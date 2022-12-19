The best accessories for the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 will take the capable convertible PC and turn it into a powerhouse of productivity. Need more screen real estate while multitasking? Pick up an extra monitor or two. Need to be able to reliably connect the new screens? Grab a great Thunderbolt dock. Love to travel but don't want to damage your laptop? Go with a case or sleeve, and pick up an extra charger while you're at it. There are a bunch of other great accessories that you might not have thought you needed, which is why we've rounded up the best right here.
Dell UltraSharp U2723QE
This 27-inch monitor from Dell has a crisp 3840x2160 (UHD) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and outstanding color accuracy, making it perfect to handle your workflow. Its stand can be adjusted for tilt, height, swivel, and rotation, plus it has plenty of ports for easy connectivity.
HP 24MH FHD monitor
HP's own 24MH monitor has a 24-inch panel with 1080p resolution for those who don't need anything too fancy. It's priced to match, costing a fraction of Dell's UltraSharp option. Nevertheless, the 75Hz refresh rate, slim bezel, built-in 2W speakers, and ergonomic stand make it great for daily productivity work.
HP Thunderbolt Dock G4
HP's Thunderbolt Dock G4 is one of the best docks for the Dragonfly Folio G3 thanks to it adding security and remote management features for professionals. It delivers up to 120W of power back to the host, and it can handle up to four 4K displays. If you feel like the ports on your Folio G3 aren't enough, this is a great way to go.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
The CalDigit TS4 delivers the most ports possible from a Thunderbolt 4 dock, with 18 including the host hookup. You get SD and microSD card readers, multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as DisplayPort and Ethernet. It offers up to 98W of charging power back to your laptop, and it can handle dual 4K displays at 60Hz each.
- Source: HP
HP Renew Business 14.1-inch Sleeve
This branded sleeve from HP will fit your Dragonfly Folio G3 and a whole lot more thanks to multiple internal pockets and slips. The main compartment zips up and can lock, it's made from recycled materials, and there's even an RFID pocket for you to store your credit cards while traveling.
- Source: Amazon
Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag
This affordable shoulder bag from tomtoc is essentially a sleeve steroids. Outer zippered pockets join the main laptop compartment, there's a carrying handle along the top, and there's a shoulder strap for easier carrying. This being a tomtoc sleeve, there's thick protection around all corners and sides to prevent laptop damage.
- Source: HP
HP USB-C Travel Adapter 65W
The best charger for the Dragonfly Folio G3 might be the one that comes with it, but this travel charger ditches the extra plug cable and goes straight into the wall, saving space in the process. It still delivers 65W of power with a USB-C port, making it perfect for your Folio G3.
ZMI zPower Turbo 65W charger
Don't mind having a non-branded charger? This option from ZMI is much more affordable than HP's travel charger and still delivers 65W of power in a very compact package. The charging cable is removable, it plugs straight into the wall, and it'll easily fit into your travel bag.
Anker 747 Power Bank
Anker's PowerCore 26K power bank is a great accessory to have on hand if you often travel. It provides extra power for your laptop with up to 65W of power delivery and a 26,000mAh reserve. It's slim enough to travel easy, and it includes dual USB-C and dual USB-A ports for your accessories.
Logitech MX Master 3S
Logitech's MX Master 3S is regarded as one of the best wireless mice you can buy today thanks to its precise optical sensor (with 8,000 DPI), comfortable and ergonomic grip, multiple customizable buttons, and long battery life. Connect with Bluetooth or use the included USB dongle. It'll even work seamlessly across multiple devices with Logitech's FLOW feature.
Microsoft Arc Mouse
Microsoft's Arc Mouse is a wonderful wireless option for those who travel and don't want to drag around a bulky mouse. The slim design has a unique snap feature that allows it to lie flat while in storage, curving to fit your hand when you need some precision pointing. It connecst with Bluetooth and offers long battery life.
Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD
The Samsung T7 Touch takes the amazing T7 portable SSD and adds a fingerprint reader on the outside. This helps keep your data secure in a convenient way, perfect for professionals. It's considered one of the best portable SSDs you can buy thanks to its slim build (about the size of a playing card) and fast transfer speeds. Get it in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2
For a more rugged external storage option, SanDisk's Extreme v2 portable SSD is one of the best out there. It features IP55 water and dust resistance, it has a carabiner loop for easier carrying, and there's even hardware-based 256-bit AES encryption to keep your data secure. Fast read and write speeds and a compact build make it a perfect laptop accessory for those on the go.
Microsoft Surface Earbuds
The Dragonfly Folio G3's quad speaker setup puts out some impressive audio, but you don't always want to broadcast to those around you. Picking up a pair of Surface Earbuds will land you a comfy fit, long battery life, and bullt-in touch controls for music or calls. They're made to work with Windows and even have some app controls for hands-free navigation.
Screen Mom Screen Cleaner
The pull forward design and touch display of the Dragonfly Folio G3 means that you're going to have your fingerprints all over the device. Picking up some screen cleaner will help you get rid of smudges and smears to keep your PC looking pristine.
Any of the accessories rounded up above will complement your Dragonfly Folio G3, transforming the premium laptop into a productivity monster. Picking up one of the best monitors for the Dragonfly Folio G3 will give you extra screen real estate to work with, making multitasking that much easier.
And if you need some extra ports to handle your displays, the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 or CalDigit TS4 are top docking station options. Those who often travel between home and the office (or just travel anywhere) should grab up a great case or sleeve for the Folio G3 to protect it from unnecessary damage.
Perhaps the best add-on is also the most affordable; some screen cleaner will go a long way with the Folio G3, as its pull forward design and touch display will result in plenty of fingerprints and smudges.