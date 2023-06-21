If you're shopping for a new business laptop, you'll want to consider an HP EliteBook. They offer great security features, excellent webcams, and even optional 5G connectivity. This year, you'll find the new HP EliteBook 840 G10 series, which has a lot of different devices. One that hits the sweet spot, though, is the HP EliteBook 840 G10, a 14-inch premium laptop. And what better way to enhance your purchase than with some accessories? Whether you want to protect your investment with a case, expand your workflow with a monitor, or want to expand the ports, you'll find some great accessories for your HP EliteBook in the list below.
LG UltraFine 32UN650W
Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20
HP 24MH FHD monitor
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub
Logitech MX Anywhere 3S
Dell Pro Stereo Headset
Dell Pro Webcam
Logitech MX Keys S
HP USB-C Laptop Charger 65W
Anker 733 Power Bank
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bank
HP Renew Slim Briefcase
Inateck Laptop Sleeve with Accessory Bag
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2
There's a lot to love about the LG UltraFine 32UN650W, as we found in our testing. It's an affordable 4K monitor with premium features like HDR support, multiple inputs for different devices, joystick controls for switching inputs, super slim bezels, and a sleek stand.
For those who need a color-accurate and premium monitor, the Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 will be one to consider. It has a sleek design with space to store your phone, and it packs in incredible color accuracy levels. There's even a USB-C hub onboard.
On a budget after buying the HP EliteBook 840 G10? You'll love this monitor. It's affordable, which means you'll only get 1080p resolution, but it also comes with integrated speakers, which you often don't find on budget monitors.
The port selection on the HP EliteBook 840 G10 is pretty good already, but this Anker 575 USB-C dock can make it better. It lets you connect to multiple monitors, and insert SD cards, extra USB drives, and peripherals into your system when it's docked.
The HP EliteBook 840 G10 has Thunderbolt ports onboard, so by buying the CalDigit TS4, you're expanding the speeds of those ports. You'll get super fast data transfer speeds over USB-A onboard, and extra ports to connect to monitors.
You don't have to spend a fortune on a USB dock for extra ports, as this Hiearcool dock proves. It's a simple USB-C dongle offering USB-A ports, HDMI ports, and more. It even supports pass-through charging.
The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a super comfortable and portable mouse that'll pair nicely with your HP laptop. It's really compact, recharges via USB-C, and works with up to three different devices at once.
Dell Pro Stereo Headset
For more personal video calls, you'll want to consider the Dell Pro Stereo headset. It comes with an integrated microphone, and is super comfortable to wear, with can controls on the cable.
Dell Pro Webcam
If you want to boost your video calling experience, you'll want to buy this Dell Pro Webcam. It has a 2K resolution and many great features like automatic framing and noise reduction that ensures you're always in frame.
The Logitech MX Keys S is Logitech's newest keyboard. It is a backlit, wireless keyboard that can work with three different devices at once. It also has the option to customize one of the buttons to be a macro key for improved productivity.
This is a standard USB-C charger that's similar to the one that comes with the HP EliteBook 840 G10. It has a sleek braided USB-C cable and is extremely compact.
This charger for the HP EliteBook 840 G10 doubles as a power bank. You can use it to charge your laptop when you're near a power outlet, and also use it as a power bank when you're on the go.
This is a power bank that you can use when you're on the go to charge up your laptop. It comes with USB-C cables and has a sleek display to let you know the charge left inside.
This is an official case for the HP EliteBook 840 G10. It is made of renewable materials, comes with a sleek shoulder strap, and has extra pockets for your accessories.
This sleeve for the HP EliteBook 840 G10 is one of our favorites because it comes with an included accessory bag. That helps you carry your favorite accessories around when you're on the go.
The SanDisk Extreme v2 is a fast, secure, and durable portable SSD for content creators. It's powered by a fast NVMe SSD and it sports a USB 3.2 Gen 2 bridge chip.
Best accessories for HP EliteBook 840 G10: Bottom line
As long as this list seems, the more accessory options, the better. We provided lots of picks in our list because everyone has a different idea of what makes for a great setup. For me, I'd consider buying the LG UltraFine 32UN650W, just because it's a great 4K monitor with features like joystick controls, and multiple inputs that make it easy to use with the HP EliteBook and other devices.
For a docking station, meanwhile, I'd buy the Anker 575. It offers up to 18 total ports and is useful for connecting to monitors. Even an external mouse like the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is great since it's comfortable to use compared to the built-in trackpad. And we can't forget all those extra chargers which are great to have on hand as spares.
You can buy the HP EliteBook 840 G10 right now with the link below. It's up there with the best laptops since it's specialized just for business use.
The HP EliteBook 840 G10 is the newest 14-inch enterprise laptop from HP. It features the 13th-generation Intel CPUs and features you need for hybrid work like a 5MP webcam.