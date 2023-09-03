If you're looking for not just one of the best laptops out there but one of the best lightweight laptops, you may well find yourself picking up an LG Gram SuperSlim. Once you've got this ultra-compact laptop, though, you're going to need some accessories for it. However, it can be tough figuring out exactly what you need: Do you need a USB hub or a Thunderbolt dock? Should you get a monitor, and if so, which one? Luckily, we're here to help, so we've compiled a list of the 16 best accessories you can find for an LG Gram SuperSlim that will suit just about anybody. Read on to find which accessories are right for you and your LG Gram SuperSlim.
Arvok 15-inch Laptop SleeveValue Case
Nacuwa Protective Laptop Case 14-inchHard Shell Case
Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder BagShoulder Bag
Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-204K Monitor
Samsung ViewFinity CJ79Ultrawide Monitor
LG Gram +ViewPortable Monitor
Logitech M510Wireless Mouse
Logitech MX MechanicalWireless Keyboard
Anker 715 Nano II 65W ChargerWall Charger
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankPower Bank
Samsung T7 Portable SSDExternal SSD
Sony WF-C500Wireless Earbuds
Shure AONIC 215 Wired EarbudsWired Earbuds
Logitech Brio 4K WebcamWebcam
Anker 7-Port USB 3.0 Data HubUSB Hub
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini DockThunderbolt Dock
This 15-inch Arvok sleeve is built out of a premium, thickened water-resistant neoprene to provide both a lightweight construction and ample protection from dust, shocks, bumps, scratches, scuffs, and spills. Plus, coming in at just $12, it's hard to say no to this case, especially if you're looking to keep costs down.
This premium hard shell case from Nacuwa sports a tough exterior that provides shock resistance on top of waterproofing and dustproofing. Internal sleeves inside the case offer up lots of storage for carrying your other accessories, too.
This versatile bag from Tomtoc comes with both a handle for carrying by hand as well as a shoulder strap, while CornerArmor tech protects this bag from drops and bumps. With a front storage compartment and a hidden back pocket, this bag also manages to offer up a good amount of storage space for extra versatility.
Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-204K Monitor$481 $769 Save $288
With this 27-inch ThinkVision monitor you're getting 4K support, 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, DisplayHDR 400, and a range of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt, Ethernet, and a built-in USB hub. All told, this is a versatile monitor perfect for using to get work done on your LG SuperSlim laptop.
Samsung ViewFinity CJ79Ultrawide Monitor$494 $700 Save $206
This 34-inch Samsung ultrawide supports a QHD resolution, comes with a stunning QLED panel that covers 125% of sRGB, and sports a 100Hz refresh rate on top of FreeSync support. Whether you're looking to work or game on this monitor, you won't have any problems doing it all.
LG Gram +ViewPortable Monitor
This 16-inch portable monitor comes with an IPS panel, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 99% coverage of the DCI-P3, and USB-C connectivity. You can also use it in landscape or portrait mode; plus, you get a cover/stand, so bringing this monitor with you wherever you go convenient.
Logitech M510Wireless Mouse$23 $28 Save $5
Logitech's M510 is an excellent wireless mouse with consistent ratings from many users who also report that this mouse can go for up to a year on average with a single charge. Thanks to a comfortable design and a low price point of $25, this mouse can suit just about anybody.
Logitech MX MechanicalWireless Keyboard
This wireless keyboard features mechanical switches for the ultimate typing feel. You can also use this keyboard with macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, or Android, while you can connect it wirelessly over Bluetooth or wired over USB-C. You also get an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription included with the purchase of this keyboard.
Anker 715 Nano II 65W ChargerWall Charger
The Anker 715 II wall charger is a 65W charger with a compact design featuring fold-away prongs. You'll get the full-fat 65W charging from its single USB-C port, and this charger can handle a SuperSlim just as well as a phone, tablet, or any other USB-C device without issue.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankPower Bank$60 $80 Save $20
This Baseus power bank features a meaty 20,000mAh battery, 65W charging, four USB ports, PD 3.0 support, and an LED indicator for charging info at a glance. If you're looking for an easy way to charge up your SuperSlim when you don't have a power outlet, this power bank can handle it.
Samsung T7 Portable SSDExternal SSD$80 $90 Save $10
This is one of the very best portable SSDs out there. This drive features up to 1050MB/s speeds, USB 3.2 Gen2, two months of Adobe membership, and you can choose from a variety of colors and capacities to suit your tastes and needs. Plus, you also get a 3-year limited warrant to make sure your data is protected in the event of a failure or unexpected issue.
Sony WF-C500Wireless Earbuds$70 $100 Save $30
These wireless Sony earbuds feature a built-in mic, IPX4 water resistance, an exclusive white colorway available only on Amazon, up to 10hrs of battery life and up to 20hrs of battery life with the charging case, and sound control with the Sony Headphones Connect app. Plus, these earbuds sound great for the price.
Shure AONIC 215 Wired EarbudsWired Earbuds
These wired Shure earbuds feature a low-profile design for maximum comfort, a detachable 3.5mm cable, an integrated mic, sound-isolation tech, full-range sound from a single, balanced driver, and they come in a variety of different colorways. Plus, for the money, these earbuds sound great.
Logitech Brio 4K WebcamWebcam$125 $200 Save $75
The Logitech Brio is a premium webcam that's capable of recording at 4K. It connects via USB-C, and it comes with a built-in mount for easy monitor mounting. Usually, this webcam goes for $200, but it oftentimes is on sale for just $125, which makes this a great value.
Anker 7-Port USB 3.0 Data HubUSB Hub$41 $50 Save $9
This Anker USB hub features seven USB 3.0 ports, a built-in 36W power adapter, and speeds of up to 5Gbps. One port supports BC 1.2 charging speeds, and the other six ports can charge at .5A each. Charge up to seven devices simultaneously with this hub and keep your devices charged.
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini DockThunderbolt Dock
This Thunderbolt dock from Anker supports 85W charging for a laptop, 15W charging for a phone, up to 4K/60Hz support, and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port. If you're looking to expand your laptop's Thunderbolt range, this Anker hub is a great way to do that without spending $300 for the pleasure.
What you need to know about LG Gram SuperSlim accessories
Accessories may not seem important, but they are surprisingly essential for a good laptop experience. With the right accessories perfect for your machine, you can do just about everything you want to do. Some accessories are important for everyone, like having a solid charger, while many other accessories are going to depend on what you plan on doing with your laptop, like a Thunderbolt dock. Luckily, we've got options for everyone above.
If you're trying to decide which accessories are right for you, a wireless mouse, like the Logitech M510, and a wireless keyboard, like the Logitech MX Mechanical, are great choices that can make using your laptop a lot smoother. If you plan on traveling with your laptop a lot, a power bank like the Baseus 20,000mAh battery is an excellent choice to help keep your SuperSlim running when a wall outlet isn't nearby. Plus, of course, a pair of wireless earbuds, like Sony's WF-C500, is always a great buy for when you want to listen to something out in the world.
This lightweight laptop from OLED features a stunning OLED display and a 13th-generation Intel chip, while it clocks in at an almost-shocking 0.43-0.49-inches of thickness, making it one of the sleekest, thinnest laptops money can buy and a great machine for portability. If you need a new laptop, give this Gram a look.