Here are the best accessories for the 24-inch Apple iMac with M1 Silicon!

The 24-inch Apple iMac is officially available for purchase, while pre-order shipments have also begun around the world. The latest iMac comes with the company’s own M1 chipset that currently powers the MacBook Pro 13, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and even the newly launched iPad Pro series.

It has been redesigned from the ground up, offering a slim profile that measures only 11.5mm in thickness. This limits the overall number of ports on the device. However, you do get two Thunderbolt ports, regardless of what configuration you choose. The 24-inch Retina display offers a 4.5K resolution, and for audio, there is a six-speaker system, Dolby audio support, a triple-mic array with noise cancellation, and yes, a headphone jack. The new iMac is available in a total of seven colors, including Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, and Purple. Apple announced that the new iMac would be available at a starting price of $1,299 for the 8-Core CPU and 7-Core GPU option that features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU variant are priced at $1,499, which also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The high-end variant featuring an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage is priced at $1,699.

Today we have compiled a list of the best accessories for iMac with M1, to help you get the best out of your new machine.

Plugable 14-in-1 USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Dock Best Thunderbolt dock This Thunderbolt 3 dock should be on your list if you want an easy way to add almost every single port that you might need to your new iMac. Buy from Amazon

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 Best Trackpad Apart from a hassle-free experience, the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 offers precise control and wide range of gesture support on macOS. Buy from Amazon

Samsung T7 Best External SSD The Samsung T7 is a compact portable SSD which is great for quickly copying large amounts of data between devices. It even comes with its own fingerprint scanner for added protection. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Best Keyboard The Logitech MX Keys is an excellent keyboard offering a low profile design with silent keys with scissor switches for comfortable typing and a dedicated row of functions keys which makes the experience wholesome. Buy from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Best Wireless Earphones The AirPods Pro are a must if you're investing in any Apple device. These come with noise cancellation and apart from offering a simple pairing process, you can switch between multiple Apple devices as soon as you start using them. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Best Mouse A versatile and premium mouse, the Logitech MX Master 3 is a highly recommended mouse for the new iMac, if you are not planning to use the bundled Magic Mouse 2. Buy from Amazon

If you notice, we haven’t recommended any external GPU options. That’s because Apple’s M1 chipset doesn’t offer support for adding an external graphics card, unlike the older Mac products running on Intel chips. Thus, it is safe to assume that the new iMac also misses this feature. If you’re interested, we have also compiled a list of some of the best mouse/trackpads and best keyboards for the new iMac. Planning to add an additional monitor to your iMac? Make sure you go through our guide for using an external monitor with the M1 iMac.