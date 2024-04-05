The Raspberry Pi 5 is a powerful little SBC that is not only great for hobbyist projects, but can also function as a solid portable PC for everyday tasks. While you could use it in a headless setup without a keyboard, mouse, or even a display, you’re going to need plenty of peripherals if you want to push this palm-sized system to its limit.

With so many Raspberry Pi accessories available online, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. But don't worry, we’ve curated a list of the best peripherals to help you make the most out of your Raspberry Pi.

Our top picks for Raspberry Pi 5 accessories in 2024