The refreshed 2023 LG Gram Style is one of the best lightweight laptops on the market today. It’s clad in glass on the lid and on the interior and is impressively light. The laptop also has a gorgeous OLED display, with a 2.8K or 3K screen, depending on if you opt for the 14-inch or 16-inch model. With that much style, you want your accessories to match, so we put a list together of the best stylish accessories to go with the LG Gram Style.

This tiny external SSD from Sabrent is all you need to keep your precious files safe so the internal storage in your laptop can be used for programs and other things you need stored. It boasts 1,000 MB/s read and write speeds, so you'll never be waiting for files to be loaded.

The Intel Core i7-1360P inside this laptop is power-thirsty, which means always carrying a charger. Why not go one step further and carry a slimline power bank with enough power in reserve to recharge your notebook fully. It doubles as a charger, too, with power pass-through while plugged in.

Keep your laptop charged up with the smallest 65W charger we've ever seen. It'll supply 65W USB PD from its USB-C output, and up to 45W QC 3.0 from the USB-A output. Oh, and it's tiny, like smaller than your smartphone so it's small enough to always have on you.

With a futuristic laptop, maybe you want a futuristic headset to use on calls. The Shokz OpenComm2 UC uses bone conduction to relay sound directly to your ears, so you can still hear the world around you. The boom mic is noise canceling, and it has a USB-C dongle so no need for adapters.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 has one of the better balances of sound quality and active noise cancelation that we've used, and the classic style and lines will complement your LG Gram Style with a softer edge. They're great for calls too, with six microphones to make you sound your best.

This top-grain leather sleeve from Londo is one of our favorites, and it'll keep your notebook scratch-free while providing some measure of fall and bump protection. It also comes in seven styles, with vibrant stitched panels to suit your mood or style.

With glass covering a large percentage of the Gram Style, you'll want to pick up a stylish sleeve. This Moft sleeve doesn't just protect your notebook, it folds up into a stand for a more ergonomic position of either 15- or 25 degrees off the desktop.

This notebook gets toasty, so elevating it with a stand could help with temperatures. It'll also put the OLED screen at a more comfortable distance for reading, and the stylish aluminum is a perfect companion for the glass exterior of the Gram Style.

The LG Gram Style's 1080p webcam is solid, but to look your absolute best on video calls it might be worth investing in an external webcam, like this 2K resolution one from Anker. It has an integrated privacy shield too, for when you're not on camera.

To keep that OLED screen streak and fingerprint-free, you'll want a soft and gentle cleanser to remove the grime without removing the soft organic material the display is made from. This is one of the best, and comes with a soft microfiber cloth to keep your notebook pristine.

This combo deal from Logitech gets you two highly-regarded peripherals, the comfortable and backlit MX Keys S keyboard and the MX Master 3S wireless mouse. They're two of our favorite productivity peripherals, and even better together. You also get a wrist rest to keep your hands in the ready position between typing.

Most relatively affordable docks don't pass power to your notebook, but this 11-in-1 USB-C dock from Plugable offers 85W power pass-through to your LG Gram Style and 15W to peripherals so you can charge and expand your port selection from one device.

One of the trade-offs for slim laptops is often a lack of ports. That's easily solved by the stylish TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock, which adds 18 ports to use, while providing up to 98W of charging via one cable.

To add an easily transportable second screen, this portable IPS panel from LG is a perfect match. It's not quite as good of a display as the notebook's OLED, but with a 2560x1600 resolution IPS panel, it's crisp and clear for being productive on the go.

If you only need an affordable second screen, the HP 24mh is one of our favorites. It's a 23.8-inch FHD(1920x1080) IPS panel with built-in speakers, and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. You'll need an adapter for the LG Gram Style, but that's the trade-off with thin devices.

If you want to use your LG Gram Style with an external monitor, only an OLED display matches your notebook's OLED. This 26.9-inch 4K(3840x2160) panel from Philips will look great on your desk and supports USB-C DisplayPort Alt mode for a one-cable connection to your notebook.

All the most stylish accessories for the LG Gram Style (2023)

We’ve covered a wide selection of accessories for the LG Gram Style, all picked to have a style of their own. You’ll want a sleeve or case for the glass-covered notebook, and either the Moft or Londo options are hard wearing and protective. The perfect desk setup also could need an external monitor like the Philips 27E1N8900, for nothing else matches OLED like another OLED panel. And you’ll probably want a docking station like our favorite CalDigit TS4, as the laptop doesn’t have a full-sized HDMI port. We also recommend a power bank for on-the-go power, and the Budi 65W power adapter is small enough to carry everywhere.

