The best accessories for the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 will take the capable convertible PC and turn it into a powerhouse of productivity. Need more screen real estate while multitasking? Pick up an extra monitor or two. Need to be able to reliably connect the new screens? Grab a great Thunderbolt dock. Love to travel but don't want to damage your laptop? Go with a case or sleeve, and pick up an extra charger while you're at it. There are a bunch of other great accessories that you might not have thought you needed, which is why we've rounded up the best right here.

The best accessories for your HP Dragonfly Folio G3

Any of the accessories rounded up above will complement your Dragonfly Folio G3, transforming the premium laptop into a productivity monster. Picking up one of the best monitors for the Dragonfly Folio G3 will give you extra screen real estate to work with, making multitasking that much easier.

And if you need some extra ports to handle your displays, the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 or CalDigit TS4 are top docking station options. Those who often travel between home and the office (or just travel anywhere) should grab up a great case or sleeve for the Folio G3 to protect it from unnecessary damage.

Perhaps the best add-on is also the most affordable; some screen cleaner will go a long way with the Folio G3, as its pull forward design and touch display will result in plenty of fingerprints and smudges.