If you're shopping for a new business laptop, you'll want to consider an HP EliteBook. They offer great security features, excellent webcams, and even optional 5G connectivity. This year, you'll find the new HP EliteBook 840 G10 series, which has a lot of different devices. One that hits the sweet spot, though, is the HP EliteBook 840 G10, a 14-inch premium laptop. And what better way to enhance your purchase than with some accessories? Whether you want to protect your investment with a case, expand your workflow with a monitor, or want to expand the ports, you'll find some great accessories for your HP EliteBook in the list below.