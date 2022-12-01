Looking to upgrade your experience with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5? Here are a few accessories to help you do just that.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is a very powerful business laptop, featuring 12th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. With that kind of power, this is a laptop that's basically ready for anything, and a great choice for anyone with demanding workloads, especially in a professional environment. Of course, even the best laptop in the world isn't perfect, and you can always make your experience with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 a bit better by using some accessories.

We're here to help with that, and we've rounded up the best accessories you can buy to complement the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme. Whether you need an extra screen to increase your productivity, a larger keyboard, or anything else, we've got you covered. There are a lot of great accessories you can buy for all kinds of use cases. With that out of the way, let's get started.

External monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

A powerful laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is prime for multi-tasking, and while the 16-inch screen on the laptop is already fairly large, having an extra screen can definitely help take the multi-tasking experience that much further. Here are some great external monitors you can use to boost your productivity at the office or on the go.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 The Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 is a great 27-inch monitor with Quad HD resolution, great for getting work done and multi-tasking. It has great color coverage and connects via USB-C. See at Lenovo

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE Dell UltraSharp U2723QE One of the best monitors around for most people, the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE uses IPS Black technology to deliver a 2000:1 contrast ratio while still having fantastic viewing angles. It's an extremely sharp 4K display and it also has great color coverage. See at Amazon See at Dell

Samsung S65UA Samsung S65UA Ultra WQHD Monitor You can't talk about multi-tasking without bringing up ultrawide monitors, and this is a great choice that doesn't break the bank. It's a large 34-inch panel with UWQHD resolution and it connects via USB-C for easy setup. See at Samsung

LG DualUp monitor LG 28MQ870-B DualUp Monitor What if instead of ultrawide, you had an extra-tall monitor? That's the LG DualUp, a 28-inch monitor that's essentially the same as having two 21.5-inch displays on top of each, each one with a very sharp Quad HD panel. See at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey G5 (G50A) With the kind of power inside the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, gaming makes at ton of sense, and this is a great monitor to do it. It has Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so all your games look crisp and smooth. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

LG gram +view LG Gram +View If you're too used to working with two screens, you might want to take that on the go. The LG gram +View is the perfect pair for the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, being a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ resolution. See at Best Buy

If these don't sound quite right to you, you may want to check out the best monitors overall to see some more options.

Docks and adapters

Truth be told, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 already has a very generous setup of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 connections, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader. But if you have a big office setup or a lot of peripherals, it may still not be enough. Or maybe you just want the convenience of plugging in all your peripherals at once using a docking station. If you need a few more ports for accessories on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, here are some great options.

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock The Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock ads multiple USB ports and display outputs to your laptop, plus it delivers up to 100W of power. See at Lenovo

Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 docking station includes Thunderbolt downstream ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more in a sturdy-looking design. See at Lenovo

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock This Anker dock features a sleek all-metal design that looks and feels durable, plus it has a lot of ports including dual HDMI, gigabit Ethernet, downstream Thunderbolt, an SD card reader, and more. See at Amazon See at Anker

Plugable Thunderbolt Dock Plugable TBT3-UDZ The Plugable TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt docking station has a lot of ports, including dual display outputs with either HDMI or DisplayPort, multiple USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and more. See at Amazon

Insignia 7-Port Type-C Hub The Insignia 7-Port USB Type-C Hub gives you a few extra ports wherever you are, including gigabit Ethernet for fast wired internet access, which the ThinkPad X1 Extreme lacks. See at Best Buy

Mokin USB-C Hub Mokin 9-in-1 USB-C Hub For a few extra ports on the cheap, this Mokin USB-C hub includes a total of 9 ports, including HDMI and Ethernet, so you can expand the capabilities of your laptop without spending too much. See at Amazon

External GPU enclosures

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is a very powerful laptop already, but if you chose a lower-end configuration or you simply want more power later on, external GPUs are accessories that let you get even more power. With an external GPU enclosure, you can install a desktop graphics card and connect it to your laptop using a Thunderbolt cable, so you have more power when you need it, but you also have the freedom to disconnect from the big bulky hardware so you still get the portability of a laptop. There aren't a ton of GPU enclosures out there right now, but here are a few great options.

Razer Core X Chroma Razer Core X Chroma Potentially the best external GPU enclosure out there, the Razer Core X Chroma is powered by a 750W PSU, and it can fit up to triple-slot graphics cards, so you can get as much power as you need. Plus, it features RGB lighting and 100W of power delivery. See at Amazon

Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 For a more subdued look the Sonnet Breakway Box 750 is another fantastic option with a 750W PSU that can deliver 375W to the GPU, with an addition 85W for peak loads. There's also a model with some extra ports for your laptop. See at Amazon

AKiTiO Node Titan AKiTiO Node Titan The Akition Node Titan is an older model, but it still has a 650W PSU that can deliver up to 500W to your GPU, and it has a tool-less design so you can easily install or switch GPUs. See at Amazon

There are a few more external GPU enclosures out there, but they're frequently out of stock and hard to find.

Mice and keyboards for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

Lenovo makes excellent keyboards for laptops, and for many, the built-in keyboard is probably all you need. However, if you need that extra bit of comfort and productivity at the office, an external keyboard can go a long way. Plus, no one really likes using a touchpad, so you might want a traditional mouse, too. If you need some of these accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, we've got you covered.

ThinkPad Wired USB Keyboard with TrackPoint Lenovo ThinkPad Wired USB Keyboard with TrackPoint If you're a fan of ThinkPads, there's a good chance you're a fan of the TrackPoint, and this keyboard lets you get that experience on the desktop, while offering more comfortable typing. See at Lenovo

Razer Pro Type Ultra Razer Pro Type Ultra Mechanical keyboards are often the preferred choice of professional typists, and the Razer Pro Type Ultra is a great option if you want a productivity keyboard. It looks incredibly clean with its white design, and it uses silent linear switches so you can still use it in an office. It also includes a wrist rest. See at Best Buy

Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard The Lenovo Go Split Wireless Keyboard is an ergonomic keyboard with a sculpted cork wrist rest and a design meant to make it easier to reach every key with minimal strain. See at Lenovo

HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL The HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL is one of the best affordable TKLs out there that comes with per-key RGB lighting and tactile switches. See at Best Buy

Logitech MX Master 3S Logitech MX Master 3S The Logitech MX Master 3S is basically the king of productivity mice, with a fast and precise sensor that works on any surface, a MagSpeed scroll wheel, and a premium ergonomic build. It's impossible not to recommend it. See at Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless Mouse If all you need is a basic mouse, this ThinkPad mouse might just do the trick. It's a perfect match for ThinkPad laptops thanks to the black and red aesthetic. See at Lenovo

Headphones and earbuds

Like most laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme does have built-in speakers, but sometimes, it's not a great idea to use them. There may be people around you, and you don't want to be the person blasting your sound for everyone to hear. Whether you're in the office or on the move, headphones and earbuds are great accessories for your ThinkPad X1 Extreme, and we've chosen a few of the best options below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, with great audio quality and noise cancelling. They have a Windows app, so you can change settings more easily. See at Samsung

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Apple AirPods 3 AirPods are incredibly popular, and the 3rd-generation model has a new design that's more comfortable, on top of delivering a great audio experience across the board. See at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Jabra Elite 7 Pro The Elite 7 Pro are Jabra's latest true wireless earbuds and they deliver fantastic audio with 6mm drivers, plus they have ANC. They also have a more professional and subdued design than some competitors. See at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 ($121 off) Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony makes some of the most popular audio products around, and the WH-1000XM4 deliver fantastic audio and a great ANC in a stylish package that's comfortable and travel friendly. See at Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45 $229 $329 Save $100 A great rival to Sony's headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are another pair of sleek headphones with exceptional ANC performance and clean, bur professional design. $229 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming H100 Headset Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming H100 Headset If you want a good audio experience on the cheap, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming H100 headset is a comfortable pair of wired headphones with a built-in microphone, ideal for online gaming and calls. It has a subdued design despite its gaming roots. See at Lenovo

Webcams for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

Webcams have become extremely important accessories in the past couple of years, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 has a decent 1080p webcam already. Still, you might want better quality if you're participating in meetings frequently, and there are a few great options out there if you're looking for an upgrade.

Logitech C920S Pro HD Webcam Logitech C920S Pro HD Webcam It may be Full HD resolution, but the Logitech C920S is one of the best webcams you can buy for the price, and it's a great upgrade for your office compared to the built-in webcam. See at Best Buy

HP 965 Streaming Webcam HP 965 Streaming Webcam The HP 965 4K Streaming webcam uses a high-resolution 8MP sensor and it's optimized for low-light, so you always look your best regardless of your environment. See at HP

Insta360 Link Insta360 Link For the ultimate webcam experience, the INsta360 Link features a gimbal and AI-based tracking to ensure you're always in the frame. It's also one of the best webcam sensors out there, so it always looks great. See at Amazon

If you want to check out a few more options, we have a roundup of the best webcams overall that might be interesting for you.

Cases and bags

Being as powerful as it is, and especially with it being a business laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is a very expensive laptop, and you might want to protect it so it lasts as long as possible. That's where bags and cases come into the frame. There's no shortage of bags you can put your laptop in, but here are a few we like.

Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6 Topload Carry your laptop, charger, and any extras you need with this ThinkPad topload bag. It matches the design language of Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops, so it's great for fans of the brand. See at Lenovo

Tomtoc Sleeve Bag Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag This clean-looking Tomtoc bag offers top-tier protection with lots of cushioning and reinforced corners so your laptop can survive drops and bumps with ease. Plus, it looks great. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad Professional 15.6-inch Backpack Carry your laptop and anything else you might need easily with this backpack from Lenovo, designed to match its ThinkPad laptops. It looks and feels great, and it has plenty of space to make your travels easier. See at Lenovo

External storage

Lenovo is pretty generous with the storage options available for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, and you can get up to a massive 8TB if you don't need the more powerful GPU models. Still, getting that much storage out of the gate can be very expensive, and you might still need a way to make data more portable. Here are a few ways you can expand your storage or move files around if you need to.

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q If you want the fastest transfer speeds around the Sabred Rocket XTRM-Q offers speeds up to 2,700MB/s thanks to the power of Thunderbolt, and it comes in various different capacities, too. See at Amazon

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD Similar to the Sabrent SSD, this one from Plugable uses Thunderbolt to deliver incredibly fast read and write speeds, but it has a built-in cable so you never have to worry about losing it. See at amazon

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD $219.99 $509.99 Save $290 It's not based on THunderbolt, but this SanDisk SSD does use USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 to deliver super-fast speeds up to 2,000MB/s, and it comes in a rugged design meant to survive all kinds of outdoor adventures. $219.99 at Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD Keeping your data safe is crucial, and the Samsung T7 Touch makes it easy thanks to the built-in fingerprint reader. It keeps your data away from prying eyes, but accessible at a moment's notice. See at Samsung

Seagate Expansion HDD Seagate Expansion HDD Most people may want fast storage, but sometimes, you just want a massive backup. And this massive Seagate HDD comes in capacities up to 18TB, so you can store just about all your files for a much lower price than you'd pay for the same amount of SSD storage. $340 at Amazon

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Want storage for your PC and phone? THis flash drive has both USB Type-A and Type-C ports so it works with almost any device you could want to use it with. See at Amazon

Chargers for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

One of the most important accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is undoubtedly a charger. Of course, one comes in the box, but if you need an extra charger or you happen to lose yours, it's important to find replacement options. Because of the high power requirements, it doesn't use USB-C and your best option is to buy straight from Lenovo. Here are the options available:

Lenovo Slim 135W AC Adapter This official 135W AC adapter can charge more powerful Lenovo laptops, though it may not be enough for the top-tier models. See at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad 170W charger Lenovo ThinkPad 170W charger This is Lenovo's official charger for obile workstations, and it should be enough to power most models of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme thanks to the 170W power supply. See at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad 230W charger Lenovo ThinkPad 230W charger The most powerful charger offered by Lenovo, this 230W power adapter can keep the most powerful version of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme running even under full load with no issues. Of course, it's quite expensive. See at Lenovo

Miscellaneous

At this point, you've likely found the accessories you're looking for, but there are a couple more recommendations we think are worth making. These accessories don't really fit in a specific category, but they might still make a big difference when it comes to making the mot out of your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme.

Moft Laptop Stand Moft Z Inivisble Laptop Stand We've all had times where using the laptop at a desk wasn't quite as comfortable as we'd like, and the Moft Z is a versatile laptop stand that addresses that problem. It lets you use the laptop in different positions and heights so you can be more comfortable and work more efficiently. See at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox Wireless Controller Cloud gaming is one of best ways to play games on the Surface Pro 9, and if you're going to be using Xbox Cloud Gaming, the Xbox Wireless Controller is a must. It's very comfortable and comes in a range of colors that's always growing. See at Best Buy

Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit Screen Mom Screen Cleaner It's probably the most basic things you can think of, but keeping our laptops clean is something we all try to do, and this screen cleaner kit makes it easier to do just that. It includes the screen cleaner solution and a microfiber cloth. See at Amazon

And those are all the accessories we recommend getting for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. We've covered a lot of ground, whether you want something as simple as a case, or something as advanced (and expensive) as an external GPU. Everyone has different needs, and these aren't all for everyone, but if there's something you've been wanting, it's very likely it's on this list.

If you haven't yet, for whatever reason, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 using the links below. It's one of the most powerful ThinkPads in Lenovo's lineup, and one of the best Lenovo laptops in general. Alternatively, you can check out the best laptops overall if you want to see some other options.