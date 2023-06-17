The best accessories for the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) are designed to help the convertible laptop hit its full potential. From docking stations to monitors to chargers, grabbing one (or a few) accessories can positively alter the way you use your laptop. Lenovo's Yoga 7i (2023) is a more affordable alternative to the amazing Yoga 9i , our top pick when it comes to the overall best laptops available today, and it's available in 14- and 16-inch sizes to better suit your needs. We've been sure to collect some great hardware that will work with both sizes for this great Lenovo laptop . Here are the best accessories for Lenovo's Yoga 7i (2023).

You don't have to spend big to get a set of great over-ear headphones . The Yoga 7i's speakers can pump out quality audio, but something like Anker's Soundcore Life Q30 have ANC and long battery life, making them perfect for flights or trips to a busy café. Picking them up for about $80 is a great deal.

The Yoga 7i has a great webcam , but sitting at a desk with a monitor set up will cause some weird angles. That's fixed with an external camera like the Microsoft Modern webcam. It has a number of touch-up features to complement the 1080p picture with HDR, and it has a built-in shutter to kill the feed when it's not in use.

The Yoga 7i comes with its own relatively compact charger, but it's never a bad idea to have a backup. This option from ZMI plugs straight into the wall to save space and offers up to 65W of charging power for your laptop. The plugs fold in, and you can use your own USB-C cable as needed.

The Yoga 7i's battery life is respectable at more than eight hours on a charge, but travelers should carry a backup in case they're caught away from any AC outlets. The Baseus Blade offers 100W of charging power (more than enough for laptops) with a 20,000mAh capacity for an extra charge wherever you are. It's one of the best portable chargers out there.

Logitech's MX Master 3S is an evolution of what has been the best wireless mouse for years. It's comfortable to hold (as long as you're right-handed), the battery goes and goes, and it has a bunch of customizable buttons. This is a great way to maximize productivity beyond the built-in Yoga touchpad.

We r eviewed the Samsung T7 Shield very favorably, noting its USB-C performance, IP65 water and dust resistance, drop resistance, and three-year warranty. It's a more rugged version of the standard T7 (the best portable SSD around), and you can expect the same speedy transfers and competitive pricing.

HP's 24mh is one of the most affordable monitors out there that remains well worth your money. It has a 1920x1080 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, dual speakers, and an ergonomic stand. Connect with HDMI or DisplayPort, and enjoy the slim design that takes up less space on your desk.

Buying a full docking station doesn't make much sense if you rarely work at a desk, but that doesn't mean some extra ports won't come in handy. Anker's 7-in-1 hub features passthrough charging power, SD and microSD card readers, USB-C out, dual USB-A out, and HDMI with support for a 4K display at 30Hz. It's affordable and small enough to carry while traveling, and it makes the cut for the best USB-C hubs around.

Lenovo doesn't bundle an active pen with the Yoga 7i, but you can easily pick up something like the Bamboo Ink Plus to fulfill your inking ambitions. It's rechargeable, it comes with an assortment of different nibs, and it features tilt support for better drawing. It's cross-platform thanks to AES and MPP functionality.

Dell's UltraSharp U2723QE 4K monitor offers an exceptional picture with IPS Black technology for deeper contrast, as well as accurate sRGB and DCI-P3 color. VESA DisplayHDR 400 is included, and you can connect with DisplayPort, HDMI, or USB-C. It's on the expensive side, but those working primarily at a desk will appreciate it every time they sit down.

The Yoga 7i's aluminum construction is rigid and durable, but it's still susceptible to scratches and drops. There's no better way to protect your laptop while on the move than with a laptop sleeve. Tomtoc's 360° sleeve is extremely popular thanks to its full padded protection, durable zipper, and affordable price. Grab it in 14- or 16-inch sizes depending on the Yoga model you picked up.

Adding a great Thunderbolt docking station to any supporting laptop will change the way you work at a desk. Kensington's SD5780T is a Thunderbolt 4 dock with 11 total ports, support for dual 4K displays at 60Hz, and 96W of charging power back to the host. It's made primarily from aluminum, it can be mounted below a desk, and it works across devices.

Getting the best accessories for your Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023)

In his Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) review, Computing Writer Arif Bacchus called it "a great mid-range and budget-friendly 2-in-1 and a serious contender for one of the best laptops." While it can certainly stand on its own, picking up some of the great accessories listed above can seriously improve your experience with the laptop.

If we're calling out a few key accessories, a powerful docking station is a great place to start. I reviewed the Kensington SD5780T, noting its wide variety of ports with dual 4K@60Hz display support, 96W power delivery, and sturdy construction. It's an expensive piece of hardware, but it will set you up well for any other accessories you add to the mix.

Those who mostly use their laptop at a desk should also check out a quality external monitor. It's a key accessory to maximize productivity, and Dell's U2723QE is a top option in the space. The 27-inch monitor has a 4K resolution, accurate sRGB and DCI-P3 color, excellent contrast with IPS Black tech, and a modern design. It's one of the best monitors on the market, but you could also spend less on the

Travelers who frequently leave the desk behind might want some extra protection while on the move. In that case, you can't get much better than Tomtoc's 360° sleeve with — you guessed it — padding around all corners and sides. It even comes in 14- and 16-inch sizes to fit both Yoga 7i models. We have more options in our roundup of the best laptop sleeves, but this one has been extremely popular for years for a good reason.

If you're shopping for the previous generation, we also have a collection of the best accessories for the Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022).