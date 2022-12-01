Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is a very powerful business laptop, featuring 12th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. With that kind of power, this is a laptop that's basically ready for anything, and a great choice for anyone with demanding workloads, especially in a professional environment. Of course, even the best laptop in the world isn't perfect, and you can always make your experience with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 a bit better by using some accessories.

We're here to help with that, and we've rounded up the best accessories you can buy to complement the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme. Whether you need an extra screen to increase your productivity, a larger keyboard, or anything else, we've got you covered. There are a lot of great accessories you can buy for all kinds of use cases. With that out of the way, let's get started.

External monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

A powerful laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is prime for multi-tasking, and while the 16-inch screen on the laptop is already fairly large, having an extra screen can definitely help take the multi-tasking experience that much further. Here are some great external monitors you can use to boost your productivity at the office or on the go.

    Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20

    The Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 is a great 27-inch monitor with Quad HD resolution, great for getting work done and multi-tasking. It has great color coverage and connects via USB-C.

  • The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is one of the first monitors in the world to use IPS Black technology, offering a 2000:1 contrast ratio while still having great viewing angles. Plus, it's a super-sharp 4K panel, it covers 98% of DCI-P3, and it's certified for DisplayHDR 400. It also connects with a single USB-C cable, complete with 90W power delivery, making it really easy to set up.
    Dell UltraSharp U2723QE
    Dell UltraSharp U2723QE

    One of the best monitors around for most people, the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE uses IPS Black technology to deliver a 2000:1 contrast ratio while still having fantastic viewing angles. It's an extremely sharp 4K display and it also has great color coverage.

  • Ultra-wide monitors are very popular with  multi-taskers, and the Samsung S65UA is a great one. It's a large 34-inch screen and the sharp UWQHD resolution makes it ideal for getting work done. This is a USB-C monitor, so it works with the Dell XPS 13 out of the box.
    Samsung S65UA
    Samsung S65UA Ultra WQHD Monitor

    You can't talk about multi-tasking without bringing up ultrawide monitors, and this is a great choice that doesn't break the bank. It's a large 34-inch panel with UWQHD resolution and it connects via USB-C for easy setup.

  • We're all familiar with ultrawide monitors, but how about extra tall screens? That's what the LG DualUp monitor offers. This 28-inch display comes in a 18:16 aspect ratio, which is like having two 21.5-inch screens on top of each other. You can use it as a single monitor, or each half as its own screen.
    LG DualUp monitor
    LG 28MQ870-B DualUp Monitor

    What if instead of ultrawide, you had an extra-tall monitor? That's the LG DualUp, a 28-inch monitor that's essentially the same as having two 21.5-inch displays on top of each, each one with a very sharp Quad HD panel.

  • If you're gaming on the XPS 13, you can use this Samsung monitor to get a much smoother experience. It has a 165Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium, a 1ms response time, plus Quad HD resolution ensures you still have a crisp image.
    Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
    Samsung Odyssey G5 (G50A)

    With the kind of power inside the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, gaming makes at ton of sense, and this is a great monitor to do it. It has Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so all your games look crisp and smooth.

  • The LG gram +view is a great portable monitor that allows you to take your dual-monitor setup anywhere you go.
    LG gram +view
    LG Gram +View

    If you're too used to working with two screens, you might want to take that on the go. The LG gram +View is the perfect pair for the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, being a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ resolution.

If these don't sound quite right to you, you may want to check out the best monitors overall to see some more options.

Docks and adapters

Truth be told, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 already has a very generous setup of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 connections, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader. But if you have a big office setup or a lot of peripherals, it may still not be enough. Or maybe you just want the convenience of plugging in all your peripherals at once using a docking station. If you need a few more ports for accessories on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, here are some great options.

  • Perspective view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    The Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock ads multiple USB ports and display outputs to your laptop, plus it delivers up to 100W of power.

  • Angled view of the Kensington SD5780T docking station
    Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

    The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 docking station includes Thunderbolt downstream ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more in a sturdy-looking design.

  • If you want a great all-around dock with a wide range of ports and a premium design, the Anker 777 is probably one of your best options. It comes in a sturdy-looking all-metal shell and has numerous ports, including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt.
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    This Anker dock features a sleek all-metal design that looks and feels durable, plus it has a lot of ports including dual HDMI, gigabit Ethernet, downstream Thunderbolt, an SD card reader, and more.

  • The is model from Plugable is another richly-packed dock, featuring two HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs so you can choose what works for your monitors. Plus, it has six USB Type-A ports, USB-C for charging your phone, and Ethernet, all for price that's more reasonable than most.
    Plugable Thunderbolt Dock
    Plugable TBT3-UDZ

    The Plugable TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt docking station has a lot of ports, including dual display outputs with either HDMI or DisplayPort, multiple USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and more.

  • Angled view of the Insignia 7-Port USB-C Hub with Gigabit Ethernet
    Insignia 7-Port Type-C Hub

    The Insignia 7-Port USB Type-C Hub gives you a few extra ports wherever you are, including gigabit Ethernet for fast wired internet access, which the ThinkPad X1 Extreme lacks.

  • If you want a very cheap adapter that still gives you a few options, this Mokin hub includes an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and Gigabit Ethernet, all in a compact package you can use at home or on the go. It also supports up to 100W passthrough charging.
    Mokin USB-C Hub
    Mokin 9-in-1 USB-C Hub

    For a few extra ports on the cheap, this Mokin USB-C hub includes a total of 9 ports, including HDMI and Ethernet, so you can expand the capabilities of your laptop without spending too much.

External GPU enclosures

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is a very powerful laptop already, but if you chose a lower-end configuration or you simply want more power later on, external GPUs are accessories that let you get even more power. With an external GPU enclosure, you can install a desktop graphics card and connect it to your laptop using a Thunderbolt cable, so you have more power when you need it, but you also have the freedom to disconnect from the big bulky hardware so you still get the portability of a laptop. There aren't a ton of GPU enclosures out there right now, but here are a few great options.

  • The Razer Core X Chroma is an external GPU enclosure with a 750W power supply, including 100W of power delivery to your laptop. Plus, it has RGB lighting for some extra flair.
    Razer Core X Chroma
    Razer Core X Chroma

    Potentially the best external GPU enclosure out there, the Razer Core X Chroma is powered by a 750W PSU, and it can fit up to triple-slot graphics cards, so you can get as much power as you need. Plus, it features RGB lighting and 100W of power delivery.

  • If you want something a bit more subdued that still looks sleek, the Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 is also a great option. It has a more powerful 750 PSU, but oddly enough, it can only deliver 375W of continuous power to the GPU, with an additional 85W for peak loads. Plus, it charges your laptop at up to 85W, too.
    Sonnet Breakaway Box 750
    Sonnet Breakaway Box 750

    For a more subdued look the Sonnet Breakway Box 750 is another fantastic option with a 750W PSU that can deliver 375W to the GPU, with an addition 85W for peak loads. There's also a model with some extra ports for your laptop.

  • The AKiTiO Node Titan features a 650W PSU that can deliver up to 500W to your GPU, plus up to 85W to your laptop for charging, and it can fit most modern GPUs. It has a tool-less design and even includes a handle to make it easier to take wherever you want.
    AKiTiO Node Titan
    AKiTiO Node Titan

    The Akition Node Titan is an older model, but it still has a 650W PSU that can deliver up to 500W to your GPU, and it has a tool-less design so you can easily install or switch GPUs.

There are a few more external GPU enclosures out there, but they're frequently out of stock and hard to find.

Mice and keyboards for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

Lenovo makes excellent keyboards for laptops, and for many, the built-in keyboard is probably all you need. However, if you need that extra bit of comfort and productivity at the office, an external keyboard can go a long way. Plus, no one really likes using a touchpad, so you might want a traditional mouse, too. If you need some of these accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, we've got you covered.

  • If you like the typing experience from your ThinkPad's built-in keyboard, this wired keyboard is an extension of that. It's a full-size slim keyboard with a TrackPoint in the middle, and mouse buttons on the bottom.
    ThinkPad Wired USB Keyboard with TrackPoint
    Lenovo ThinkPad Wired USB Keyboard with TrackPoint

    If you're a fan of ThinkPads, there's a good chance you're a fan of the TrackPoint, and this keyboard lets you get that experience on the desktop, while offering more comfortable typing.

  • Looking for a more satisfying typing exsperience? Mechanical keyboards may be for you, and the Razer Pro Type Ultra is a fantastic one for productivity. Its clean silver and white design is perfect for any workspace, and the silent linear switches are both comfortable and quiet for use in shared spaces.
    Razer Pro Type Ultra
    Razer Pro Type Ultra

    Mechanical keyboards are often the preferred choice of professional typists, and the Razer Pro Type Ultra is a great option if you want a productivity keyboard. It looks incredibly clean with its white design, and it uses silent linear switches so you can still use it in an office. It also includes a wrist rest.

  • Front view Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard
    Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard

    The Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard is an ergonomic keyboard with a sculpted cork wrist rest and a design meant to make it easier to reach every key with minimal strain.

  • The HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL is one of the best affordable TKLs out there that comes with per-key RGB lighting and tactile switches.
    HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL
    HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL

    The HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL is one of the best affordable TKLs out there that comes with per-key RGB lighting and tactile switches.

  • The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere.
    Logitech MX Master 3S
    Logitech MX Master 3S

    The Logitech MX Master 3S is basically the king of productivity mice, with a fast and precise sensor that works on any surface, a MagSpeed scroll wheel, and a premium ergonomic build. It's impossible not to recommend it.

  • Angled view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse
    Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse

    If all you need is a basic mouse, this ThinkPad mouse might just do the trick. It's a perfect match for ThinkPad laptops thanks to the black and red aesthetic.

Headphones and earbuds

Like most laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme does have built-in speakers, but sometimes, it's not a great idea to use them. There may be people around you, and you don't want to be the person blasting your sound for everyone to hear. Whether you're in the office or on the move, headphones and earbuds are great accessories for your ThinkPad X1 Extreme, and we've chosen a few of the best options below.

  • The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is one of the latest pairs of TWS to hit the shelves. Compared to the older Buds Pro TWS, these high-end earbuds come with a slightly different design and they're up to 15-percent smaller in size. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds also support noise-canceling, 3D audio, and more.
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, with great audio quality and noise cancelling. They have a Windows app, so you can change settings more easily.

  • The AirPods 3 have a similar design to the AirPods Pro but do not have the silicone tips. If you do not like the in-ear design of the AirPods Pro, you can get the AirPods 3.
    Apple AirPods 3rd Generation
    Apple AirPods 3

    AirPods are incredibly popular, and the 3rd-generation model has a new design that's more comfortable, on top of delivering a great audio experience across the board.

  • Jabra is well known for its audio products, and the Elite 7 Pro are the latest ones in the lineup. They feature 6mm custom drivers for a great audio experience, plus they have adjustable ANC. They also have physical buttons instead of touch controls, which you may prefer. Battery life goes up to 8 hours for the earbuds, with an extra 30 hours from the case.
    Jabra Elite 7 Pro
    Jabra Elite 7 Pro

    The Elite 7 Pro are Jabra's latest true wireless earbuds and they deliver fantastic audio with 6mm drivers, plus they have ANC. They also have a more professional and subdued design than some competitors.

  • The Sony WH-1000XM4 are high-end Bluetooth headphones with a premium look and fantastic audio quality and ANC. At $228, they're a fantastic deal.
    Sony WH-1000XM4 ($121 off)
    Sony WH-1000XM4

    Sony makes some of the most popular audio products around, and the WH-1000XM4 deliver fantastic audio and a great ANC in a stylish package that's comfortable and travel friendly.

  • The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best headphones with ANC.
    Bose QuietComfort 45
    Bose QuietComfort 45
    $229 $329 Save $100

    A great rival to Sony's headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are another pair of sleek headphones with exceptional ANC performance and clean, bur professional design.

  • While not from HP, This headset offers great sound and microphones that will immerse you in meetings. You can swivel it to store it, control volume from the side, and enjoy wearing it for long periods with soft cushion ear muffs.
    Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming H100 Headset
    Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming H100 Headset

    If you want a good audio experience on the cheap, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming H100 headset is a comfortable pair of wired headphones with a built-in microphone, ideal for online gaming and calls. It has a subdued design despite its gaming roots.

Webcams for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

Webcams have become extremely important accessories in the past couple of years, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 has a decent 1080p webcam already. Still, you might want better quality if you're participating in meetings frequently, and there are a few great options out there if you're looking for an upgrade.

  • The Logitech C920S is a fantastic webcam for its price range. Offering 1080p video support, autofocus and light correction, it's great for almost any environment. It's relatively affordable, too.
    Logitech C920S Pro HD Webcam
    Logitech C920S Pro HD Webcam

    It may be Full HD resolution, but the Logitech C920S is one of the best webcams you can buy for the price, and it's a great upgrade for your office compared to the built-in webcam.

  • The HP 965 Streaming Webcam has a high-resolution 8MP sensor with 4K video and it's optimized for low-light scenarios.
    HP 965 Streaming Webcam
    HP 965 Streaming Webcam

    The HP 965 4K Streaming webcam uses a high-resolution 8MP sensor and it's optimized for low-light, so you always look your best regardless of your environment.

  • If you have money to spend, the Insta360 Link may be the best webcam out there. It has fantastic image quality, auto-focus, and AI tracking, meaning it can follow you as you move around so you always stay in the frame. However, it costs nearly $300.
    Insta360 Link
    Insta360 Link

    For the ultimate webcam experience, the INsta360 Link features a gimbal and AI-based tracking to ensure you're always in the frame. It's also one of the best webcam sensors out there, so it always looks great.

If you want to check out a few more options, we have a roundup of the best webcams overall that might be interesting for you.

Cases and bags

Being as powerful as it is, and especially with it being a business laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is a very expensive laptop, and you might want to protect it so it lasts as long as possible. That's where bags and cases come into the frame. There's no shortage of bags you can put your laptop in, but here are a few we like.

  • Angled view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6-inch Topload bag
    Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6 Topload

    Carry your laptop, charger, and any extras you need with this ThinkPad topload bag. It matches the design language of Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops, so it's great for fans of the brand.

  • This is a nice-looking sleeve for the MacBook Pro 14 which even comes with a handle that you can use to carry it around.
    Tomtoc Sleeve Bag
    Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag

    This clean-looking Tomtoc bag offers top-tier protection with lots of cushioning and reinforced corners so your laptop can survive drops and bumps with ease. Plus, it looks great.

  • Angled view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Professional Backpack
    Lenovo ThinkPad Professional 15.6-inch Backpack

    Carry your laptop and anything else you might need easily with this backpack from Lenovo, designed to match its ThinkPad laptops. It looks and feels great, and it has plenty of space to make your travels easier.

External storage

Lenovo is pretty generous with the storage options available for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, and you can get up to a massive 8TB if you don't need the more powerful GPU models. Still, getting that much storage out of the gate can be very expensive, and you might still need a way to make data more portable. Here are a few ways you can expand your storage or move files around if you need to.

  • This compact SSD from Sabrent comes in capacities from 500GB to 8TB, and it's a very compact portable SSD with read speeds up to 2700MB/s. There's a 16TB model, but it's bigger.
    Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q
    Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q

    If you want the fastest transfer speeds around the Sabred Rocket XTRM-Q offers speeds up to 2,700MB/s thanks to the power of Thunderbolt, and it comes in various different capacities, too.

  • If you're worried about misplacing your cable, this SSD has it built right in. It also supports Thunderbolt, though speeds only go up to 2,400MB/s reads and 1,800 MB/s writes, which is still faster than most.
    Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD
    Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD

    Similar to the Sabrent SSD, this one from Plugable uses Thunderbolt to deliver incredibly fast read and write speeds, but it has a built-in cable so you never have to worry about losing it.

  • SanDisk's Extreme Pro SSD combines fast speeds (up to 2,000MB/s) with an extra-rugged design for a device that you can truly take anywhere. The aluminum chassis is designed to withstand drops up to two meters and it has IP55 water and dust resistance.
    SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD
    SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD
    $219.99 $509.99 Save $290

    It's not based on THunderbolt, but this SanDisk SSD does use USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 to deliver super-fast speeds up to 2,000MB/s, and it comes in a rugged design meant to survive all kinds of outdoor adventures.

  • There are many ways to keep your data safe, but the Samsung T7 Touch SSD makes it easier since it allows you to unlock the data inside using the fingerprint sensor. It's not as fast some Thunderbolt SSDs, but it's still far from slow.
    Samsung T7 Touch
    Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD

    Keeping your data safe is crucial, and the Samsung T7 Touch makes it easy thanks to the built-in fingerprint reader. It keeps your data away from prying eyes, but accessible at a moment's notice.

  • Most people may want fast storage, but sometimes, you just want a massive backup. And this massive Seagate HDD comes in capacities up to 18TB, so you can store just about all your files for a much lower price than you'd pay for the same amount of SSD storage.
    Seagate Expansion HDD
    Seagate Expansion HDD

  • SanDisk is a proven brand that makes some of the fastest and most reliable SD cards and USB-C drives. Many of us at XDA use this exact one for our file transfer needs.
    SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C
    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive

    Want storage for your PC and phone? THis flash drive has both USB Type-A and Type-C ports so it works with almost any device you could want to use it with.

Chargers for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

One of the most important accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is undoubtedly a charger. Of course, one comes in the box, but if you need an extra charger or you happen to lose yours, it's important to find replacement options. Because of the high power requirements, it doesn't use USB-C and your best option is to buy straight from Lenovo. Here are the options available:

  • Lenovo Slim 135W AC Adapter and cable
    Lenovo Slim 135W AC Adapter

    This official 135W AC adapter can charge more powerful Lenovo laptops, though it may not be enough for the top-tier models.

  • This is Lenovo's official 170W charger for mobile workstations. It won't be ideal for higher-end configurations, but if you have a base model, this is all you need to keep it charged.
    Lenovo ThinkPad 170W charger
    Lenovo ThinkPad 170W charger

    This is Lenovo's official charger for obile workstations, and it should be enough to power most models of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme thanks to the 170W power supply.

  • Lenovo also sells its more powerful 230W charger if you have a more power-hungry version of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. This is the most recent model, slimmer and lighter.
    Lenovo ThinkPad 230W charger
    Lenovo ThinkPad 230W charger

    The most powerful charger offered by Lenovo, this 230W power adapter can keep the most powerful version of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme running even under full load with no issues. Of course, it's quite expensive.

Miscellaneous

At this point, you've likely found the accessories you're looking for, but there are a couple more recommendations we think are worth making. These accessories don't really fit in a specific category, but they might still make a big difference when it comes to making the mot out of your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme.

  • We've all had times where using the laptop at a desk wasn't quite as comfortable as we'd like, and the Moft Z is a versatile laptop stand that addresses that problem. It lets you use the laptop in different positions and heights so you can be more comfortable and work more efficiently.
    Moft Laptop Stand
    Moft Z Inivisble Laptop Stand

  • Traditional gaming may not be the best idea on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, but we live in the era of cloud gaming, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best services out there in terms of the content you get. But for it to work well, you practically need one of these controllers, which is fine because they also happen to be very good.
    Xbox Wireless Controller
    Xbox Wireless Controller

    Cloud gaming is one of best ways to play games on the Surface Pro 9, and if you're going to be using Xbox Cloud Gaming, the Xbox Wireless Controller is a must. It's very comfortable and comes in a range of colors that's always growing.

  • One of the most basic things you probably want to do with any laptop is keep it clean, and this cleaning kit is a basic, but effective solution to do just that. You get a large spray bottle (160z) of cleaning solution and a big microfiber cloth, so it can clean your tablet, and even bigger screens like TVs.
    Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit
    Screen Mom Screen Cleaner

    It's probably the most basic things you can think of, but keeping our laptops clean is something we all try to do, and this screen cleaner kit makes it easier to do just that. It includes the screen cleaner solution and a microfiber cloth.

And those are all the accessories we recommend getting for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. We've covered a lot of ground, whether you want something as simple as a case, or something as advanced (and expensive) as an external GPU. Everyone has different needs, and these aren't all for everyone, but if there's something you've been wanting, it's very likely it's on this list.

If you haven't yet, for whatever reason, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 using the links below. It's one of the most powerful ThinkPads in Lenovo's lineup, and one of the best Lenovo laptops in general. Alternatively, you can check out the best laptops overall if you want to see some other options.