Yoga 7i and two other devices.

    See at Best Buy
  • 51snPhfZHeL._AC_SL1500_
    Anker Nano II

    You can't go wrong with Anker chargers as the brand is the very best. This one from Anker gives you 100W of power for fast charging and extra ports for charging an Android or iOS device.

    See at Amazon See at Anker
  • 616sOGcq4CL._AC_SL1500_
    Anker 347 Portable Power Bank

    So far we've suggested physical chargers, but with this Power Bank, you can charge up your Yoga 7i while you're on the go in a train, or airplane, or while traveling.

    See at Amazon
  • 436716
    Monoprice Universal USB-C Laptop Charger

    This is a laptop charger from Monoprice. We like it because of the long USB-C cable that is great for when an outlet is far away.

    See at MonoPrice

Mice and keyboards

To really speed through typing documents, and browsing the web, a dedicated mouse and keyboard will be great. Buying one of the six we suggest below can help ease pains in your wrists, hands, and fingers when working, too.

  • Front view Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard
    Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard

    The Lenogo Go Split Wireless keyboard works great for those who will be typing all day with their Yoga 7i. It has an ergonomic shape and a premium wrist rest that's great for comfort.

    See at Lenovo
  • Mechanical keyboards are often the preferred choice of professional typists, and the Logitech MX Mechanical is a great option. It combines productivity features like use with multiple devices with gaming features like tactile keys and plain-white LED backlighting with multiple patterns.
    Logitech MX Mechnical
    Logitech MX Mechanical

    The Logitech MX Mechanical is a great option for the Yoga 7i for those who prefer a tactile gaming-like keyboard with excellent feedback. Note that this keyboard also works with 3 different devices and has back lighting. It recharges via USB-C.

    See at Amazon
  • The Logitech MX Keys is one of the best keyboards money can buy. It not only can work with your SurfacePro 9 but it also has backlit keys and can connect to up to three different devices like an iPad or a Mac.
    Logitech MX Keys
    Logitech MX Keys

    The Logitech MX Keys is one of the best keyboards for those who don't want a mechanical keyboard. It works with 3 different devices, has backlighting, and is rechargeable via USB-C.

    See at Amazon
  • Angled view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse
    Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse

    This is a very basic mouse for the Yoga 7i. It does the job better than a trackpad might, and has a cool red-on-black color effect.

    See at Lenovo
  • The Logitech Lift is a vertical ergonomic mouse designed for users with smaller hands, providing all-day comfort.
    Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
    Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

    Logitech's Lift Vertical Ergonomic is one of the most ergonomic mice available for the Yoga 7i. It lifts your hands to a more comfortable angle as you use it. The mouse can also be used with different devices.

    See at Amazon
  • logitech-mx-master-3s-169-render-01
    Logitech MX Master 3S

    Many have dubbed the Logitech MX Master 3s as the best mouse, so it's hard to not suggest for the Yoga 7i. This mouse sports ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization

    See at Best Buy

Cases and sleeves

Priced at around $1,000, the Yoga 7i is a significant investment, so you'll definitely want to protect it. Though there aren't many specialized shells or cases for the product, there are some generic cases and sleeves that you can use for both the 13-inch and the 16-inch models of the 2-in-1. We suggested a few to get you started, so you can protect your Yoga 7i when on the go.

  • Angled view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6-inch Topload bag
    Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6 Topload

    This isn't a case, but a laptop bag, and it is one of the best for the Yoga 7i. The bag might carry the ThinkPad branding, but the various compartments, as well as the sleek design make it great for travel.

    See at Lenovo
  • A low-profile sleeve for the 15-inch MacBook Pro that offers a synthetic leather finish for a premium look, with a magnetic flap to secure the laptop inside.
    Allinside Laptop Sleeve
    Allinside Laptop Sleeve

    This is a low-profile sleeve that works great with the Yoga 7i. It has a premium finish and an envelope-like flap to keep your Yoga 7i secure during travels.

    See at Amazon
  • This high-quality sleeve is somewhat simple, but it gets the basics done with some space to carry your charger and other accessories. Plus, it has a shoulder strap to make it easy to carry without having to hold it in your hands. The minimalist aesthetic is also great for business users.
    Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve
    Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve

    This Targus sleeve is great to travel with when you take your Yoga 7i on the go. It has room for your favorite accessories, as well as a comfertable shoulder strap.

    See at Best Buy
  • This case from Voova offers a slim, portable, and lightweight design, that allows it to be easily carried as a briefcase or slid into your backpack. It's plainly perfect for business, school, or travel. This unsophisticated sleeve comes in seven different colors. So you have plenty of delightful options to choose from.
    Voova 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve Case
    Voova 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve

    A more simplistic sleeve, this one from Voova is more portable and compact than others we've suggested. It also comes in different colors.

    See at Amazon
  • lacdo-laptop-sleeve-169-render-01-1
    Lacdo 14-inch Laptop Sleeve

    This is a classy sleeve for your Yoga 7i. It doesn't have a handle and has a sleek design, with a zipper for your accessories.

    See at Amazon
  • Available in five colors, this case has a dedicated belt for attaching it to your luggage. It's ideal for those who fly a lot.
    YXLILI Protective Sleeve
    YXLILI Protective Sleeve

    This protective sleeve for the Yoga 7i has a carrying handle and has a belt that you can use to attach it to your luggage.

    See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

For more personal audio when using your Yoga 7i, you'll need headphones, earbuds, or a headset. Many of our suggestions are top-in-class and offer premium audio, good battery life, and comfortable fits for long use.

  • 712lRY36XYS._AC_SL1500_
    Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset

    This is a modern headset from Microsoft for use with PCs like the Yoga 7i. It has comfortable ear cuffs and a quality microphone.

    See at Amazon
  • microsoft-surface-earbuds-169-render-01
    Microsoft Surface Earbuds

    Microsoft's Surface Earbuds are quite unique for use with the Yoga 7i. You'll not only get personal audio during meetings, but you'll easily be able to control the volume of your 2-in-1 by touching on the touchpads of these earbuds

    See at Amazon
  • It's time to treat yourself to one of the best headsets out there. With noise cancelling technology, up to 30 hours of battery life, and being able to turn down the music for a conversation at the tap of a cup, the WHXB900N is worth the asking price.
    Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones
    Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones

    These Sony headphones are great for office use or use out in the field. They feature up to 30 hours of battery life and have top-level noise-cancellation features.

    See at Amazon

External storage

Planning to store a lot of documents, movies, or other items on your Yoga 7i? Even though the device has a microSD card slot, you can boost your storage with an external hard drive or a solid-state drive. Here are six suggestions that top out with great data transfer speeds and also portability.

  • This is a compact SSD that you can tie a clip or other object around to travel with. It's also built strong and can withstand drops.
    SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD
    SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

    This external SSD is great for travel with your Yoga 7i. It has up to 1TB of storage and a durable design that can resist drops and damage.

    See at amazon
  • The Samsung T5 SSD is a compact mini external SSD that can house your documents. It connects via USB-C, so it is a great fit for modern PCs.
    Samsung T5 SSD
    Samsung T5 Portable SSD

    This Samsung SSD is one of the most compacts, so it is great to take on the go with you. You also get a USB-C to USB-A cable and a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, so you don't have to worry about using a dongle with this accessory.

    See at Amazon
  • Most people may want fast storage, but sometimes, you just want a massive backup. And this massive Seagate HDD comes in capacities up to 18TB, so you can store just about all your files for a much lower price than you'd pay for the same amount of SSD storage.
    Seagate Expansion HDD
    Seagate Expansion HDD

    This isn't the most portable and fastest storage solution, but this Seagate Expansion HDD is great for backing up your Yoga 7i and other important files.

    See at Amazon
  • If you need storage you can slip in your pocket, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe gives you up to 1TB in a tiny package. Plus, it can easily be used with almost any device via USB-C and USB-A.
    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe
    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe

    Thanks to this tiny USB drive with both a USB-A and USB-C end, you can take your favorite files on the go between your Yoga 7i and other PCs.

    See at Amazon
  • If you don't need the bells and whistles of other SSDs on this list, the WD My Passport SSD is also a solid option. It's a regular SSD with speeds up to 1,050MB/s, and it comes in a few colors to choose from.
    WD My Passport SSD
    WD My Passport SSD

    This is yet another portable SSD. It's an alternative to our top pick, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme, and it performs just as fast.

    See at Amazon
  • This SSD from Tekq is interesting because not only does it support Thunderbolt, with speeds up to 2,400MB/s, but it's also upgradeable. Indeed, the chassis houses a standard M.2 2280 SSD, and you can replace it yourself later if you want a bigger one.
    TEKQ Super Veloce SSD
    TEKQ SuperVeloce SSD

    This portable SSD is definitely one of the more unique for the Yoga 7i. It has a unique surface on the enclosure, and you can replace the M.2. SSD inside if you want more storage.

    See at amazon

Webcams

The final group of accessories for the Yoga 7i are webcams. Yes, all models of the 2-in-1 have a great 1080p webcam, but if you really want to look your best on calls, a 4K webcam, or a 2K webcam is a must.

  • Dell Pro Webcam 1
    Dell Pro Webcam

    Dell's Pro webcam packs in a 2K resolution sensor and a lot of smart features like AI Auto tracking that ensure you'll look great on your calls.

    See at Dell
  • The Logitech Brio 4K Webcam is one of the highest-rated. With features like digital zoom, a crisp 4K sensor, and support for Windows Hello.
    Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam
    Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam

    Logitech's Brio 4K webcam is one of the top-rated webcams on the market thanks to the crisp 4K sensor and the Windows Hello IR sensor.

    See at Lenovo
  • The Anker C300 outputs videos at 1080p/60fps and is HDR certified as well. It even has low-light correction and adjustable FoV. Another good option for streaming with noise-cancelling using multiple mics.
    Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam
    Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam

    This Anker webcam is similar to the one that's integrated into the Yoga 7i. The difference is that it has smart features like low light correction.

    See at Amazon

Across all the categories we can think of, those are the best accessories for the Yoga 7i. If you want the ideal setup, we suggest accessories like the Lenovo P27h-20 as a monitor, the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 dock, the Anker Nano II charger, Logitech MX Mechanical, and MX Master 3S. You also can't go wrong with a case like the Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve, and the Surface Earbuds, or a portable SSD like the Samsung T5. All of these products will make your Yoga 7i experience even better.

  • The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a great overall laptop, packing Intel's 12th-gen processors, an all-new design, and more.
    Lenovo Yoga 7i
    Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch)

    The 14-inch model of the Lenovo Yoga 7i includes 12th-generation Intel Core U-series processors and a 2.2K IPS display, offering a great balance of performance and battery life in a sleek chassis.

    See at Lenovo
  • The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing.
    Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch) with Arc Graphics
    Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch)

    The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing.

    See at Lenovo
  • lenovo-yoga-7i-gen7-16inch-01
    Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch Intel Arc)

    This 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i features Intel Arc, the company's first dedicated graphics card. It offers a great boost for users who want to do some light gaming and photo editing.

    See at Lenovo