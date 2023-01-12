Adding the best accessories to the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) can turn what we consider the overall best laptop available today into a truly potent device. Yes, the Yoga 9i can pretty much do it all on its own, but the fine exterior needs some protection, you need a dock or hub to expand connectivity, and an extra monitor or two will help with multitasking. Not to mention some earbuds for when you're working in public or a new keyboard and mouse for when you're seated at your desk. We've put together this collection of the best Yoga 9i accessories to help you get set up the right way.
Logitech MX Master 3S
One of the best wireless mice you can find is Logitech's MX Master 3S. It has a precision optical sensor with 8,000 DPI, it's super comfortable to use (as long as you're right-handed), and there are multiple customizable buttons for shortcuts. It connects with Bluetooth or with a provided USB dongle, and battery life is superb. If you work across platforms, the Logitech FLOW feature will you move seamlessly between PCs.
Microsoft Arc Mouse
Carrying around a bulky mouse while you travel isn't ideal. Microsoft's wireless Arc Mouse can snap flat to fit into more places, yet when in use it's curved to fit your palm. The slim mouse is quite comfy and can be used as more than just a travel accessory. It connects with Bluetooth and has a battery that lasts so you won't be caught out with a dead pointer.
Logitech MX Keys
The Yoga 9i's keyboard is so good that you might not need a keyboard, but a full desktop setup really isn't complete without. Logitech's MX Keys is a slim wireless keyboard with backlight, plenty of key travel, and even a full number pad. It works seamlessly across platforms thanks to Logitech's Flow tech, and the battery lasts months if you aren't using the backlight. Just recharge it with a USB-C cable when low.
ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor
The ASUS ProArt PA278CV is our top pick for best monitors available today. It has a gorgeous 27-inch panel with 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and superb color accuracy with up to 350 nits brightness. It even has built-in 2W speakers and an ergonomic stand. If you'd like more screen real estate to tackle heavy projects, this is the way to go.
HP 24MH FHD monitor
HP's 24MH monitor has a 1080p resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, slim bezels, and built-in speakers, making it a perfect choice for those who want to spend less. Its 24-inch size plays better with cramped desks, and the ergonomic stand lets you adjust to fit. It's also available at a very reasonable price.
- Source: Samsung
Samsung T7 Portable SSD
Samsung's T7 is considered one of the best portable SSDs around thanks to its compact size, speedy transfer speeds, multiple capacity options up to 2TB, and competitive pricing. If you'd like offload your data to keep the Yoga 9i's SSD uncluttered, this is a great choice that travels well.
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2
Want to give your storage a bit of extra protection? The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2 is a speedy drive with extra resistance to dust, water, and drops. It also features hardware-based encryption. This should appeal to photographers, travelers, and creators who want to safeguard their data in a sleek little SSD.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
CalDigit's TS4 is one of the best Thunderbolt docks you can buy today thanks to its wide selection of ports, strong charging abilities, and compact but durable aluminum chassis. It costs a lot and is often sold out due to its popularity, but this is the one to get if you're a power user and want the absolute best.
- Source: Kensington
Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
Don't want to spend big on the TS4 but still want a powerful Thunderbolt 4 dock? Kensington's SD5780T brings 11 total ports including the host, as well as charging up to 96W. Connect dual 4K displays at up to a 60Hz refresh rate each. The dock can sit horizontally on your desk, or it can be mounted thanks to pre-drilled holes in the aluminum chassis.
- Source: Anker
Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
Traveling with a full-size dock isn't optimal, but you still need more ports than the Yoga 9i has to offer. Anker's PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C hub solves the problem by offering USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and microSD and SD card readers in a compact package that'll slip easily into a laptop sleeve or backpack pocket. It's also super affordable, helping it make the list of the best USB-C hubs around.
- Source: Lenovo
Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210
You don't need to spend a lot of money to get a quality laptop backpack, and this one even matches the same Lenovo branding as your laptop. The B210 backpack fits up to 15.6-inch laptops in the protective compartment and will handle other documents and accessories in the main zippered pouch. The polyester exterior is lightweight but repels water should you get caught out in the rain.
- Source: Amazon
Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag
Tomtoc makes some extremely popular accessories for laptop bags, and its shoulder bag is a perfect option if you want slim protection for your Yoga 9i. The main zippered pocket has thick protection that prevents drop damage, and there are two extra pockets on the outside to hold accessories. A handle on top lets you carry it like a briefcase, while the shoulder strap is there for comfortable traveling.
- Source: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord Buds
The best wireless earbuds that don't cost a lot come from OnePlus. Its Nord Buds feature 12.4mm titanium drivers with superb sound, and there's Dolby Atmos compatibility to enhance your listening experience. There's no noise cancellation, but you get a comfortable fit, long battery life, and IP55 water and dust resistance.
Screen Mom Screen Cleaner
The touch display on your Yoga 9i will get smudged up quickly, and you don't want to use just any cleaner on it. Screen Mom's spray bottle and cleaning cloth will keep your PC clean without risk of any damage from harsh chemicals. This is an easy buy for anyone who uses a laptop.
- Source: Lenovo
Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Adapter
Having an extra charger lying around is always a good idea. This USB-C GaN option from Lenovo is super compact and still hits the 65W needed by the Yoga 9i. It has a 1.8m cable attached to a tiny block that plugs into the wall, complete with retractable plug for easier traveling.
Getting the right accessories for your Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022)
Any of the great accessories for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) listed above will take your laptop to the next level. This is especially true if you have productivity in mind, as adding a monitor like the ASUS ProArt PA278CV, Logitech MX Keys keyboard, and MX Master 3S mouse allows for a setup more akin to a desktop experience. If you find that the port selection is lacking, something like the CalDigit TS4 or Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 hub will fix the issue.
In his Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods said that "[...] if you're going premium, this is the laptop you should buy." And a premium laptop this nice shouldn't travel naked; picking up a travel sleeve or backpack is always recommended, as is some screen cleaner to keep the touch display free of smears and smudges. And finally, it's never a bad idea to have an extra USB-C charger around should the laptop's included charger fail. Going with a travel option like the one we've included here can save you space and still get the job done.