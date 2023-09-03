If you're looking for not just one of the best laptops out there but one of the best lightweight laptops, you may well find yourself picking up an LG Gram SuperSlim. Once you've got this ultra-compact laptop, though, you're going to need some accessories for it. However, it can be tough figuring out exactly what you need: Do you need a USB hub or a Thunderbolt dock? Should you get a monitor, and if so, which one? Luckily, we're here to help, so we've compiled a list of the 16 best accessories you can find for an LG Gram SuperSlim that will suit just about anybody. Read on to find which accessories are right for you and your LG Gram SuperSlim.