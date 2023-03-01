If you're thinking about buying an HP Dragonfly Pro, you'll want to consider these cases, chargers, mice, keyboards, and other cool accessories.

When buying a new device like the HP Dragonfly Pro, and the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, you'll want to consider picking up some extras for it too. While both devices come with great CPU power, immersive screens, and webcams, accessories can take things to a whole new level. Plus, even though neither product is available yet, you can prepare yourself so that when your laptop arrives, you'll have the perfect setup.

You can consider a monitor for use at your desk for enhanced productivity, and a docking station to connect your favorite accessories like printers or keyboards. We can't forget a classic keyboard or mouse, either, which can help you type faster, and scroll the web without feeling pains in your wrist. All these categories have been considered in this guide, along with extras like chargers, cases, headphones, and so much more.

Docks and adapters

For docks and adapters, we'll be dividing things up into two different sections. This is because port selections between these two devices are different. The HP Dragonfly Pro has USB-C ports and a USB-A port whereas the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Neither device has a headphone jack, or HDMI port, which makes dongles and docks a must for connecting to displays or headphones.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook docks

HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 Editor's Choice This dock has a bit of a high price tag, but it is a straight Thunderbolt dock from HP that'll work great on the Thunderbolt ports on your HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. The dock gets you dual DisplayPort, USB-A, as well as Ethernet and downstream Thunderbolt. To reduce the number of cables at your desk, it also charges your laptop 120W of power. $238 at Amazon

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Premium Pick You might not have $400 to spend on a dock, but there are a lot of reasons to like this one from CalDigit. You get 18 ports total, including SD card and microSD card slots, USB-A, and DisplayPort. There are also a few USB-A ports on the dock for good measure, and a headphone jack for audio. $400 at Amazon

Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Best Value If you don't have a lot of money for a dock for your HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, then this simple dongle with do the trick for you. It has the basic ports you'll need like USB-A ports, an SD card reader, and HDMI. The cable is also braided, so it won't get damaged. $42 at Amazon

Lenovo Mini Dock Best mini dock This docking station is one of the more portable on our list. It's similar to Dockteck's but has some classic ports like VGA. It also has a 3.5 mm audio jack, and Ethernet alongside USB-A, HDMI, and Ethernet. $125 at Amazon

Anker 651 USB-C Dock Best dock + charger $119.99 $199.99 Save $80 Using your phone a lot? You'll want to invest in this dock from Anker. You'll be able to use this dock to connect dual displays to your HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, and also charge your phone at the same time thanks to the QI wireless charger on the front. $119.99 at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Compact Thunderbolt 4 dock The Anker 777 is one of the most portable Thunderbolt 4 docks on the market. It might be a little expensive, but it is super premium, and study while still offering ports like HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, and a headphone jack. $299.99 at Amazon $299.99 at Anker

HP Dragonfly Pro docks

Plugable UD-ULTC4K Editor's Choice Since the HP Dragonfly Pro doesn't have Thunderbolt, you'll want to invest in a docking station that uses special drivers to connect to multiple displays. That's what this dock can do for you, alongside the usual collection of extra ports like USB-A, Ethernet, and SD card readers. $279 at Amazon

Kensington Triple-Display USB-C Docking Station SD4839P Premium Pick At around $110, this Kensington dock is a more affordable way to connect up to three displays to your HP Dragonfly Pro. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack on it for audio. $110 at Lenovo

Anker 655 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Best Value This Anker dock is one of the more portable dongles for the HP Dragonfly Pro. It has a stylish fabric finish and still gets you 8 ports total, including a headphone jack, HDMI, USB-A, and Ethernet. $89.99 at Amazon $90 at Anker

4URPC USB-C Laptop Docking Station Best stand+ dock If you're planning to use your HP Dragonfly Pro in a clamshell mode with the lid closed all the time, where you're connected to a monitor, this is the dock for you. You can prop your laptop vertically into the stand, and enjoy the integrated ports, as well as the HDMI and USB-A ports on the dock itself. $100 at Amazon

Baseus 17-in-1 Dock Most ports $119.99 $133.32 Save $13.33 This docking station gives you the best possible amount of ports possible on your Chromebook. You'll get 16 ports with two cables, one for power and one that goes right in your Chromebook, You can even power up to 3K monitors with this one docking station, and enjoy a big mix of USB-A, USB-C ports for connections to your favorite accessories. $119.99 at Amazon

C2G USB-C Mini Dock Basic dongle This compact and simple dongle is great for connecting dual displays to the HP Dragonfly Pro. You'll get HDMI ports, USB-A, and a pass-through charging port for powering up your laptop. $139 at Lenovo

Monitors

The HP Dragonfly Pro and HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook have impressive 16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch displays. In the case of the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, you're getting a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution display that can hit 1,200 nits of brightness. With the HP Dragonfly Pro, it's a 1920 x 1200 resolution display that can hit 400 nits of brightness. The aspect ratio makes the native displays great for productivity and tasks like stacking windows side by side, but to really unlock your full potential at work or school, a dedicated monitor is better. You'll be able to see more open windows at once. Check out these picks.

HP 27-inch Curved LED Monitor Editor's Choice This is a great 27-inch curved monitor from HP. It's ideal for those who don't prefer bigger and wider ultra-wide monitors. It packs in a sweet FHD resolution and has both HDMI and DisplayPort, and it's just under $300. $260 at Amazon

HP DreamColor Z27xs G3 Premium Pick This monitor from HP is for those who want the best color accuracy. It's 4K resolution and has a USB-C port for a straight connection to your laptop. It's also rated for HDR 600 which means images will look super bright and vibrant. It can cover 99% sRBG and 98% DCI-P3 gamuts, so it's quite color accurate. $675 at HP

HP 24MH FHD monitor Best Value For those who don't have a lot of money for a monitor, this is the one to buy. It's 24 inches, and packs in basic FHD resolution. You still get HDMI connectivity, though, as well as integrated speakers. $150 at Amazon

Samsung S80A Best curved 4K monitor $377.09 $399.99 Save $22.9 This huge 32-inch monitor from Samsung is for those who prefer a curved monitor with a 4K resolution. It has a natural 1500R curvature and has a 60Hz refresh rate. It'll be like stacking two monitors side by side. $377.09 at Amazon

LG UltraWide 34WN650-W Best ultrawide Ultrawide monitors are great since it's like having two monitors side by side. This one from LG happens to be one of the more affordable on the market, packing in HDR certification, and a great 2560 x 1080 resolution. $338 at Amazon

Innocn Portable Monitor Best portable If the space that you're using your HP Dragonfly Pro in is limited, then this is the monitor for you. It's a 13.3-inch portable monitor that you can take anywhere. Though it's a little bit on the expensive side for the FHD resolution it offers, it's an OLED display that's really vibrant when it comes to color reproduction. $250 at Amazon

Mice and keyboards

When using a laptop like the HP Dragonfly Pro all day, your fingers and wrists might get tired. The integrated trackpad and the keyboard aren't exactly comfortable to use for prolonged typing experiences. It's why you'll want to consider a dedicated keyboard and mouse. We've collected both wired and wireless keyboards and mice that ensure you won't have any issues typing and scrolling.

Logitech MX Mechnical Best Value The Logitech MX Mechanical is one of the best keyboards you can buy in 2023. It's wireless and works via Bluetooth as well as a USB dongle. Not to forget that it works with up to three different devices. Your recharge the keyboard via USB-C. As for the typing experience, this keyboard is like a gaming keyboard since it has different switch types, clicky or silent. $169 at Amazon

HP Smart Buy Wired 320K Keyboard Best Value If you don't want to worry about recharging a keyboard or connecting it wirelessly, then this is the keyboard for you. It plugs into a USB-A port and gives you a dedicated full-size typing experience. $17 at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Mini Best compact Want a more stylish and compact keyboard? That's what the Huntsman Mini is for. This is a 60% keyboard, and it has analog switches and fancy RGB lighting. $112 at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S Editor's Choice The Logitech MX Master 3S is the best mouse on the market right now. You can use it with up to three different devices, and recharge it via USB-C. Not to forget it has an ergonomic design and has the mag speed scrolling wheel and a side-scrolling wheel that made navigating webpages quite easy. $100 at Best Buy

HP Wireless Mouse X3000 G2 Cheap wireless mouse If it's a wireless mouse from HP that you want, then this is the one to buy. It connects via a wireless dongle, but you'll have to provide your own batteries since it's not rechargeable. $12 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Button USB Wired Mouse Best Value This is one of the most affordable mice you can buy. You don't have to worry about recharging this, as it plus right into a USB-A port. $6.38 at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

The speakers on these devices are great to enjoy songs and teleconferencing when you're alone. The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has quad speakers, tuned by Bang & Olufsen, with Soundwire Waves Maxx audio. On the HP Dragonfly Pro, it's four speakers with audio by B&O. Both devices also lack a headphone jack, so you'll have to invest in a Bluetooth headset, or buy a USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone adapter to enjoy more personal audio.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Editor's Choice The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the best wireless earbuds for any Windows PC or Chromebook. The sound quality is great, and the earbuds are quite compact, not to forget that these earbuds also have noise cancelation. $229.99 at Amazon $229.99 at Samsung

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Premium Pick Prefer over-the-ear headphones? Well, this one from Bose is top quality. It has 11 levels of noise cancelation, touch controls, and a really slim overall design. You even have the option to connect a dongle to your laptop, if you want wireless instead of Bluetooth audio. $379 at Amazon

AmazonBasics In-Ear Wired Headphones Best Value Even though the HP Dragonfly Pro doesn't have a 3.55 mm headphone jack, with a USB-C to 3.55mm headphone adapter you can connect these cheap earbuds to your laptop. $9 at Amazon

Webcams

HP has always excelled with webcam quality when compared to other laptops, and the HP Dragonfly Pro and HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook really do impress in this area. The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has an 8MP webcam, and the Dragonfly Pro has a 5MP webcam. If you plan to video conference a lot with your device when hooked up to a monitor, though, a dedicated webcam will be needed. The webcams we're suggesting below pack in great sensors and smart features that ensure you'll look great on your calls.

Anker PowerConf C302 Best features This Anker webcam packs in a 2k quality sensor, and autofocus features. It also has an adjustable field of view, so you can fit more people in your frame at once if you're on a group call. $150 at Amazon

Dell Pro Webcam Editor's Choice $110 $135 Save $25 This Dell webcam uses a DLSR quality 2K sensor, so it's one of the best you can buy. You'll also get smart features with it through the software on Windows (not on ChromeOS) like AI auto framing. $110 at Dell

Walfront 2K Webcam Best Value Don't want to spend a lot on a dedicated webcam? Check out this one from Wallfront. it has a 2k sensor, and privacy cover for the lens, and a detachable USB-C cable. $16 at Amazon

Cases and sleeves

When investing in a laptop, a case or sleeve is a must. After all, you don't want your device to get damaged. A case can protect your laptop from getting scratched or dented when in your bag. Of course, ones with a shoulder strap are also useful for carrying around your laptop, too.

V Voova Laptop Sleeve Editor's Choice This V Voova case is a classic favorite of ours. It has two zippered pockets on the front which will be useful for storing your favorite accessories. There's also a carrying handle on the side, which is different from most other cases on our list, letting you carry it vertically. $20 at Amazon

HP Renew Executive 14-inch Sleeve Premium Pick This is one of HP's official sleeves for the HP Dragonfly Pro laptop. it's a case that's friendly to the environment since it's made of renewable materials. There are also the usual zipped front pockets on it, too with room for a tracker, should your laptop get lost. $43 at HP

Qishare Laptop Shoulder Bag Best Value For carrying the HP Dragonfly Pro around your shoulders, this is the best case to buy. It had a durable padded strap, and an extra front pocket, not to forget the padded corners, either. $19.99 at Amazon

Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Best with carrying handle Lacodo's 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve comes in many color options and has a padded carrying handle. There's the usual zipped front pocket, too. $19 at Amazon

Inateck Laptop Sleeve with Accessory Bag Best with accessory bag This sleeve for the HP Dragonfly Pro comes with an extra accessory bag, making it a great buy for the $19 price. You can use the accessory bag to tuck away headphones, chargers, and cables. $30 at Amazon

Finpac Hard Sleeve Best hard sleeve For ultimate protection, you'll want this hard sleeve from Finpac. It has a hard exterior shell which is better resistant to bumps and scratches when compared to a fabric case. $26 at Amazon

Chargers

When it comes to recharging the HP Dragonfly Pro and HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, you'll need a 96W charger. You get a 95W charger with the HP dragonfly Pro Chromebook and a 96W with the HP Dragonfly Pro. This means a standard 65W charger isn't quite ideal to buy. So, you'll want to invest in any one of these 100W or higher chargers, as seen below. Some of these chargers also have multiple parts, which makes charging devices simultaneously quite easy.

Spigen 100W USB-C charger Editor's Choice Spigen's 100W USB-C charger is one of the smallest on our list. It has foldable prongs but also packs in two USB-C ports, so you can charge your laptop and another device at the same time. Just note that if you do charge two devices at once, you'll only get 45W of power between each port. $60 at Amazon

Apple 96W USB-C power adapter Premium Pick Prefer using a more name-brand charger? That's what this Apple charger is. You'll have to buy or provide your own USB-C cable with it, but with foldable prongs, this charger is quite portable. $76 at Amazon $79 at Best Buy

IFEART 96W Charger Best Value This is a more affordable version of Apple's 96W charger. It comes with a USB-C cable. $30 at Amazon

Uflatek 96W Type C Super Fast Charger Built-in cable This charger is similar to the one that comes with the HP Dragonfly Pro. It has an integrated USB-C cable, so you don't have to worry about buying a cable separately. $37 at Amazon

Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charging Station Most ports For charging your HP Dragonfly Pro and other devices at the same time, this is the charger to buy. The charger has 2 USB-A ports and 2 USB-C ports. $60 at Amazon

Anker 736 Nano II 100W Charger Three-port charger This Anker charger offers three ports for charging your devices. You get USB-C, as well as USB-A. It's also portable with foldable prongs. $80 at Amazon $80 at Anker

Miscellaneous items

Even though we hit the highlights, there are a few accessories that we want to mention that don't fit into any of the above categories. These include a gaming controller, screen cleaner, and a portable laptop stand.

Eveo Screen Cleaner Kit Clean your screen This is a screen cleaning kit for your laptop. You can use the liquid with the included microfiber cloth to rid your screen of smudges and other marks. $20 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller Play games $49.99 $59.99 Save $10 Planning to play games on your laptop? Why not consider one of the best controllers for it, the Xbox Wireless Controller, which pairs up to your PC via Bluetooth. $49.99 at Best Buy

Moft Z Inivisble Laptop Stand Rise your laptop $50.99 $59.99 Save $9 This laptop stand from Moft can bring your laptop up to a more comfortable angle for everyday use. It can adjust to different heights. $50.99 at Amazon

Those are all the best accessories we recommend for the HP Dragonfly Pro. We hope you found the accessory you needed! If you want the ideal setup, our suggestions should help you get it.

Though expensive, picking up the CalDigit TS4 dock or the Kingston Triple Display USB-C Docking station can help you connect to monitors and other peripherals. When it comes to monitors, you can't beat the HP 27-inch Curved LED monitor for the affordable price. For mice and keyboards, the Logitech MX Mechanical and Logitech MX Master 3S are the best keyboard and mouse combo since both can be recharged via USB-C and can be used with multiple devices. Some extras like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Dell Pro Webcam are great, too, for video conferencing. And not to forget a sleeve like the HP Renew Executive 14-inch Sleeve which can protect your new laptop.

Neither the HP Dragonfly Pro nor the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook are available yet, but we'll update this guide with purchase links once it is. Until then, feel free to check out these accessories, which should work with many other laptops as well!