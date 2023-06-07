Foldables are getting better each year, but there hasn't been much competition between foldable phones in North American markets. That certainly changes with the introduction of the Motorola Razr+ , which challenges the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 for the title of best clamshell foldable in 2023 . But, to get the most out of your new Motorola Razr+, you'll need to pair the foldable smartphone with some great accessories. To help you out, we've compiled a list of the best accessories for the Motorola Razr+ in 2023 below.

The Google Pixel Watch is a simple smartwatch that works with all Android devices, including the Razr+. If you're looking for a smartwatch to pair with the Razr+, the Pixel Watch is a good place to start.

If you're looking for a car mount that can also charge your smartphone, look no further than Samsung's Wireless Car Charger. It'll keep your phone charged and secure while driving, and it's a great buy for the Motorola Razr+.

For thicker devices — or ones with a large protective case attached — the Bracketron OneClick Clamp Vent Mount has large, rubberized clamps that secure just about any smartphone. In fact, it’ll fit smartphones or cases up to 3.25” wide. As such, it'll hold the Razr+ when it is both folded and unfolded.

The Motorola Razr+ charges via USB-C, and Belkin's BoostCharge Pro cable is one of the best out there. It can make the most of the Razr+'s fast-charging capabilities, which makes it a must-have for Motorola's foldable.

Anker's 313 charging stand is the perfect pick for people who want a simple wireless charger for your Razr+. It isn't the fastest charger out there, but since the Razr+ is limited to 5W wireless charging, it'll get the job done.

The Anker 511 Nano Pro is a compact wall adapter that can provide fast charging speeds, up to 20W. It's small enough to keep in a backpack or purse, so you can always charge when you need to. Paired with a USB-C cable, you can use this wall adapter to keep your Razr+ charged.

The Google Pixel Buds A-series are a great pair of earbuds for Android users featuring voice assistant compatibility, automatic volume adjustment, and up to five hours of battery life. They're great for the Razr+, especially if you want to grab a pair of earbuds at a good price.

The Beats Studio Buds+ are great earbuds that work with both iOS and Android, and they'll pair nicely with the Razr+. The earbuds offer active noise-canceling and transparency mode, and you'll get their full feature set on the Razr+.

Our top picks for the best accessories for the Motorola Razr+ in 2023

While there aren't many quality case options available for the Motorola Razr+ just yet, there are a ton of other great accessories for your new foldable smartphone. If you're looking for a pair of earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds+ are of great value. At under $200, they provide active noise-canceling and transparency mode, with great sound to boot. For people on a budget, the Pixel Buds A can usually be found for under $100 and sound good as well.

You'll definitely need to keep your Razr+ charged, and Anker makes some quality accessories to help you power up. The company's tiny power adapter can go with you virtually anywhere while providing 20W power, which is an almost unheard-of combination. Though the 313 wireless charging stand isn't the best on the market, since the Razr+ is limited to 5W wireless charging, you won't need to pay for the best available. For wireless charging in the car, Samsung's wireless charger works with any Qi-compatible device, including the Razr+.

If you'd like to pair your Razr+ with a smartwatch, the Pixel Watch is a good place to start. Though it isn't the best wearOS smartwatch, it works with every Android device. If you're looking for a smartwatch with more power, you can check out our picks for the best smartwatches in 2023. Motorola's Razr+ is providing some much-needed competition in the foldable space and should be paired with some great accessories for the best experience.