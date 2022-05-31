The best accessories for the HP Spectre x360 (2022)

HP just recently launched the Spectre x360 models for 2022, with a more simplified lineup than before. This year, we only have two models: The Spectre x360 13.5 – a follow-up to the x360 14 – and a refreshed Spectre x360 16. These are two fantastic laptops meant for slightly different audiences, but they have a beautiful premium design, high-end performance, fantastic displays, and some of the best laptop webcams on the market right now. But even the HP Spectre x360 has its shortcomings, and that’s where accessories come in.

Whether you want to create the perfect desk setup for productivity, turn your laptop into a gaming machine, or just make it even more useful on the road, we’ve rounded up a myriad of accessories that you might find useful. These cover a wide range of categories, and you can find them all below, or jump to the section that interests you the most. Let’s get right into it.

Navigate this article:

External monitors for the HP Spectre x360 (2022)

Both models of the HP Spectre x360 offer great display options, with the ability to upgrade to some stunning OLED panels in both sizes. But it’s not always just about the quality of the display – sometimes, you just need more of them. External monitors are very important accessories for multitasking, and we’ve rounded up some great options for the HP Spectre x360.

If you want to check out some more options, we do have a round-up of the best monitors in general.

External GPU enclosures

As we mentioned above, the Spectre x360 isn’t exactly a gaming rig, but that doesn’t mean you can’t turn it into one. Meet the power of Thunderbolt 4, which enables PCIe signaling through the USB Type-C ports on this laptop. That means you can connect an external GPU to your laptop, and for that, you’ll need a GPU enclosure. These are pricy accessories, but if you want to get into gaming with the HP Spectre x360, this is the way to do it. Plus, you can upgrade just the GPU over time to get a better experience. Here are some great options:

Razer Core X Chroma Great gaming eGPU The Razer Core X Chroma is a popular external GPU enclosure featuring a powerful 700W PSU that can deliver up to 500W for the GPU, as well as support for most modern GPUs up to three slots wide. Plus, it adds four USB ports, Ethernet, 100W power delivery to your laptop, and it has fun RGB Chroma lighting if you're into that. See at Amazon Cooler Master MasterCase EG200 Extra storage and more The MasterCase EG200 is another solid external GPU, but in adddition to the GPU itself, it can also house an external SATA drive so you get extra storage. It has a 550W PSU, and it can deliver 60W of power to charge your laptop. It also serves as a stand to stow away your laptop. See at Amazon Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box All-in-one package External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 in the box. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet. It can be hard to find it in stock, but if you don't want the hassle of buying and installing a GPU yourself, it's a great option. See at Newegg

You can find a few more options in our round-up of the best external GPU enclosures.

Docks and adapters for the HP Spectre x360

Premium laptops these days often have a limited supply of ports, and while the HP Spectre x360 isn’t the worst, it may still not be enough for all your accessories. That’s especially true for the 13.5-inch model, which doesn’t even have HDMI. That’s where docking stations can really help, and thankfully, these laptops support Thunderbolt 4, so you can get some really great options. Here are some recommendations:

Mice and keyboards

In order to be portable, laptops have to be somewhat thin, and that means some sacrifices have to be made. For example, instead of a mouse, you have a touchpad. Similarly, keyboards also need to have a low profile and may not be as comfortable to type on compared to a desktop keyboard. But if you’re using your HP Spectre x360 on a desk, why not get some of these accessories to make the experience more comfortable and help you be more productive? Here are some great mice and keyboards you might like:

HP Pavilion Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 800 All in one Want to get a complete setup in one go? This HP bundle includes both a full-size keyboard and a slim mouse, giving you all you need to get up and running. The keyboard still has a slim profile that may not be ideal for everyone, but it's an affordable way to complete your setup while keeping it modern. See at HP

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard Extra typing comfort Normal keyboards are fine for short periods, but if you're typing all day, an ergonomic keyboard can be much more comfortable and healthy. The shape may seem odd, but it keeps all the keys within reach, and the large wrist rest keeps your wrists in a neutral position so you don't strain them over time. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Mechanical For your typing pleasure You've probably already heard enough people singing the praises of mechanical keyboards, but there's a good reason for that. The tactile and responsive feel of the keys makes typing much more satisfying, and it can greatly help with productivity. This one comes with your choice of mechanical switches and you can also get a more compact version. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S The best mouse The original MX Master 3 is considered one of the best mice on the market, and the Master 3S takes that even further. It has an 8,000 DPI sensor, a premium MagSpeed scroll wheel, and new button switches that are up 90% quieter than the previous generation. You can't go wrong with this one. See at Amazon HP Spectre Rechargeable Mouse Perfect pairing The HP Spectre mouse is the perfect pair for the Spectre laptops, at least visually. It features a dual-tone design similar to the laptop itself, plus it can connect to up to four devices and it has a 1,200 DPI sensor that should be good enough for almost any surface. See at Amazon Razer Basilisk V3 For intensive gaming If you're planning on gaming with this laptop, the Razer Basilisk V3 is one of the best mice you can get right now. It has a 26K DPI sensor, 11 programmable buttons, and Chroma RGB lighting. It's a wired mouse, so you don't have to worry about the battery dying in the middle of a game. See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Both models of the Spectre x360 have a set of quad stereo speakers that should deliver a solid audio experience out of the box, but if you’re sharing your room with someone and if you’re watching content in public, you’re going to want to get some headphones or earbuds. Most people don’t want to hear the movie you’re watching on the train, so these are important accessories for the HP Spectre x360.

Webcams for the HP Spectre x360

We’ll be honest here, there aren’t many reasons why you might want an external webcam for the HP Spectre x360. Out of the box, it already has a great 5MP webcam with 1080p video, plus it supports features like auto framing and backlight correction. it should be more than good enough for the majority of people. But, in some specific situations, you may still want more, so we have some options here.

Razer Kiyo Great for streaming If you're planning to stream gaming sessions (or anything else) in a dark room, the Razer Kiyo's built-in ring light make it one of the best options around. You can easily adjust the brightness of the light to fit your needs, plus it supports 1080p video and it's relatively affordable, so it's the best way to be prepared. See at Amazon Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam The cream of the crop If you want the very best webcam money can buy, this is probably it. It has a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low-light (though it may still struggle in very dark rooms), plus it supports HDR, auto focus, and more. It even has a Windows Hello camera, in case your laptop's webcam isn't in a good position. See at Amazon Anker PowerConf C302 Fit everyone in If you're using your laptop to participate in meetings with lots of people on camera, the Anker PowerConf C302 is the ideal solution. It has a 2K sensor and a 115º field of view, so it can easily fit everyone in at once. Plus, it offers a wide range of adjustability so you can get the right position every time. See at Amazon

Cases for the HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 is an expensive laptop, and that kind of investment warrants protection. You’ll want to keep it safe from bumps and drops when you take it with you, and the best way to do that is to use a case. We’ve already rounded up a few options in a dedicated article for the best HP Spectre x360 cases, but here are some highlights. All of these accessories either come in different sizes or are designed to accommodate both the HP Spectre x360 13.5 or 16. Just make sure you choose the right size for your laptop.

Ytonet Laptop Case Simple but spacious This basic Ytonet sleeve offers basic protection for your laptop, while also giving you some internal space for accessories, documents, or other devices you might need to carry. It comes in a few colors to choose from. See at Amazon Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag Keep it organized This case gives you great protection for your laptop, with a very soft interior and reinforced corners in case you drop it. It also has a few compartments to help you keep your documents and accessories organized. See at Amazon HP Renew Backpack For big trips If you need to carry a lot of things with you or you're going on a longer trip, you may want a backpack. This one has a lot of compartments to organize your things, plus it's made with recycled materials. See at Amazon

External storage

Whether you choose the 13.5-inch or 16-inch model of the HP Spectre x360, you can only get up to 2TB of SSD storage out of the box, and even then, that can be an expensive upgrade. If you want more space for your files or an easy way to move files around without the internet, an external storage device might come in handy. Here are some options:

Chargers

Like most laptops (thankfully), the HP Spectre x360 16 still comes with a charger in the box, but accidents do happen and you might lose it, or it might just stop working. If you need a replacement charger for your Spectre x360, here are some options:

Miscellaneous

By now, we’ve covered most types of accessories you might want for the HP Spectre x360, but there are a few more things worth highlighting. They don’t really fit in a specific category, so we’ll leave them below:

And those are all the accessories you might be interested in buying for your HP Spectre x360. We’ve included a lot here, so there’s a good chance that many of them don’t interest you, but that’s okay. Most people won’t need or want everything on this list, but you’ll probably find at least one thing you’re interested in. For me, that would be a second screen if I didn’t already have one. For you, it might be something else.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy either size of the HP Spectre x360 below. They’re both phenomenal devices, and some of the best laptops HP has made, so we definitely recommend checking them out.