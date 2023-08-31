Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The refreshed 2023 LG Gram Style is one of the best lightweight laptops on the market today. It’s clad in glass on the lid and on the interior and is impressively light. The laptop also has a gorgeous OLED display, with a 2.8K or 3K screen, depending on if you opt for the 14-inch or 16-inch model. With that much style, you want your accessories to match, so we put a list together of the best stylish accessories to go with the LG Gram Style.

  • philips-27e1n8900-render-01
    Source: Philips
    Philips 27E1N8900
    Best external monitor

    If you want to use your LG Gram Style with an external monitor, only an OLED display matches your notebook's OLED. This 26.9-inch 4K(3840x2160) panel from Philips will look great on your desk and supports USB-C DisplayPort Alt mode for a one-cable connection to your notebook.

    $1100 at B&H
  • Hp_24_finished_cropped-removebg-preview
    HP 24MH FHD monitor
    Best budget monitor
    $150 $160 Save $10

    If you only need an affordable second screen, the HP 24mh is one of our favorites. It's a 23.8-inch FHD(1920x1080) IPS panel with built-in speakers, and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. You'll need an adapter for the LG Gram Style, but that's the trade-off with thin devices.

    $150 at Amazon
  • LG Gram +View
    LG Gram +View
    Best portable monitor

    To add an easily transportable second screen, this portable IPS panel from LG is a perfect match. It's not quite as good of a display as the notebook's OLED, but with a 2560x1600 resolution IPS panel, it's crisp and clear for being productive on the go.

    $348 at Amazon
  • CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Source: CalDigit 
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Premium docking station
    $400 $450 Save $50

    One of the trade-offs for slim laptops is often a lack of ports. That's easily solved by the stylish TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock, which adds 18 ports to use, while providing up to 98W of charging via one cable.

    $400 at Amazon $400 at B&H
  • plugable usb-c 11-in-1 100w charging dock
    Source: Plugable
    Plugable USB-C 11-in-1 100W Charging Hub
    Best budget dock
    $63 $80 Save $17

    Most relatively affordable docks don't pass power to your notebook, but this 11-in-1 USB-C dock from Plugable offers 85W power pass-through to your LG Gram Style and 15W to peripherals so you can charge and expand your port selection from one device.

    $63 at Amazon
  • New_Project__2___1_-removebg-preview-2
    Logitech MX Keys S Combo
    Best keyboard + mouse combo

    This combo deal from Logitech gets you two highly-regarded peripherals, the comfortable and backlit MX Keys S keyboard and the MX Master 3S wireless mouse. They're two of our favorite productivity peripherals, and even better together. You also get a wrist rest to keep your hands in the ready position between typing.

    $199 at Amazon $200 at Logitech
  • Screen Mom Screen Cleaner
    Screen Mom Screen Cleaner
    Best screen cleaner
    $20 $27 Save $7

    To keep that OLED screen streak and fingerprint-free, you'll want a soft and gentle cleanser to remove the grime without removing the soft organic material the display is made from. This is one of the best, and comes with a soft microfiber cloth to keep your notebook pristine.

    $20 at Amazon
  • Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam
    Source: Anker
    Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam
    2K webcam

    The LG Gram Style's 1080p webcam is solid, but to look your absolute best on video calls it might be worth investing in an external webcam, like this 2K resolution one from Anker. It has an integrated privacy shield too, for when you're not on camera.

    $60 at Amazon
  • Twelve South Curve Stand along with Apple Macbook Pro
    Source: Twelve South
    Twelve South Curve Stand
    Stylish stand
    $52 $60 Save $8

    This notebook gets toasty, so elevating it with a stand could help with temperatures. It'll also put the OLED screen at a more comfortable distance for reading, and the stylish aluminum is a perfect companion for the glass exterior of the Gram Style.

    $52 at Amazon
  • The Moft Carry Sleeve as viewed from the side on a transparent background.
    Source: MOFT
    MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve
    Sleeve with integrated stand

    With glass covering a large percentage of the Gram Style, you'll want to pick up a stylish sleeve. This Moft sleeve doesn't just protect your notebook, it folds up into a stand for a more ergonomic position of either 15- or 25 degrees off the desktop.

    $60 at Amazon (14 inches) $70 at Amazon (16 inches)
  • Londo genuine Leather Sleeve
    Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve
    Premium sleeve
    $42 $50 Save $8

    This top-grain leather sleeve from Londo is one of our favorites, and it'll keep your notebook scratch-free while providing some measure of fall and bump protection. It also comes in seven styles, with vibrant stitched panels to suit your mood or style.

    $42 at Amazon (13-inches) $44 at Amazon (15-inches)
  • bowers and wilkins px7 s2 over-ear headphones
    Source: Bowers & Wilkins
    Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2
    Premium ANC headphones
    $330 $400 Save $70

    The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 has one of the better balances of sound quality and active noise cancelation that we've used, and the classic style and lines will complement your LG Gram Style with a softer edge. They're great for calls too, with six microphones to make you sound your best.

    $330 at Amazon
  • shokz opencomm2 uc bone conduction bluetooth headset
    Source: SHOKZ
    SHOKZ OpenComm2 UC
    Bone conductive headset

    With a futuristic laptop, maybe you want a futuristic headset to use on calls. The Shokz OpenComm2 UC uses bone conduction to relay sound directly to your ears, so you can still hear the world around you. The boom mic is noise canceling, and it has a USB-C dongle so no need for adapters.

    $200 at Amazon
  • budi 65w pd3 usbc gan charger
    Source: Budi
    Budi 65W PD3 USB-C GaN Slim Charger
    Slimline charger

    Keep your laptop charged up with the smallest 65W charger we've ever seen. It'll supply 65W USB PD from its USB-C output, and up to 45W QC 3.0 from the USB-A output. Oh, and it's tiny, like smaller than your smartphone so it's small enough to always have on you.

    $46 at Amazon
  • A render of the Baseus 20000mAh 65W power bank.
    Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bank
    Premium power bank
    $60 $80 Save $20

    The Intel Core i7-1360P inside this laptop is power-thirsty, which means always carrying a charger. Why not go one step further and carry a slimline power bank with enough power in reserve to recharge your notebook fully. It doubles as a charger, too, with power pass-through while plugged in.

    $60 at Amazon
  • sabrent-rocket-nano-square-clear-render-01
    Source: Sabrent
    Sabrent Rocket Nano
    Tiny external SSD
    $80 $100 Save $20

    This tiny external SSD from Sabrent is all you need to keep your precious files safe so the internal storage in your laptop can be used for programs and other things you need stored. It boasts 1,000 MB/s read and write speeds, so you'll never be waiting for files to be loaded.

    $80 at Amazon

All the most stylish accessories for the LG Gram Style (2023)

We’ve covered a wide selection of accessories for the LG Gram Style, all picked to have a style of their own. You’ll want a sleeve or case for the glass-covered notebook, and either the Moft or Londo options are hard wearing and protective. The perfect desk setup also could need an external monitor like the Philips 27E1N8900, for nothing else matches OLED like another OLED panel. And you’ll probably want a docking station like our favorite CalDigit TS4, as the laptop doesn’t have a full-sized HDMI port. We also recommend a power bank for on-the-go power, and the Budi 65W power adapter is small enough to carry everywhere.

If you need more power or better battery life on your laptop, you might want to check out our picks for the best laptops to see if one fits your needs.

laptop_1-removebg-preview
LG Gram Style

The LG Gram Style is a stunning 14-inch laptop with a very lightweight design that looks simply beautiful. It also comes with powerful Intel processors and it has a sharp OLED display.

$1497 at Amazon (14-inch, 16GB) $1800 at Amazon (16-inch, 16GB) $1500 at Best Buy (14 inches) $1800 at Best Buy (16 inches)