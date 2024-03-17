The MSI Claw is the new PC gaming handheld that was the talk of CES 2024. This Windows handheld is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and features Intel Arc graphics, making it the first handheld with that combination and one of the best PC gaming handhelds on the market. The upgrade to an Intel Core Ultra CPU will boost the speed and battery life of the device, giving you more versatility while gaming. Comparing it with a Steam Deck or ASUS Rog Ally , you'll notice the upgrade in power. Those who have taken the plunge on this new handheld will need the best accessories to get the most out of it. Here are our picks for the best accessories for the MSI Claw.

Thanks to its universal sizing and appeal, the Deckmate Detachable Kickstand System from Mechanism will work perfectly with your MSI Claw. This lets you do so much; you can use it to attach a battery pack, a USB-C dock, an SSD hard drive, and more. It comes with a kickstand, a VESA mount, a wall mount, and a universal puck, so you can put your MSI Claw where you want and set up your gaming system as you see fit.

The MSI Claw has a 3.5mm audio jack, and you can plug the Razer BlackShark V2 in and enjoy a comfortable headset with great audio quality. It offers THX Spatial audio and has a good microphone. The 50mm drivers provide individual tuning to immerse you in your game.

The MSI Claw is similar to a Steam Deck in that it is compatible with the M. 2 2230 PCIe NVMe interface. The Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe SSD is a smart investment that will help expand storage up to 1TB. The MSI Claw's base model has 512GB of storage, so this welcome boost offers up to 4,750 MB/s read and 4,300 MB/s write speeds.

Keep your MSI Claw's screen in a top-notch shape with this screen protector from MagGlass. The protector covers the full display, giving the Ultra HD screen full transparency. It won't affect the colors or visuals and allows the touchscreen to work as intended. It's built to withstand cracks and chips.

Set your MSI Claw up and expand its capabilities with the j5create USB-C docking station. This gives you an HDMI port to hook up the handheld to a monitor, and you can charge it up while it's plugged in. There's also a DisplayPort, a VGA port, multiple USB-C ports, and a gigabit Ethernet port, so it can be a staple of your desktop as well.

Boost your storing capabilities with the Lexar 1TB PLAY microSDXC memory card. You can save games, files, and more as you're downloading which games you want to play on your MSI Claw. The MSI Claw comes with a minimum of 512GB of storage, so you don't have to burn all of that storage by adding this to your inventory.

The MSI Claw is incredibly portable, and this carrying case from Mxlake makes it even more so. It is specifically designed for the handheld and adds padding around it with premium leather for more protection. There's also a built-in pocket to store your chargers, cables, and more.

The MSI Claw has a 57Whr battery that is supposed to last for two hours of heavy gaming. It has a USB-C to Thunderbolt cable for charging and can handle up to 65W of power delivery. As a backup, that's just what this charger from Anker will give. It will charge your handheld, or you can split the charging between three devices, as it has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

More about the best accessories for the MSI Claw

The MSI Claw is an expensive gaming handheld, as the base model begins at $700. If you want to choose the option with the best processor and the most storage, it's $800. So you'll want accessories to get you the most out of your money. Having a spare charger is always smart, so the Anker 735 is a no-brainer. You can charge your MSI Claw or charge multiple other devices at once. It's compact and will fit in almost any bag.

Keep your MSI Claw protected with a case like the Mxlake case with premium leather siding and storage pockets. You should also have a screen protector to protect the UHD display from scratches and dents. It's also smart to expand the storage of your handheld, so you don't have to use up the storage it comes with. That's where an SSD or a microSD card will come in handy. With any of these accessories, you're set to enjoy the blazing speed and power of the MSI Claw.